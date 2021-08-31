BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
MIA55-78
0200120005101
NYM65-67
0000100056122
  • Citi FieldFlushing, NY
  • W: J. Familia (8-3)L: D. Floro (5-5)S: (0)
  • HR: NYM - J. Villar (16), B. Nimmo (5)
MIAMarlins
NYMMets
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Alfaro PR-LF40000022.244.281.351.631-1.0
A. Jackson C22000111.118.227.235.4623.5
J. Aguilar 1B50120012.263.331.467.7983.5
B. Anderson 3B40200012.249.337.378.7152.5
J. Sanchez RF50100035.241.303.436.740-0.5
J. Chisholm 2B51310013.256.317.433.75010.5
M. Rojas SS41110115.267.327.399.7255.5
B. De La Cruz CF30110110.354.394.469.8632.5
E. Hernandez P10000010.143.143.143.286-0.5
a- M. Sierra PH01000100.243.296.286.5814.0
R. Detwiler P0000-000.333.333.333.000-
b- I. Diaz PH10000003.188.289.290.5790.0
S. Okert P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
A. Bass P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
R. Bleier P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
D. Floro P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
J. Alfaro PR-LF4
A. Jackson C2
J. Aguilar 1B5
B. Anderson 3B4
J. Sanchez RF5
J. Chisholm 2B5
M. Rojas SS4
B. De La Cruz CF3
E. Hernandez P1
a- M. Sierra PH0
R. Detwiler P0
b- I. Diaz PH1
S. Okert P0
A. Bass P0
R. Bleier P0
D. Floro P0
  • a-walked for Hernandez in the 6th
  • b-grounded out for Detwiler in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
B. Nimmo CF51321010.298.417.416.8339.5
F. Lindor SS30000100.221.314.366.6801.0
D. Smith LF41200003.245.306.363.6694.0
P. Alonso 1B51100026.260.340.499.8392.0
J. McNeil 2B30100002.250.321.362.6831.0
d- J. Baez PH-2B11110000.244.292.470.7624.0
M. Conforto RF50110023.217.340.368.7081.0
L. Guillorme 3B0000-000.293.406.345.000-
J. Villar 3B41111013.257.331.448.7795.5
T. Nido C0000-000.235.278.346.000-
P. Mazeika C30100001.203.288.288.5762.0
M. Castro P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
J. Familia P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
c- B. Drury PH10000010.274.307.476.783-0.5
M. Stroman P0000-000.116.174.163.000-
T. Walker P10000011.071.093.071.164-0.5
a- J. Davis PH10100000.297.390.458.8481.0
H. Hembree P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
C. Sisco C11000100.157.253.200.4532.0
HITTERSAB
B. Nimmo CF5
F. Lindor SS3
D. Smith LF4
P. Alonso 1B5
J. McNeil 2B3
d- J. Baez PH-2B1
M. Conforto RF5
L. Guillorme 3B0
J. Villar 3B4
T. Nido C0
P. Mazeika C3
M. Castro P0
J. Familia P0
c- B. Drury PH1
M. Stroman P0
T. Walker P1
a- J. Davis PH1
H. Hembree P0
C. Sisco C1
  • a-singled for Walker in the 5th
  • c-struck out for Familia in the 9th
  • d-singled for Baez in the 9th
BATTING
  • 2B - J. Aguilar (22), J. Chisholm 2 (14)
  • SH - E. Hernandez (4)
  • RBI - J. Aguilar 2 (91), J. Chisholm (44), M. Rojas (35), B. De La Cruz (9)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Aguilar 2 (2), J. Chisholm
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Jackson, B. Anderson 2 (2), J. Sanchez, M. Rojas 3 (3)
BATTING
  • 2B - B. Nimmo (15), P. Alonso (18), P. Mazeika (2)
  • HR - B. Nimmo (5), J. Villar (16)
  • SH - F. Lindor (6)
  • RBI - B. Nimmo 2 (22), J. Baez (70), M. Conforto (34), J. Villar (35)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Baez, M. Conforto
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Alonso 2 (2), J. McNeil, J. Villar, T. Walker
BASERUNNING
  • SB - J. Chisholm 2 (18), M. Rojas (12), M. Sierra (9)
FIELDING
  • E - J. Alfaro (4)
FIELDING
  • DP - (McNeil-Lindor-Alonso)
  • E - P. Mazeika (2), T. Walker (2), T. Walker (2)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
E. Hernandez5.05111413.291.109.0
R. Detwiler1.01000205.081.263.0
S. Okert1.21000101.990.933.5
A. Bass (H, 1)0.21221114.291.29-1.5
R. Bleier (H, 1)0.12220003.591.11-3.0
D. Floro (L, 5-5) (BS, 1)0.02100003.001.29-7.0
PITCHERSIP
E. Hernandez5.0
R. Detwiler1.0
S. Okert1.2
A. Bass (H, 1)0.2
R. Bleier (H, 1)0.1
D. Floro (L, 5-5) (BS, 1)0.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
M. Stroman0.11000002.841.130.0
T. Walker4.27330603.891.166.0
H. Hembree1.01222206.221.21-1.0
M. Castro2.01002203.281.374.0
J. Familia (W, 8-3)1.00000203.591.4910.0
PITCHERSIP
M. Stroman0.1
T. Walker4.2
H. Hembree1.0
M. Castro2.0
J. Familia (W, 8-3)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - E. Hernandez 83-56, R. Detwiler 15-12, S. Okert 36-23, A. Bass 15-9, R. Bleier 8-6, D. Floro 4-3
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Hernandez 8-4, R. Detwiler 2-0, S. Okert 2-1, A. Bass 1-1, R. Bleier 1-0, D. Floro 2-0
  • Batters Faced - E. Hernandez 22, R. Detwiler 4, S. Okert 7, A. Bass 4, R. Bleier 3, D. Floro 2
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - M. Stroman 9-4, T. Walker 100-65, H. Hembree 37-21, M. Castro 33-17, J. Familia 20-12
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Stroman 1-1, T. Walker 6-4, H. Hembree 0-1, M. Castro 2-0, J. Familia 0-1
  • Batters Faced - M. Stroman 2, T. Walker 23, H. Hembree 6, M. Castro 8, J. Familia 4
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
  • 9TH INNING
