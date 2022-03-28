BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
NYY4-6
10003501111140
DET4-5
001000042790
  • Publix Field at Joker Marchant StadiumLakeland, FL
  • W: A. Chapman (1-0)L: E. Rodriguez (0-1)S: (0)
  • HR: NYY - G. Torres (2), DET - V. Reyes (1), D. Garneau (2)
NYYYankees
DETTigers
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
G. Torres 2B31111012.421.476.7371.2135.5
c- C. Bowman PH-2B212310001.0001.0002.5003.5009.0
A. Rizzo 1B20000100.200.333.267.6001.0
d- A. Chaparro PH-1B20000012.143.333.286.619-0.5
I. Kiner-Falefa SS30000102.375.412.438.8491.0
T. Sweeney SS10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Andujar LF31000111.267.353.533.8861.5
E. Inciarte RF40100002.235.235.353.5881.0
T. Locastro CF32200001.273.308.455.7629.0
B. Lockridge PR-CF11000012.333.333.6671.0000.5
P. Evans 3B32100002.250.294.375.6694.0
A. Alvarez 3B101100001.0001.0001.0002.0002.0
R. Guzman DH42350011.500.500.6671.16710.5
M. McDowell C30200002.250.400.250.6502.0
HITTERSAB
G. Torres 2B3
c- C. Bowman PH-2B2
A. Rizzo 1B2
d- A. Chaparro PH-1B2
I. Kiner-Falefa SS3
T. Sweeney SS1
M. Andujar LF3
E. Inciarte RF4
T. Locastro CF3
B. Lockridge PR-CF1
P. Evans 3B3
A. Alvarez 3B1
R. Guzman DH4
M. McDowell C3
  • c-singled for Bowman in the 6th
  • d-struck out for Chaparro in the 6th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Baddoo LF30000010.333.368.8331.202-0.5
W. Castro LF11000101.313.421.563.9842.0
R. Grossman RF30000010.176.250.529.779-0.5
V. Reyes CF11131000.250.333.500.8338.0
J. Baez SS20000010.278.278.444.722-0.5
R. Kreidler SS20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
J. Candelario 3B20100100.200.273.400.6732.0
G. Workman PR-3B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
M. Cabrera DH30000012.143.250.143.393-0.5
J. Schoop 2B30100012.176.263.353.6160.5
J. Lopez 2B11100000.727.7501.2732.0233.0
R. Greene CF-RF31111001.333.3331.3331.6676.0
P. Meadows RF000100001.000.7501.3332.0831.0
S. Torkelson 1B31100001.333.333.6671.0003.0
J. Lester 1B10010000.000.000.000.0001.0
D. Garneau C21111000.308.308.7691.0776.0
R. Lavarnway C20100001.200.200.300.5002.0
HITTERSAB
A. Baddoo LF3
W. Castro LF1
R. Grossman RF3
V. Reyes CF1
J. Baez SS2
R. Kreidler SS2
J. Candelario 3B2
G. Workman PR-3B1
M. Cabrera DH3
J. Schoop 2B3
J. Lopez 2B1
R. Greene CF-RF3
P. Meadows RF0
S. Torkelson 1B3
J. Lester 1B1
D. Garneau C2
R. Lavarnway C2
    BATTING
    • 2B - T. Locastro 2 (2), R. Guzman
    • HR - G. Torres (2), C. Bowman
    • RBI - G. Torres (4), C. Bowman 3 (3), A. Alvarez, R. Guzman 5 (5)
    • 2-Out RBI - C. Bowman 3 (3), A. Alvarez
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Chaparro, R. Guzman
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. Lopez (3), S. Torkelson, R. Lavarnway
    • HR - V. Reyes, R. Greene, D. Garneau (2)
    • SF - P. Meadows
    • RBI - V. Reyes 3 (4), R. Greene, P. Meadows (4), J. Lester, D. Garneau (2)
    • 2-Out RBI - D. Garneau
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Castro
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - T. Locastro (2)
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Torres-Rizzo)
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - P. Meadows
    • DP - 3 (Candelario-Schoop-Torkelson; Candelario-Schoop-Torkelson; Kreidler-Torkelson)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    D. Garcia3.02110111.800.606.5
    A. Chapman (W, 1-0)1.00000100.000.5010.5
    L. Gil (H, 1)3.01001400.000.809.0
    PITCHERSIP
    D. Garcia3.0
    A. Chapman (W, 1-0)1.0
    L. Gil (H, 1)3.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    E. Rodriguez (L, 0-1)5.06431313.751.000.5
    R. Garcia0.124410013.501.50-7.0
    J. Foley0.21110014.911.090.0
    J. Barnes1.121112015.752.501.0
    PITCHERSIP
    E. Rodriguez (L, 0-1)5.0
    R. Garcia0.1
    J. Foley0.2
    J. Barnes1.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - D. Garcia 37-24, A. Chapman 12-6, L. Gil 54-34
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Garcia 3-5, A. Chapman 2-0, L. Gil 2-4
    • Batters Faced - D. Garcia 10, A. Chapman 3, L. Gil 11
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - E. Rodriguez 71-45, R. Garcia 25-14, J. Foley 16-9, J. Barnes 18-11
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Rodriguez 8-3, R. Garcia 1-1, J. Foley 0-2, J. Barnes 1-1
    • Batters Faced - E. Rodriguez 21, R. Garcia 5, J. Foley 3, J. Barnes 6
      • 9TH INNING
        		Lester grounded out to first, Lopez scored106
      • 8TH INNING
        		Reyes homered to right, Castro and Torkelson scored105
        		Greene homered to right102
        		Guzman singled to right center, Lockridge scored101
      • 6TH INNING
        		Bowman homered to right, Guzman and Evans scored91
        		Guzman singled to left center, Locastro and Andujar scored, Evans to second61
