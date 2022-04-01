BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: J. Lyles (1-0)L: R. Suarez (0-1)S: T. Lakins (1)
- HR: PHI - A. Bohm (1), BAL - R. Mountcastle (2), J. Mateo (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Stott 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|R. Torreyes 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|.182
|.100
|.282
|0.0
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.286
|.360
|.646
|8.0
|Y. Munoz 3B-SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|0.0
|N. Castellanos LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|.400
|.643
|1.043
|-0.5
|R. Hoskins DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|.333
|.500
|.833
|1.0
|J. Camargo 1B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|.296
|.346
|.642
|2.0
|M. Tatum 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Vierling CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|.258
|.379
|.637
|-0.5
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|.133
|.333
|.467
|-0.5
|M. Moniak RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|.269
|.731
|1.000
|-0.5
|N. Maton SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|.350
|.389
|.739
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Stott 2B
|3
|R. Torreyes 2B
|1
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|Y. Munoz 3B-SS
|1
|N. Castellanos LF
|3
|R. Hoskins DH
|3
|J. Camargo 1B
|3
|M. Tatum 1B
|1
|M. Vierling CF
|3
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|M. Moniak RF
|3
|N. Maton SS
|2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Mullins DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.130
|.231
|.304
|.535
|0.0
|B. Taylor PR-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|.333
|.167
|.500
|0.0
|J. Mateo SS
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|.409
|.800
|1.209
|8.0
|R. Martin SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|.563
|1.000
|1.563
|0.0
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|.458
|.700
|1.158
|7.0
|J. Ortiz 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|T. Mancini RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|.304
|.364
|.668
|-0.5
|A. Daschbach 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.059
|.111
|.059
|.170
|-1.0
|J. Nottingham C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|.389
|.412
|.801
|1.0
|A. Bemboom C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|.364
|.333
|.697
|0.0
|J. Westburg 3B
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|5.0
|C. Cowser CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.5
|J. Rhodes LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Mullins DH
|2
|B. Taylor PR-DH
|1
|J. Mateo SS
|2
|R. Martin SS
|1
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|3
|J. Ortiz 2B
|1
|T. Mancini RF
|3
|A. Daschbach 1B
|1
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|J. Nottingham C
|2
|A. Bemboom C
|1
|J. Westburg 3B
|3
|C. Cowser CF
|2
|J. Rhodes LF
|3
- HR - A. Bohm
- RBI - A. Bohm (2), J. Camargo (4)
- 2B - J. Westburg
- HR - J. Mateo (2), R. Mountcastle (2)
- RBI - J. Mateo (4), R. Mountcastle 2 (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Taylor, A. Bemboom, C. Cowser
- SB - J. Westburg
- DP - 2 (Suarez-Stott-Camargo; Maton-Stott-Camargo)
- E - N. Maton
- DP - 2 (Westburg-Odor-Mountcastle; Mateo-Odor-Mountcastle)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Lyles (W, 1-0)
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3.38
|1.13
|17.0
|J. Lopez (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.11
|1.42
|2.0
|T. Scott (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.36
|2.18
|3.5
|J. Krehbiel (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8.31
|1.85
|2.5
|T. Lakins (S, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1.50
|1.00
|9.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Lyles (W, 1-0)
|5.0
|J. Lopez (H, 1)
|1.0
|T. Scott (H, 1)
|1.0
|J. Krehbiel (H, 1)
|1.0
|T. Lakins (S, 1)
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 23-14, C. Knebel 8-6, B. Falter 13-12, N. Nelson 11-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 2-2, C. Knebel 1-1, B. Falter 2-4, N. Nelson 2-2
- Batters Faced - R. Suarez 9, C. Knebel 4, B. Falter 11, N. Nelson 7
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Lyles 26-23, J. Lopez 3-3, T. Scott 5-5, J. Krehbiel 9-5, T. Lakins 9-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lyles 8-2, J. Lopez 2-1, J. Krehbiel 1-1, T. Lakins 2-0
- Batters Faced - J. Lyles 18, J. Lopez 3, T. Scott 3, J. Krehbiel 4, T. Lakins 4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Stott 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|R. Torreyes 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|.182
|.100
|.282
|0.0
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.286
|.360
|.646
|8.0
|Y. Munoz 3B-SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|0.0
|N. Castellanos LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|.400
|.643
|1.043
|-0.5
|R. Hoskins DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|.333
|.500
|.833
|1.0
|J. Camargo 1B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|.296
|.346
|.642
|2.0
|M. Tatum 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Vierling CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|.258
|.379
|.637
|-0.5
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|.133
|.333
|.467
|-0.5
|M. Moniak RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|.269
|.731
|1.000
|-0.5
|N. Maton SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|.350
|.389
|.739
|1.0
|Total
|29
|2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Stott 2B
|3
|R. Torreyes 2B
|1
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|Y. Munoz 3B-SS
|1
|N. Castellanos LF
|3
|R. Hoskins DH
|3
|J. Camargo 1B
|3
|M. Tatum 1B
|1
|M. Vierling CF
|3
|G. Stubbs C
|3
|M. Moniak RF
|3
|N. Maton SS
|2
|Total
|29
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Mullins DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.130
