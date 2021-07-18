BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
MIA40-53
004000000490
PHI47-45
02002201X7131
  • Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PA
  • W: Z. Wheeler (7-5)L: A. Bender (1-1)S: H. Neris (12)
  • HR: MIA - A. Duvall (19), PHI - A. McCutchen (15), D. Gregorius (7)
MIAMarlins
PHIPhillies
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Chisholm 2B00000100.248.316.432.7491.0
M. Sierra LF41100011.237.297.263.5601.5
S. Marte CF51110002.288.387.443.8305.0
G. Cooper 1B30010022.282.378.463.8410.0
S. Leon C10000010.162.214.225.440-0.5
A. Duvall RF31221111.231.282.484.7668.5
M. Rojas SS40100012.268.328.401.7280.5
J. Panik 2B20000100.224.287.329.6151.0
b- J. Aguilar PH-3B10100000.275.335.495.8301.0
J. Alfaro C-1B40000014.217.268.299.567-0.5
J. Berti 3B-2B40100010.217.314.323.6370.5
B. Garrett P21100010.167.167.167.3331.5
J. Curtiss P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
A. Bender P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
a- I. Diaz PH10100000.151.287.236.5232.0
S. Okert P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
c- M. Harrison PH10000013.143.143.143.286-0.5
Z. Pop P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
J. Chisholm 2B0
M. Sierra LF4
S. Marte CF5
G. Cooper 1B3
S. Leon C1
A. Duvall RF3
M. Rojas SS4
J. Panik 2B2
b- J. Aguilar PH-3B1
J. Alfaro C-1B4
J. Berti 3B-2B4
B. Garrett P2
J. Curtiss P0
A. Bender P0
a- I. Diaz PH1
S. Okert P0
c- M. Harrison PH1
Z. Pop P0
  • a-doubled for Bender in the 7th
  • b-singled for Panik in the 8th
  • c-struck out for Okert in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Segura 2B30110102.311.366.437.8033.0
J. Realmuto C50320012.270.365.444.8103.5
B. Harper RF40100113.284.382.521.9031.5
A. McCutchen LF31121102.230.350.440.7908.0
R. Hoskins 1B40100012.234.316.482.7991.5
D. Gregorius SS41111001.222.273.401.6746.0
R. Torreyes 3B41100001.255.285.366.6502.0
L. Williams CF11100100.273.324.379.7033.0
c- T. Jankowski PH-CF22200000.385.475.500.9756.0
Z. Wheeler P00000000.162.162.216.3780.0
b- B. Miller PH11100000.245.332.448.7792.0
C. Brogdon P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
B. Falter P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
d- N. Maton PH00000000.265.328.398.7260.0
H. Neris P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
J. Segura 2B3
J. Realmuto C5
B. Harper RF4
A. McCutchen LF3
R. Hoskins 1B4
D. Gregorius SS4
R. Torreyes 3B4
L. Williams CF1
c- T. Jankowski PH-CF2
Z. Wheeler P0
b- B. Miller PH1
C. Brogdon P0
B. Falter P0
d- N. Maton PH0
H. Neris P0
  • b-singled for Wheeler in the 6th
  • c-bunted safely for Jankowski in the 7th
  • d-flied out for Falter in the 8th
BATTING
  • 2B - S. Marte (10), I. Diaz (3)
  • HR - A. Duvall (20)
  • SF - G. Cooper
  • RBI - S. Marte (22), G. Cooper (33), A. Duvall 2 (64)
  • 2-Out RBI - A. Duvall 2 (2)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Cooper (2), A. Duvall (2), J. Alfaro, M. Harrison 2 (2)
BATTING
  • 2B - R. Hoskins (25)
  • HR - A. McCutchen (16), D. Gregorius (8)
  • SF - J. Segura (2)
  • SH - Z. Wheeler 2 (5), N. Maton
  • RBI - J. Segura (27), J. Realmuto 2 (38), A. McCutchen 2 (52), D. Gregorius (27)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Realmuto 2 (2), D. Gregorius
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto (2), B. Harper, R. Hoskins, R. Torreyes
BASERUNNING
  • SB - S. Marte (20)
  • CS - S. Marte (3)
BASERUNNING
  • SB - T. Jankowski (4)
  • CS - J. Realmuto (3)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Panik-Cooper)
FIELDING
  • E - J. Segura (8)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
B. Garrett4.17323215.171.912.0
J. Curtiss0.21110012.721.160.0
A. Bender (L, 1-1)1.03221002.230.90-8.0
S. Okert1.00000101.130.633.5
Z. Pop1.02110005.731.480.0
PITCHERSIP
B. Garrett4.1
J. Curtiss0.2
A. Bender (L, 1-1)1.0
S. Okert1.0
Z. Pop1.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
Z. Wheeler (W, 7-5)6.06442712.440.9916.5
C. Brogdon (H, 1)1.22001004.001.252.0
B. Falter (H, 1)0.11000104.501.060.5
H. Neris (S, 12)1.00000204.121.2211.0
PITCHERSIP
Z. Wheeler (W, 7-5)6.0
C. Brogdon (H, 1)1.2
B. Falter (H, 1)0.1
H. Neris (S, 12)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - B. Garrett 82-53, J. Curtiss 6-4, A. Bender 27-16, S. Okert 11-9, Z. Pop 13-10
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Garrett 8-3, J. Curtiss 0-2, A. Bender 1-0, S. Okert 1-0, Z. Pop 3-0
  • Batters Faced - B. Garrett 22, J. Curtiss 3, A. Bender 6, S. Okert 3, Z. Pop 5
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Wheeler 101-68, C. Brogdon 26-13, B. Falter 5-5, H. Neris 14-11
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Wheeler 8-2, C. Brogdon 2-3, B. Falter 1-0, H. Neris 1-0
  • Batters Faced - Z. Wheeler 26, C. Brogdon 8, B. Falter 2, H. Neris 3
