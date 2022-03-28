BOX SCORE
- W: A. Chapman (1-0)L: E. Rodriguez (0-1)S: (0)
- HR: NYY - G. Torres (2), DET - V. Reyes (1), D. Garneau (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|G. Torres 2B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.421
|.476
|.737
|1.213
|5.5
|c- C. Bowman PH-2B
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.500
|3.500
|9.0
|A. Rizzo 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|.333
|.267
|.600
|1.0
|d- A. Chaparro PH-1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|.333
|.286
|.619
|-0.5
|I. Kiner-Falefa SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.375
|.412
|.438
|.849
|1.0
|T. Sweeney SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Andujar LF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|.353
|.533
|.886
|1.5
|E. Inciarte RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|.235
|.353
|.588
|1.0
|T. Locastro CF
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|.308
|.455
|.762
|9.0
|B. Lockridge PR-CF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|0.5
|P. Evans 3B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.294
|.375
|.669
|4.0
|A. Alvarez 3B
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|2.0
|R. Guzman DH
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|10.5
|M. McDowell C
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.400
|.250
|.650
|2.0
- 2B - T. Locastro 2 (2), R. Guzman
- HR - G. Torres (2), C. Bowman
- RBI - G. Torres (4), C. Bowman 3 (3), A. Alvarez, R. Guzman 5 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Bowman 3 (3), A. Alvarez
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Chaparro, R. Guzman
- 2B - J. Lopez (3), S. Torkelson, R. Lavarnway
- HR - V. Reyes, R. Greene, D. Garneau (2)
- SF - P. Meadows
- RBI - V. Reyes 3 (4), R. Greene, P. Meadows (4), J. Lester, D. Garneau (2)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Garneau
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Castro
- SB - T. Locastro (2)
- DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Torres-Rizzo)
- Outfield Assist - P. Meadows
- DP - 3 (Candelario-Schoop-Torkelson; Candelario-Schoop-Torkelson; Kreidler-Torkelson)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Garcia
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.80
|0.60
|6.5
|A. Chapman (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|10.5
|L. Gil (H, 1)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0.00
|0.80
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Garcia 37-24, A. Chapman 12-6, L. Gil 54-34
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Garcia 3-5, A. Chapman 2-0, L. Gil 2-4
- Batters Faced - D. Garcia 10, A. Chapman 3, L. Gil 11
- Pitches-Strikes - E. Rodriguez 71-45, R. Garcia 25-14, J. Foley 16-9, J. Barnes 18-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Rodriguez 8-3, R. Garcia 1-1, J. Foley 0-2, J. Barnes 1-1
- Batters Faced - E. Rodriguez 21, R. Garcia 5, J. Foley 3, J. Barnes 6
9TH INNING Lester grounded out to first, Lopez scored 10 6 8TH INNING Reyes homered to right, Castro and Torkelson scored 10 5 Greene homered to right 10 2 Guzman singled to right center, Lockridge scored 10 1 6TH INNING Bowman homered to right, Guzman and Evans scored 9 1 Guzman singled to left center, Locastro and Andujar scored, Evans to second 6 1 5TH INNING Guzman scored, McDowell to second on passed ball 4 1 Guzman doubled to deep left, Evans and Locastro scored 3 1 3RD INNING Garneau homered to left center 1 1 1ST INNING Torres homered to right center 1 0
- Parker Meadows in right field
- Josh Lester at first base
- T. Sweeney: Sweeney lined out to right
- : Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, walked
- : Ball, Ball, singled to shallow left
- B. Lockridge: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lockridge struck out swinging
- A. Alvarez: Ball, Alvarez singled to right
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- relieved Luis Gil
- hit for Miguel Cabrera
- : singled to deep right
- J. Lopez: Strike looking, Foul, Lopez doubled to shallow left
- P. Meadows: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Meadows hit sacrifice fly to second, Lopez to third
- J. Lester: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Lester grounded out to first, Lopez scored
- R. Lavarnway: Ball, Foul, Lavarnway doubled to left
- W. Castro: Strike looking, Castro grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 9th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Gage Workman at third base
- Jack Lopez at second base
- T. Locastro: Strike looking, Strike looking, Locastro doubled to shallow left
- Brandon Lockridge ran for Tim Locastro
- P. Evans: Ball, Evans lined out to right, Lockridge to third
- R. Guzman: Strike swinging, Guzman singled to right center, Lockridge scored
- hit for Max McDowell
- ran for Ronald Guzman
- : flied out to right
- C. Bowman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Bowman reached on an infield single to shortstop
- Jacob Barnes relieved Jason Foley
- A. Chaparro: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chaparro struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Brandon Lockridge in center field
- Armando Alvarez at third base
- at designated hitter
- catching
- relieved Luis Gil
- R. Greene: Greene homered to right
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Torkelson doubled to left center
- R. Lavarnway: Strike looking, Strike looking, Lavarnway flied out to deep right, Torkelson to third
- W. Castro: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Castro walked
- V. Reyes: Ball, Strike looking, Reyes homered to right, Castro and Torkelson scored
