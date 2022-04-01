BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
PHI7-6
100100000251
BAL7-5
20100000X350
  • Ed Smith StadiumSarasota, FL
  • W: J. Lyles (1-0)L: R. Suarez (0-1)S: T. Lakins (1)
  • HR: PHI - A. Bohm (1), BAL - R. Mountcastle (2), J. Mateo (2)
PHIPhillies
BALOrioles
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
B. Stott 2B30100000.333.333.333.6671.0
R. Torreyes 2B10000001.100.182.100.2820.0
A. Bohm 3B32211001.200.286.360.6468.0
Y. Munoz 3B-SS10000000.200.200.200.4000.0
N. Castellanos LF30000011.357.400.6431.043-0.5
R. Hoskins DH30100000.231.333.500.8331.0
J. Camargo 1B30110000.269.296.346.6422.0
M. Tatum 1B10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
M. Vierling CF30000012.207.258.379.637-0.5
G. Stubbs C30000010.133.133.333.467-0.5
M. Moniak RF30000010.269.269.7311.000-0.5
N. Maton SS20000100.278.350.389.7391.0
HITTERSAB
B. Stott 2B3
R. Torreyes 2B1
A. Bohm 3B3
Y. Munoz 3B-SS1
N. Castellanos LF3
R. Hoskins DH3
J. Camargo 1B3
M. Tatum 1B1
M. Vierling CF3
G. Stubbs C3
M. Moniak RF3
N. Maton SS2
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Mullins DH20000020.130.231.304.5350.0
    B. Taylor PR-DH10000001.167.333.167.5000.0
    J. Mateo SS22111101.350.409.8001.2098.0
    R. Martin SS10000000.462.5631.0001.5630.0
    R. Mountcastle 1B31121000.350.458.7001.1587.0
    J. Ortiz 2B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    T. Mancini RF30000011.273.304.364.668-0.5
    A. Daschbach 1B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    R. Odor 2B30000021.059.111.059.170-1.0
    J. Nottingham C20100000.353.389.412.8011.0
    A. Bemboom C10000001.222.364.333.6970.0
    J. Westburg 3B30200001.667.6671.0001.6675.0
    C. Cowser CF20000112.000.333.000.3330.5
    J. Rhodes LF30000003.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    C. Mullins DH2
    B. Taylor PR-DH1
    J. Mateo SS2
    R. Martin SS1
    R. Mountcastle 1B3
    J. Ortiz 2B1
    T. Mancini RF3
    A. Daschbach 1B1
    R. Odor 2B3
    J. Nottingham C2
    A. Bemboom C1
    J. Westburg 3B3
    C. Cowser CF2
    J. Rhodes LF3
      BATTING
      • HR - A. Bohm
      • RBI - A. Bohm (2), J. Camargo (4)
      BATTING
      • 2B - J. Westburg
      • HR - J. Mateo (2), R. Mountcastle (2)
      • RBI - J. Mateo (4), R. Mountcastle 2 (4)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Taylor, A. Bemboom, C. Cowser
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - J. Westburg
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Suarez-Stott-Camargo; Maton-Stott-Camargo)
      • E - N. Maton
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Westburg-Odor-Mountcastle; Mateo-Odor-Mountcastle)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      R. Suarez (L, 0-1)2.02222319.002.00-3.5
      C. Knebel1.01110111.800.601.5
      B. Falter3.01000101.290.717.5
      N. Nelson2.01000201.290.436.0
      PITCHERSIP
      R. Suarez (L, 0-1)2.0
      C. Knebel1.0
      B. Falter3.0
      N. Nelson2.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Lyles (W, 1-0)5.04220213.381.1317.0
      J. Lopez (H, 1)1.01000007.111.422.0
      T. Scott (H, 1)1.00000107.362.183.5
      J. Krehbiel (H, 1)1.00001108.311.852.5
      T. Lakins (S, 1)1.00001101.501.009.5
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Lyles (W, 1-0)5.0
      J. Lopez (H, 1)1.0
      T. Scott (H, 1)1.0
      J. Krehbiel (H, 1)1.0
      T. Lakins (S, 1)1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 23-14, C. Knebel 8-6, B. Falter 13-12, N. Nelson 11-11
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 2-2, C. Knebel 1-1, B. Falter 2-4, N. Nelson 2-2
      • Batters Faced - R. Suarez 9, C. Knebel 4, B. Falter 11, N. Nelson 7
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Lyles 26-23, J. Lopez 3-3, T. Scott 5-5, J. Krehbiel 9-5, T. Lakins 9-5
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lyles 8-2, J. Lopez 2-1, J. Krehbiel 1-1, T. Lakins 2-0
      • Batters Faced - J. Lyles 18, J. Lopez 3, T. Scott 3, J. Krehbiel 4, T. Lakins 4
          • 4TH INNING
            		Camargo singled to center, Bohm scored, Hoskins to second23
          • 3RD INNING
            		Mateo homered to left13
          • 1ST INNING
            		Mountcastle homered to left, Mateo scored12
            		Bohm homered to center10
          • 9TH INNING
            • Travis Lakins relieved Joey Krehbiel
            • Y. Munoz: Munoz grounded out to third
            • : grounded out to pitcher
            • hit for Rhys Hoskins
            • : Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, walked
            • M. Tatum: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Tatum struck out looking
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Richie Martin at shortstop
            • Andrew Daschbach at first base
            • in right field
            • Joseph Ortiz at second base
            • Joey Krehbiel relieved Tanner Scott
            • G. Stubbs: Stubbs flied out to deep right
            • M. Moniak: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
            • N. Maton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Maton walked
            • R. Torreyes: Torreyes grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Yairo Munoz at shortstop
            • catching
            • in right field
            • at third base
            • R. Martin: Martin flied out to deep left
            • J. Ortiz: Ortiz grounded out to first
