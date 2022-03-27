BOX SCORE
- W: D. Smeltzer (1-0)L: H. Sawamura (0-1)S: (0)
- HR: BOS - R. Refsnyder (1), MIN - T. Larnach (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Hernandez CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|.286
|.714
|1.000
|-0.5
|J. Duran PR-CF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.429
|.389
|.817
|0.5
|R. Devers 3B
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.357
|.375
|1.000
|1.375
|1.0
|Y. Sanchez 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|.455
|.400
|.855
|0.0
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.250
|.214
|.464
|0.0
|R. Fitzgerald SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|.450
|1.063
|1.513
|0.0
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|1.0
|a- F. Cordero PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.385
|.333
|.718
|0.0
|A. Verdugo LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|0.5
|R. Refsnyder LF
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.286
|.389
|.675
|7.0
|B. Dalbec 1B-3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.278
|.316
|.667
|.982
|-1.0
|C. Wong C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.429
|.333
|.762
|0.0
|C. Vazquez C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.167
|.167
|.250
|.417
|-1.0
|G. Williams 3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|J. Bradley Jr. RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|.313
|.500
|.813
|0.0
|C. Arroyo RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.0
|J. Arauz 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|.316
|.235
|.551
|1.5
|T. Shaw 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.077
|.000
|.077
|1.0
- a-flied out for Martinez in the 9th
|B. Buxton CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|.368
|.588
|.957
|-0.5
|D. Fisher CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|.250
|.583
|.833
|-0.5
|J. Polanco 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.059
|.158
|.235
|.393
|-0.5
|E. Soto 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|0.0
|C. Correa SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|D. Robertson SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|.417
|.125
|.542
|2.0
|M. Kepler RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|.167
|.222
|.389
|0.0
|J. Cave LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.429
|.417
|.845
|-0.5
|M. Sano 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|.238
|.111
|.349
|1.5
|C. Terry 1B
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.200
|.333
|.533
|3.0
|A. Kirilloff LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|.333
|.385
|.718
|0.5
|J. Godoy C
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.500
|.833
|3.0
|G. Sanchez DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.077
|.200
|.154
|.354
|2.0
|M. Wallner PR-DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|2.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.133
|.188
|.133
|.321
|3.0
|J. Miranda PR-3B
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|.308
|.273
|.580
|1.0
|R. Jeffers C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.083
|.267
|.083
|.350
|-0.5
|T. Larnach RF
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|.353
|.643
|.996
|8.0
- HR - R. Refsnyder
- SF - R. Devers
- RBI - R. Devers 2 (6), R. Refsnyder (2)
- 2B - C. Terry (2)
- HR - T. Larnach (2)
- RBI - J. Godoy (3), G. Urshela, J. Miranda (3), T. Larnach 3 (6)
- 2-Out RBI - G. Urshela, T. Larnach 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Soto, R. Jeffers 2 (2)
- E - R. Fitzgerald
- E - D. Fisher
|G. Whitlock
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.40
|8.0
|J. Diekman
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|21.60
|4.20
|-3.0
|D. Gillies
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|R. Hill
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.80
|9.5
|H. Sawamura (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)
|0.2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|27.00
|4.20
|-12.5
|J. Ryan
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0.00
|0.80
|10.5
|T. Rogers
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.67
|3.0
|T. Duffey (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|C. Thielbar (BS, 1)
|1.0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|0.33
|1.0
|D. Smeltzer (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.43
|12.0
|J. Alcala
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.00
|2.00
|0.0
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Whitlock 47-33, J. Diekman 30-13, D. Gillies 5-4, R. Hill 42-27, H. Sawamura 30-16
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Whitlock 4-1, J. Diekman 2-0, R. Hill 4-2, H. Sawamura 1-1
- Batters Faced - G. Whitlock 11, J. Diekman 6, D. Gillies, R. Hill 11, H. Sawamura 7
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Ryan 51-32, T. Rogers 18-13, T. Duffey 12-8, C. Thielbar 20-14, D. Smeltzer 24-18, J. Alcala 22-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Ryan 1-1, T. Duffey 1-0, C. Thielbar 1-3, D. Smeltzer 0-2, J. Alcala 1-3
- Batters Faced - J. Ryan 10, T. Rogers 4, T. Duffey 3, C. Thielbar 5, D. Smeltzer 8, J. Alcala 5
|E. Hernandez CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|.286
|.714
|1.000
|-0.5
|J. Duran PR-CF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.429
|.389
|.817
|0.5
|R. Devers 3B
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.357
|.375
|1.000
|1.375
|1.0
|Y. Sanchez 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|.455
|.400
|.855
|0.0
|X. Bogaerts SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.250
|.214
|.464
|0.0
|R. Fitzgerald SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|.450
|1.063
|1.513
|0.0
|J. Martinez DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|1.0
