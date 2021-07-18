GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
- PITCHER1.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 SO, 32 P
- BATTER0-2, SO
6 J. Mercer 3: 93 mph Fastball Foul 1-2 2: 93 mph Fastball Strike looking 1-1 1: 93 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 8TH INNING Soto homered to left, Turner scored 6 7 Escobar homered to center 6 5 Machado homered to left center, Tatis scored 6 4 7TH INNING Profar homered to right 4 4 4TH INNING Hosmer homered to right center, Pham and Machado scored 3 4 3RD INNING Barrera singled to center, Stevenson scored, Parra to second 0 4 Stevenson singled to shallow center, Harrison scored 0 3 Harrison doubled to left center, Soto scored 0 2 Bell grounded out to first, Turner scored 0 1
LAST OUT
- J. Mercer 3BMercer popped out to first
DUE UP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Grisham CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.264
|.351
|.468
|.819
|0.0
|F. Tatis SS
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.301
|.378
|.657
|1.035
|0.0
|J. Cronenworth 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.287
|.356
|.478
|.834
|-1.0
|M. Machado 3B
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|.362
|.498
|.861
|8.5
|T. Pham LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|.389
|.434
|.824
|1.5
|D. Pomeranz P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|b- W. Myers PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|.342
|.450
|.792
|-0.5
|E. Pagan P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|.334
|.393
|.727
|8.5
|J. Profar RF-LF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|.335
|.309
|.643
|7.0
|V. Caratini C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|.314
|.338
|.652
|0.0
|J. Musgrove P
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|.091
|.063
|.153
|-0.5
|C. Stammen P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.000
|-
|a- B. O'Grady PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.280
|.310
|.590
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Grisham CF
|3
|F. Tatis SS
|4
|J. Cronenworth 2B
|4
|M. Machado 3B
|4
|T. Pham LF
|3
|D. Pomeranz P
|0
|b- W. Myers PH
|1
|E. Pagan P
|0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|3
|J. Profar RF-LF
|2
|V. Caratini C
|3
|J. Musgrove P
|2
|C. Stammen P
|0
|a- B. O'Grady PH-RF
|1
- a-grounded out for Stammen in the 7th
- b-struck out for Pomeranz in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Escobar 2B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.322
|.429
|.751
|7.0
|T. Turner SS
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|.371
|.517
|.888
|4.5
|J. Soto RF
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|.414
|.481
|.895
|12.0
|J. Bell 1B
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|.312
|.442
|.755
|2.5
|J. Harrison 3B-LF
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.291
|.364
|.411
|.774
|7.0
|A. Stevenson CF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|.294
|.313
|.607
|5.5
|c- J. Mercer PH-3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|.311
|.357
|.668
|-0.5
|G. Parra LF-CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|.277
|.419
|.695
|2.0
|T. Barrera C
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|.316
|.353
|.669
|2.5
|M. Scherzer P
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|D. Hudson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|b- Y. Hernandez PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|.304
|.325
|.630
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Escobar 2B
|4
|T. Turner SS
|4
|J. Soto RF
|4
|J. Bell 1B
|5
|J. Harrison 3B-LF
|5
|A. Stevenson CF
|2
|c- J. Mercer PH-3B
|2
|G. Parra LF-CF
|3
|T. Barrera C
|3
|M. Scherzer P
|3
|D. Hudson P
|0
|b- Y. Hernandez PH
|1
- b-fouled out for Hudson in the 8th
- c-popped out for Mercer in the 8th
- HR - M. Machado (16), E. Hosmer (8), J. Profar (2)
- RBI - M. Machado 2 (67), E. Hosmer 3 (47), J. Profar (21)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - V. Caratini
- 2B - T. Turner (16), J. Soto (10), J. Harrison 2 (17)
- HR - A. Escobar, J. Soto (14)