      • 5TH INNING
        		Guzman scored, McDowell to second on passed ball41
        		Guzman doubled to deep left, Evans and Locastro scored31
      • 3RD INNING
        		Garneau homered to left center11
      • 1ST INNING
        		Torres homered to right center10
      • 9TH INNING
        • Parker Meadows in right field
        • Josh Lester at first base
        • T. Sweeney: Sweeney lined out to right
        • : Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, walked
        • : Ball, Ball, singled to shallow left
        • B. Lockridge: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Lockridge struck out swinging
        • A. Alvarez: Ball, Alvarez singled to right
        • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • relieved Luis Gil
        • hit for Miguel Cabrera
        • : singled to deep right
        • J. Lopez: Strike looking, Foul, Lopez doubled to shallow left
        • P. Meadows: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Meadows hit sacrifice fly to second, Lopez to third
        • J. Lester: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Lester grounded out to first, Lopez scored
        • R. Lavarnway: Ball, Foul, Lavarnway doubled to left
        • W. Castro: Strike looking, Castro grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 9th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Gage Workman at third base
        • Jack Lopez at second base
        • T. Locastro: Strike looking, Strike looking, Locastro doubled to shallow left
        • Brandon Lockridge ran for Tim Locastro
        • P. Evans: Ball, Evans lined out to right, Lockridge to third
        • R. Guzman: Strike swinging, Guzman singled to right center, Lockridge scored
        • hit for Max McDowell
        • ran for Ronald Guzman
        • : flied out to right
        • C. Bowman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Bowman reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • Jacob Barnes relieved Jason Foley
        • A. Chaparro: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chaparro struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Brandon Lockridge in center field
        • Armando Alvarez at third base
        • at designated hitter
        • catching
        • relieved Luis Gil
        • R. Greene: Greene homered to right
        • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Torkelson doubled to left center
        • R. Lavarnway: Strike looking, Strike looking, Lavarnway flied out to deep right, Torkelson to third
        • W. Castro: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Castro walked
        • V. Reyes: Ball, Strike looking, Reyes homered to right, Castro and Torkelson scored
        • R. Kreidler: Ball, Kreidler grounded out to third
        • G. Workman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Workman struck out swinging
        • End of the 8th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Willi Castro in left field
        • Victor Reyes in center field
        • Ryan Kreidler at shortstop
        • Riley Greene in right field
        • Ryan Lavarnway catching
        • relieved Jason Foley
        • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiner-Falefa walked
        • M. Andujar: Ball, Ball, Andujar popped out to shortstop
        • E. Inciarte: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Inciarte lined into double play shortstop to first, Kiner-Falefa out at first
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Trey Sweeney at shortstop
        • in left field
        • in right field
        • R. Kreidler: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Kreidler struck out looking
        • J. Candelario: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Candelario walked
        • Gage Workman ran for Jeimer Candelario
        • M. Cabrera: Foul, Cabrera flied out to center
        • J. Schoop: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Rony Garcia relieved Eduardo Rodriguez
        • M. Andujar: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Andujar walked
        • E. Inciarte: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Inciarte flied out to deep center
        • T. Locastro: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Locastro doubled to deep left, Andujar to third
        • P. Evans: Foul, Ball, Evans hit by pitch
        • R. Guzman: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Guzman singled to left center, Locastro and Andujar scored, Evans to second
        • Jason Foley relieved Rony Garcia
        • M. McDowell: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, McDowell flied out to deep right, Evans to third
        • Cooper Bowman hit for Gleyber Torres
        • C. Bowman: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Bowman homered to right, Guzman and Evans scored
        • Andres Chaparro hit for Anthony Rizzo