            • A. Daschbach: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Daschbach struck out swinging
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • Tanner Scott relieved Jorge Lopez
            • R. Hoskins: Hoskins lined out to second
            • J. Camargo: Camargo popped out to first
            • M. Vierling: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Vierling struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Ronald Torreyes at second base
            • Yairo Munoz at third base
            • in left field
            • McCarthy Tatum at first base
            • in center field
            • Nick Nelson relieved Bailey Falter
            • J. Westburg: Westburg singled to left
            • C. Cowser: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Cowser struck out looking, Westburg stole second
            • J. Rhodes: Rhodes flied out to deep right, Westburg to third
            • B. Taylor: Taylor grounded out to first
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Beau Taylor at designated hitter
            • Anthony Bemboom catching
            • Jorge Lopez relieved Jordan Lyles
            • B. Stott: Stott reached on an infield single to third
            • A. Bohm: Bohm grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Stott out at second
            • N. Castellanos: Castellanos flied out to deep right
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
            • B. Falter Pitching:
            • R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle safe at first on shortstop Maton fielding error, Mountcastle to second
            • T. Mancini: Mancini flied out to deep center, Mountcastle to third
            • R. Odor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Odor struck out swinging
            • A. Bemboom: Bemboom flied out to deep center
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • J. Lyles Pitching:
            • G. Stubbs: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Stubbs struck out swinging
            • M. Moniak: Moniak grounded out to first
            • N. Maton: Maton grounded out to first
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • B. Falter Pitching:
            • J. Rhodes: Rhodes flied out to center
            • C. Mullins: Ball, Mullins hit by pitch
            • Beau Taylor ran for Cedric Mullins
            • J. Mateo: Mateo grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Taylor out at second
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • J. Lyles Pitching:
            • A. Bohm: Bohm reached on an infield single to shortstop
            • N. Castellanos: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
            • R. Hoskins: Hoskins singled to center, Bohm to third
            • J. Camargo: Camargo singled to center, Bohm scored, Hoskins to second
            • M. Vierling: Vierling grounded into double play third to second to first, Camargo out at second
            • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Bailey Falter relieved Corey Knebel
            • R. Odor: Odor popped out to third
            • J. Nottingham: Nottingham popped out to first
            • J. Westburg: Westburg doubled to deep center
            • C. Cowser: Cowser grounded out to first
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • J. Lyles Pitching:
            • M. Moniak: Moniak grounded out to pitcher
            • N. Maton: Maton grounded out to first
            • B. Stott: Stott grounded out to first
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Corey Knebel relieved Ranger Suarez
            • C. Mullins: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Mullins struck out swinging
            • J. Mateo: Ball, Ball, Mateo homered to left
            • R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle grounded out to shortstop
            • T. Mancini: Mancini lined out to pitcher
            • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • J. Lyles Pitching:
            • J. Camargo: Camargo flied out to center
            • M. Vierling: Vierling popped out to catcher
            • G. Stubbs: Stubbs grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • R. Suarez Pitching:
            • J. Nottingham: Nottingham singled to center
            • J. Westburg: Westburg grounded out to pitcher, Nottingham to second
            • C. Cowser: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cowser walked
            • J. Rhodes: Rhodes grounded into double play pitcher to second to first, Cowser out at second
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • J. Lyles Pitching:
            • B. Stott: Stott flied out to center
            • A. Bohm: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bohm homered to center
            • N. Castellanos: Castellanos fouled out to third
            • R. Hoskins: Hoskins lined out to right
            • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • R. Suarez Pitching:
            • C. Mullins: Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Mullins struck out on foul tip
            • J. Mateo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mateo walked
            • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle homered to left, Mateo scored
            • T. Mancini: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Mancini struck out swinging
            • R. Odor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Odor struck out swinging
            • End of the 1st (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