- RBI - A. Escobar (6), J. Soto 2 (48), J. Bell (43), J. Harrison (35), A. Stevenson (11), T. Barrera (3)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Harrison (2), A. Stevenson, T. Barrera
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Harrison 2 (2), J. Mercer (2), M. Scherzer 3 (3)
- SB - A. Stevenson
- DP - (Cronenworth-Tatis)
- E - J. Mercer (5)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Musgrove
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|3.14
|1.00
|-0.5
|C. Stammen
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.73
|1.02
|1.0
|D. Pomeranz
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.50
|1.17
|4.0
|E. Pagan
|1.0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3.72
|1.14
|-3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Musgrove
|5.0
|C. Stammen
|1.0
|D. Pomeranz
|1.0
|E. Pagan
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Scherzer
|7.0
|4
|4
|4
|3
|8
|2
|2.83
|0.89
|14.0
|D. Hudson
|1.0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2.63
|0.88
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Scherzer
|7.0
|D. Hudson
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Musgrove 81-50, C. Stammen 13-7, D. Pomeranz 11-8, E. Pagan 32-21
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Musgrove 10-2, C. Stammen 1-2, D. Pomeranz 1-0, E. Pagan 0-3
- Batters Faced - J. Musgrove 27, C. Stammen 5, D. Pomeranz 3, E. Pagan 7
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Scherzer 102-66, D. Hudson 22-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Scherzer 7-8, D. Hudson 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. Scherzer 28, D. Hudson 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Rivera C
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.572
|V. Robles CF
|221
|26
|46
|11
|1
|26
|61
|.208
|.323
|.303
|.626
|R. Zimmerman 1B
|156
|17
|38
|27
|10
|7
|42
|.244
|.276
|.481
|.757
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Rivera C
|7
|V. Robles CF
|221
|R. Zimmerman 1B
|156
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Adams P
|3-2
|0
|31.2
|1.71
|14
|6
|0
|19
|48
|1.04
|D. Camarena RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|7.94
|6
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1.24
|N. Crismatt RP
|2-1
|0
|46.2
|3.47
|47
|18
|4
|16
|38
|1.35
|M. Diaz P
|3-1
|1
|28.1
|3.49
|18
|11
|5
|16
|30
|1.20
|T. Hill P
|5-4
|1
|35.2
|2.52
|29
|10
|5
|13
|39
|1.18
|P. Johnson P
|2-2
|0
|29.2
|3.34
|24
|11
|3
|15
|40
|1.31
|M. Melancon RP
|2-1
|27
|39.2
|2.04
|30
|9
|4
|16
|31
|1.16
|J. Norwood RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2.25
|C. Paddack SP
|5-6
|0
|82.0
|5.49
|91
|50
|13
|19
|83
|1.34
|B. Snell SP
|3-3
|0
|74.1
|5.21
|71
|43
|11
|48
|96
|1.60
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Adams P
|3-2
|D. Camarena RP
|0-0
|N. Crismatt RP
|2-1
|M. Diaz P
|3-1
|T. Hill P
|5-4
|P. Johnson P
|2-2
|M. Melancon RP
|2-1
|J. Norwood RP
|0-0
|C. Paddack SP
|5-6
|B. Snell SP
|3-3
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Clay P
|0-3
|0
|31.1
|5.17
|39
|18
|3
|11
|23
|1.60
|P. Corbin SP
|6-7
|0
|98.2
|5.66
|110
|62
|18
|35
|76
|1.47
|P. Espino RP
|2-2
|1
|46.0
|3.33
|40
|17
|6
|9
|31
|1.07
|E. Fedde SP
|4-7
|0
|66.0
|5.32
|62
|39
|9
|33
|60
|1.44
|K. Finnegan P
|3-2
|0
|34.1
|3.93
|38
|15
|4
|17
|40
|1.60
|B. Hand RP
|4-2
|19
|37.0
|2.43
|26
|10
|4
|12
|36
|1.03
|R. Harper P
|0-0
|0
|14.2
|0.61
|8
|1
|0
|3
|13
|0.75
|J. Lester SP
|2-4
|0
|63.1
|5.54
|82
|39
|12
|28
|42
|1.74
|A. Machado P
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|8.31
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|1.38
|J. Rodriguez RP
|0-0
|0
|13.2
|5.27
|13
|8
|2
|11
|14
|1.76
|W. Suero RP
|1-2
|0
|26.1
|5.13
|29
|15
|5
|8
|25
|1.41
|A. Voth RP
|2-0
|0
|40.1
|3.35
|30
|15
|5
|15
|39
|1.12
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|S. Clay P
|0-3
|P. Corbin SP
|6-7
|P. Espino RP
|2-2
|E. Fedde SP
|4-7
|K. Finnegan P
|3-2
|B. Hand RP
|4-2
|R. Harper P
|0-0
|J. Lester SP
|2-4
|A. Machado P
|0-0
|J. Rodriguez RP
|0-0
|W. Suero RP
|1-2
|A. Voth RP
|2-0
- NOW PITCHING1.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 SO, 32 P
- NOW BATTING0-2, SO
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Grisham CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.264
