BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
BOS7-4
000002001351
MIN4-7
00010005X661
  • Hammond StadiumFort Myers, FL
  • W: D. Smeltzer (1-0)L: H. Sawamura (0-1)S: (0)
  • HR: BOS - R. Refsnyder (1), MIN - T. Larnach (2)
BOSRed Sox
MINTwins
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Hernandez CF30000011.286.286.7141.000-0.5
J. Duran PR-CF11000011.333.429.389.8170.5
R. Devers 3B20020020.357.3751.0001.3751.0
Y. Sanchez 2B10000001.400.455.400.8550.0
X. Bogaerts SS30000000.143.250.214.4640.0
R. Fitzgerald SS10000001.313.4501.0631.5130.0
J. Martinez DH30100000.200.200.200.4001.0
a- F. Cordero PH10000000.333.385.333.7180.0
A. Verdugo LF10000111.200.273.200.4730.5
R. Refsnyder LF21211000.167.286.389.6757.0
B. Dalbec 1B-3B30000022.278.316.667.982-1.0
C. Wong C10000000.333.429.333.7620.0
C. Vazquez C30000022.167.167.250.417-1.0
G. Williams 3B10100000.333.333.333.6671.0
J. Bradley Jr. RF20000000.214.313.500.8130.0
C. Arroyo RF20000002.429.500.5001.0000.0
J. Arauz 2B21100010.235.316.235.5511.5
T. Shaw 1B00000000.000.077.000.0771.0
HITTERSAB
E. Hernandez CF3
J. Duran PR-CF1
R. Devers 3B2
Y. Sanchez 2B1
X. Bogaerts SS3
R. Fitzgerald SS1
J. Martinez DH3
a- F. Cordero PH1
A. Verdugo LF1
R. Refsnyder LF2
B. Dalbec 1B-3B3
C. Wong C1
C. Vazquez C3
G. Williams 3B1
J. Bradley Jr. RF2
C. Arroyo RF2
J. Arauz 2B2
T. Shaw 1B0
  • a-flied out for Martinez in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
B. Buxton CF30000010.294.368.588.957-0.5
D. Fisher CF20000012.250.250.583.833-0.5
J. Polanco 2B30000010.059.158.235.393-0.5
E. Soto 2B10000002.333.333.333.6670.0
C. Correa SS20100000.500.500.5001.0001.0
D. Robertson SS11000100.125.417.125.5422.0
M. Kepler RF30000001.167.167.222.3890.0
J. Cave LF10000011.333.429.417.845-0.5
M. Sano 1B31100010.111.238.111.3491.5
C. Terry 1B11100000.200.200.333.5333.0
A. Kirilloff LF20000110.308.333.385.7180.5
J. Godoy C11110000.333.333.500.8333.0
G. Sanchez DH10000200.077.200.154.3542.0
M. Wallner PR-DH01000100.0001.000.0001.0002.0
G. Urshela 3B20110101.133.188.133.3213.0
J. Miranda PR-3B10010002.273.308.273.5801.0
R. Jeffers C20000013.083.267.083.350-0.5
T. Larnach RF21131002.214.353.643.9968.0
HITTERSAB
B. Buxton CF3
D. Fisher CF2
J. Polanco 2B3
E. Soto 2B1
C. Correa SS2
D. Robertson SS1
M. Kepler RF3
J. Cave LF1
M. Sano 1B3
C. Terry 1B1
A. Kirilloff LF2
J. Godoy C1
G. Sanchez DH1
M. Wallner PR-DH0
G. Urshela 3B2
J. Miranda PR-3B1
R. Jeffers C2
T. Larnach RF2
    BATTING
    • HR - R. Refsnyder
    • SF - R. Devers
    • RBI - R. Devers 2 (6), R. Refsnyder (2)
    BATTING
    • 2B - C. Terry (2)
    • HR - T. Larnach (2)
    • RBI - J. Godoy (3), G. Urshela, J. Miranda (3), T. Larnach 3 (6)
    • 2-Out RBI - G. Urshela, T. Larnach 3 (3)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Soto, R. Jeffers 2 (2)
    FIELDING
    • E - R. Fitzgerald
    FIELDING
    • E - D. Fisher
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    G. Whitlock3.01001200.001.408.0
    J. Diekman0.211130021.604.20-3.0
    D. Gillies0.10000100.000.001.5
    R. Hill3.01000300.000.809.5
    H. Sawamura (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)0.235521127.004.20-12.5
    PITCHERSIP
    G. Whitlock3.0
    J. Diekman0.2
    D. Gillies0.1
    R. Hill3.0
    H. Sawamura (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)0.2
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Ryan3.00001500.000.8010.5
    T. Rogers1.01000200.000.673.0
    T. Duffey (H, 1)1.00000100.000.003.5
    C. Thielbar (BS, 1)1.01210003.000.331.0
    D. Smeltzer (W, 1-0)2.01000200.000.4312.0
    J. Alcala1.02110019.002.000.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Ryan3.0
    T. Rogers1.0
    T. Duffey (H, 1)1.0
    C. Thielbar (BS, 1)1.0
    D. Smeltzer (W, 1-0)2.0
    J. Alcala1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - G. Whitlock 47-33, J. Diekman 30-13, D. Gillies 5-4, R. Hill 42-27, H. Sawamura 30-16
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Whitlock 4-1, J. Diekman 2-0, R. Hill 4-2, H. Sawamura 1-1
    • Batters Faced - G. Whitlock 11, J. Diekman 6, D. Gillies, R. Hill 11, H. Sawamura 7
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 51-32, T. Rogers 18-13, T. Duffey 12-8, C. Thielbar 20-14, D. Smeltzer 24-18, J. Alcala 22-12
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 1-1, T. Duffey 1-0, C. Thielbar 1-3, D. Smeltzer 0-2, J. Alcala 1-3
    • Batters Faced - J. Ryan 10, T. Rogers 4, T. Duffey 3, C. Thielbar 5, D. Smeltzer 8, J. Alcala 5
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    BOS7-4
    		000002001351
    MIN4-7
    		00010005X661
    • Hammond StadiumFort Myers, FL
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    E. Hernandez CF30000011.286.286.7141.000-0.5
    J. Duran PR-CF11000011.333.429.389.8170.5
