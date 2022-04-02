BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
PIT6-5
0001041107130
BOS9-7
0000011002111
  • JetBlue Park at Fenway SouthFort Myers, FL
  • W: J. Brubaker (1-1)L: N. Eovaldi (0-1)S: (0)
  • HR: PIT - M. Chavis (1), BOS - J. Bradley Jr. (3)
PITPirates
BOSRed Sox
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
H. Park RF41100011.300.333.650.9832.5
T. Davis C10000001.000.182.000.1820.0
D. Castillo SS41121001.250.2501.0001.2507.0
T. Cheng SS101000001.0001.0002.0003.0002.0
D. Vogelbach 1B40000011.231.310.385.695-0.5
M. Chavis 3B41211010.208.240.375.6156.5
A. Mojica PR-3B10000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
B. Madris LF41200001.438.5001.1251.6254.0
H. Head PR-LF01000000.000.000.000.0003.0
H. Owen DH41110023.125.160.375.5352.0
M. Fraizer CF40220011.500.500.5001.0002.5
J. Ritchie C41100021.250.250.500.7502.0
N. Gonzales 2B40210000.500.500.7501.2504.0
HITTERSAB
H. Park RF4
T. Davis C1
D. Castillo SS4
T. Cheng SS1
D. Vogelbach 1B4
M. Chavis 3B4
A. Mojica PR-3B1
B. Madris LF4
H. Head PR-LF0
H. Owen DH4
M. Fraizer CF4
J. Ritchie C4
N. Gonzales 2B4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    E. Hernandez CF30100001.273.333.545.8791.0
    J. Arauz SS20100010.207.303.310.6130.5
    A. Verdugo LF31100001.190.217.286.5033.0
    b- C. Stewart PH-LF10000110.083.214.083.2980.5
    T. Story 2B20000010.167.250.167.417-0.5
    N. Yorke 2B20000114.000.333.000.3330.5
    J. Martinez DH20110103.231.276.231.5073.0
    c- T. Reed PH10000001.375.375.500.8750.0
    T. Shaw 1B10100200.143.280.190.4703.0
    F. Cordero PR-1B10100000.500.522.6821.2041.0
    K. Plawecki C30000015.300.364.450.814-0.5
    R. Baldwin C10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Bradley Jr. RF-CF31111003.227.320.545.8656.0
    R. Refsnyder RF00000100.185.290.370.6611.0
    C. Arroyo SS-RF30100000.320.414.360.7741.0
    C. Rafaela CF10100000.308.308.615.9231.0
    Y. Sanchez 3B30200000.389.400.389.7892.0
    A. Binelas PR-3B10000012.250.250.250.500-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    E. Hernandez CF3
    J. Arauz SS2
    A. Verdugo LF3
    b- C. Stewart PH-LF1
    T. Story 2B2
    N. Yorke 2B2
    J. Martinez DH2
    c- T. Reed PH1
    T. Shaw 1B1
    F. Cordero PR-1B1
    K. Plawecki C3
    R. Baldwin C1
    J. Bradley Jr. RF-CF3
    R. Refsnyder RF0
    C. Arroyo SS-RF3
    C. Rafaela CF1
    Y. Sanchez 3B3
    A. Binelas PR-3B1
    • b-struck out for Stewart in the 8th
    • c-hit into fielder's choice for Martinez in the 9th
    BATTING
    • 2B - H. Park, T. Cheng, B. Madris (2), J. Ritchie, N. Gonzales
    • HR - D. Castillo, M. Chavis
    • RBI - D. Castillo 2 (2), M. Chavis, H. Owen (3), M. Fraizer 2 (2), N. Gonzales
    • 2-Out RBI - M. Chavis, H. Owen, M. Fraizer 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Vogelbach, A. Mojica 2 (2), H. Owen
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Verdugo (2)
    • HR - J. Bradley Jr. (2)
    • SF - J. Martinez
    • RBI - J. Martinez (3), J. Bradley Jr. (4)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Martinez 2 (2), J. Bradley Jr. 2 (2), A. Binelas
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - H. Head
    • CS - M. Fraizer
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - B. Madris
    • DP - 3 (; Castillo-Gonzales-Vogelbach; Gonzales-Castillo-Vogelbach)
    FIELDING
    • E - T. Shaw
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Brubaker (W, 1-1)3.23003204.501.5013.0
    A. Fletcher (H, 1)0.10000000.001.091.0
    M. Yajure (H, 1)2.03110004.501.502.0
    E. Hanhold1.03111119.004.00-1.5
    M. Eckelman1.00001200.001.003.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Brubaker (W, 1-1)3.2
    A. Fletcher (H, 1)0.1
    M. Yajure (H, 1)2.0
    E. Hanhold1.0
    M. Eckelman1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    N. Eovaldi (L, 0-1)5.26530723.550.716.5
    A. Davis1.02110001.501.170.0
    M. Barnes1.02110104.501.250.5
    M. Strahm1.02000200.001.332.0
    PITCHERSIP
    N. Eovaldi (L, 0-1)5.2
    A. Davis1.0
    M. Barnes1.0
    M. Strahm1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Brubaker 28-16, A. Fletcher 1-1, M. Yajure 8-8, E. Hanhold 17-10, M. Eckelman 11-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Brubaker 4-1, A. Fletcher 1-0, M. Yajure 3-4, E. Hanhold 2-2, M. Eckelman 1-0