|.351
|.468
|.819
|0.0
|F. Tatis SS
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.301
|.378
|.657
|1.035
|0.0
|J. Cronenworth 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.287
|.356
|.478
|.834
|-1.0
|M. Machado 3B
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|.362
|.498
|.861
|8.5
|T. Pham LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|.389
|.434
|.824
|1.5
|D. Pomeranz P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|b- W. Myers PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|.342
|.450
|.792
|-0.5
|E. Pagan P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|.334
|.393
|.727
|8.5
|J. Profar RF-LF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|.335
|.309
|.643
|7.0
|V. Caratini C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|.314
|.338
|.652
|0.0
|J. Musgrove P
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|.091
|.063
|.153
|-0.5
|C. Stammen P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.000
|-
|a- B. O'Grady PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.280
|.310
|.590
|0.0
|Total
|30
|6
|5
|6
|3
|3
|11
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|T. Grisham CF
|3
|F. Tatis SS
|4
|J. Cronenworth 2B
|4
|M. Machado 3B
|4
|T. Pham LF
|3
|D. Pomeranz P
|0
|b- W. Myers PH
|1
|E. Pagan P
|0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|3
|J. Profar RF-LF
|2
|V. Caratini C
|3
|J. Musgrove P
|2
|C. Stammen P
|0
|a- B. O'Grady PH-RF
|1
|Total
|30
- a-grounded out for Stammen in the 7th
- b-struck out for Pomeranz in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Escobar 2B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.322
|.429
|.751
|7.0
|T. Turner SS
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|.371
|.517
|.888
|4.5
|J. Soto RF
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|.414
|.481
|.895
|12.0
|J. Bell 1B
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|.312
|.442
|.755
|2.5
|J. Harrison 3B-LF
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.291
|.364
|.411
|.774
|7.0
|A. Stevenson CF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|.294
|.313
|.607
|5.5
|c- J. Mercer PH-3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|.311
|.357
|.668
|-0.5
|G. Parra LF-CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|.277
|.419
|.695
|2.0
|T. Barrera C
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|.316
|.353
|.669
|2.5
|M. Scherzer P
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|D. Hudson P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|b- Y. Hernandez PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|.304
|.325
|.630
|-0.5
|Total
|36
|7
|13
|7
|2
|3
|7
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|A. Escobar 2B
|4
|T. Turner SS
|4
|J. Soto RF
|4
|J. Bell 1B
|5
|J. Harrison 3B-LF
|5
|A. Stevenson CF
|2
|c- J. Mercer PH-3B
|2
|G. Parra LF-CF
|3
|T. Barrera C
|3
|M. Scherzer P
|3
|D. Hudson P
|0
|b- Y. Hernandez PH
|1
|Total
|36
- b-fouled out for Hudson in the 8th
- c-popped out for Mercer in the 8th
- HR - M. Machado (16), E. Hosmer (8), J. Profar (2)
- RBI - M. Machado 2 (67), E. Hosmer 3 (47), J. Profar (21)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - V. Caratini
- 2B - T. Turner (16), J. Soto (10), J. Harrison 2 (17)
- HR - A. Escobar, J. Soto (14)
- RBI - A. Escobar (6), J. Soto 2 (48), J. Bell (43), J. Harrison (35), A. Stevenson (11), T. Barrera (3)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Harrison (2), A. Stevenson, T. Barrera
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Harrison 2 (2), J. Mercer (2), M. Scherzer 3 (3)
- SB - A. Stevenson
- DP - (Cronenworth-Tatis)
- E - J. Mercer (5)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Musgrove
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|3.14
|1.00
|-0.5
|C. Stammen
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.73
|1.02
|1.0
|D. Pomeranz
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.50
|1.17
|4.0
|E. Pagan
|1.0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3.72
|1.14
|-3.0
|Total
|8.0
|13
|7
|7
|3
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Musgrove
|5.0
|C. Stammen
|1.0
|D. Pomeranz
|1.0
|E. Pagan
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Scherzer