        • A. Chaparro: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Chaparro lined out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 6th (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Cooper Bowman at second base
        • Andres Chaparro at first base
        • D. Garneau: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Garneau flied out to right
        • A. Baddoo: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Baddoo grounded out to shortstop
        • R. Grossman: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Grossman struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • E. Rodriguez Pitching:
        • T. Locastro: Ball, Ball, Locastro hit by pitch
        • P. Evans: Ball, Evans reached on an infield single to pitcher, Locastro to second
        • R. Guzman: Strike swinging, Guzman doubled to deep left, Evans and Locastro scored
        • M. McDowell: Ball, Ball, McDowell singled to shallow left, Guzman to third
        • G. Torres: Foul, Strike swinging, Guzman scored, McDowell to second on passed ball, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
        • A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Rizzo walked
        • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded into double play third to second to first, Rizzo out at second
        • Middle of the 5th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Luis Gil relieved Aroldis Chapman
        • M. Cabrera: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Cabrera struck out swinging
        • J. Schoop: Ball, Ball, Schoop reached on an infield single to second
        • R. Greene: Strike looking, Strike looking, Greene flied out to deep center
        • S. Torkelson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Torkelson flied out to center
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • E. Rodriguez Pitching:
        • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa lined out to right
        • M. Andujar: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Andujar grounded out to shortstop
        • E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Inciarte flied out to left
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Aroldis Chapman relieved Deivi Garcia
        • R. Grossman: Ball, Ball, Grossman grounded out to third
        • J. Baez: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Baez struck out swinging
        • J. Candelario: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Candelario grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • E. Rodriguez Pitching:
        • M. McDowell: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, McDowell reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • G. Torres: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Torres grounded into double play third to second to first, McDowell out at second
        • A. Rizzo: Ball, Rizzo flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • D. Garcia Pitching:
        • R. Greene: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Greene grounded out to shortstop
        • S. Torkelson: Ball, Torkelson flied out to left
        • D. Garneau: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Garneau homered to left center
        • A. Baddoo: Foul, Ball, Baddoo grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • E. Rodriguez Pitching:
        • E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Inciarte reached on an infield single to pitcher
        • T. Locastro: Locastro reached on fielder's choice to second, Inciarte out at second
        • P. Evans: Evans lined out to shortstop
        • R. Guzman: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Locastro stole second, Strike looking, Guzman struck out looking
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • D. Garcia Pitching:
        • J. Candelario: Ball, Foul, Candelario singled to center
        • M. Cabrera: Ball, Cabrera flied out to right
        • J. Schoop: Schoop grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Candelario out at second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • E. Rodriguez Pitching:
        • G. Torres: Torres homered to right center
        • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Rizzo grounded out to first
        • I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa grounded out to second
        • M. Andujar: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Andujar struck out looking
        • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • D. Garcia Pitching:
        • A. Baddoo: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Baddoo struck out looking
        • R. Grossman: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Grossman flied out to left
        • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Baez flied out to shallow right
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
