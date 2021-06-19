BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
OAK44-28
1001200015100
NYY37-33
00010123X7110
  • Yankee StadiumBronx, NY
  • W: C. Green (2-4)L: J. Luzardo (2-4)S: A. Chapman (15)
  • HR: OAK - T. Kemp (3), M. Chapman (7), NYY - G. Urshela (8), G. Sanchez (10)
OAKAthletics
NYYYankees
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
M. Canha CF42100101.255.378.455.8334.0
T. Kemp 2B31111101.276.391.457.8487.0
c- J. Lowrie PH10000001.241.323.371.6940.0
M. Olson 1B50320001.301.379.607.9867.0
M. Moreland DH20000020.243.297.386.682-1.0
d- R. Laureano PH-DH20110112.258.335.505.8402.5
M. Chapman 3B51111046.224.324.382.7064.0
S. Murphy C30000122.217.323.413.7350.0
S. Brown RF40100021.189.264.413.6770.0
C. Pinder LF40000022.245.294.426.720-1.0
E. Andrus SS41200010.227.276.298.5734.5
HITTERSAB
M. Canha CF4
T. Kemp 2B3
c- J. Lowrie PH1
M. Olson 1B5
M. Moreland DH2
d- R. Laureano PH-DH2
M. Chapman 3B5
S. Murphy C3
S. Brown RF4
C. Pinder LF4
E. Andrus SS4
  • c-flied out for Kemp in the 9th
  • d-singled for Laureano in the 5th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. LeMahieu 1B50120002.259.334.350.6843.0
A. Judge RF52210011.283.378.504.8824.5
G. Sanchez C31111111.229.335.465.8006.5
G. Stanton DH20210200.269.348.516.8645.0
G. Torres SS40100005.256.335.336.6711.0
G. Urshela 3B41221013.272.315.447.7627.5
R. Odor 2B30000024.194.263.388.652-1.0
a- C. Gittens PH00000100.111.227.278.5051.0
T. Wade PR-2B01000000.233.283.279.5621.0
C. Frazier LF32200110.195.313.335.6486.5
B. Gardner CF30000012.212.315.325.639-0.5
HITTERSAB
D. LeMahieu 1B5
A. Judge RF5
G. Sanchez C3
G. Stanton DH2
G. Torres SS4
G. Urshela 3B4
R. Odor 2B3
a- C. Gittens PH0
T. Wade PR-2B0
C. Frazier LF3
B. Gardner CF3
  • a-walked for Odor in the 8th
BATTING
  • HR - T. Kemp (4), M. Chapman (8)
  • RBI - T. Kemp (17), M. Olson 2 (52), R. Laureano (24), M. Chapman (32)
  • 2-Out RBI - R. Laureano
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Olson, M. Chapman 2 (2), S. Murphy
BATTING
  • 2B - C. Frazier 2 (8)
  • HR - G. Sanchez (11), G. Urshela (9)
  • SH - B. Gardner (4)
  • RBI - D. LeMahieu 2 (23), A. Judge (36), G. Sanchez (23), G. Stanton (36), G. Urshela 2 (31)
  • 2-Out RBI - A. Judge, G. Stanton, G. Urshela
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Torres, R. Odor 3 (3)
BASERUNNING
  • SB - M. Olson, E. Andrus (5)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Chapman-Kemp-Olson)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
C. Bassitt6.06222713.401.0614.5
B. Smith (H, 1)0.22221005.751.33-3.0
Y. Petit (BS, 1)0.11000003.030.980.0
J. Luzardo (L, 2-4)0.11332016.871.63-10.0
S. Romo0.21000005.241.481.0
PITCHERSIP
C. Bassitt6.0
B. Smith (H, 1)0.2
Y. Petit (BS, 1)0.1
J. Luzardo (L, 2-4)0.1
S. Romo0.2
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
D. German4.07442624.171.192.0
N. Cortes3.01001301.461.228.5
C. Green (W, 2-4)1.00000302.550.8511.5
A. Chapman (S, 15)1.02111202.051.067.0
PITCHERSIP
D. German4.0
N. Cortes3.0
C. Green (W, 2-4)1.0
A. Chapman (S, 15)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - C. Bassitt 90-60, B. Smith 22-12, Y. Petit 5-3, J. Luzardo 17-6, S. Romo 7-5
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Bassitt 4-4, B. Smith 2-0, Y. Petit 2-0, J. Luzardo 1-1, S. Romo 1-0
  • Batters Faced - C. Bassitt 25, B. Smith 5, Y. Petit 2, J. Luzardo 4, S. Romo 2
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - D. German 66-45, N. Cortes 50-31, C. Green 13-10, A. Chapman 18-12
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. German 4-4, N. Cortes 2-3, A. Chapman 2-1
  • Batters Faced - D. German 21, N. Cortes 11, C. Green 3, A. Chapman 6
  • 9TH INNING
    		Laureano singled to right, Canha scored, Olson to second57
  • 8TH INNING
    		LeMahieu singled to shallow left, Frazier and Wade scored47
    		Urshela homered to center45
  • 7TH INNING
    		Stanton singled to right, Judge scored, Sanchez to second44
    		Judge singled to center, Frazier scored43
  • 6TH INNING
    		Sanchez homered to left42
  • 5TH INNING
    		Olson singled to shallow left center, Canha and Andrus scored, Kemp to third41
  • 4TH INNING
    		Urshela singled to center, Judge scored, Stanton to third21
    		Chapman homered to left center20
  • 1ST INNING
    		Kemp homered to right center10
  • 9TH INNING
    • Tyler Wade at second base
    • Aroldis Chapman relieved Chad Green
    • E. Andrus: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Andrus struck out swinging
    • M. Canha: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Canha walked
    • Jed Lowrie hit for Tony Kemp
    • J. Lowrie: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Lowrie flied out to deep right
    • M. Olson: Olson singled to shallow right, Canha to third
    • R. Laureano: Laureano singled to right, Canha scored, Olson to second
    • M. Chapman: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Chad Green relieved Nestor Cortes
    • S. Murphy: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
    • S. Brown: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Brown struck out swinging
    • C. Pinder: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Pinder struck out looking
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jesus Luzardo relieved Yusmeiro Petit
    • G. Urshela: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Urshela homered to center
    • Chris Gittens hit for Rougned Odor
    • C. Gittens: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gittens walked
    • Tyler Wade ran for Chris Gittens
    • C. Frazier: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Frazier walked, Wade to second
    • B. Gardner: Ball, Gardner hit sacrifice bunt to third, Wade to third, Frazier to second
    • Sergio Romo relieved Jesus Luzardo
    • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu singled to shallow left, Frazier and Wade scored
    • A. Judge: Strike looking, LeMahieu picked off at first, pitcher to first, Strike swinging, Ball, Judge grounded out to shortstop
    • End of the 8th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • N. Cortes Pitching:
    • M. Canha: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Canha flied out to right
    • T. Kemp: Strike looking, Kemp grounded out to first
    • M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Olson singled to shallow center