    R. Devers 3B20020020.357.3751.0001.3751.0
    Y. Sanchez 2B10000001.400.455.400.8550.0
    X. Bogaerts SS30000000.143.250.214.4640.0
    R. Fitzgerald SS10000001.313.4501.0631.5130.0
    J. Martinez DH30100000.200.200.200.4001.0
    a- F. Cordero PH10000000.333.385.333.7180.0
    A. Verdugo LF10000111.200.273.200.4730.5
    R. Refsnyder LF21211000.167.286.389.6757.0
    B. Dalbec 1B-3B30000022.278.316.667.982-1.0
    C. Wong C10000000.333.429.333.7620.0
    C. Vazquez C30000022.167.167.250.417-1.0
    G. Williams 3B10100000.333.333.333.6671.0
    J. Bradley Jr. RF20000000.214.313.500.8130.0
    C. Arroyo RF20000002.429.500.5001.0000.0
    J. Arauz 2B21100010.235.316.235.5511.5
    T. Shaw 1B00000000.000.077.000.0771.0
    Total32353111011-----
    HITTERSAB
    E. Hernandez CF3
    J. Duran PR-CF1
    R. Devers 3B2
    Y. Sanchez 2B1
    X. Bogaerts SS3
    R. Fitzgerald SS1
    J. Martinez DH3
    a- F. Cordero PH1
    A. Verdugo LF1
    R. Refsnyder LF2
    B. Dalbec 1B-3B3
    C. Wong C1
    C. Vazquez C3
    G. Williams 3B1
    J. Bradley Jr. RF2
    C. Arroyo RF2
    J. Arauz 2B2
    T. Shaw 1B0
    Total32
    • a-flied out for Martinez in the 9th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Buxton CF30000010.294.368.588.957-0.5
    D. Fisher CF20000012.250.250.583.833-0.5
    J. Polanco 2B30000010.059.158.235.393-0.5
    E. Soto 2B10000002.333.333.333.6670.0
    C. Correa SS20100000.500.500.5001.0001.0
    D. Robertson SS11000100.125.417.125.5422.0
    M. Kepler RF30000001.167.167.222.3890.0
    J. Cave LF10000011.333.429.417.845-0.5
    M. Sano 1B31100010.111.238.111.3491.5
    C. Terry 1B11100000.200.200.333.5333.0
    A. Kirilloff LF20000110.308.333.385.7180.5
    J. Godoy C11110000.333.333.500.8333.0
    G. Sanchez DH10000200.077.200.154.3542.0
    M. Wallner PR-DH01000100.0001.000.0001.0002.0
    G. Urshela 3B20110101.133.188.133.3213.0
    J. Miranda PR-3B10010002.273.308.273.5801.0
    R. Jeffers C20000013.083.267.083.350-0.5
    T. Larnach RF21131002.214.353.643.9968.0
    Total3166616714-----
    HITTERSAB
    B. Buxton CF3
    D. Fisher CF2
    J. Polanco 2B3
    E. Soto 2B1
    C. Correa SS2
    D. Robertson SS1
    M. Kepler RF3
    J. Cave LF1
    M. Sano 1B3
    C. Terry 1B1
    A. Kirilloff LF2
    J. Godoy C1
    G. Sanchez DH1
    M. Wallner PR-DH0
    G. Urshela 3B2
    J. Miranda PR-3B1
    R. Jeffers C2
    T. Larnach RF2
    Total31
      BATTING
      • HR - R. Refsnyder
      • SF - R. Devers
      • RBI - R. Devers 2 (6), R. Refsnyder (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - C. Terry (2)
      • HR - T. Larnach (2)
      • RBI - J. Godoy (3), G. Urshela, J. Miranda (3), T. Larnach 3 (6)
      • 2-Out RBI - G. Urshela, T. Larnach 3 (3)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Soto, R. Jeffers 2 (2)
      FIELDING
      • E - R. Fitzgerald
      FIELDING
      • E - D. Fisher
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      G. Whitlock3.01001200.001.408.0
      J. Diekman0.211130021.604.20-3.0
      D. Gillies0.10000100.000.001.5
      R. Hill3.01000300.000.809.5
      H. Sawamura (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)0.235521127.004.20-12.5
      Total7.2666671---
      PITCHERSIP
      G. Whitlock3.0
      J. Diekman0.2
      D. Gillies0.1
      R. Hill3.0
      H. Sawamura (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)0.2
      Total7.2
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Ryan3.00001500.000.8010.5
      T. Rogers1.01000200.000.673.0
      T. Duffey (H, 1)1.00000100.000.003.5
      C. Thielbar (BS, 1)1.01210003.000.331.0
      D. Smeltzer (W, 1-0)2.01000200.000.4312.0
      J. Alcala1.02110019.002.000.0
      Total9.05321101---
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Ryan3.0
      T. Rogers1.0
      T. Duffey (H, 1)1.0
      C. Thielbar (BS, 1)1.0
      D. Smeltzer (W, 1-0)2.0
      J. Alcala1.0
      Total9.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - G. Whitlock 47-33, J. Diekman 30-13, D. Gillies 5-4, R. Hill 42-27, H. Sawamura 30-16
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Whitlock 4-1, J. Diekman 2-0, R. Hill 4-2, H. Sawamura 1-1
      • Batters Faced - G. Whitlock 11, J. Diekman 6, D. Gillies, R. Hill 11, H. Sawamura 7
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 51-32, T. Rogers 18-13, T. Duffey 12-8, C. Thielbar 20-14, D. Smeltzer 24-18, J. Alcala 22-12
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 1-1, T. Duffey 1-0, C. Thielbar 1-3, D. Smeltzer 0-2, J. Alcala 1-3
      • Batters Faced - J. Ryan 10, T. Rogers 4, T. Duffey 3, C. Thielbar 5, D. Smeltzer 8, J. Alcala 5
      • 9TH INNING
        		Refsnyder homered to right center36
      • 8TH INNING
