- W: J. Brubaker (1-1)L: N. Eovaldi (0-1)S: (0)
- HR: PIT - M. Chavis (1), BOS - J. Bradley Jr. (3)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|H. Park RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|.333
|.650
|.983
|2.5
|T. Davis C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.182
|.000
|.182
|0.0
|D. Castillo SS
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|1.000
|1.250
|7.0
|T. Cheng SS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|2.0
|D. Vogelbach 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|.310
|.385
|.695
|-0.5
|M. Chavis 3B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|.240
|.375
|.615
|6.5
|A. Mojica PR-3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|B. Madris LF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|.500
|1.125
|1.625
|4.0
|H. Head PR-LF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|3.0
|H. Owen DH
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.125
|.160
|.375
|.535
|2.0
|M. Fraizer CF
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.5
|J. Ritchie C
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|2.0
|N. Gonzales 2B
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|4.0
- b-struck out for Stewart in the 8th
- c-hit into fielder's choice for Martinez in the 9th
- 2B - H. Park, T. Cheng, B. Madris (2), J. Ritchie, N. Gonzales
- HR - D. Castillo, M. Chavis
- RBI - D. Castillo 2 (2), M. Chavis, H. Owen (3), M. Fraizer 2 (2), N. Gonzales
- 2-Out RBI - M. Chavis, H. Owen, M. Fraizer 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Vogelbach, A. Mojica 2 (2), H. Owen
- 2B - A. Verdugo (2)
- HR - J. Bradley Jr. (2)
- SF - J. Martinez
- RBI - J. Martinez (3), J. Bradley Jr. (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Martinez 2 (2), J. Bradley Jr. 2 (2), A. Binelas
- SB - H. Head
- CS - M. Fraizer
- Outfield Assist - B. Madris
- DP - 3 (; Castillo-Gonzales-Vogelbach; Gonzales-Castillo-Vogelbach)
- E - T. Shaw
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Brubaker (W, 1-1)
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|4.50
|1.50
|13.0
|A. Fletcher (H, 1)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.09
|1.0
|M. Yajure (H, 1)
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|1.50
|2.0
|E. Hanhold
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9.00
|4.00
|-1.5
|M. Eckelman
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Brubaker 28-16, A. Fletcher 1-1, M. Yajure 8-8, E. Hanhold 17-10, M. Eckelman 11-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Brubaker 4-1, A. Fletcher 1-0, M. Yajure 3-4, E. Hanhold 2-2, M. Eckelman 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Brubaker 15, A. Fletcher, M. Yajure 8, E. Hanhold 7, M. Eckelman 4
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Eovaldi 42-40, A. Davis 5-5, M. Barnes 7-7, M. Strahm 9-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Eovaldi 4-8, A. Davis 0-4, M. Barnes 2-0, M. Strahm 0-1
- Batters Faced - N. Eovaldi 24, A. Davis 5, M. Barnes 5, M. Strahm 5
8TH INNING Fraizer singled to center, Head scored 7 2 7TH INNING Bradley Jr. homered to right 6 2 Gonzales doubled to deep right, Ritchie scored 6 1 6TH INNING Martinez hit sacrifice fly to left, Verdugo scored 5 1 Fraizer singled to center, Owen scored 5 0 Owen singled to left, Madris scored, Owen to second 4 0 Castillo homered to right center, Park scored 3 0 4TH INNING Chavis homered to right center 1 0
- Matt Strahm relieved Matt Barnes
- N. Gonzales: Gonzales singled to left
- T. Davis: Davis popped out to catcher
- T. Cheng: Cheng doubled to deep left, Gonzales to third
- : Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- A. Mojica: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mojica struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Matt Eckelman relieved Eric Hanhold
- J. Arauz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arauz struck out swinging
- C. Stewart: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Stewart struck out swinging
- N. Yorke: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Yorke walked
- Tyreque Reed hit for J.D. Martinez
- T. Reed: Reed reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Yorke out at second
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Christin Stewart in left field
- Ceddanne Rafaela in center field
- Rob Refsnyder in right field
- Alex Binelas at third base
- Matt Barnes relieved Austin Davis
- M. Chavis: Chavis singled to left
- Alexander Mojica ran for Michael Chavis
- B. Madris: Madris reached on fielder's choice to first, Mojica out at second
- Hudson Head ran for Bligh Madris
- H. Owen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Owen struck out looking
- M. Fraizer: Head stole second, Fraizer singled to center, Head scored
- J. Ritchie: Ritchie grounded out to first
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- in right field
- Tsung-Che Cheng at shortstop
- Alexander Mojica at third base
- Hudson Head in left field
- Taylor Davis catching
- relieved Eric Hanhold
- F. Cordero: Cordero singled to center
- R. Baldwin: Baldwin grounded into double play, Cordero out at second
- R. Refsnyder: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Refsnyder walked
- C. Rafaela: Rafaela singled to left, Refsnyder to second
- A. Binelas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Binelas struck out looking
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jonathan Arauz at shortstop
- Franchy Cordero at first base
- Roldani Baldwin catching
- Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field
- Christian Arroyo in right field
- Austin Davis relieved Nathan Eovaldi
- J. Ritchie: Ritchie doubled to left
- N. Gonzales: Gonzales doubled to deep right, Ritchie scored
- H. Park: Park flied out to deep center
- D. Castillo: Castillo flied out to deep center
- D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- at first base
- Eric Hanhold relieved Miguel Yajure
- J. Bradley Jr.: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bradley Jr. homered to right
- C. Arroyo: Arroyo flied out to deep right
- Y. Sanchez: Sanchez singled to deep right
- Alex Binelas ran for Yolmer Sanchez
- J. Arauz: Arauz singled to center, Binelas to second
- Christin Stewart hit for Alex Verdugo
- C. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stewart walked, Binelas to third, Arauz to second
- N. Yorke: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yorke struck out swinging
- J. Martinez: Martinez reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Stewart out at second
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Eovaldi Pitching:
- H. Park: Park doubled to deep center
- D. Castillo: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Castillo homered to right center, Park scored
- D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Vogelbach struck out swinging
- M. Chavis: Chavis popped out to first
- B. Madris: Madris safe at first on 1st baseman Shaw fielding error, Madris to second
- H. Owen: Owen singled to left, Madris scored, Owen to second
- relieved Nathan Eovaldi
- M. Fraizer: Fraizer singled to center, Owen scored
- J. Ritchie: Fraizer caught stealing second, catcher to first to second
- Middle of the 6th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Yajure Pitching:
- A. Verdugo: Verdugo doubled to deep center
- N. Yorke: Yorke flied out to deep right, Verdugo to third
- J. Martinez: Martinez hit sacrifice fly to left, Verdugo scored
- T. Shaw: Shaw singled to deep right
- Franchy Cordero ran for Travis Shaw
- K. Plawecki: Plawecki grounded out to third
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- T. Story: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Story struck out swinging
- J. Martinez: Martinez singled to deep right
- T. Shaw: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Shaw walked, Martinez to second
- K. Plawecki: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Plawecki struck out swinging
- Aaron Fletcher relieved J.T. Brubaker
- J. Bradley Jr.: Bradley Jr. grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Martinez walked
- T. Shaw: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Shaw walked, Martinez to second
- K. Plawecki: Plawecki grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Martinez to third, Shaw out at second
- J. Bradley Jr.: Bradley Jr. flied out to center
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)