|.231
|.304
|.535
|0.0
|B. Taylor PR-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|.333
|.167
|.500
|0.0
|J. Mateo SS
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|.409
|.800
|1.209
|8.0
|R. Martin SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|.563
|1.000
|1.563
|0.0
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|.458
|.700
|1.158
|7.0
|J. Ortiz 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|T. Mancini RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|.304
|.364
|.668
|-0.5
|A. Daschbach 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.059
|.111
|.059
|.170
|-1.0
|J. Nottingham C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|.389
|.412
|.801
|1.0
|A. Bemboom C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|.364
|.333
|.697
|0.0
|J. Westburg 3B
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|5.0
|C. Cowser CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|0.5
|J. Rhodes LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|28
|3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|7
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Mullins DH
|2
|B. Taylor PR-DH
|1
|J. Mateo SS
|2
|R. Martin SS
|1
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|3
|J. Ortiz 2B
|1
|T. Mancini RF
|3
|A. Daschbach 1B
|1
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|J. Nottingham C
|2
|A. Bemboom C
|1
|J. Westburg 3B
|3
|C. Cowser CF
|2
|J. Rhodes LF
|3
|Total
|28
- HR - A. Bohm
- RBI - A. Bohm (2), J. Camargo (4)
- 2B - J. Westburg
- HR - J. Mateo (2), R. Mountcastle (2)
- RBI - J. Mateo (4), R. Mountcastle 2 (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Taylor, A. Bemboom, C. Cowser
- SB - J. Westburg
- DP - 2 (Suarez-Stott-Camargo; Maton-Stott-Camargo)
- E - N. Maton
- DP - 2 (Westburg-Odor-Mountcastle; Mateo-Odor-Mountcastle)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Lyles (W, 1-0)
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3.38
|1.13
|17.0
|J. Lopez (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.11
|1.42
|2.0
|T. Scott (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.36
|2.18
|3.5
|J. Krehbiel (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8.31
|1.85
|2.5
|T. Lakins (S, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1.50
|1.00
|9.5
|Total
|9.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Lyles (W, 1-0)
|5.0
|J. Lopez (H, 1)
|1.0
|T. Scott (H, 1)
|1.0
|J. Krehbiel (H, 1)
|1.0
|T. Lakins (S, 1)
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 23-14, C. Knebel 8-6, B. Falter 13-12, N. Nelson 11-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 2-2, C. Knebel 1-1, B. Falter 2-4, N. Nelson 2-2
- Batters Faced - R. Suarez 9, C. Knebel 4, B. Falter 11, N. Nelson 7
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Lyles 26-23, J. Lopez 3-3, T. Scott 5-5, J. Krehbiel 9-5, T. Lakins 9-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Lyles 8-2, J. Lopez 2-1, J. Krehbiel 1-1, T. Lakins 2-0
- Batters Faced - J. Lyles 18, J. Lopez 3, T. Scott 3, J. Krehbiel 4, T. Lakins 4
4TH INNING Camargo singled to center, Bohm scored, Hoskins to second 2 3 3RD INNING Mateo homered to left 1 3 1ST INNING Mountcastle homered to left, Mateo scored 1 2 Bohm homered to center 1 0
- Richie Martin at shortstop
- Andrew Daschbach at first base
- in right field
- Joseph Ortiz at second base
- Joey Krehbiel relieved Tanner Scott
- G. Stubbs: Stubbs flied out to deep right
- M. Moniak: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
- N. Maton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Maton walked
- R. Torreyes: Torreyes grounded out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ronald Torreyes at second base
- Yairo Munoz at third base
- in left field
- McCarthy Tatum at first base
- in center field
- Nick Nelson relieved Bailey Falter
- J. Westburg: Westburg singled to left
- C. Cowser: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Cowser struck out looking, Westburg stole second
- J. Rhodes: Rhodes flied out to deep right, Westburg to third
- B. Taylor: Taylor grounded out to first
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Beau Taylor at designated hitter
- Anthony Bemboom catching
- Jorge Lopez relieved Jordan Lyles
- B. Stott: Stott reached on an infield single to third
- A. Bohm: Bohm grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Stott out at second
- N. Castellanos: Castellanos flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- B. Falter Pitching:
- R. Mountcastle: Mountcastle safe at first on shortstop Maton fielding error, Mountcastle to second
- T. Mancini: Mancini flied out to deep center, Mountcastle to third
- R. Odor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Odor struck out swinging
- A. Bemboom: Bemboom flied out to deep center
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Lyles Pitching:
- A. Bohm: Bohm reached on an infield single to shortstop
- N. Castellanos: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- R. Hoskins: Hoskins singled to center, Bohm to third
- J. Camargo: Camargo singled to center, Bohm scored, Hoskins to second
- M. Vierling: Vierling grounded into double play third to second to first, Camargo out at second
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Suarez Pitching:
- J. Nottingham: Nottingham singled to center
- J. Westburg: Westburg grounded out to pitcher, Nottingham to second
- C. Cowser: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cowser walked
- J. Rhodes: Rhodes grounded into double play pitcher to second to first, Cowser out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Suarez Pitching:
- C. Mullins: Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Mullins struck out on foul tip
- J. Mateo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mateo walked
- R. Mountcastle: Ball, Strike swinging, Mountcastle homered to left, Mateo scored
- T. Mancini: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Mancini struck out swinging
- R. Odor: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Odor struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)