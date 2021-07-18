GAMETRACKER
  • 6J. Mercer
    3: 93 mph FastballFoul1-2
    2: 93 mph FastballStrike looking1-1
    1: 93 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 8TH INNING
    		Soto homered to left, Turner scored67
    		Escobar homered to center65
    		Machado homered to left center, Tatis scored64
  • 7TH INNING
    		Profar homered to right44
  • 4TH INNING
    		Hosmer homered to right center, Pham and Machado scored34
  • 3RD INNING
    		Barrera singled to center, Stevenson scored, Parra to second04
    		Stevenson singled to shallow center, Harrison scored03
    		Harrison doubled to left center, Soto scored02
    		Bell grounded out to first, Turner scored01
    123456789RHE
    SD55-40
    		00030012-650
    WAS42-49
    		00400003-7131
    • Nationals ParkWashington, DC
    SDPadres
    WASNationals
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Grisham CF30000120.264.351.468.8190.0
    F. Tatis SS41000021.301.378.6571.0350.0
    J. Cronenworth 2B40000022.287.356.478.834-1.0
    M. Machado 3B42221010.281.362.498.8618.5
    T. Pham LF31100010.276.389.434.8241.5
    D. Pomeranz P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    b- W. Myers PH10000010.260.342.450.792-0.5
    E. Pagan P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    E. Hosmer 1B31131110.273.334.393.7278.5
    J. Profar RF-LF21111100.230.335.309.6437.0
    V. Caratini C30000002.221.314.338.6520.0
    J. Musgrove P20000010.063.091.063.153-0.5
    C. Stammen P0000-000.250.250.250.000-
    a- B. O'Grady PH-RF10000000.167.280.310.5900.0
    • a-grounded out for Stammen in the 7th
    • b-struck out for Pomeranz in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Escobar 2B41111100.286.322.429.7517.0
    T. Turner SS42100011.318.371.517.8884.5
    J. Soto RF42321100.293.414.481.89512.0
    J. Bell 1B50210013.250.312.442.7552.5
    J. Harrison 3B-LF51310004.291.364.411.7747.0
    A. Stevenson CF21110010.232.294.313.6075.5
    c- J. Mercer PH-3B20000011.262.311.357.668-0.5
    G. Parra LF-CF30100003.209.277.419.6952.0
    T. Barrera C30110111.235.316.353.6692.5
    M. Scherzer P30000016.000.000.000.000-0.5
    D. Hudson P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    b- Y. Hernandez PH10000010.241.304.325.630-0.5
    BATTING
    • HR - M. Machado (16), E. Hosmer (8), J. Profar (2)
    • RBI - M. Machado 2 (67), E. Hosmer 3 (47), J. Profar (21)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - V. Caratini
    BATTING
    • 2B - T. Turner (16), J. Soto (10), J. Harrison 2 (17)
    • HR - A. Escobar, J. Soto (14)
    • RBI - A. Escobar (6), J. Soto 2 (48), J. Bell (43), J. Harrison (35), A. Stevenson (11), T. Barrera (3)
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Harrison (2), A. Stevenson, T. Barrera
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Harrison 2 (2), J. Mercer (2), M. Scherzer 3 (3)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - A. Stevenson
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Cronenworth-Tatis)
    FIELDING
    • E - J. Mercer (5)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Musgrove5.08442303.141.00-0.5
    C. Stammen1.01001002.731.021.0
    D. Pomeranz1.00000201.501.174.0
    E. Pagan1.04330223.721.14-3.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Scherzer7.04443822.830.8914.0
    D. Hudson1.01210312.630.882.5
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Musgrove 81-50, C. Stammen 13-7, D. Pomeranz 11-8, E. Pagan 32-21
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Musgrove 10-2, C. Stammen 1-2, D. Pomeranz 1-0, E. Pagan 0-3
    • Batters Faced - J. Musgrove 27, C. Stammen 5, D. Pomeranz 3, E. Pagan 7
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Scherzer 102-66, D. Hudson 22-12
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Scherzer 7-8, D. Hudson 1-1
    • Batters Faced - M. Scherzer 28, D. Hudson 5
    Total3065633115-----
    • 8TH INNING
      		Soto homered to left, Turner scored67
      		Escobar homered to center65
      		Machado homered to left center, Tatis scored64
    • 7TH INNING
      		Profar homered to right44
    • 4TH INNING
      		Hosmer homered to right center, Pham and Machado scored34
    • 3RD INNING
      		Barrera singled to center, Stevenson scored, Parra to second04
      		Stevenson singled to shallow center, Harrison scored03
      		Harrison doubled to left center, Soto scored02
      		Bell grounded out to first, Turner scored01
    • 8TH INNING
      • Josh Harrison in left field
      • Jordy Mercer at third base
      • Gerardo Parra in center field
      • Daniel Hudson relieved Max Scherzer
      • F. Tatis: Strike swinging, Ball, Tatis safe at first on 3rd baseman Mercer fielding error
      • J. Cronenworth: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Cronenworth struck out looking
      • M. Machado: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Machado homered to left center, Tatis scored
      • Wil Myers hit for Drew Pomeranz
      • W. Myers: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Myers struck out swinging
