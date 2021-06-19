BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
NYM36-27
2010200--570
WAS31-36
0000100--141
  • Nationals ParkWashington, DC
  • W: A. Loup (2-0)L: J. Ross (3-7)S: (0)
  • HR: NYM - F. Lindor 2 (6)
NYMMets
WASNationals
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Villar 3B31100001.247.332.414.7452.0
F. Lindor SS42352000.218.314.367.68116.0
D. Smith LF30000001.242.318.367.6850.0
K. Pillar LF00000000.244.283.420.7020.0
P. Alonso 1B30100000.246.335.445.7801.0
B. McKinney RF30000013.227.291.453.744-0.5
L. Guillorme 2B30100010.282.440.282.722-0.5
M. Williams CF30000031.226.314.355.669-1.5
T. Nido C30000010.229.273.386.658-0.5
D. Peterson P12100000.077.143.154.2975.0
A. Loup P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
M. Castro P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
S. Lugo P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
a- B. Drury PH10000000.205.244.359.6030.0
T. May P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
J. Villar 3B3
F. Lindor SS4
D. Smith LF3
K. Pillar LF0
P. Alonso 1B3
B. McKinney RF3
L. Guillorme 2B3
M. Williams CF3
T. Nido C3
D. Peterson P1
A. Loup P0
M. Castro P0
S. Lugo P0
a- B. Drury PH1
T. May P0
  • a-grounded out for Lugo in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Schwarber LF40000022.227.316.444.760-1.0
T. Turner SS41300010.309.352.471.8224.5
J. Soto RF20110211.266.401.422.8233.5
J. Bell 1B30000104.220.285.423.7081.0
J. Harrison 2B30000023.265.344.378.7212.0
S. Castro 3B20000101.236.287.308.5951.0
A. Avila C20000122.172.342.293.6360.0
V. Robles CF10000201.228.346.315.6602.0
J. Ross P10000002.316.316.316.6320.0
a- J. Mercer PH10000000.250.282.309.5910.0
A. Voth P0000-000.500.667.500.000-
b- R. Zimmerman PH10000002.276.305.528.8330.0
R. Harper P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
K. Schwarber LF4
T. Turner SS4
J. Soto RF2
J. Bell 1B3
J. Harrison 2B3
S. Castro 3B2
A. Avila C2
V. Robles CF1
J. Ross P1
a- J. Mercer PH1
A. Voth P0
b- R. Zimmerman PH1
R. Harper P0
  • a-lined out for Ross in the 5th
  • b-grounded out for Voth in the 6th
BATTING
  • 2B - D. Peterson
  • HR - F. Lindor 2 (8)
  • SH - J. Villar
  • RBI - F. Lindor 5 (21)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. McKinney
BATTING
  • 2B - T. Turner (12)
  • RBI - J. Soto (29)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Soto
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber 2 (2), J. Bell, J. Harrison 2 (2), V. Robles, J. Ross
BASERUNNING
  • CS - L. Guillorme (2)
BASERUNNING
  • SB - J. Harrison (3)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Guillorme-Lindor-Alonso)
FIELDING
  • E - T. Turner (9)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
D. Peterson4.22113605.311.3710.0
A. Loup (W, 2-0)0.11001101.831.076.5
M. Castro0.20002002.831.190.0
S. Lugo (H, 1)0.10000001.081.081.0
T. May1.01001104.011.341.5
PITCHERSIP
D. Peterson4.2
A. Loup (W, 2-0)0.1
M. Castro0.2
S. Lugo (H, 1)0.1
T. May1.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
J. Ross (L, 3-7)5.06550524.541.250.5
A. Voth1.01000102.641.082.5
R. Harper1.00000001.130.503.0
PITCHERSIP
J. Ross (L, 3-7)5.0
A. Voth1.0
R. Harper1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 94-54, A. Loup 17-10, M. Castro 20-9, S. Lugo 6-4, T. May 20-12
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 4-2, M. Castro 1-0, S. Lugo 1-0, T. May 2-0
  • Batters Faced - D. Peterson 20, A. Loup 3, M. Castro 4, S. Lugo, T. May 4
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - J. Ross 67-50, A. Voth 12-8, R. Harper 5-5
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ross 9-5, A. Voth 1-1, R. Harper 2-0
  • Batters Faced - J. Ross 23, A. Voth 3, R. Harper 3
  • 5TH INNING
    		Soto singled to right, Turner scored51
    		Lindor homered to right, Peterson scored50
  • 3RD INNING
    		Lindor singled to right center, Peterson scored30
  • 1ST INNING
    		Lindor homered to center, Villar scored20
  • 7TH INNING
    • Ryne Harper pitching
    • Brandon Drury hit for Seth Lugo
    • B. Drury: Foul, Drury grounded out to third
    • J. Villar: Strike looking, Villar lined out to right
    • F. Lindor: Lindor grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Kevin Pillar in left field
    • Trevor May pitching
    • T. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Turner reached on an infield single to third
    • J. Soto: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Soto walked, Turner to second
    • J. Bell: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Bell grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Turner to third, Soto out at second
    • J. Harrison: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Austin Voth pitching
    • L. Guillorme: Foul, Guillorme singled to center
    • M. Williams: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging, Guillorme caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
    • T. Nido: Ball, Nido flied out to deep center
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Miguel Castro relieved Aaron Loup
    • S. Castro: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Castro lined out to left