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
  • 8TH INNING
    		Realmuto singled to right, Jankowski scored47
  • 6TH INNING
    		McCutchen reached on fielder's choice to left, Miller scored, Realmuto to third, Harper out at second46
    		Segura hit sacrifice fly to center, Jankowski scored45
  • 5TH INNING
    		Gregorius homered to right44
    		McCutchen homered to left43
  • 3RD INNING
    		Duvall homered to right, Marte scored42
    		Cooper hit sacrifice fly to right, Sierra scored, Marte to third22
    		Marte doubled to deep right center, Garrett scored, Sierra to third12
  • 2ND INNING
    		Realmuto singled to shallow left, Williams scored, Segura to second02
    		Torreyes scored, Williams to third on passed ball01
  • 9TH INNING
    • Hector Neris pitching
    • M. Sierra: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sierra struck out swinging
    • S. Marte: Marte grounded out to shortstop
    • S. Leon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Leon struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • C. Brogdon Pitching:
    • A. Duvall: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Duvall walked
    • M. Rojas: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Rojas flied out to deep center
    • Jesus Aguilar hit for Joe Panik
    • J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Aguilar singled to left, Duvall to second
    • J. Alfaro: Alfaro flied out to deep left
    • Bailey Falter relieved Connor Brogdon
    • J. Berti: Berti reached on an infield single to shortstop, Duvall to third, Aguilar to second
    • Monte Harrison hit for Steven Okert
    • M. Harrison: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jesus Aguilar at third base
    • Jon Berti at second base
    • Zach Pop pitching
    • T. Jankowski: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Jankowski reached on bunt single to pitcher
    • Sandy Leon catching
    • Jorge Alfaro at first base
    • Nick Maton hit for Bailey Falter
    • N. Maton: Strike looking, Jankowski stole second, Maton hit sacrifice bunt to catcher, Jankowski to third
    • J. Segura: Strike looking, Segura popped out to shortstop
    • J. Realmuto: Foul, Strike swinging, Realmuto singled to right, Jankowski scored
    • B. Harper: Harper reached on fielder's choice to second, Realmuto out at second
    • End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Travis Jankowski in center field
    • Connor Brogdon pitching
    • Isan Diaz hit for Anthony Bender
    • I. Diaz: Ball, Foul, Diaz doubled to left center
    • M. Sierra: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Sierra reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Diaz out at third, Sierra to second
    • S. Marte: Ball, Marte lined out to left
    • G. Cooper: Cooper grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Steven Okert pitching
    • R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hoskins struck out swinging
    • D. Gregorius: Foul, Foul, Gregorius grounded out to first
    • R. Torreyes: Strike swinging, Ball, Torreyes popped out to second
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
    • J. Panik: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Panik lined out to center
    • J. Alfaro: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Alfaro struck out swinging
    • J. Berti: Strike looking, Ball, Berti grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Anthony Bender relieved John Curtiss
    • Travis Jankowski hit for Luke Williams
    • T. Jankowski: Strike looking, Foul, Jankowski singled to center
    • Brad Miller hit for Zack Wheeler
    • B. Miller: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Jankowski to second on passed ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Miller singled to left, Jankowski to third
    • J. Segura: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Segura hit sacrifice fly to center, Jankowski scored
    • J. Realmuto: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Realmuto singled to right, Miller to second
    • B. Harper: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Harper walked, Miller to third, Realmuto to second
    • A. McCutchen: Foul, McCutchen reached on fielder's choice to left, Miller scored, Realmuto to third, Harper out at second
    • R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Realmuto caught stealing home, catcher to second to catcher, McCutchen to second
    • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
    • S. Marte: Marte safe at first on 2nd baseman Segura fielding error
    • G. Cooper: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Marte caught stealing second, catcher to second, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Cooper struck out swinging
    • A. Duvall: Duvall reached on an infield single to second
