BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: C. Green (2-4)L: J. Luzardo (2-4)S: A. Chapman (15)
- HR: OAK - T. Kemp (3), M. Chapman (7), NYY - G. Urshela (8), G. Sanchez (10)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Canha CF
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|.378
|.455
|.833
|4.0
|T. Kemp 2B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|.391
|.457
|.848
|7.0
|c- J. Lowrie PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|.323
|.371
|.694
|0.0
|M. Olson 1B
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|.379
|.607
|.986
|7.0
|M. Moreland DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|.297
|.386
|.682
|-1.0
|d- R. Laureano PH-DH
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.258
|.335
|.505
|.840
|2.5
|M. Chapman 3B
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|.224
|.324
|.382
|.706
|4.0
|S. Murphy C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.217
|.323
|.413
|.735
|0.0
|S. Brown RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.189
|.264
|.413
|.677
|0.0
|C. Pinder LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.245
|.294
|.426
|.720
|-1.0
|E. Andrus SS
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|.276
|.298
|.573
|4.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|M. Canha CF
|4
|T. Kemp 2B
|3
|c- J. Lowrie PH
|1
|M. Olson 1B
|5
|M. Moreland DH
|2
|d- R. Laureano PH-DH
|2
|M. Chapman 3B
|5
|S. Murphy C
|3
|S. Brown RF
|4
|C. Pinder LF
|4
|E. Andrus SS
|4
- c-flied out for Kemp in the 9th
- d-singled for Laureano in the 5th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|.334
|.350
|.684
|3.0
|A. Judge RF
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|.378
|.504
|.882
|4.5
|G. Sanchez C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|.335
|.465
|.800
|6.5
|G. Stanton DH
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|.348
|.516
|.864
|5.0
|G. Torres SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.256
|.335
|.336
|.671
|1.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.272
|.315
|.447
|.762
|7.5
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.194
|.263
|.388
|.652
|-1.0
|a- C. Gittens PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|.227
|.278
|.505
|1.0
|T. Wade PR-2B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|.283
|.279
|.562
|1.0
|C. Frazier LF
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.195
|.313
|.335
|.648
|6.5
|B. Gardner CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|.315
|.325
|.639
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|5
|A. Judge RF
|5
|G. Sanchez C
|3
|G. Stanton DH
|2
|G. Torres SS
|4
|G. Urshela 3B
|4
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|a- C. Gittens PH
|0
|T. Wade PR-2B
|0
|C. Frazier LF
|3
|B. Gardner CF
|3
- a-walked for Odor in the 8th
- HR - T. Kemp (4), M. Chapman (8)
- RBI - T. Kemp (17), M. Olson 2 (52), R. Laureano (24), M. Chapman (32)
- 2-Out RBI - R. Laureano
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Olson, M. Chapman 2 (2), S. Murphy
- 2B - C. Frazier 2 (8)
- HR - G. Sanchez (11), G. Urshela (9)
- SH - B. Gardner (4)
- RBI - D. LeMahieu 2 (23), A. Judge (36), G. Sanchez (23), G. Stanton (36), G. Urshela 2 (31)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Judge, G. Stanton, G. Urshela
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Torres, R. Odor 3 (3)
- SB - M. Olson, E. Andrus (5)
- DP - (Chapman-Kemp-Olson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Bassitt
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|1
|3.40
|1.06
|14.5
|B. Smith (H, 1)
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5.75
|1.33
|-3.0
|Y. Petit (BS, 1)
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.03
|0.98
|0.0
|J. Luzardo (L, 2-4)
|0.1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6.87
|1.63
|-10.0
|S. Romo
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.24
|1.48
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|C. Bassitt
|6.0
|B. Smith (H, 1)
|0.2
|Y. Petit (BS, 1)
|0.1
|J. Luzardo (L, 2-4)
|0.1
|S. Romo
|0.2
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. German
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|2
|4.17
|1.19
|2.0
|N. Cortes
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1.46
|1.22
|8.5
|C. Green (W, 2-4)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2.55
|0.85
|11.5
|A. Chapman (S, 15)
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.05
|1.06
|7.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|D. German
|4.0
|N. Cortes
|3.0
|C. Green (W, 2-4)
|1.0
|A. Chapman (S, 15)
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Bassitt 90-60, B. Smith 22-12, Y. Petit 5-3, J. Luzardo 17-6, S. Romo 7-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Bassitt 4-4, B. Smith 2-0, Y. Petit 2-0, J. Luzardo 1-1, S. Romo 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Bassitt 25, B. Smith 5, Y. Petit 2, J. Luzardo 4, S. Romo 2
- Pitches-Strikes - D. German 66-45, N. Cortes 50-31, C. Green 13-10, A. Chapman 18-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. German 4-4, N. Cortes 2-3, A. Chapman 2-1
- Batters Faced - D. German 21, N. Cortes 11, C. Green 3, A. Chapman 6
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Canha CF
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|.378
|.455
|.833
|4.0
|T. Kemp 2B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|.391
|.457
|.848
|7.0
|c- J. Lowrie PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|.323
|.371
|.694
|0.0
|M. Olson 1B
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|.379
|.607
|.986
|7.0
|M. Moreland DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|.297
|.386
|.682
|-1.0
|d- R. Laureano PH-DH
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.258
|.335
|.505
|.840
|2.5
|M. Chapman 3B
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|.224
|.324
|.382
|.706
|4.0
|S. Murphy C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.217
|.323
|.413
|.735
|0.0
|S. Brown RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.189