      • E. Hosmer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hosmer struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Emilio Pagan pitching
      • Yadiel Hernandez hit for Daniel Hudson
      • Y. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Hernandez struck out on foul tip
      • A. Escobar: Ball, Foul, Escobar homered to center
      • T. Turner: Turner doubled to right
      • J. Soto: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Soto homered to left, Turner scored
      • J. Bell: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bell struck out swinging
      • J. Harrison: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Harrison doubled to deep left
      • J. Mercer: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Mercer popped out to first
      • End of the 8th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error)
    • 7TH INNING
      • M. Scherzer Pitching:
      • J. Profar: Ball, Profar homered to right
      • V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Caratini grounded out to third
      • Brian O'Grady hit for Craig Stammen
      • B. O'Grady: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, O'Grady grounded out to third
      • T. Grisham: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Grisham struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • Jurickson Profar in left field
      • Brian O'Grady in right field
      • Drew Pomeranz pitching
      • Jordy Mercer hit for Andrew Stevenson
      • J. Mercer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Mercer struck out swinging
      • G. Parra: Strike looking, Parra grounded out to second
      • T. Barrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Barrera struck out looking
      • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • M. Scherzer Pitching:
      • M. Machado: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Machado struck out swinging
      • T. Pham: Strike looking, Ball, Pham popped out to second
      • E. Hosmer: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Hosmer grounded out to second
      • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Craig Stammen relieved Joe Musgrove
      • A. Escobar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Escobar walked
      • T. Turner: Strike looking, Turner flied out to shallow shortstop
      • J. Soto: Soto singled to shallow left, Escobar to second
      • J. Bell: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Bell fouled out to left
      • J. Harrison: Harrison lined out to center
      • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • M. Scherzer Pitching:
      • J. Musgrove: Foul, Musgrove grounded out to shortstop
      • T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Grisham walked
      • F. Tatis: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
      • J. Cronenworth: Ball, Cronenworth flied out to deep center
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Musgrove Pitching:
      • J. Bell: Strike looking, Bell singled to left
      • J. Harrison: Harrison singled to center, Bell to second
      • A. Stevenson: Ball, Stevenson hit by pitch, Bell to third, Harrison to second
      • G. Parra: Ball, Foul, Parra lined into double play second to shortstop, Harrison out at second
      • T. Barrera: Ball, Ball, Intentional ball, Barrera intentionally walked, Stevenson to second
      • M. Scherzer: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Scherzer struck out swinging
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • M. Scherzer Pitching:
      • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Cronenworth flied out to deep right
      • M. Machado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Machado singled to right
      • T. Pham: Pham singled to center, Machado to second
      • E. Hosmer: Strike looking, Hosmer homered to right center, Pham and Machado scored
      • J. Profar: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Profar flied out to deep right
      • V. Caratini: Caratini grounded out to pitcher
      • Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Musgrove Pitching:
      • A. Escobar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Escobar fouled out to first
      • T. Turner: Turner grounded out to second
      • J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Soto grounded out to pitcher
      • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • M. Scherzer Pitching:
      • J. Musgrove: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Musgrove struck out swinging
      • T. Grisham: Grisham flied out to deep center
      • F. Tatis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tatis flied out to deep left
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Musgrove Pitching:
      • A. Escobar: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Escobar popped out to second
      • T. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Turner hit by pitch
      • J. Soto: Soto doubled to deep left, Turner to third
      • J. Bell: Ball, Bell grounded out to first, Turner scored
