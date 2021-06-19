BOX SCORE
- W: A. Loup (2-0)L: J. Ross (3-7)S: (0)
- HR: NYM - F. Lindor 2 (6)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Villar 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|.332
|.414
|.745
|2.0
|F. Lindor SS
|4
|2
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|.314
|.367
|.681
|16.0
|D. Smith LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|.318
|.367
|.685
|0.0
|K. Pillar LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.283
|.420
|.702
|0.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|.335
|.445
|.780
|1.0
|B. McKinney RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.227
|.291
|.453
|.744
|-0.5
|L. Guillorme 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|.440
|.282
|.722
|-0.5
|M. Williams CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.226
|.314
|.355
|.669
|-1.5
|T. Nido C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|.273
|.386
|.658
|-0.5
|D. Peterson P
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|.143
|.154
|.297
|5.0
|A. Loup P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|M. Castro P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|S. Lugo P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|a- B. Drury PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|.244
|.359
|.603
|0.0
|T. May P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- a-grounded out for Lugo in the 7th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Schwarber LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.227
|.316
|.444
|.760
|-1.0
|T. Turner SS
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|.352
|.471
|.822
|4.5
|J. Soto RF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.266
|.401
|.422
|.823
|3.5
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.220
|.285
|.423
|.708
|1.0
|J. Harrison 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.265
|.344
|.378
|.721
|2.0
|S. Castro 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|.287
|.308
|.595
|1.0
|A. Avila C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.172
|.342
|.293
|.636
|0.0
|V. Robles CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|.346
|.315
|.660
|2.0
|J. Ross P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|.316
|.316
|.632
|0.0
|a- J. Mercer PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.282
|.309
|.591
|0.0
|A. Voth P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|.000
|-
|b- R. Zimmerman PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|.305
|.528
|.833
|0.0
|R. Harper P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- a-lined out for Ross in the 5th
- b-grounded out for Voth in the 6th
- 2B - D. Peterson
- HR - F. Lindor 2 (8)
- SH - J. Villar
- RBI - F. Lindor 5 (21)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. McKinney
- 2B - T. Turner (12)
- RBI - J. Soto (29)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Soto
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber 2 (2), J. Bell, J. Harrison 2 (2), V. Robles, J. Ross
- CS - L. Guillorme (2)
- SB - J. Harrison (3)
- DP - (Guillorme-Lindor-Alonso)
- E - T. Turner (9)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Peterson
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|5.31
|1.37
|10.0
|A. Loup (W, 2-0)
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1.83
|1.07
|6.5
|M. Castro
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.83
|1.19
|0.0
|S. Lugo (H, 1)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.08
|1.08
|1.0
|T. May
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.01
|1.34
|1.5
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 94-54, A. Loup 17-10, M. Castro 20-9, S. Lugo 6-4, T. May 20-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 4-2, M. Castro 1-0, S. Lugo 1-0, T. May 2-0
- Batters Faced - D. Peterson 20, A. Loup 3, M. Castro 4, S. Lugo, T. May 4
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Ross 67-50, A. Voth 12-8, R. Harper 5-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ross 9-5, A. Voth 1-1, R. Harper 2-0
- Batters Faced - J. Ross 23, A. Voth 3, R. Harper 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Villar 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|.332
|.414
|.745
|2.0
|F. Lindor SS
|4
|2
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|.314
|.367
|.681
|16.0
|D. Smith LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|.318
|.367
|.685
|0.0
|K. Pillar LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.283
|.420
|.702
|0.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|.335
|.445
|.780
|1.0
|B. McKinney RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.227
|.291
|.453
|.744
|-0.5
|L. Guillorme 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|.440
|.282
|.722
|-0.5
|M. Williams CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.226
|.314
|.355
|.669
|-1.5
|T. Nido C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|.273
|.386
|.658
|-0.5
|D. Peterson P
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|.143
|.154
|.297
|5.0
|A. Loup P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|M. Castro P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|S. Lugo P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|a- B. Drury PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|.244
|.359
|.603
|0.0
|T. May P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|27
|5
|7
|5
|2
|0
|6
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-grounded out for Lugo in the 7th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Schwarber LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.227
|.316
|.444
|.760
|-1.0
|T. Turner SS
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|.352
|.471
|.822
|4.5
|J. Soto RF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.266
|.401
|.422
|.823
|3.5
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.220
|.285
|.423
|.708
|1.0
|J. Harrison 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.265
|.344
|.378
|.721
|2.0
|S. Castro 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|.287
|.308
|.595
|1.0
|A. Avila C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.172
|.342
|.293
|.636
|0.0
|V. Robles CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|.346
|.315
|.660
|2.0
|J. Ross P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|.316
|.316
|.632
|0.0
|a- J. Mercer PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.282
|.309
|.591
|0.0
|A. Voth P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|.000
|-
|b- R. Zimmerman PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|.305
|.528
|.833
|0.0
|R. Harper P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|24
|1
|4
|1