        		Larnach homered to right center, Wallner and Godoy scored26
        		Miranda grounded out to third, Terry scored, Godoy to third, Wallner to second23
        		Godoy singled to shallow left, Robertson scored, Terry to third22
      • 6TH INNING
        		Devers hit sacrifice fly to center, Duran and Arauz scored21
      • 4TH INNING
        		Urshela walked, Sano scored, Kirilloff to third, Sanchez to second01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Jorge Alcala relieved Devin Smeltzer
        • Franchy Cordero hit for J.D. Martinez
        • F. Cordero: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Cordero flied out to deep center
        • R. Refsnyder: Ball, Ball, Refsnyder homered to right center
        • C. Wong: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Wong flied out to right
        • G. Williams: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Williams singled to shallow center
        • C. Arroyo: Ball, Foul, Arroyo reached on fielder's choice to third, Williams out at second
        • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Matt Wallner at designated hitter
        • Jose Miranda at third base
        • T. Shaw: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Shaw hit by pitch
        • J. Duran: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Duran struck out swinging
        • Y. Sanchez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Sanchez flied out to deep left
        • R. Fitzgerald: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Fitzgerald lined out to center
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Hirokazu Sawamura relieved Rich Hill
        • D. Robertson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Robertson walked
        • J. Cave: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cave struck out swinging
        • C. Terry: Strike looking, Ball, Terry doubled to left, Robertson to third
        • J. Godoy: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Godoy singled to shallow left, Robertson scored, Terry to third
        • M. Wallner: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Wallner walked, Godoy to second
        • J. Miranda: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Miranda grounded out to third, Terry scored, Godoy to third, Wallner to second
        • T. Larnach: Foul, Ball, Ball, Larnach homered to right center, Wallner and Godoy scored
        • relieved Hirokazu Sawamura
        • D. Fisher: Fisher flied out to deep right
        • End of the 8th (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Trevor Larnach in right field
        • Curtis Terry at first base
        • Jake Cave in left field
        • Jose Godoy catching
        • Devin Smeltzer relieved Caleb Thielbar
        • R. Refsnyder: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Refsnyder singled to shallow right
        • B. Dalbec: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Dalbec struck out looking
        • C. Vazquez: Vazquez popped out to catcher
        • C. Arroyo: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Arroyo flied out to deep right
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
        • Grant Williams at third base
        • Connor Wong catching
        • G. Sanchez: Sanchez safe at first on shortstop Fitzgerald fielding error
        • Matt Wallner ran for Gary Sanchez
        • G. Urshela: Urshela singled to shallow center, Wallner to second
        • Jose Miranda ran for Gio Urshela
        • T. Larnach: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Larnach flied out to deep right, Wallner to third
        • D. Fisher: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Fisher struck out swinging
        • E. Soto: Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Soto grounded out to second
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Derek Fisher in center field
        • Caleb Thielbar relieved Tyler Duffey
        • Elliot Soto at second base
        • J. Arauz: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Arauz singled to left
        • E. Hernandez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Hernandez safe at first on center fielder Fisher fielding error, Arauz to third, Hernandez to second
        • Jarren Duran ran for Enrique Hernandez
        • R. Devers: Foul, Strike swinging, Devers hit sacrifice fly to center, Duran and Arauz scored
        • X. Bogaerts: Foul, Bogaerts flied out to deep right
        • J. Martinez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Martinez flied out to right
        • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Jarren Duran in center field
        • Travis Shaw at first base
        • Ryan Fitzgerald at shortstop