    • Batters Faced - J. Brubaker 15, A. Fletcher, M. Yajure 8, E. Hanhold 7, M. Eckelman 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - N. Eovaldi 42-40, A. Davis 5-5, M. Barnes 7-7, M. Strahm 9-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Eovaldi 4-8, A. Davis 0-4, M. Barnes 2-0, M. Strahm 0-1
    • Batters Faced - N. Eovaldi 24, A. Davis 5, M. Barnes 5, M. Strahm 5
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      • 8TH INNING
        		Fraizer singled to center, Head scored72
      • 7TH INNING
        		Bradley Jr. homered to right62
        		Gonzales doubled to deep right, Ritchie scored61
      • 6TH INNING
        		Martinez hit sacrifice fly to left, Verdugo scored51
        		Fraizer singled to center, Owen scored50
        		Owen singled to left, Madris scored, Owen to second40
        		Castillo homered to right center, Park scored30
      • 4TH INNING
        		Chavis homered to right center10
      • 9TH INNING
        • Matt Strahm relieved Matt Barnes
        • N. Gonzales: Gonzales singled to left
        • T. Davis: Davis popped out to catcher
        • T. Cheng: Cheng doubled to deep left, Gonzales to third
        • : Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
        • A. Mojica: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mojica struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Matt Eckelman relieved Eric Hanhold
        • J. Arauz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arauz struck out swinging
        • C. Stewart: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Stewart struck out swinging
        • N. Yorke: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Yorke walked
        • Tyreque Reed hit for J.D. Martinez
        • T. Reed: Reed reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Yorke out at second
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Christin Stewart in left field
        • Ceddanne Rafaela in center field
        • Rob Refsnyder in right field
        • Alex Binelas at third base
        • Matt Barnes relieved Austin Davis
        • M. Chavis: Chavis singled to left
        • Alexander Mojica ran for Michael Chavis
        • B. Madris: Madris reached on fielder's choice to first, Mojica out at second
        • Hudson Head ran for Bligh Madris
        • H. Owen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Owen struck out looking
        • M. Fraizer: Head stole second, Fraizer singled to center, Head scored
        • J. Ritchie: Ritchie grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • in right field
        • Tsung-Che Cheng at shortstop
        • Alexander Mojica at third base
        • Hudson Head in left field
        • Taylor Davis catching
        • relieved Eric Hanhold
        • F. Cordero: Cordero singled to center
        • R. Baldwin: Baldwin grounded into double play, Cordero out at second
        • R. Refsnyder: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Refsnyder walked
        • C. Rafaela: Rafaela singled to left, Refsnyder to second
        • A. Binelas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Binelas struck out looking
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Jonathan Arauz at shortstop
        • Franchy Cordero at first base
        • Roldani Baldwin catching
        • Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field
        • Christian Arroyo in right field
        • Austin Davis relieved Nathan Eovaldi
        • J. Ritchie: Ritchie doubled to left
        • N. Gonzales: Gonzales doubled to deep right, Ritchie scored
        • H. Park: Park flied out to deep center
        • D. Castillo: Castillo flied out to deep center
        • D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • at first base
        • Eric Hanhold relieved Miguel Yajure
        • J. Bradley Jr.: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bradley Jr. homered to right
        • C. Arroyo: Arroyo flied out to deep right
        • Y. Sanchez: Sanchez singled to deep right
        • Alex Binelas ran for Yolmer Sanchez
        • J. Arauz: Arauz singled to center, Binelas to second
        • Christin Stewart hit for Alex Verdugo
        • C. Stewart: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stewart walked, Binelas to third, Arauz to second
        • N. Yorke: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yorke struck out swinging
        • J. Martinez: Martinez reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Stewart out at second
        • End of the 7th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
        • H. Park: Park doubled to deep center