    		Conforto singled to left, Baez and Alonso scored, Conforto to second on left fielder Alfaro fielding error56
    		Baez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Smith scored, Alonso to third54
    		Nimmo homered to right center, Sisco scored53
  • 6TH INNING
    		Aguilar doubled to shallow right, Jackson and Sierra scored51
  • 5TH INNING
    		Villar homered to center31
    		Chisholm doubled to deep center, Jackson scored, Anderson to third30
  • 2ND INNING
    		De La Cruz singled to left center, Rojas scored, De La Cruz to second20
    		Rojas singled to shallow left center, Chisholm scored, Rojas to second10
  • 9TH INNING
    • Javier Baez at second base
    • Jeurys Familia relieved Miguel Castro
    • B. Anderson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Anderson hit by pitch
    • J. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
    • J. Chisholm: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chisholm struck out swinging
    • M. Rojas: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Rojas flied out to right
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
    • Brandon Drury hit for Jeurys Familia
    • B. Drury: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Drury struck out swinging
    • C. Sisco: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Sisco walked
    • B. Nimmo: Ball, Ball, Nimmo homered to right center, Sisco scored
    • Richard Bleier relieved Anthony Bass
    • F. Lindor: Strike looking, Lindor lined out to right
    • D. Smith: Smith reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Alonso doubled to left, Smith to third
    • Dylan Floro relieved Richard Bleier
    • J. Baez: Foul, Ball, Baez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Smith scored, Alonso to third
    • M. Conforto: Conforto singled to left, Baez and Alonso scored, Conforto to second on left fielder Alfaro fielding error
    • End of the 9th (5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • M. Castro Pitching:
    • J. Alfaro: Ball, Alfaro lined out to right
    • A. Jackson: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Jackson grounded out to third
    • J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Aguilar struck out on foul tip
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Okert Pitching:
    • D. Smith: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Smith singled to shallow left
    • P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Alonso reached on fielder's choice to second, Smith out at second
    • Javier Baez hit for Jeff McNeil
    • J. Baez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Baez hit by pitch, Alonso to second
    • M. Conforto: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Conforto fouled out to first
    • Anthony Bass relieved Steven Okert
    • J. Villar: Villar grounded out to first
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Chance Sisco catching
    • Miguel Castro pitching
    • J. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
    • J. Chisholm: Ball, Chisholm singled to center
    • M. Rojas: Ball, Chisholm stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rojas walked
    • B. De La Cruz: Ball, Chisholm stole third, Rojas to second, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, De La Cruz walked
    • Isan Diaz hit for Ross Detwiler
    • I. Diaz: Diaz grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, De La Cruz out at second
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Steven Okert pitching
    • C. Sisco: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Sisco grounded out to second
    • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Nimmo struck out swinging
    • F. Lindor: Foul, Lindor flied out to center
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Heath Hembree pitching
    • B. De La Cruz: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, De La Cruz popped out to first
    • Magneuris Sierra hit for Elieser Hernandez
    • M. Sierra: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Sierra walked
    • J. Alfaro: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alfaro struck out swinging
    • A. Jackson: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Sierra stole second, Sierra to third on catcher Mazeika throwing error, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Jackson walked
    • J. Aguilar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Aguilar doubled to shallow right, Jackson and Sierra scored
    • B. Anderson: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Anderson struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Ross Detwiler pitching
    • J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • M. Conforto: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Conforto struck out swinging
    • J. Villar: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Villar struck out swinging
    • P. Mazeika: Strike looking, Foul, Mazeika grounded out to first
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
  • 5TH INNING
    • T. Walker Pitching:
    • A. Jackson: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Jackson hit by pitch
