    • NOW PITCHING
      .
      -
    • NOW BATTING
      .
      -
    No runs scored

      SDPadres
      WASNationals
      TEAM STATS
      54-40
      .247
      AVG
      115
      HR
      460
      R
      3.48
      ERA
      42-48
      .255
      AVG
      101
      HR
      384
      R
      4.38
      ERA
      PROBABLE PITCHERS
      J. MusgroveR
      5-7
      W-L
      98.1
      IP
      2.93
      ERA
      4.64
      SO/BB
      0.95
      WHIP
      M. ScherzerR
      7-4
      W-L
      98.0
      IP
      2.66
      ERA
      6.09
      SO/BB
      0.88
      WHIP
      INJURIES
      INJURIES
      PLAYERS
      		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
      Yu DarvishHip07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
      Nick RamirezShoulder07-17-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
      Mike ClevingerElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
      Austin NolaKnee07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
      Keone KelaElbow06-30-2022Out for the season
      Taylor WilliamsKnee07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
      Dan AltavillaElbow08-31-2022Out for the season
      Javy GuerraElbow07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
      Matt StrahmKnee07-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
      Jacob NixElbow06-30-2022Out for the season
      Dinelson LametForearm07-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
      Jorge OnaElbow07-24-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
      Trey WingenterElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
      Adrian MorejonElbow07-31-2022Out for the season
      Jose CastilloElbow04-30-2022Out for the season
      Michel BaezElbow06-30-2022Out for the season
      Ryan WeathersAnkle07-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
      INJURIES
      PLAYERS
      		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
      Alex AvilaCalf07-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
      Stephen StrasburgNeck08-14-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
      Luis AvilanElbow04-30-2022Out for the season
      Joe RossElbow07-23-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
      Yan GomesOblique07-25-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
      Will HarrisArm01-31-2022Out for the season
      Kyle SchwarberHamstring08-29-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
      Kyle McGowinBiceps07-20-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
      Tanner RaineyLower Leg07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