|7.0
|4
|4
|4
|3
|8
|2
|2.83
|0.89
|14.0
|D. Hudson
|1.0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2.63
|0.88
|2.5
|Total
|8.0
|5
|6
|5
|3
|11
|3
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Scherzer
|7.0
|D. Hudson
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Musgrove 81-50, C. Stammen 13-7, D. Pomeranz 11-8, E. Pagan 32-21
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Musgrove 10-2, C. Stammen 1-2, D. Pomeranz 1-0, E. Pagan 0-3
- Batters Faced - J. Musgrove 27, C. Stammen 5, D. Pomeranz 3, E. Pagan 7
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Scherzer 102-66, D. Hudson 22-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Scherzer 7-8, D. Hudson 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. Scherzer 28, D. Hudson 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Rivera C
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.572
|V. Robles CF
|221
|26
|46
|11
|1
|26
|61
|.208
|.323
|.303
|.626
|R. Zimmerman 1B
|156
|17
|38
|27
|10
|7
|42
|.244
|.276
|.481
|.757
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Rivera C
|7
|V. Robles CF
|221
|R. Zimmerman 1B
|156
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Adams P
|3-2
|0
|31.2
|1.71
|14
|6
|0
|19
|48
|1.04
|D. Camarena RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|7.94
|6
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1.24
|N. Crismatt RP
|2-1
|0
|46.2
|3.47
|47
|18
|4
|16
|38
|1.35
|M. Diaz P
|3-1
|1
|28.1
|3.49
|18
|11
|5
|16
|30
|1.20
|T. Hill P
|5-4
|1
|35.2
|2.52
|29
|10
|5
|13
|39
|1.18
|P. Johnson P
|2-2
|0
|29.2
|3.34
|24
|11
|3
|15
|40
|1.31
|M. Melancon RP
|2-1
|27
|39.2
|2.04
|30
|9
|4
|16
|31
|1.16
|J. Norwood RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2.25
|C. Paddack SP
|5-6
|0
|82.0
|5.49
|91
|50
|13
|19
|83
|1.34
|B. Snell SP
|3-3
|0
|74.1
|5.21
|71
|43
|11
|48
|96
|1.60
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Adams P
|3-2
|D. Camarena RP
|0-0
|N. Crismatt RP
|2-1
|M. Diaz P
|3-1
|T. Hill P
|5-4
|P. Johnson P
|2-2
|M. Melancon RP
|2-1
|J. Norwood RP
|0-0
|C. Paddack SP
|5-6
|B. Snell SP
|3-3
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Clay P
|0-3
|0
|31.1
|5.17
|39
|18
|3
|11
|23
|1.60
|P. Corbin SP
|6-7
|0
|98.2
|5.66
|110
|62
|18
|35
|76
|1.47
|P. Espino RP
|2-2
|1
|46.0
|3.33
|40
|17
|6
|9
|31
|1.07
|E. Fedde SP
|4-7
|0
|66.0
|5.32
|62
|39
|9
|33
|60
|1.44
|K. Finnegan P
|3-2
|0
|34.1
|3.93
|38
|15
|4
|17
|40
|1.60
|B. Hand RP
|4-2
|19
|37.0
|2.43
|26
|10
|4
|12
|36
|1.03
|R. Harper P
|0-0
|0
|14.2
|0.61
|8
|1
|0
|3
|13
|0.75
|J. Lester SP
|2-4
|0
|63.1
|5.54
|82
|39
|12
|28
|42
|1.74
|A. Machado P
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|8.31
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|1.38
|J. Rodriguez RP
|0-0
|0
|13.2
|5.27
|13
|8
|2
|11
|14
|1.76
|W. Suero RP
|1-2
|0
|26.1
|5.13
|29
|15
|5
|8
|25
|1.41
|A. Voth RP
|2-0
|0
|40.1
|3.35
|30
|15
|5
|15
|39
|1.12
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|S. Clay P
|0-3
|P. Corbin SP
|6-7
|P. Espino RP
|2-2
|E. Fedde SP
|4-7
|K. Finnegan P
|3-2
|B. Hand RP
|4-2
|R. Harper P
|0-0
|J. Lester SP
|2-4
|A. Machado P
|0-0
|J. Rodriguez RP
|0-0
|W. Suero RP
|1-2
|A. Voth RP
|2-0
8TH INNING Soto homered to left, Turner scored 6 7 Escobar homered to center 6 5 Machado homered to left center, Tatis scored 6 4 7TH INNING Profar homered to right 4 4 4TH INNING Hosmer homered to right center, Pham and Machado scored 3 4 3RD INNING Barrera singled to center, Stevenson scored, Parra to second 0 4 Stevenson singled to shallow center, Harrison scored 0 3 Harrison doubled to left center, Soto scored 0 2 Bell grounded out to first, Turner scored 0 1
- Josh Harrison in left field
- Jordy Mercer at third base
- Gerardo Parra in center field
- Daniel Hudson relieved Max Scherzer
- F. Tatis: Strike swinging, Ball, Tatis safe at first on 3rd baseman Mercer fielding error
- J. Cronenworth: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Cronenworth struck out looking
- M. Machado: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Machado homered to left center, Tatis scored
- Wil Myers hit for Drew Pomeranz
- W. Myers: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Myers struck out swinging
