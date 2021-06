Matt Joyce Back 06-28-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 29

Matt Moore Back 06-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 20

Brandon Kintzler Neck 06-24-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 25

Jean Segura Groin 07-06-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 7

Didi Gregorius Elbow 06-20-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 21

Chase Anderson Undisclosed 06-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 20

Roman Quinn Achilles 03-31-2022 Out for the season

Cornelius Randolph Elbow 06-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 20

Seranthony Dominguez Elbow 08-31-2021 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1