5-7
W-L
98.1
IP
2.93
ERA
4.64
SO/BB
0.95
WHIP
7-4
W-L
98.0
IP
2.66
ERA
6.09
SO/BB
0.88
WHIP
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Yu Darvish
|Hip
|07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Nick Ramirez
|Shoulder
|07-17-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
|Mike Clevinger
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Austin Nola
|Knee
|07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Keone Kela
|Elbow
|06-30-2022Out for the season
|Taylor Williams
|Knee
|07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Dan Altavilla
|Elbow
|08-31-2022Out for the season
|Javy Guerra
|Elbow
|07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Matt Strahm
|Knee
|07-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Jacob Nix
|Elbow
|06-30-2022Out for the season
|Dinelson Lamet
|Forearm
|07-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Jorge Ona
|Elbow
|07-24-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Trey Wingenter
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Adrian Morejon
|Elbow
|07-31-2022Out for the season
|Jose Castillo
|Elbow
|04-30-2022Out for the season
|Michel Baez
|Elbow
|06-30-2022Out for the season
|Ryan Weathers
|Ankle
|07-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Alex Avila
|Calf
|07-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
|Stephen Strasburg
|Neck
|08-14-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Luis Avilan
|Elbow
|04-30-2022Out for the season
|Joe Ross
|Elbow
|07-23-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
|Yan Gomes
|Oblique
|07-25-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Will Harris
|Arm
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Kyle Schwarber
|Hamstring
|08-29-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
|Kyle McGowin
|Biceps
|07-20-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
|Tanner Rainey
|Lower Leg
|07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19