|.264
|.413
|.677
|0.0
|C. Pinder LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.245
|.294
|.426
|.720
|-1.0
|E. Andrus SS
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|.276
|.298
|.573
|4.5
|Total
|37
|5
|10
|5
|2
|4
|14
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|M. Canha CF
|4
|T. Kemp 2B
|3
|c- J. Lowrie PH
|1
|M. Olson 1B
|5
|M. Moreland DH
|2
|d- R. Laureano PH-DH
|2
|M. Chapman 3B
|5
|S. Murphy C
|3
|S. Brown RF
|4
|C. Pinder LF
|4
|E. Andrus SS
|4
|Total
|37
- c-flied out for Kemp in the 9th
- d-singled for Laureano in the 5th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|.334
|.350
|.684
|3.0
|A. Judge RF
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|.378
|.504
|.882
|4.5
|G. Sanchez C
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|.335
|.465
|.800
|6.5
|G. Stanton DH
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|.348
|.516
|.864
|5.0
|G. Torres SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.256
|.335
|.336
|.671
|1.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.272
|.315
|.447
|.762
|7.5
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.194
|.263
|.388
|.652
|-1.0
|a- C. Gittens PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|.227
|.278
|.505
|1.0
|T. Wade PR-2B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|.283
|.279
|.562
|1.0
|C. Frazier LF
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.195
|.313
|.335
|.648
|6.5
|B. Gardner CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|.315
|.325
|.639
|-0.5
|Total
|32
|7
|11
|7
|2
|5
|7
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|5
|A. Judge RF
|5
|G. Sanchez C
|3
|G. Stanton DH
|2
|G. Torres SS
|4
|G. Urshela 3B
|4
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|a- C. Gittens PH
|0
|T. Wade PR-2B
|0
|C. Frazier LF
|3
|B. Gardner CF
|3
|Total
|32
- a-walked for Odor in the 8th
- HR - T. Kemp (4), M. Chapman (8)
- RBI - T. Kemp (17), M. Olson 2 (52), R. Laureano (24), M. Chapman (32)
- 2-Out RBI - R. Laureano
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Olson, M. Chapman 2 (2), S. Murphy
- 2B - C. Frazier 2 (8)
- HR - G. Sanchez (11), G. Urshela (9)
- SH - B. Gardner (4)
- RBI - D. LeMahieu 2 (23), A. Judge (36), G. Sanchez (23), G. Stanton (36), G. Urshela 2 (31)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Judge, G. Stanton, G. Urshela
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Torres, R. Odor 3 (3)
- SB - M. Olson, E. Andrus (5)
- DP - (Chapman-Kemp-Olson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Bassitt
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|1
|3.40
|1.06
|14.5
|B. Smith (H, 1)
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5.75
|1.33
|-3.0
|Y. Petit (BS, 1)
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.03
|0.98
|0.0
|J. Luzardo (L, 2-4)
|0.1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6.87
|1.63
|-10.0
|S. Romo
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.24
|1.48
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
|11
|7
|7
|5
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|C. Bassitt
|6.0
|B. Smith (H, 1)
|0.2
|Y. Petit (BS, 1)
|0.1
|J. Luzardo (L, 2-4)
|0.1
|S. Romo
|0.2
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. German
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|2
|4.17
|1.19
|2.0
|N. Cortes
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1.46
|1.22
|8.5
|C. Green (W, 2-4)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2.55
|0.85
|11.5
|A. Chapman (S, 15)
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.05
|1.06
|7.0
|Total
|9.0
|10
|5
|5
|4
|14
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|D. German
|4.0
|N. Cortes
|3.0
|C. Green (W, 2-4)
|1.0
|A. Chapman (S, 15)
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Bassitt 90-60, B. Smith 22-12, Y. Petit 5-3, J. Luzardo 17-6, S. Romo 7-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Bassitt 4-4, B. Smith 2-0, Y. Petit 2-0, J. Luzardo 1-1, S. Romo 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Bassitt 25, B. Smith 5, Y. Petit 2, J. Luzardo 4, S. Romo 2
- Pitches-Strikes - D. German 66-45, N. Cortes 50-31, C. Green 13-10, A. Chapman 18-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. German 4-4, N. Cortes 2-3, A. Chapman 2-1
- Batters Faced - D. German 21, N. Cortes 11, C. Green 3, A. Chapman 6
9TH INNING Laureano singled to right, Canha scored, Olson to second 5 7 8TH INNING LeMahieu singled to shallow left, Frazier and Wade scored 4 7 Urshela homered to center 4 5 7TH INNING Stanton singled to right, Judge scored, Sanchez to second 4 4 Judge singled to center, Frazier scored 4 3 6TH INNING Sanchez homered to left 4 2 5TH INNING Olson singled to shallow left center, Canha and Andrus scored, Kemp to third 4 1 4TH INNING Urshela singled to center, Judge scored, Stanton to third 2 1 Chapman homered to left center 2 0 1ST INNING Kemp homered to right center 1 0
- Tyler Wade at second base
- Aroldis Chapman relieved Chad Green
- E. Andrus: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Andrus struck out swinging
- M. Canha: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Canha walked
- Jed Lowrie hit for Tony Kemp
- J. Lowrie: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Lowrie flied out to deep right
- M. Olson: Olson singled to shallow right, Canha to third
- R. Laureano: Laureano singled to right, Canha scored, Olson to second
- M. Chapman: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Chad Green relieved Nestor Cortes
- S. Murphy: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
- S. Brown: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Brown struck out swinging
- C. Pinder: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Pinder struck out looking
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jesus Luzardo relieved Yusmeiro Petit
- G. Urshela: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Urshela homered to center
- Chris Gittens hit for Rougned Odor
