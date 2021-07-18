BOX SCORE
- W: Z. Wheeler (7-5)L: A. Bender (1-1)S: H. Neris (12)
- HR: MIA - A. Duvall (19), PHI - A. McCutchen (15), D. Gregorius (7)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Chisholm 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|.316
|.432
|.749
|1.0
|M. Sierra LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|.297
|.263
|.560
|1.5
|S. Marte CF
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|.387
|.443
|.830
|5.0
|G. Cooper 1B
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.282
|.378
|.463
|.841
|0.0
|S. Leon C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|.214
|.225
|.440
|-0.5
|A. Duvall RF
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|.282
|.484
|.766
|8.5
|M. Rojas SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|.328
|.401
|.728
|0.5
|J. Panik 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|.287
|.329
|.615
|1.0
|b- J. Aguilar PH-3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|.335
|.495
|.830
|1.0
|J. Alfaro C-1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.217
|.268
|.299
|.567
|-0.5
|J. Berti 3B-2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|.314
|.323
|.637
|0.5
|B. Garrett P
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|.167
|.167
|.333
|1.5
|J. Curtiss P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Bender P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|a- I. Diaz PH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|.287
|.236
|.523
|2.0
|S. Okert P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|c- M. Harrison PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|-0.5
|Z. Pop P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- a-doubled for Bender in the 7th
- b-singled for Panik in the 8th
- c-struck out for Okert in the 8th
- b-singled for Wheeler in the 6th
- c-bunted safely for Jankowski in the 7th
- d-flied out for Falter in the 8th
- 2B - S. Marte (10), I. Diaz (3)
- HR - A. Duvall (20)
- SF - G. Cooper
- RBI - S. Marte (22), G. Cooper (33), A. Duvall 2 (64)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Duvall 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Cooper (2), A. Duvall (2), J. Alfaro, M. Harrison 2 (2)
- 2B - R. Hoskins (25)
- HR - A. McCutchen (16), D. Gregorius (8)
- SF - J. Segura (2)
- SH - Z. Wheeler 2 (5), N. Maton
- RBI - J. Segura (27), J. Realmuto 2 (38), A. McCutchen 2 (52), D. Gregorius (27)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Realmuto 2 (2), D. Gregorius
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto (2), B. Harper, R. Hoskins, R. Torreyes
- SB - S. Marte (20)
- CS - S. Marte (3)
- SB - T. Jankowski (4)
- CS - J. Realmuto (3)
- DP - (Panik-Cooper)
- E - J. Segura (8)
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Garrett 82-53, J. Curtiss 6-4, A. Bender 27-16, S. Okert 11-9, Z. Pop 13-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Garrett 8-3, J. Curtiss 0-2, A. Bender 1-0, S. Okert 1-0, Z. Pop 3-0
- Batters Faced - B. Garrett 22, J. Curtiss 3, A. Bender 6, S. Okert 3, Z. Pop 5
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Wheeler 101-68, C. Brogdon 26-13, B. Falter 5-5, H. Neris 14-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Wheeler 8-2, C. Brogdon 2-3, B. Falter 1-0, H. Neris 1-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Wheeler 26, C. Brogdon 8, B. Falter 2, H. Neris 3
- a-doubled for Bender in the 7th
- b-singled for Panik in the 8th
- c-struck out for Okert in the 8th
|Total
|31
- b-singled for Wheeler in the 6th
- c-bunted safely for Jankowski in the 7th
- d-flied out for Falter in the 8th
- 2B - S. Marte (10), I. Diaz (3)
- HR - A. Duvall (20)
- SF - G. Cooper
- RBI - S. Marte (22), G. Cooper (33), A. Duvall 2 (64)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Duvall 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Cooper (2), A. Duvall (2), J. Alfaro, M. Harrison 2 (2)
- 2B - R. Hoskins (25)
- HR - A. McCutchen (16), D. Gregorius (8)
- SF - J. Segura (2)
- SH - Z. Wheeler 2 (5), N. Maton
- RBI - J. Segura (27), J. Realmuto 2 (38), A. McCutchen 2 (52), D. Gregorius (27)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Realmuto 2 (2), D. Gregorius
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Realmuto (2), B. Harper, R. Hoskins, R. Torreyes
- SB - S. Marte (20)
- CS - S. Marte (3)
- SB - T. Jankowski (4)
- CS - J. Realmuto (3)
- DP - (Panik-Cooper)
- E - J. Segura (8)
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Garrett 82-53, J. Curtiss 6-4, A. Bender 27-16, S. Okert 11-9, Z. Pop 13-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Garrett 8-3, J. Curtiss 0-2, A. Bender 1-0, S. Okert 1-0, Z. Pop 3-0
- Batters Faced - B. Garrett 22, J. Curtiss 3, A. Bender 6, S. Okert 3, Z. Pop 5
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Wheeler 101-68, C. Brogdon 26-13, B. Falter 5-5, H. Neris 14-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Wheeler 8-2, C. Brogdon 2-3, B. Falter 1-0, H. Neris 1-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Wheeler 26, C. Brogdon 8, B. Falter 2, H. Neris 3
8TH INNING Realmuto singled to right, Jankowski scored 4 7 6TH INNING McCutchen reached on fielder's choice to left, Miller scored, Realmuto to third, Harper out at second 4 6 Segura hit sacrifice fly to center, Jankowski scored 4 5 5TH INNING Gregorius homered to right 4 4 McCutchen homered to left 4 3 3RD INNING Duvall homered to right, Marte scored 4 2 Cooper hit sacrifice fly to right, Sierra scored, Marte to third 2 2 Marte doubled to deep right center, Garrett scored, Sierra to third 1 2 2ND INNING Realmuto singled to shallow left, Williams scored, Segura to second 0 2 Torreyes scored, Williams to third on passed ball 0 1
- Hector Neris pitching
- M. Sierra: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sierra struck out swinging
- S. Marte: Marte grounded out to shortstop
- S. Leon: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Leon struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Brogdon Pitching:
- A. Duvall: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Duvall walked
- M. Rojas: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Rojas flied out to deep center
- Jesus Aguilar hit for Joe Panik
- J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Aguilar singled to left, Duvall to second
- J. Alfaro: Alfaro flied out to deep left
- Bailey Falter relieved Connor Brogdon
- J. Berti: Berti reached on an infield single to shortstop, Duvall to third, Aguilar to second
- Monte Harrison hit for Steven Okert
- M. Harrison: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jesus Aguilar at third base
- Jon Berti at second base