    • A. Avila: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Avila walked
    • V. Robles: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Robles walked, Avila to second
    • Ryan Zimmerman hit for Austin Voth
    • R. Zimmerman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Zimmerman grounded out to third, Avila to third, Robles to second
    • Seth Lugo relieved Miguel Castro
    • K. Schwarber: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Schwarber grounded out to shortstop
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • J. Ross Pitching:
    • D. Peterson: Foul, Peterson doubled to deep center
    • J. Villar: Villar grounded out to third
    • F. Lindor: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Lindor homered to right, Peterson scored
    • D. Smith: Foul, Smith grounded out to first
    • P. Alonso: Strike swinging, Ball, Alonso safe at first on shortstop Turner throwing error
    • B. McKinney: Foul, Foul, McKinney flied out to deep right
    • Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jordy Mercer hit for Joe Ross
    • J. Mercer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Mercer lined out to center
    • K. Schwarber: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Schwarber grounded out to first
    • T. Turner: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Turner doubled to left center
    • Aaron Loup relieved David Peterson
    • J. Soto: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Soto singled to right, Turner scored
    • J. Bell: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bell walked, Soto to second
    • J. Harrison: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
    • End of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
  • 4TH INNING
    • J. Ross Pitching:
    • L. Guillorme: Ball, Guillorme flied out to deep center
    • M. Williams: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging
    • T. Nido: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Nido grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • D. Peterson Pitching:
    • J. Harrison: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Harrison hit by pitch
    • S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Castro flied out to right
    • A. Avila: Ball, Strike swinging, Harrison stole second, Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Avila struck out swinging
    • V. Robles: Ball, Robles lined out to right
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • J. Ross Pitching:
    • D. Peterson: Strike swinging, Ball, Peterson hit by pitch
    • J. Villar: Ball, Villar hit sacrifice bunt to third, Peterson to second
    • F. Lindor: Lindor singled to right center, Peterson scored
    • D. Smith: Pickoff attempt, Smith flied out to left
    • P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Alonso singled to right, Lindor to second
    • B. McKinney: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, McKinney popped out to first
    • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • D. Peterson Pitching:
    • K. Schwarber: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Schwarber struck out bunting foul
    • T. Turner: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Turner struck out looking
    • J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Soto walked
    • J. Bell: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Soto to second on wild pitch, Ball, Soto to third on wild pitch, Bell grounded out to shortstop
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • J. Ross Pitching:
    • L. Guillorme: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Guillorme struck out looking
    • M. Williams: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging
    • T. Nido: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Nido struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • D. Peterson Pitching:
    • J. Harrison: Strike looking, Harrison flied out to deep center
    • S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Castro walked
    • A. Avila: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Avila struck out swinging
    • V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Robles walked, Castro to second
    • J. Ross: Ball, Ross grounded out to first
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • J. Ross Pitching:
    • J. Villar: Ball, Strike looking, Villar singled to left
    • F. Lindor: Ball, Ball, Lindor homered to center, Villar scored
    • D. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Smith grounded out to shortstop
    • P. Alonso: Alonso grounded out to third
    • B. McKinney: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McKinney struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • D. Peterson Pitching:
    • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
    • T. Turner: Turner singled to left
    • J. Soto: Foul, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Soto struck out swinging
    • J. Bell: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Bell grounded out to first
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
