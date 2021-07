Byron Buxton Hand 07-31-2021 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Derek Law Shoulder 07-25-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 26

Rob Refsnyder Hamstring 07-24-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25

Jake Cave Back 07-18-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 19

Mitch Garver Groin 07-22-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 23

Luke Farrell Oblique 07-23-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 24

Kyle Garlick Groin 07-31-2021 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Edwar Colina Elbow 08-23-2021 Expected to be out until at least Aug 24

Randy Dobnak Finger 08-23-2021 Expected to be out until at least Aug 24

Zander Wiel Undisclosed 07-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 20

Devin Smeltzer Elbow 07-31-2021 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Matt Wallner Wrist 07-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 20