German Marquez has stood out in the rotation for a Colorado Rockies team that has received solid starting pitching for most of the season.

Marquez has been reliable every fifth day and has been relatively stingy despite a couple of hiccups. One notable hiccup was a tough outing against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12 in which the right-hander gave up eight earned runs in five innings. In his last six starts outside of that one, Marquez has surrendered just four earned runs.

Marquez (6-6, 3.99 ERA) will look to build off arguably his best start of the season on Tuesday night when he takes the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Denver. Marquez owns a 4-1 record with a 2.25 ERA in five career starts vs. the Pirates.

The Pirates will send righty Chase De Jong (0-2, 4.94) to the mound in the second contest of the three-game series.

Colorado posted a 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday for just its second shutout win of the season. Both have come at Coors Field.

Marquez is coming off his third win in his past four decisions. He took a perfect game into the sixth at Seattle on Wednesday and settled for the win after recording eight strong innings. He lost the perfect game with two outs in the sixth on a night when his team entertained thoughts that he could pitch the second no-hitter in club history.

"I thought it might happen because I thought his stuff was good," Rockies manager Bud Black said after his team's 5-2 win. "I mean the fastball was live, had velocity and movement, the breaking ball was sharp. He was throwing strikes and his pitch count was manageable. So yeah, so I did think about."

Marquez was strong in his last home start, going six scoreless innings before he cramps forced him to leave the June 17 game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He got the victory in his team's 7-3 win.

De Jong is looking for his first victory while making his sixth start of the season on Tuesday. He nearly notched it in his season debut on May 30 when he gave up one run in five innings against Colorado; however, the Rockies rallied against the Pittsburgh bullpen en route to a 4-3 win.

That was his only game against Colorado in his career. He holds a 1.80 ERA against the Rockies.

De Jong started just 10 games over four seasons prior to 2021. He appeared in four games in 2019 and 2020 combined with Minnesota and Houston, respectively.

"Any time I get to take the mound on a major-league mound is a privilege," De Jong said after his start against Colorado. "To be back here is exactly that. I didn't take it lightly. I really enjoyed being back out there with another team. I just consider myself very blessed to have this opportunity."

Monday began a seven-game homestand for the Rockies, their last stretch in Denver before hosting the All-Star Game on July 13. Colorado is 26-16 at home as opposed to 6-31 away from Coors Field. The six road wins are the fewest in the majors.