- E. Hosmer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hosmer struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Emilio Pagan pitching
- Yadiel Hernandez hit for Daniel Hudson
- Y. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Hernandez struck out on foul tip
- A. Escobar: Ball, Foul, Escobar homered to center
- T. Turner: Turner doubled to right
- J. Soto: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Soto homered to left, Turner scored
- J. Bell: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bell struck out swinging
- J. Harrison: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Harrison doubled to deep left
- J. Mercer: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Mercer popped out to first
- End of the 8th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error)
- M. Scherzer Pitching:
- J. Profar: Ball, Profar homered to right
- V. Caratini: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Caratini grounded out to third
- Brian O'Grady hit for Craig Stammen
- B. O'Grady: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, O'Grady grounded out to third
- T. Grisham: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Grisham struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jurickson Profar in left field
- Brian O'Grady in right field
- Drew Pomeranz pitching
- Jordy Mercer hit for Andrew Stevenson
- J. Mercer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Mercer struck out swinging
- G. Parra: Strike looking, Parra grounded out to second
- T. Barrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Barrera struck out looking
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Craig Stammen relieved Joe Musgrove
- A. Escobar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Escobar walked
- T. Turner: Strike looking, Turner flied out to shallow shortstop
- J. Soto: Soto singled to shallow left, Escobar to second
- J. Bell: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Bell fouled out to left
- J. Harrison: Harrison lined out to center
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Scherzer Pitching:
- J. Musgrove: Foul, Musgrove grounded out to shortstop
- T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Grisham walked
- F. Tatis: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
- J. Cronenworth: Ball, Cronenworth flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Musgrove Pitching:
- J. Bell: Strike looking, Bell singled to left
- J. Harrison: Harrison singled to center, Bell to second
- A. Stevenson: Ball, Stevenson hit by pitch, Bell to third, Harrison to second
- G. Parra: Ball, Foul, Parra lined into double play second to shortstop, Harrison out at second
- T. Barrera: Ball, Ball, Intentional ball, Barrera intentionally walked, Stevenson to second
- M. Scherzer: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Scherzer struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Scherzer Pitching:
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Cronenworth flied out to deep right
- M. Machado: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Machado singled to right
- T. Pham: Pham singled to center, Machado to second
- E. Hosmer: Strike looking, Hosmer homered to right center, Pham and Machado scored
- J. Profar: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Profar flied out to deep right
- V. Caratini: Caratini grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Musgrove Pitching:
- A. Escobar: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Escobar popped out to second
- T. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Turner hit by pitch
- J. Soto: Soto doubled to deep left, Turner to third
- J. Bell: Ball, Bell grounded out to first, Turner scored
- J. Harrison: Strike looking, Harrison doubled to left center, Soto scored
- A. Stevenson: Ball, Ball, Stevenson singled to shallow center, Harrison scored
- G. Parra: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Stevenson stole second, Ball, Parra hit by pitch
- T. Barrera: Barrera singled to center, Stevenson scored, Parra to second
- M. Scherzer: Ball, Foul, Scherzer grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Scherzer Pitching:
- M. Machado: Strike looking, Ball, Machado grounded out to shortstop