|a- F. Cordero PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.385
|.333
|.718
|0.0
|A. Verdugo LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|0.5
|R. Refsnyder LF
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.286
|.389
|.675
|7.0
|B. Dalbec 1B-3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.278
|.316
|.667
|.982
|-1.0
|C. Wong C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.429
|.333
|.762
|0.0
|C. Vazquez C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.167
|.167
|.250
|.417
|-1.0
|G. Williams 3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|J. Bradley Jr. RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|.313
|.500
|.813
|0.0
|C. Arroyo RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|0.0
|J. Arauz 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|.316
|.235
|.551
|1.5
|T. Shaw 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.077
|.000
|.077
|1.0
|Total
|32
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buxton CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|.368
|.588
|.957
|-0.5
|D. Fisher CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|.250
|.583
|.833
|-0.5
|J. Polanco 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.059
|.158
|.235
|.393
|-0.5
|E. Soto 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|0.0
|C. Correa SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|D. Robertson SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|.417
|.125
|.542
|2.0
|M. Kepler RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|.167
|.222
|.389
|0.0
|J. Cave LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.429
|.417
|.845
|-0.5
|M. Sano 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|.238
|.111
|.349
|1.5
|C. Terry 1B
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.200
|.333
|.533
|3.0
|A. Kirilloff LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|.333
|.385
|.718
|0.5
|J. Godoy C
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.500
|.833
|3.0
|G. Sanchez DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.077
|.200
|.154
|.354
|2.0
|M. Wallner PR-DH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|2.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.133
|.188
|.133
|.321
|3.0
|J. Miranda PR-3B
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|.308
|.273
|.580
|1.0
|R. Jeffers C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.083
|.267
|.083
|.350
|-0.5
|T. Larnach RF
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|.353
|.643
|.996
|8.0
|Total
|31
|6
|6
|6
|1
|6
|7
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Whitlock
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.40
|8.0
|J. Diekman
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|21.60
|4.20
|-3.0
|D. Gillies
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|R. Hill
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.80
|9.5
|H. Sawamura (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)
|0.2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|27.00
|4.20
|-12.5
|Total
|7.2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ryan
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0.00
|0.80
|10.5
|T. Rogers
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.67
|3.0
|T. Duffey (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|C. Thielbar (BS, 1)
|1.0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|0.33
|1.0
|D. Smeltzer (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.43
|12.0
|J. Alcala
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.00
|2.00
|0.0
|Total
|9.0
|5
|3
|2
|1
|10
|1
|-
|-
|-
9TH INNING Refsnyder homered to right center 3 6 8TH INNING Larnach homered to right center, Wallner and Godoy scored 2 6 Miranda grounded out to third, Terry scored, Godoy to third, Wallner to second 2 3 Godoy singled to shallow left, Robertson scored, Terry to third 2 2 6TH INNING Devers hit sacrifice fly to center, Duran and Arauz scored 2 1 4TH INNING Urshela walked, Sano scored, Kirilloff to third, Sanchez to second 0 1
- Jorge Alcala relieved Devin Smeltzer
- Franchy Cordero hit for J.D. Martinez
- F. Cordero: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Cordero flied out to deep center
- R. Refsnyder: Ball, Ball, Refsnyder homered to right center
- C. Wong: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Wong flied out to right
- G. Williams: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Williams singled to shallow center
- C. Arroyo: Ball, Foul, Arroyo reached on fielder's choice to third, Williams out at second
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Matt Wallner at designated hitter
- Jose Miranda at third base
- T. Shaw: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Shaw hit by pitch
- J. Duran: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Duran struck out swinging
- Y. Sanchez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Sanchez flied out to deep left
- R. Fitzgerald: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Fitzgerald lined out to center
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Hirokazu Sawamura relieved Rich Hill
- D. Robertson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Robertson walked
- J. Cave: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cave struck out swinging
- C. Terry: Strike looking, Ball, Terry doubled to left, Robertson to third
- J. Godoy: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Godoy singled to shallow left, Robertson scored, Terry to third
- M. Wallner: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Wallner walked, Godoy to second
- J. Miranda: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Miranda grounded out to third, Terry scored, Godoy to third, Wallner to second
- T. Larnach: Foul, Ball, Ball, Larnach homered to right center, Wallner and Godoy scored
- relieved Hirokazu Sawamura
- D. Fisher: Fisher flied out to deep right