- Zach Pop pitching
- T. Jankowski: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Jankowski reached on bunt single to pitcher
- Sandy Leon catching
- Jorge Alfaro at first base
- Nick Maton hit for Bailey Falter
- N. Maton: Strike looking, Jankowski stole second, Maton hit sacrifice bunt to catcher, Jankowski to third
- J. Segura: Strike looking, Segura popped out to shortstop
- J. Realmuto: Foul, Strike swinging, Realmuto singled to right, Jankowski scored
- B. Harper: Harper reached on fielder's choice to second, Realmuto out at second
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Travis Jankowski in center field
- Connor Brogdon pitching
- Isan Diaz hit for Anthony Bender
- I. Diaz: Ball, Foul, Diaz doubled to left center
- M. Sierra: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Sierra reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Diaz out at third, Sierra to second
- S. Marte: Ball, Marte lined out to left
- G. Cooper: Cooper grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Anthony Bender relieved John Curtiss
- Travis Jankowski hit for Luke Williams
- T. Jankowski: Strike looking, Foul, Jankowski singled to center
- Brad Miller hit for Zack Wheeler
- B. Miller: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Jankowski to second on passed ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Miller singled to left, Jankowski to third
- J. Segura: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Segura hit sacrifice fly to center, Jankowski scored
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Realmuto singled to right, Miller to second
- B. Harper: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Harper walked, Miller to third, Realmuto to second
- A. McCutchen: Foul, McCutchen reached on fielder's choice to left, Miller scored, Realmuto to third, Harper out at second
- R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Realmuto caught stealing home, catcher to second to catcher, McCutchen to second
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Wheeler Pitching:
- S. Marte: Marte safe at first on 2nd baseman Segura fielding error
- G. Cooper: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Marte caught stealing second, catcher to second, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Cooper struck out swinging
- A. Duvall: Duvall reached on an infield single to second
- M. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Rojas grounded out to second
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Garrett Pitching:
- B. Harper: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Harper grounded out to pitcher
- A. McCutchen: McCutchen homered to left
- John Curtiss relieved Braxton Garrett
- R. Hoskins: Hoskins lined out to third
- D. Gregorius: Gregorius homered to right
- R. Torreyes: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Torreyes flied out to deep right
- End of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Z. Wheeler Pitching:
- J. Berti: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Berti struck out looking
- B. Garrett: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Garrett struck out swinging
- M. Sierra: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Sierra lined out to pitcher
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Garrett Pitching:
- L. Williams: Ball, Williams singled to left center
- Z. Wheeler: Ball, Wheeler hit sacrifice bunt to third, Williams to second
- J. Segura: Segura grounded out to third
- J. Realmuto: Foul, Ball, Williams to third on wild pitch, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Wheeler Pitching:
- J. Berti: Strike looking, Berti grounded out to third
- B. Garrett: Strike looking, Ball, Garrett singled to right
- M. Sierra: Sierra singled to left, Garrett to second
- S. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Marte doubled to deep right center, Garrett scored, Sierra to third
- G. Cooper: Strike swinging, Cooper hit sacrifice fly to right, Sierra scored, Marte to third
- A. Duvall: Foul, Ball, Duvall homered to right, Marte scored
- M. Rojas: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rojas singled to center
- J. Panik: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Panik walked, Rojas to second
- J. Alfaro: Ball, Alfaro grounded out to second
- Middle of the 3rd (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Garrett Pitching:
- A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, McCutchen popped out to third
- R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Hoskins doubled to deep right
- D. Gregorius: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Gregorius grounded out to first, Hoskins to third
- R. Torreyes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Torreyes lined out to left
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Garrett Pitching:
- D. Gregorius: Foul, Strike swinging, Gregorius grounded out to third
- R. Torreyes: Torreyes reached on an infield single to second
- L. Williams: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Williams walked, Torreyes to second
- Z. Wheeler: Strike looking, Wheeler hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Torreyes to third, Williams to second
- J. Segura: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Torreyes scored, Williams to third on passed ball, Ball, Ball, Segura walked
- J. Realmuto: Realmuto singled to shallow left, Williams scored, Segura to second
- B. Harper: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Harper struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Wheeler Pitching:
- J. Chisholm: Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Chisholm walked
- S. Marte: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Marte reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Chisholm out at second
- G. Cooper: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Cooper struck out swinging
- A. Duvall: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Marte stole second, Strike swinging, Duvall struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Garrett Pitching:
- J. Segura: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Segura singled to left center
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Realmuto lined into double play second to first, Segura out at first
- B. Harper: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Harper singled to shallow right
- Magneuris Sierra in left field
- Joe Panik at second base
- Jon Berti at third base
- A. McCutchen: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, McCutchen walked, Harper to second
- R. Hoskins: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Hoskins flied out to left
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)