      • J. Harrison: Strike looking, Harrison doubled to left center, Soto scored
      • A. Stevenson: Ball, Ball, Stevenson singled to shallow center, Harrison scored
      • G. Parra: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Stevenson stole second, Ball, Parra hit by pitch
      • T. Barrera: Barrera singled to center, Stevenson scored, Parra to second
      • M. Scherzer: Ball, Foul, Scherzer grounded out to second
      • End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • M. Scherzer Pitching:
      • M. Machado: Strike looking, Ball, Machado grounded out to shortstop
      • T. Pham: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pham struck out looking
      • E. Hosmer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hosmer walked
      • J. Profar: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Profar walked, Hosmer to second
      • V. Caratini: Caratini flied out to shallow left
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Musgrove Pitching:
      • A. Stevenson: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Stevenson struck out swinging
      • G. Parra: Strike looking, Parra singled to shallow center
      • T. Barrera: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Barrera popped out to second
      • M. Scherzer: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Scherzer grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 1ST INNING
      • M. Scherzer Pitching:
      • T. Grisham: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Grisham struck out looking
      • F. Tatis: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
      • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Cronenworth struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • J. Musgrove Pitching:
      • A. Escobar: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Escobar flied out to shallow right
      • T. Turner: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
      • J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Soto walked
      • J. Bell: Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Bell singled to shallow right, Soto to third
      • J. Harrison: Ball, Harrison flied out to right
      • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

    55-40
    .247
    AVG
    115
    HR
    460
    R
    3.48
    ERA
    42-49
    .255
    AVG
    101
    HR
    384
    R
    4.38
    ERA
    J. MusgroveR
    5-7
    W-L
    98.1
    IP
    2.93
    ERA
    4.64
    SO/BB
    0.95
    WHIP
    M. ScherzerR
    7-4
    W-L
    98.0
    IP
    2.66
    ERA
    6.09
    SO/BB
    0.88
    WHIP
    .J. Musgrove
    R
    5-7, 98.1 IP, 2.93 ERA
    .M. Scherzer
    R
    7-4, 98.0 IP, 2.66 ERA
    1 T. Grisham CF242663711.273
    2 F. Tatis SS280836428.296
    3 J. Cronenworth 2B3481004013.287
    4 M. Machado 3B309846315.272
    5 T. Pham LF291783210.268
    6 E. Hosmer 1B30583447.272
    7 J. Profar RF24055201.229
    8 V. Caratini C20145296.224
    9 J. Musgrove P30200.067
    1 A. Escobar 2B471350.277
    2 T. Turner SS3501124217.320
    3 J. Soto RF279814613.290
    4 J. Bell 1B254624212.244
    5 J. Harrison 3B27677335.279
    6 A. Stevenson CF9722102.227
    7 G. Parra LF40862.200
    8 T. Barrera C14320.214
    9 M. Scherzer P30000.000
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Yu DarvishHip07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
    Nick RamirezShoulder07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
    Mike ClevingerElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
    Austin NolaKnee07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
    Keone KelaElbow06-30-2022Out for the season
    Taylor WilliamsKnee07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
    Dan AltavillaElbow08-31-2022Out for the season
    Javy GuerraElbow07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
    Matt StrahmKnee07-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
    Jacob NixElbow06-30-2022Out for the season
    Dinelson LametForearm07-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
    Jorge OnaElbow07-24-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
    Trey WingenterElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
    Adrian MorejonElbow07-31-2022Out for the season
    Jose CastilloElbow04-30-2022Out for the season
    Michel BaezElbow06-30-2022Out for the season
    Ryan WeathersAnkle07-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Alex AvilaCalf07-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
    Stephen StrasburgNeck08-14-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
    Luis AvilanElbow04-30-2022Out for the season
    Joe RossElbow07-23-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
    Yan GomesOblique07-25-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
    Will HarrisArm01-31-2022Out for the season
    Kyle SchwarberHamstring08-29-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
    Kyle McGowinBiceps07-20-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
    Tanner RaineyLower Leg07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