|0
|7
|8
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-lined out for Ross in the 5th
- b-grounded out for Voth in the 6th
- 2B - D. Peterson
- HR - F. Lindor 2 (8)
- SH - J. Villar
- RBI - F. Lindor 5 (21)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. McKinney
- 2B - T. Turner (12)
- RBI - J. Soto (29)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Soto
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Schwarber 2 (2), J. Bell, J. Harrison 2 (2), V. Robles, J. Ross
- CS - L. Guillorme (2)
- SB - J. Harrison (3)
- DP - (Guillorme-Lindor-Alonso)
- E - T. Turner (9)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Peterson
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|5.31
|1.37
|10.0
|A. Loup (W, 2-0)
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1.83
|1.07
|6.5
|M. Castro
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.83
|1.19
|0.0
|S. Lugo (H, 1)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.08
|1.08
|1.0
|T. May
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.01
|1.34
|1.5
|Total
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|8
|0
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Peterson 94-54, A. Loup 17-10, M. Castro 20-9, S. Lugo 6-4, T. May 20-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Peterson 4-2, M. Castro 1-0, S. Lugo 1-0, T. May 2-0
- Batters Faced - D. Peterson 20, A. Loup 3, M. Castro 4, S. Lugo, T. May 4
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Ross 67-50, A. Voth 12-8, R. Harper 5-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ross 9-5, A. Voth 1-1, R. Harper 2-0
- Batters Faced - J. Ross 23, A. Voth 3, R. Harper 3
5TH INNING Soto singled to right, Turner scored 5 1 Lindor homered to right, Peterson scored 5 0 3RD INNING Lindor singled to right center, Peterson scored 3 0 1ST INNING Lindor homered to center, Villar scored 2 0
- Kevin Pillar in left field
- Trevor May pitching
- T. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Turner reached on an infield single to third
- J. Soto: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Soto walked, Turner to second
- J. Bell: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Bell grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Turner to third, Soto out at second
- J. Harrison: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Austin Voth pitching
- L. Guillorme: Foul, Guillorme singled to center
- M. Williams: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging, Guillorme caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
- T. Nido: Ball, Nido flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Miguel Castro relieved Aaron Loup
- S. Castro: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Castro lined out to left
- A. Avila: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Avila walked
- V. Robles: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Robles walked, Avila to second
- Ryan Zimmerman hit for Austin Voth
- R. Zimmerman: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Zimmerman grounded out to third, Avila to third, Robles to second
- Seth Lugo relieved Miguel Castro
- K. Schwarber: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Schwarber grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ross Pitching:
- D. Peterson: Foul, Peterson doubled to deep center
- J. Villar: Villar grounded out to third
- F. Lindor: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Lindor homered to right, Peterson scored
- D. Smith: Foul, Smith grounded out to first
- P. Alonso: Strike swinging, Ball, Alonso safe at first on shortstop Turner throwing error
- B. McKinney: Foul, Foul, McKinney flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jordy Mercer hit for Joe Ross
- J. Mercer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Mercer lined out to center
- K. Schwarber: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Schwarber grounded out to first
- T. Turner: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Turner doubled to left center
- Aaron Loup relieved David Peterson
- J. Soto: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Soto singled to right, Turner scored
- J. Bell: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bell walked, Soto to second
- J. Harrison: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- J. Harrison: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Harrison hit by pitch
- S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Castro flied out to right
- A. Avila: Ball, Strike swinging, Harrison stole second, Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Avila struck out swinging
- V. Robles: Ball, Robles lined out to right
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ross Pitching:
- D. Peterson: Strike swinging, Ball, Peterson hit by pitch
- J. Villar: Ball, Villar hit sacrifice bunt to third, Peterson to second
- F. Lindor: Lindor singled to right center, Peterson scored
- D. Smith: Pickoff attempt, Smith flied out to left
- P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Alonso singled to right, Lindor to second
- B. McKinney: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, McKinney popped out to first
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Schwarber struck out bunting foul
- T. Turner: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Turner struck out looking
- J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Soto walked
- J. Bell: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Soto to second on wild pitch, Ball, Soto to third on wild pitch, Bell grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- J. Harrison: Strike looking, Harrison flied out to deep center
- S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Castro walked
- A. Avila: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Avila struck out swinging
- V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Robles walked, Castro to second
- J. Ross: Ball, Ross grounded out to first
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ross Pitching:
- J. Villar: Ball, Strike looking, Villar singled to left
- F. Lindor: Ball, Ball, Lindor homered to center, Villar scored
- D. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Smith grounded out to shortstop
- P. Alonso: Alonso grounded out to third
- B. McKinney: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McKinney struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Peterson Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
- T. Turner: Turner singled to left
- J. Soto: Foul, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Soto struck out swinging
- J. Bell: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Bell grounded out to first
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)