- End of the 8th (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Trevor Larnach in right field
- Curtis Terry at first base
- Jake Cave in left field
- Jose Godoy catching
- Devin Smeltzer relieved Caleb Thielbar
- R. Refsnyder: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Refsnyder singled to shallow right
- B. Dalbec: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Dalbec struck out looking
- C. Vazquez: Vazquez popped out to catcher
- C. Arroyo: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Arroyo flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- Grant Williams at third base
- Connor Wong catching
- G. Sanchez: Sanchez safe at first on shortstop Fitzgerald fielding error
- Matt Wallner ran for Gary Sanchez
- G. Urshela: Urshela singled to shallow center, Wallner to second
- Jose Miranda ran for Gio Urshela
- T. Larnach: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Larnach flied out to deep right, Wallner to third
- D. Fisher: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Fisher struck out swinging
- E. Soto: Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Soto grounded out to second
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Derek Fisher in center field
- Caleb Thielbar relieved Tyler Duffey
- Elliot Soto at second base
- J. Arauz: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Arauz singled to left
- E. Hernandez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Hernandez safe at first on center fielder Fisher fielding error, Arauz to third, Hernandez to second
- Jarren Duran ran for Enrique Hernandez
- R. Devers: Foul, Strike swinging, Devers hit sacrifice fly to center, Duran and Arauz scored
- X. Bogaerts: Foul, Bogaerts flied out to deep right
- J. Martinez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Martinez flied out to right
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jarren Duran in center field
- Travis Shaw at first base
- Ryan Fitzgerald at shortstop
- Rob Refsnyder in left field
- Bobby Dalbec at third base
- Christian Arroyo in right field
- Yolmer Sanchez at second base
- M. Kepler: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kepler popped out to third
- M. Sano: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sano struck out swinging
- A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Kirilloff grounded out to second
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- Daniel Robertson at shortstop
- Tyler Duffey relieved Taylor Rogers
- B. Dalbec: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Dalbec grounded out to third
- C. Vazquez: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Vazquez struck out looking
- J. Bradley Jr.: Ball, Strike looking, Bradley Jr. lined out to center
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Rich Hill relieved Darin Gillies
- B. Buxton: Ball, Strike swinging, Buxton flied out to deep left
- J. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
- D. Robertson: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Robertson grounded out to third
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Taylor Rogers relieved Joe Ryan
- R. Devers: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Devers struck out swinging
- X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Bogaerts lined out to left
- J. Martinez: Foul, Ball, Martinez singled to shallow right
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Verdugo struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jake Diekman relieved Garrett Whitlock
- C. Correa: Strike looking, Correa grounded out to third
- M. Kepler: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Kepler grounded out to second
- M. Sano: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Sano reached on an infield single to third
- A. Kirilloff: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kirilloff walked, Sano to second
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sanchez walked, Sano to third, Kirilloff to second
- G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Urshela walked, Sano scored, Kirilloff to third, Sanchez to second
- Darin Gillies relieved Jake Diekman
- R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Jeffers struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- J. Bradley Jr.: Ball, Bradley Jr. flied out to right
- J. Arauz: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Arauz struck out looking
- E. Hernandez: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- J. Martinez: Martinez fouled out to first
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Verdugo walked
- B. Dalbec: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Dalbec struck out swinging
- C. Vazquez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Vazquez struck out looking
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Whitlock Pitching:
- M. Sano: Foul, Strike swinging, Sano grounded out to second
- A. Kirilloff: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul tip, Kirilloff struck out on foul tip
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Sanchez walked
- G. Urshela: Strike swinging, Urshela reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Sanchez out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Ryan Pitching:
- E. Hernandez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Hernandez grounded out to shortstop
- R. Devers: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Devers struck out on foul tip
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bogaerts fouled out to first
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Whitlock Pitching:
- B. Buxton: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Buxton struck out swinging
- J. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Polanco grounded out to third
- C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Correa singled to shallow left
- M. Kepler: Kepler flied out to deep left
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)