- C. Gittens: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gittens walked
- Tyler Wade ran for Chris Gittens
- C. Frazier: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Frazier walked, Wade to second
- B. Gardner: Ball, Gardner hit sacrifice bunt to third, Wade to third, Frazier to second
- Sergio Romo relieved Jesus Luzardo
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu singled to shallow left, Frazier and Wade scored
- A. Judge: Strike looking, LeMahieu picked off at first, pitcher to first, Strike swinging, Ball, Judge grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 8th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Cortes Pitching:
- M. Canha: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Canha flied out to right
- T. Kemp: Strike looking, Kemp grounded out to first
- M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Olson singled to shallow center
- R. Laureano: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Olson stole second, Ball, Ball, Laureano walked
- M. Chapman: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Burch Smith relieved Chris Bassitt
- C. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Frazier doubled to left
- B. Gardner: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gardner popped out to first
- D. LeMahieu: LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop, Frazier to third
- A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Judge singled to center, Frazier scored
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Sanchez walked, Judge to second
- Yusmeiro Petit relieved Burch Smith
- G. Stanton: Foul, Stanton singled to right, Judge scored, Sanchez to second
- G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Torres reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Stanton out at second
- End of the 7th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Bassitt Pitching:
- G. Sanchez: Sanchez homered to left
- G. Stanton: Stanton singled to right
- G. Torres: Strike (foul tip), Torres grounded out to shortstop, Stanton to second
- G. Urshela: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Urshela struck out swinging
- R. Odor: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Odor struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. German Pitching:
- E. Andrus: Strike looking, Strike looking, Andrus singled to right
- M. Canha: Strike looking, Ball, Canha singled to shallow center, Andrus to second
- T. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Kemp walked, Andrus to third, Canha to second
- M. Olson: Olson singled to shallow left center, Canha and Andrus scored, Kemp to third
- Nestor Cortes relieved Domingo German
- Ramon Laureano hit for Mitch Moreland
- R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Foul tip, Chapman struck out on foul tip
- S. Murphy: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Murphy flied out to center
- Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ramon Laureano at designated hitter
- C. Frazier: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Frazier doubled to deep left
- B. Gardner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Gardner struck out on foul tip
- D. LeMahieu: LeMahieu grounded out to third
- A. Judge: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. German Pitching:
- M. Moreland: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Moreland struck out swinging
- M. Chapman: Chapman homered to left center
- S. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Murphy walked
- S. Brown: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Brown struck out swinging
- C. Pinder: Strike swinging, Pinder reached on fielder's choice to third, Murphy out at second
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Bassitt Pitching:
- A. Judge: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Judge singled to right
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Sanchez flied out to center
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Judge to second on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Torres popped out to second
- G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Urshela singled to center, Judge scored, Stanton to third
- R. Odor: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Odor struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. German Pitching:
- E. Andrus: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Andrus singled to left
- M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Andrus stole second, Canha grounded out to shortstop, Andrus to third
- T. Kemp: Strike looking, Kemp grounded out to first
- M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Olson flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Bassitt Pitching:
- C. Frazier: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Frazier struck out swinging
- B. Gardner: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gardner popped out to third
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, LeMahieu grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. German Pitching:
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
- S. Murphy: Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
- S. Brown: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Brown singled to right
- C. Pinder: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Bassitt Pitching:
- G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Stanton walked
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Ball, Torres singled to right, Stanton to second
- G. Urshela: Ball, Strike looking, Urshela grounded into double play third to second to first, Stanton to third, Torres out at second
- R. Odor: Strike looking, Odor flied out to right
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Bassitt Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu lined out to right
- A. Judge: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Judge lined out to second
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)