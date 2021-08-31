BOX SCORE
- W: J. Familia (8-3)L: D. Floro (5-5)S: (0)
- HR: NYM - J. Villar (16), B. Nimmo (5)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Alfaro PR-LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.244
|.281
|.351
|.631
|-1.0
|A. Jackson C
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.118
|.227
|.235
|.462
|3.5
|J. Aguilar 1B
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|.331
|.467
|.798
|3.5
|B. Anderson 3B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|.337
|.378
|.715
|2.5
|J. Sanchez RF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|.241
|.303
|.436
|.740
|-0.5
|J. Chisholm 2B
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.256
|.317
|.433
|.750
|10.5
|M. Rojas SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|.267
|.327
|.399
|.725
|5.5
|B. De La Cruz CF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.354
|.394
|.469
|.863
|2.5
|E. Hernandez P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|-0.5
|a- M. Sierra PH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|.296
|.286
|.581
|4.0
|R. Detwiler P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.000
|-
|b- I. Diaz PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|.289
|.290
|.579
|0.0
|S. Okert P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Bass P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|R. Bleier P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|D. Floro P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- a-walked for Hernandez in the 6th
- b-grounded out for Detwiler in the 7th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo CF
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|.417
|.416
|.833
|9.5
|F. Lindor SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|.314
|.366
|.680
|1.0
|D. Smith LF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|.306
|.363
|.669
|4.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|.260
|.340
|.499
|.839
|2.0
|J. McNeil 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.321
|.362
|.683
|1.0
|d- J. Baez PH-2B
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.292
|.470
|.762
|4.0
|M. Conforto RF
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.217
|.340
|.368
|.708
|1.0
|L. Guillorme 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|.406
|.345
|.000
|-
|J. Villar 3B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|.331
|.448
|.779
|5.5
|T. Nido C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|.278
|.346
|.000
|-
|P. Mazeika C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|.288
|.288
|.576
|2.0
|M. Castro P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|J. Familia P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|c- B. Drury PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|.307
|.476
|.783
|-0.5
|M. Stroman P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|.174
|.163
|.000
|-
|T. Walker P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.071
|.093
|.071
|.164
|-0.5
|a- J. Davis PH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|.390
|.458
|.848
|1.0
|H. Hembree P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|C. Sisco C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.157
|.253
|.200
|.453
|2.0
- a-singled for Walker in the 5th
- c-struck out for Familia in the 9th
- d-singled for Baez in the 9th
- 2B - J. Aguilar (22), J. Chisholm 2 (14)
- SH - E. Hernandez (4)
- RBI - J. Aguilar 2 (91), J. Chisholm (44), M. Rojas (35), B. De La Cruz (9)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Aguilar 2 (2), J. Chisholm
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Jackson, B. Anderson 2 (2), J. Sanchez, M. Rojas 3 (3)
- 2B - B. Nimmo (15), P. Alonso (18), P. Mazeika (2)
- HR - B. Nimmo (5), J. Villar (16)
- SH - F. Lindor (6)
- RBI - B. Nimmo 2 (22), J. Baez (70), M. Conforto (34), J. Villar (35)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Baez, M. Conforto
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Alonso 2 (2), J. McNeil, J. Villar, T. Walker
- SB - J. Chisholm 2 (18), M. Rojas (12), M. Sierra (9)
- E - J. Alfaro (4)
- DP - (McNeil-Lindor-Alonso)
- E - P. Mazeika (2), T. Walker (2), T. Walker (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|E. Hernandez
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3.29
|1.10
|9.0
|R. Detwiler
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5.08
|1.26
|3.0
|S. Okert
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.99
|0.93
|3.5
|A. Bass (H, 1)
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4.29
|1.29
|-1.5
|R. Bleier (H, 1)
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3.59
|1.11
|-3.0
|D. Floro (L, 5-5) (BS, 1)
|0.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|1.29
|-7.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Stroman
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.84
|1.13
|0.0
|T. Walker
|4.2
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|3.89
|1.16
|6.0
|H. Hembree
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6.22
|1.21
|-1.0
|M. Castro
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3.28
|1.37
|4.0
|J. Familia (W, 8-3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.59
|1.49
|10.0
- Pitches-Strikes - E. Hernandez 83-56, R. Detwiler 15-12, S. Okert 36-23, A. Bass 15-9, R. Bleier 8-6, D. Floro 4-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Hernandez 8-4, R. Detwiler 2-0, S. Okert 2-1, A. Bass 1-1, R. Bleier 1-0, D. Floro 2-0
- Batters Faced - E. Hernandez 22, R. Detwiler 4, S. Okert 7, A. Bass 4, R. Bleier 3, D. Floro 2
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Stroman 9-4, T. Walker 100-65, H. Hembree 37-21, M. Castro 33-17, J. Familia 20-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Stroman 1-1, T. Walker 6-4, H. Hembree 0-1, M. Castro 2-0, J. Familia 0-1
- Batters Faced - M. Stroman 2, T. Walker 23, H. Hembree 6, M. Castro 8, J. Familia 4
- a-walked for Hernandez in the 6th
- b-grounded out for Detwiler in the 7th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Nimmo CF
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|.417
|.416
|.833
|9.5
|F. Lindor SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|.314
|.366
|.680
|1.0
|D. Smith LF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|.306