    • M. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Rojas grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • B. Garrett Pitching:
    • B. Harper: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Harper grounded out to pitcher
    • A. McCutchen: McCutchen homered to left
    • John Curtiss relieved Braxton Garrett
    • R. Hoskins: Hoskins lined out to third
    • D. Gregorius: Gregorius homered to right
    • R. Torreyes: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Torreyes flied out to deep right
    • End of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
  • 4TH INNING
    • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
    • J. Berti: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Berti struck out looking
    • B. Garrett: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Garrett struck out swinging
    • M. Sierra: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Sierra lined out to pitcher
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • B. Garrett Pitching:
    • L. Williams: Ball, Williams singled to left center
    • Z. Wheeler: Ball, Wheeler hit sacrifice bunt to third, Williams to second
    • J. Segura: Segura grounded out to third
    • J. Realmuto: Foul, Ball, Williams to third on wild pitch, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
    • J. Berti: Strike looking, Berti grounded out to third
    • B. Garrett: Strike looking, Ball, Garrett singled to right
    • M. Sierra: Sierra singled to left, Garrett to second
    • S. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Marte doubled to deep right center, Garrett scored, Sierra to third
    • G. Cooper: Strike swinging, Cooper hit sacrifice fly to right, Sierra scored, Marte to third
    • A. Duvall: Foul, Ball, Duvall homered to right, Marte scored
    • M. Rojas: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rojas singled to center
    • J. Panik: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Panik walked, Rojas to second
    • J. Alfaro: Ball, Alfaro grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 3rd (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • B. Garrett Pitching:
    • A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, McCutchen popped out to third
    • R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Hoskins doubled to deep right
    • D. Gregorius: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Gregorius grounded out to first, Hoskins to third
    • R. Torreyes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Torreyes lined out to left
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
    • M. Rojas: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Rojas struck out swinging
    • J. Panik: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Panik flied out to left
    • J. Alfaro: Ball, Alfaro grounded out to first
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • B. Garrett Pitching:
    • D. Gregorius: Foul, Strike swinging, Gregorius grounded out to third
    • R. Torreyes: Torreyes reached on an infield single to second
    • L. Williams: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Williams walked, Torreyes to second
    • Z. Wheeler: Strike looking, Wheeler hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Torreyes to third, Williams to second
    • J. Segura: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Torreyes scored, Williams to third on passed ball, Ball, Ball, Segura walked
    • J. Realmuto: Realmuto singled to shallow left, Williams scored, Segura to second
    • B. Harper: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Harper struck out swinging
    • End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
    • J. Chisholm: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Chisholm walked
    • S. Marte: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Marte reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Chisholm out at second
    • G. Cooper: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Cooper struck out swinging
    • A. Duvall: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Marte stole second, Strike swinging, Duvall struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • B. Garrett Pitching:
    • J. Segura: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Segura singled to left center
    • J. Realmuto: Ball, Realmuto lined into double play second to first, Segura out at first
    • B. Harper: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Harper singled to shallow right
    • Magneuris Sierra in left field
    • Joe Panik at second base
    • Jon Berti at third base
    • A. McCutchen: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, McCutchen walked, Harper to second
    • R. Hoskins: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Hoskins flied out to left
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