- R. Kreidler: Ball, Kreidler grounded out to third
- G. Workman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Workman struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Willi Castro in left field
- Victor Reyes in center field
- Ryan Kreidler at shortstop
- Riley Greene in right field
- Ryan Lavarnway catching
- relieved Jason Foley
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiner-Falefa walked
- M. Andujar: Ball, Ball, Andujar popped out to shortstop
- E. Inciarte: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Inciarte lined into double play shortstop to first, Kiner-Falefa out at first
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Trey Sweeney at shortstop
- in left field
- in right field
- R. Kreidler: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Kreidler struck out looking
- J. Candelario: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Candelario walked
- Gage Workman ran for Jeimer Candelario
- M. Cabrera: Foul, Cabrera flied out to center
- J. Schoop: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Rony Garcia relieved Eduardo Rodriguez
- M. Andujar: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Andujar walked
- E. Inciarte: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Inciarte flied out to deep center
- T. Locastro: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Locastro doubled to deep left, Andujar to third
- P. Evans: Foul, Ball, Evans hit by pitch
- R. Guzman: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Guzman singled to left center, Locastro and Andujar scored, Evans to second
- Jason Foley relieved Rony Garcia
- M. McDowell: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, McDowell flied out to deep right, Evans to third
- Cooper Bowman hit for Gleyber Torres
- C. Bowman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Bowman homered to right, Guzman and Evans scored
- Andres Chaparro hit for Anthony Rizzo
- A. Chaparro: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Chaparro lined out to shortstop
- Middle of the 6th (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cooper Bowman at second base
- Andres Chaparro at first base
- D. Garneau: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Garneau flied out to right
- A. Baddoo: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Baddoo grounded out to shortstop
- R. Grossman: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Grossman struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- E. Rodriguez Pitching:
- T. Locastro: Ball, Ball, Locastro hit by pitch
- P. Evans: Ball, Evans reached on an infield single to pitcher, Locastro to second
- R. Guzman: Strike swinging, Guzman doubled to deep left, Evans and Locastro scored
- M. McDowell: Ball, Ball, McDowell singled to shallow left, Guzman to third
- G. Torres: Foul, Strike swinging, Guzman scored, McDowell to second on passed ball, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Rizzo walked
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded into double play third to second to first, Rizzo out at second
- Middle of the 5th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Luis Gil relieved Aroldis Chapman
- M. Cabrera: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Cabrera struck out swinging
- J. Schoop: Ball, Ball, Schoop reached on an infield single to second
- R. Greene: Strike looking, Strike looking, Greene flied out to deep center
- S. Torkelson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Torkelson flied out to center
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- E. Rodriguez Pitching:
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa lined out to right
- M. Andujar: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Andujar grounded out to shortstop
- E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Inciarte flied out to left
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- E. Rodriguez Pitching:
- M. McDowell: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, McDowell reached on an infield single to shortstop
- G. Torres: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Torres grounded into double play third to second to first, McDowell out at second
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Rizzo flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Garcia Pitching:
- R. Greene: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Greene grounded out to shortstop
- S. Torkelson: Ball, Torkelson flied out to left
- D. Garneau: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Garneau homered to left center
- A. Baddoo: Foul, Ball, Baddoo grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- E. Rodriguez Pitching:
- E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Inciarte reached on an infield single to pitcher
- T. Locastro: Locastro reached on fielder's choice to second, Inciarte out at second
- P. Evans: Evans lined out to shortstop
- R. Guzman: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Locastro stole second, Strike looking, Guzman struck out looking
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- E. Rodriguez Pitching:
- G. Torres: Torres homered to right center
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Rizzo grounded out to first
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa grounded out to second
- M. Andujar: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Andujar struck out looking
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Garcia Pitching:
- A. Baddoo: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Baddoo struck out looking
- R. Grossman: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Grossman flied out to left
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Baez flied out to shallow right
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)