|.363
|.669
|4.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|.260
|.340
|.499
|.839
|2.0
|J. McNeil 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.321
|.362
|.683
|1.0
|d- J. Baez PH-2B
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.292
|.470
|.762
|4.0
|M. Conforto RF
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.217
|.340
|.368
|.708
|1.0
|L. Guillorme 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|.406
|.345
|.000
|-
|J. Villar 3B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|.331
|.448
|.779
|5.5
|T. Nido C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|.278
|.346
|.000
|-
|P. Mazeika C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|.288
|.288
|.576
|2.0
|M. Castro P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|J. Familia P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|c- B. Drury PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|.307
|.476
|.783
|-0.5
|M. Stroman P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|.174
|.163
|.000
|-
|T. Walker P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.071
|.093
|.071
|.164
|-0.5
|a- J. Davis PH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|.390
|.458
|.848
|1.0
|H. Hembree P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|C. Sisco C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.157
|.253
|.200
|.453
|2.0
|Total
|37
|6
|12
|5
|2
|2
|8
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-singled for Walker in the 5th
- c-struck out for Familia in the 9th
- d-singled for Baez in the 9th
- 2B - J. Aguilar (22), J. Chisholm 2 (14)
- SH - E. Hernandez (4)
- RBI - J. Aguilar 2 (91), J. Chisholm (44), M. Rojas (35), B. De La Cruz (9)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Aguilar 2 (2), J. Chisholm
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Jackson, B. Anderson 2 (2), J. Sanchez, M. Rojas 3 (3)
- 2B - B. Nimmo (15), P. Alonso (18), P. Mazeika (2)
- HR - B. Nimmo (5), J. Villar (16)
- SH - F. Lindor (6)
- RBI - B. Nimmo 2 (22), J. Baez (70), M. Conforto (34), J. Villar (35)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Baez, M. Conforto
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Alonso 2 (2), J. McNeil, J. Villar, T. Walker
- SB - J. Chisholm 2 (18), M. Rojas (12), M. Sierra (9)
- E - J. Alfaro (4)
- DP - (McNeil-Lindor-Alonso)
- E - P. Mazeika (2), T. Walker (2), T. Walker (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|E. Hernandez
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3.29
|1.10
|9.0
|R. Detwiler
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5.08
|1.26
|3.0
|S. Okert
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.99
|0.93
|3.5
|A. Bass (H, 1)
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4.29
|1.29
|-1.5
|R. Bleier (H, 1)
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3.59
|1.11
|-3.0
|D. Floro (L, 5-5) (BS, 1)
|0.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|1.29
|-7.0
|Total
|8.2
|12
|6
|5
|2
|8
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Stroman
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.84
|1.13
|0.0
|T. Walker
|4.2
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|3.89
|1.16
|6.0
|H. Hembree
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6.22
|1.21
|-1.0
|M. Castro
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3.28
|1.37
|4.0
|J. Familia (W, 8-3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.59
|1.49
|10.0
|Total
|9.0
|10
|5
|5
|4
|12
|0
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - E. Hernandez 83-56, R. Detwiler 15-12, S. Okert 36-23, A. Bass 15-9, R. Bleier 8-6, D. Floro 4-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Hernandez 8-4, R. Detwiler 2-0, S. Okert 2-1, A. Bass 1-1, R. Bleier 1-0, D. Floro 2-0
- Batters Faced - E. Hernandez 22, R. Detwiler 4, S. Okert 7, A. Bass 4, R. Bleier 3, D. Floro 2
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Stroman 9-4, T. Walker 100-65, H. Hembree 37-21, M. Castro 33-17, J. Familia 20-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Stroman 1-1, T. Walker 6-4, H. Hembree 0-1, M. Castro 2-0, J. Familia 0-1
- Batters Faced - M. Stroman 2, T. Walker 23, H. Hembree 6, M. Castro 8, J. Familia 4
9TH INNING Conforto singled to left, Baez and Alonso scored, Conforto to second on left fielder Alfaro fielding error 5 6 Baez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Smith scored, Alonso to third 5 4 Nimmo homered to right center, Sisco scored 5 3 6TH INNING Aguilar doubled to shallow right, Jackson and Sierra scored 5 1 5TH INNING Villar homered to center 3 1 Chisholm doubled to deep center, Jackson scored, Anderson to third 3 0 2ND INNING De La Cruz singled to left center, Rojas scored, De La Cruz to second 2 0 Rojas singled to shallow left center, Chisholm scored, Rojas to second 1 0
- Javier Baez at second base
- Jeurys Familia relieved Miguel Castro
- B. Anderson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Anderson hit by pitch
- J. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- J. Chisholm: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chisholm struck out swinging
- M. Rojas: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Rojas flied out to right
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- Brandon Drury hit for Jeurys Familia
- B. Drury: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Drury struck out swinging
- C. Sisco: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Sisco walked
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Nimmo homered to right center, Sisco scored
- Richard Bleier relieved Anthony Bass
- F. Lindor: Strike looking, Lindor lined out to right
- D. Smith: Smith reached on an infield single to shortstop
- P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Alonso doubled to left, Smith to third
- Dylan Floro relieved Richard Bleier
- J. Baez: Foul, Ball, Baez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Smith scored, Alonso to third
- M. Conforto: Conforto singled to left, Baez and Alonso scored, Conforto to second on left fielder Alfaro fielding error
- End of the 9th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Okert Pitching:
- D. Smith: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Smith singled to shallow left
- P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Alonso reached on fielder's choice to second, Smith out at second