        • D. Castillo: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Castillo homered to right center, Park scored
        • D. Vogelbach: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Vogelbach struck out swinging
        • M. Chavis: Chavis popped out to first
        • B. Madris: Madris safe at first on 1st baseman Shaw fielding error, Madris to second
        • H. Owen: Owen singled to left, Madris scored, Owen to second
        • relieved Nathan Eovaldi
        • M. Fraizer: Fraizer singled to center, Owen scored
        • J. Ritchie: Fraizer caught stealing second, catcher to first to second
        • Middle of the 6th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Yajure Pitching:
        • A. Verdugo: Verdugo doubled to deep center
        • N. Yorke: Yorke flied out to deep right, Verdugo to third
        • J. Martinez: Martinez hit sacrifice fly to left, Verdugo scored
        • T. Shaw: Shaw singled to deep right
        • Franchy Cordero ran for Travis Shaw
        • K. Plawecki: Plawecki grounded out to third
        • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
      • 5TH INNING
        • Nick Yorke at second base
        • M. Fraizer: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Fraizer struck out swinging
        • J. Ritchie: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ritchie struck out looking
        • N. Gonzales: Gonzales fouled out to catcher
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Miguel Yajure relieved Aaron Fletcher
        • C. Arroyo: Arroyo grounded out to shortstop
        • Y. Sanchez: Sanchez singled to left
        • E. Hernandez: Hernandez grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Sanchez out at second
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
        • D. Castillo: Castillo flied out to deep right
        • D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach flied out to center
        • M. Chavis: Strike looking, Chavis homered to right center
        • B. Madris: Madris doubled to deep left
        • H. Owen: Owen flied out to deep right
        • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Brubaker Pitching:
        • T. Story: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Story struck out swinging
        • J. Martinez: Martinez singled to deep right
        • T. Shaw: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Shaw walked, Martinez to second
        • K. Plawecki: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Plawecki struck out swinging
        • Aaron Fletcher relieved J.T. Brubaker
        • J. Bradley Jr.: Bradley Jr. grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
        • J. Ritchie: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ritchie struck out looking
        • N. Gonzales: Gonzales grounded out to shortstop
        • H. Park: Park grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Brubaker Pitching:
        • C. Arroyo: Arroyo singled to left center, Arroyo out at second
        • Y. Sanchez: Sanchez lined out to center
        • E. Hernandez: Hernandez singled to deep right
        • A. Verdugo: Verdugo grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
        • M. Chavis: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Chavis struck out looking
        • B. Madris: Madris singled to center
        • H. Owen: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Owen struck out swinging
        • M. Fraizer: Fraizer popped out to second
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • J. Brubaker Pitching:
        • J. Martinez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Martinez walked
        • T. Shaw: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Shaw walked, Martinez to second
        • K. Plawecki: Plawecki grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Martinez to third, Shaw out at second
        • J. Bradley Jr.: Bradley Jr. flied out to center
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • N. Eovaldi Pitching:
        • H. Park: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Park struck out swinging
        • D. Castillo: Castillo grounded out to third
        • D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach lined out to left
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Brubaker Pitching:
        • E. Hernandez: Hernandez grounded out to third
        • A. Verdugo: Verdugo lined out to shortstop
        • T. Story: Story grounded out to third
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