    • J. Aguilar: Foul, Ball, Ball, Aguilar flied out to center
    • B. Anderson: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Anderson singled to center, Jackson to third
    • J. Sanchez: Sanchez popped out to third
    • J. Chisholm: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Chisholm doubled to deep center, Jackson scored, Anderson to third
    • M. Rojas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Rojas struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • E. Hernandez Pitching:
    • J. Villar: Strike looking, Ball, Villar homered to center
    • P. Mazeika: Strike looking, Strike looking, Mazeika grounded out to third
    • J.D. Davis hit for Taijuan Walker
    • J. Davis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Davis singled to shallow center
    • B. Nimmo: Nimmo reached on bunt single to pitcher, Davis to second
    • F. Lindor: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Lindor walked, Davis to third, Nimmo to second
    • D. Smith: Foul, Smith popped out to third
    • P. Alonso: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
    • End of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • T. Walker Pitching:
    • B. De La Cruz: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, De La Cruz struck out swinging
    • E. Hernandez: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
    • J. Alfaro: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Alfaro flied out to deep center
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • E. Hernandez Pitching:
    • P. Alonso: Ball, Alonso grounded out to shortstop
    • J. McNeil: McNeil grounded out to shortstop
    • M. Conforto: Ball, Conforto flied out to right
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • T. Walker Pitching:
    • J. Aguilar: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Aguilar lined out to center
    • B. Anderson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Anderson reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • J. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Sanchez singled to right, Anderson to second
    • J. Chisholm: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Chisholm flied out to deep center, Anderson to third
    • M. Rojas: Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Rojas popped out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • E. Hernandez Pitching:
    • B. Nimmo: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Nimmo grounded out to second
    • F. Lindor: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Lindor flied out to deep center
    • D. Smith: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Smith lined out to third
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • T. Walker Pitching:
    • J. Chisholm: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Chisholm doubled to left
    • M. Rojas: Ball, Foul, Rojas singled to shallow left center, Chisholm scored, Rojas to second
    • B. De La Cruz: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, De La Cruz singled to left center, Rojas scored, De La Cruz to second
    • E. Hernandez: Hernandez hit sacrifice bunt to third, De La Cruz to third
    • J. Alfaro: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alfaro struck out swinging
    • A. Jackson: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Jackson struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • E. Hernandez Pitching:
    • M. Conforto: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Conforto struck out looking
    • J. Villar: Ball, Villar grounded out to first
    • P. Mazeika: Ball, Ball, Mazeika doubled to shallow right
    • T. Walker: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Walker struck out swinging
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 1ST INNING
    • M. Stroman Pitching:
    • S. Marte: Foul, Ball, In play
    • C. Dickerson: Corey Dickerson facing Marcus Stroman
    • J. Aguilar: Ball, Ball
    • Jorge Alfaro ran for Corey Dickerson
    • Jonathan Villar at third base
    • Patrick Mazeika catching
    • Aguilar grounded out to first, Alfaro to second
    • C. Dickerson: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Dickerson singled to left
    • S. Marte: Starling Marte facing Marcus Stroman
    • B. Anderson: Ball, Anderson safe at first on pitcher Walker fielding error, Alfaro to third
    • J. Aguilar: Ball, Ball
    • J. Sanchez: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Jorge Alfaro in left field
    • Alex Jackson catching
    • Jesus Sanchez in right field
    • Bryan De La Cruz in center field
    • Elieser Hernandez relieved John Curtiss
    • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Nimmo doubled to shallow left
    • F. Lindor: Ball, Lindor hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Nimmo to third
    • D. Smith: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Smith hit by pitch
    • P. Alonso: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
    • J. McNeil: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, McNeil grounded out to second
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)