- T. Pham: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pham struck out looking
- E. Hosmer: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Hosmer walked
- J. Profar: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Profar walked, Hosmer to second
- V. Caratini: Caratini flied out to shallow left
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Musgrove Pitching:
- A. Stevenson: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Stevenson struck out swinging
- G. Parra: Strike looking, Parra singled to shallow center
- T. Barrera: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Barrera popped out to second
- M. Scherzer: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Scherzer grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Scherzer Pitching:
- T. Grisham: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Grisham struck out looking
- F. Tatis: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Cronenworth struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Musgrove Pitching:
- A. Escobar: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Escobar flied out to shallow right
- T. Turner: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
- J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Soto walked
- J. Bell: Strike swinging, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Bell singled to shallow right, Soto to third
- J. Harrison: Ball, Harrison flied out to right
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
5-7
W-L
98.1
IP
2.93
ERA
4.64
SO/BB
0.95
WHIP
7-4
W-L
98.0
IP
2.66
ERA
6.09
SO/BB
0.88
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 T. Grisham CF
|242
|66
|37
|11
|.273
|2 F. Tatis SS
|280
|83
|64
|28
|.296
|3 J. Cronenworth 2B
|348
|100
|40
|13
|.287
|4 M. Machado 3B
|309
|84
|63
|15
|.272
|5 T. Pham LF
|291
|78
|32
|10
|.268
|6 E. Hosmer 1B
|305
|83
|44
|7
|.272
|7 J. Profar RF
|240
|55
|20
|1
|.229
|8 V. Caratini C
|201
|45
|29
|6
|.224
|9 J. Musgrove P
|30
|2
|0
|0
|.067
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Escobar 2B
|47
|13
|5
|0
|.277
|2 T. Turner SS
|350
|112
|42
|17
|.320
|3 J. Soto RF
|279
|81
|46
|13
|.290
|4 J. Bell 1B
|254
|62
|42
|12
|.244
|5 J. Harrison 3B
|276
|77
|33
|5
|.279
|6 A. Stevenson CF
|97
|22
|10
|2
|.227
|7 G. Parra LF
|40
|8
|6
|2
|.200
|8 T. Barrera C
|14
|3
|2
|0
|.214
|9 M. Scherzer P
|30
|0
|0
|0
|.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Yu Darvish
|Hip
|07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Nick Ramirez
|Shoulder
|07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Mike Clevinger
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Austin Nola
|Knee
|07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Keone Kela
|Elbow
|06-30-2022Out for the season
|Taylor Williams
|Knee
|07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Dan Altavilla
|Elbow
|08-31-2022Out for the season
|Javy Guerra
|Elbow
|07-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Matt Strahm
|Knee
|07-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Jacob Nix
|Elbow
|06-30-2022Out for the season
|Dinelson Lamet
|Forearm
|07-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Jorge Ona
|Elbow
|07-24-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 25
|Trey Wingenter
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Adrian Morejon
|Elbow
|07-31-2022Out for the season
|Jose Castillo
|Elbow
|04-30-2022Out for the season
|Michel Baez
|Elbow
|06-30-2022Out for the season
|Ryan Weathers
|Ankle
|07-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Alex Avila
|Calf
|07-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
|Stephen Strasburg
|Neck
|08-14-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
|Luis Avilan
|Elbow
|04-30-2022Out for the season
|Joe Ross
|Elbow
|07-23-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 24
|Yan Gomes
|Oblique
|07-25-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Will Harris
|Arm
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Kyle Schwarber
|Hamstring
|08-29-2021Expected to be out until at least Aug 30
|Kyle McGowin
|Biceps
|07-20-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
|Tanner Rainey
|Lower Leg
|07-18-2021Expected to be out until at least Jul 19