- Javier Baez hit for Jeff McNeil
- J. Baez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Baez hit by pitch, Alonso to second
- M. Conforto: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Conforto fouled out to first
- Anthony Bass relieved Steven Okert
- J. Villar: Villar grounded out to first
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Chance Sisco catching
- Miguel Castro pitching
- J. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- J. Chisholm: Ball, Chisholm singled to center
- M. Rojas: Ball, Chisholm stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rojas walked
- B. De La Cruz: Ball, Chisholm stole third, Rojas to second, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, De La Cruz walked
- Isan Diaz hit for Ross Detwiler
- I. Diaz: Diaz grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, De La Cruz out at second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Heath Hembree pitching
- B. De La Cruz: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, De La Cruz popped out to first
- Magneuris Sierra hit for Elieser Hernandez
- M. Sierra: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Sierra walked
- J. Alfaro: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alfaro struck out swinging
- A. Jackson: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Sierra stole second, Sierra to third on catcher Mazeika throwing error, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Jackson walked
- J. Aguilar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Aguilar doubled to shallow right, Jackson and Sierra scored
- B. Anderson: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Anderson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ross Detwiler pitching
- J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil reached on an infield single to shortstop
- M. Conforto: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
- J. Villar: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Villar struck out swinging
- P. Mazeika: Strike looking, Foul, Mazeika grounded out to first
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- T. Walker Pitching:
- A. Jackson: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Jackson hit by pitch
- J. Aguilar: Foul, Ball, Ball, Aguilar flied out to center
- B. Anderson: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Anderson singled to center, Jackson to third
- J. Sanchez: Sanchez popped out to third
- J. Chisholm: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Chisholm doubled to deep center, Jackson scored, Anderson to third
- M. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Rojas struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- E. Hernandez Pitching:
- J. Villar: Strike looking, Ball, Villar homered to center
- P. Mazeika: Strike looking, Strike looking, Mazeika grounded out to third
- J.D. Davis hit for Taijuan Walker
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Davis singled to shallow center
- B. Nimmo: Nimmo reached on bunt single to pitcher, Davis to second
- F. Lindor: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Lindor walked, Davis to third, Nimmo to second
- D. Smith: Foul, Smith popped out to third
- P. Alonso: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Walker Pitching:
- B. De La Cruz: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, De La Cruz struck out swinging
- E. Hernandez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- J. Alfaro: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Alfaro flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Walker Pitching:
- J. Aguilar: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Aguilar lined out to center
- B. Anderson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Anderson reached on an infield single to shortstop
- J. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Sanchez singled to right, Anderson to second
- J. Chisholm: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Chisholm flied out to deep center, Anderson to third
- M. Rojas: Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Rojas popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Walker Pitching:
- J. Chisholm: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Chisholm doubled to left
- M. Rojas: Ball, Foul, Rojas singled to shallow left center, Chisholm scored, Rojas to second
- B. De La Cruz: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, De La Cruz singled to left center, Rojas scored, De La Cruz to second
- E. Hernandez: Hernandez hit sacrifice bunt to third, De La Cruz to third
- J. Alfaro: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alfaro struck out swinging
- A. Jackson: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Jackson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- E. Hernandez Pitching:
- M. Conforto: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
- J. Villar: Ball, Villar grounded out to first
- P. Mazeika: Ball, Ball, Mazeika doubled to shallow right
- T. Walker: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Walker struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Stroman Pitching:
- S. Marte: Foul, Ball, In play
- C. Dickerson: Corey Dickerson facing Marcus Stroman
- J. Aguilar: Ball, Ball
- Jorge Alfaro ran for Corey Dickerson
- Jonathan Villar at third base
- Patrick Mazeika catching
- Aguilar grounded out to first, Alfaro to second
- C. Dickerson: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Dickerson singled to left
- S. Marte: Starling Marte facing Marcus Stroman
- B. Anderson: Ball, Anderson safe at first on pitcher Walker fielding error, Alfaro to third
- J. Aguilar: Ball, Ball
- J. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jorge Alfaro in left field
- Alex Jackson catching
- Jesus Sanchez in right field
- Bryan De La Cruz in center field
- Elieser Hernandez relieved John Curtiss
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo doubled to shallow left
- F. Lindor: Ball, Lindor hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Nimmo to third
- D. Smith: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Smith hit by pitch
- P. Alonso: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
- J. McNeil: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, McNeil grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)