        • Rob Refsnyder in left field
        • Bobby Dalbec at third base
        • Christian Arroyo in right field
        • Yolmer Sanchez at second base
        • M. Kepler: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kepler popped out to third
        • M. Sano: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sano struck out swinging
        • A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Kirilloff grounded out to second
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
      • 5TH INNING
        • Daniel Robertson at shortstop
        • Tyler Duffey relieved Taylor Rogers
        • B. Dalbec: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Dalbec grounded out to third
        • C. Vazquez: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Vazquez struck out looking
        • J. Bradley Jr.: Ball, Strike looking, Bradley Jr. lined out to center
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Rich Hill relieved Darin Gillies
        • B. Buxton: Ball, Strike swinging, Buxton flied out to deep left
        • J. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
        • D. Robertson: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Robertson grounded out to third
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • Taylor Rogers relieved Joe Ryan
        • R. Devers: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
        • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Bogaerts lined out to left
        • J. Martinez: Foul, Ball, Martinez singled to shallow right
        • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Verdugo struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Jake Diekman relieved Garrett Whitlock
        • C. Correa: Strike looking, Correa grounded out to third
        • M. Kepler: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Kepler grounded out to second
        • M. Sano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Sano reached on an infield single to third
        • A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kirilloff walked, Sano to second
        • G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sanchez walked, Sano to third, Kirilloff to second
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Urshela walked, Sano scored, Kirilloff to third, Sanchez to second
        • Darin Gillies relieved Jake Diekman
        • R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Jeffers struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • J. Bradley Jr.: Ball, Bradley Jr. flied out to right
        • J. Arauz: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Arauz struck out looking
        • E. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • G. Whitlock Pitching:
        • R. Jeffers: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Jeffers grounded out to third
        • B. Buxton: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Buxton popped out to third
        • J. Polanco: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Polanco lined out to right
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • J. Martinez: Martinez fouled out to first
        • A. Verdugo: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Verdugo walked
        • B. Dalbec: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Dalbec struck out swinging
        • C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Vazquez struck out looking
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • G. Whitlock Pitching:
        • M. Sano: Foul, Strike swinging, Sano grounded out to second
        • A. Kirilloff: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul tip, Kirilloff struck out on foul tip
        • G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Sanchez walked
        • G. Urshela: Strike swinging, Urshela reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Sanchez out at second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • J. Ryan Pitching:
        • E. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hernandez grounded out to shortstop
        • R. Devers: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Devers struck out on foul tip
        • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bogaerts fouled out to first
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • G. Whitlock Pitching:
        • B. Buxton: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Buxton struck out swinging
        • J. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Polanco grounded out to third
        • C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Correa singled to shallow left
        • M. Kepler: Kepler flied out to deep left
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      Around the Web Promoted by Taboola