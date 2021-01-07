Phillies visit Reds to make up final game of series

A pair of teams with banged-up star outfielders who have All-Star aspirations meet Monday in a make-up game as the Cincinnati Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Both teams are coming off four-game series splits and looking to build momentum before the All-Star break.

The game was rescheduled from June 2 when heavy rains postponed the third and the final game of the series. The Reds and Phillies split the first two games in Cincinnati in blowouts, with the Reds winning, 11-1, on May 31 and the Phillies returning the favor, 17-3, the next day.

Reds left fielder Jesse Winker could return to the Reds starting lineup Monday if his right hip responds. Winker pinch-hit on Sunday after resting to start the game following his hard fall on the hip Saturday trying to catch Ronald Acuna Jr.'s double to left-center. He left Saturday's game with a hip contusion.

Winker walked in his pinch-hit appearance Sunday and stayed in the game to play left field.

Winker and Nick Castellanos, the two most potent hitters in the Reds lineup this season, will enter the second phase of All-Star voting for outfielders after finishing second and third behind Acuna in the first phase.

Bryce Harper left Saturday's game in the sixth inning after getting hit by a pitch on his left leg, causing lingering soreness and swelling in his left calf. He wound up getting Sunday off and was not needed as a pinch-hitter in Philadelphia's 4-2 road win against the New York Mets.

Harper still found a spot as one of nine outfield finalists to make the National League All-Star team. Finalists at every position will be part of a second round of voting beginning Monday at noon Eastern and continuing through Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Harper has started only 54 games this season because of injuries, including his calf, right shoulder, back, left wrist/forearm, and face.

The Reds are coming off their eighth shutout loss of the season, a 4-0 defeat to the Braves that left them with a four-game split. They are in third place behind the Brewers and Cubs in the National League Central.

The Reds are 2-2 on their season-long 11-game homestand, with three games against the Padres and Cubs still ahead after the Phillies leave town.

"I really think that this is a really good team," Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. "The ball is not really bouncing our way. We're not getting calls. Things like that seem to be happening. Sure, we're 75-80 games in, but there's a lot of baseball to be played. The schedule softens as we go, and this team has the ability to go on a run, and I really think that we have a really long run in us."

Left-hander Wade Miley (6-4, 2.85) will be making his 14th start of the season for the Reds. Miley is coming off his third straight start of seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits and striking out six in a 10-7 win over the Twins.

Miley left after seven innings with a 7-2 lead, but the bullpen allowed five runs in the eighth before Tyler Naquin's three-run homer in the ninth left Miley with a no-decision in the victory.

"It's picking up the boys. That's what we do," Miley said. "There are going to be games that happen like that. ... Right then and there, we knew we needed to answer back right there with a couple of guys down, and we did."

Miley has made five starts against the Phillies in his career, going 3-1 with 3.09 ERA in 32 innings. The most recent of those appearances was May 31, when he allowed one run on six hits and three walks in the Reds' rout. He struck out six.

A top Phillies prospect, right-hander Spencer Howard (0-2, 5.59), will make his fifth start and ninth appearance of the year for Philadelphia. He has never faced the Reds.

