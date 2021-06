Lorenzo Cain Hamstring 06-30-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Kolten Wong Oblique 06-17-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 18

Tyrone Taylor Shoulder 06-21-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 22

Travis Shaw Shoulder 08-08-2021 Expected to be out until at least Aug 9

Dustin Peterson Finger 06-17-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 18

Mark Mathias Shoulder 01-31-2022 Out for the season

Angel Perdomo Back 06-24-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 25

Zack Brown Shoulder 06-24-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 25