    • R. Laureano: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Olson stole second, Ball, Ball, Laureano walked
    • M. Chapman: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Burch Smith relieved Chris Bassitt
    • C. Frazier: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Frazier doubled to left
    • B. Gardner: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gardner popped out to first
    • D. LeMahieu: LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop, Frazier to third
    • A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Judge singled to center, Frazier scored
    • G. Sanchez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Sanchez walked, Judge to second
    • Yusmeiro Petit relieved Burch Smith
    • G. Stanton: Foul, Stanton singled to right, Judge scored, Sanchez to second
    • G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Torres reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Stanton out at second
    • End of the 7th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • N. Cortes Pitching:
    • S. Brown: Ball, Strike looking, Brown popped out to third
    • C. Pinder: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Pinder lined out to left
    • E. Andrus: Strike looking, Andrus flied out to center
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • C. Bassitt Pitching:
    • G. Sanchez: Sanchez homered to left
    • G. Stanton: Stanton singled to right
    • G. Torres: Strike (foul tip), Torres grounded out to shortstop, Stanton to second
    • G. Urshela: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Urshela struck out swinging
    • R. Odor: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Odor struck out swinging
    • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • D. German Pitching:
    • E. Andrus: Strike looking, Strike looking, Andrus singled to right
    • M. Canha: Strike looking, Ball, Canha singled to shallow center, Andrus to second
    • T. Kemp: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Kemp walked, Andrus to third, Canha to second
    • M. Olson: Olson singled to shallow left center, Canha and Andrus scored, Kemp to third
    • Nestor Cortes relieved Domingo German
    • Ramon Laureano hit for Mitch Moreland
    • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
    • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Foul tip, Chapman struck out on foul tip
    • S. Murphy: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Murphy flied out to center
    • Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Ramon Laureano at designated hitter
    • C. Frazier: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Frazier doubled to deep left
    • B. Gardner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Gardner struck out on foul tip
    • D. LeMahieu: LeMahieu grounded out to third
    • A. Judge: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • D. German Pitching:
    • M. Moreland: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Moreland struck out swinging
    • M. Chapman: Chapman homered to left center
    • S. Murphy: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Murphy walked
    • S. Brown: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Brown struck out swinging
    • C. Pinder: Strike swinging, Pinder reached on fielder's choice to third, Murphy out at second
    • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • C. Bassitt Pitching:
    • A. Judge: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Judge singled to right
    • G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Sanchez flied out to center
    • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Judge to second on wild pitch, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked
    • G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Torres popped out to second
    • G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Urshela singled to center, Judge scored, Stanton to third
    • R. Odor: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Odor struck out swinging
    • End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • D. German Pitching:
    • E. Andrus: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Andrus singled to left
    • M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Andrus stole second, Canha grounded out to shortstop, Andrus to third
    • T. Kemp: Strike looking, Kemp grounded out to first
    • M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Olson flied out to deep left
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • C. Bassitt Pitching:
    • C. Frazier: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Frazier struck out swinging
    • B. Gardner: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gardner popped out to third
    • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, LeMahieu grounded out to second
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • D. German Pitching:
    • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Chapman struck out swinging
    • S. Murphy: Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Murphy struck out swinging
    • S. Brown: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Brown singled to right
    • C. Pinder: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Pinder struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • C. Bassitt Pitching:
    • G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Stanton walked
    • G. Torres: Strike looking, Ball, Torres singled to right, Stanton to second
    • G. Urshela: Ball, Strike looking, Urshela grounded into double play third to second to first, Stanton to third, Torres out at second
    • R. Odor: Strike looking, Odor flied out to right
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • D. German Pitching:
    • M. Canha: Canha flied out to left
    • T. Kemp: Strike looking, Ball, Kemp homered to right center
    • M. Olson: Olson fouled out to catcher
    • M. Moreland: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Moreland struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • C. Bassitt Pitching:
    • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, LeMahieu lined out to right
    • A. Judge: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Judge lined out to second
    • G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
