123456789RHE
BAL8-6
000000020231
MIN8-9
12201200X8100
  • Hammond StadiumFort Myers, FL
  • W: S. Gray (1-0)L: D. Kremer (0-2)S: (0)
  • HR: BAL - R. McKenna (2), MIN - M. Sano (3)
BALOrioles
MINTwins
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Mullins CF30100010.154.241.308.5490.5
J. Nottingham 1B10000000.333.368.389.7570.0
R. Mountcastle 1B30000001.304.407.6091.0160.0
Z. Jarrett RF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Santander DH40000020.154.185.346.531-1.0
R. Chirinos C20000110.154.313.462.7740.5
A. Graffanino 2B10000000.000.500.000.5000.0
R. Odor 2B30000011.050.095.050.145-0.5
W. Yahn 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
K. Gutierrez 3B20000011.364.481.6821.163-0.5
A. Bemboom C11100000.300.417.400.8172.0
T. Nevin LF30000012.222.344.370.714-0.5
D. Harris LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
R. McKenna RF-CF31121000.138.219.414.6337.0
M. Janvrin CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
R. Martin SS30000030.444.524.8331.357-1.5
HITTERSAB
C. Mullins CF3
J. Nottingham 1B1
R. Mountcastle 1B3
Z. Jarrett RF1
A. Santander DH4
R. Chirinos C2
A. Graffanino 2B1
R. Odor 2B3
W. Yahn 3B0
K. Gutierrez 3B2
A. Bemboom C1
T. Nevin LF3
D. Harris LF0
R. McKenna RF-CF3
M. Janvrin CF0
R. Martin SS3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Buxton CF32210100.433.4851.0001.4858.0
    W. Holland 2B10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    J. Polanco 2B30000112.069.182.207.3890.5
    D. Keirsey CF10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    C. Correa SS40110023.333.333.8671.2002.0
    N. Miller PR-SS11000000.000.000.000.0001.0
    L. Arraez DH12100300.393.485.5361.0216.0
    a- M. Helman PH-DH10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    M. Sano 1B31231101.194.306.387.69310.0
    B. Rooker LF10000000.077.143.154.2970.0
    M. Kepler RF30110102.226.250.290.5405.0
    M. Wallner RF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    G. Urshela 3B41200014.207.233.276.5094.5
    C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    R. Jeffers C40000013.143.280.429.709-0.5
    J. Camargo C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    N. Gordon LF31110111.333.385.583.9685.5
    A. Bechtold 1B00000000.000.400.000.4000.0
    HITTERSAB
    B. Buxton CF3
    W. Holland 2B1
    J. Polanco 2B3
    D. Keirsey CF1
    C. Correa SS4
    N. Miller PR-SS1
    L. Arraez DH1
    a- M. Helman PH-DH1
    M. Sano 1B3
    B. Rooker LF1
    M. Kepler RF3
    M. Wallner RF0
    G. Urshela 3B4
    C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B0
    R. Jeffers C4
    J. Camargo C0
    N. Gordon LF3
    A. Bechtold 1B0
    • a-struck out for Arraez in the 8th
    BATTING
    • HR - R. McKenna (2)
    • RBI - R. McKenna 2 (5)
    BATTING
    • 2B - B. Buxton 2 (5), C. Correa (2), G. Urshela 2 (2)
    • HR - M. Sano (2)
    • RBI - B. Buxton (12), C. Correa (3), M. Sano 3 (7), M. Kepler (2), N. Gordon (9)
    • 2-Out RBI - C. Correa, M. Sano
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Correa, M. Kepler, G. Urshela 2 (2), R. Jeffers, N. Gordon
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - M. Kepler, N. Gordon
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Gutierrez-Odor-Mountcastle)
    • E - R. Chirinos
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    D. Kremer (L, 0-2)4.07543418.002.00-5.0
    B. Baker1.01111102.250.500.5
    F. Bautista0.22223104.911.91-4.5
    M. Baumann2.10001200.000.437.0
    PITCHERSIP
    D. Kremer (L, 0-2)4.0
    B. Baker1.0
    F. Bautista0.2
    M. Baumann2.1
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    S. Gray (W, 1-0)4.00000600.000.0022.0
    J. Smith1.00001100.001.002.5
    J. Faria (H, 1)3.03220314.501.135.5
    A. Schulfer1.00000007.711.293.0
    PITCHERSIP
    S. Gray (W, 1-0)4.0
    J. Smith1.0
    J. Faria (H, 1)3.0
    A. Schulfer1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - D. Kremer 65-42, B. Baker 18-10, F. Bautista 27-14, M. Baumann 35-22
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Kremer 5-4, B. Baker 0-2, F. Bautista 0-2, M. Baumann 4-0
    • Batters Faced - D. Kremer 21, B. Baker 5, F. Bautista 7, M. Baumann 8
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - S. Gray 48-35, J. Smith 16-11, J. Faria 54-33, A. Schulfer 15-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Gray 3-3, J. Smith 1-0, J. Faria 1-3, A. Schulfer 2-1
    • Batters Faced - S. Gray 12, J. Smith 4, J. Faria 12, A. Schulfer 3
      • 8TH INNING
        		McKenna homered to left center, Bemboom scored28
      • 6TH INNING
        		Sano singled to shallow right, Miller scored, Arraez to third08
        		Correa doubled to shallow left, Buxton scored07
      • 5TH INNING
        		Kepler singled to center, Arraez scored06
      • 3RD INNING
        		Sano homered to center, Arraez scored05
      • 2ND INNING
        		Buxton doubled to deep left, Gordon scored03
        		Gordon singled to center, Urshela scored02
      • 1ST INNING
        		Buxton scored on catcher Chirinos throwing error01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Michael Helman at designated hitter
        • Jair Camargo catching
        • Austin Schulfer relieved Jake Faria
        • Z. Jarrett: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Jarrett grounded out to second
        • A. Santander: Ball, Ball, Santander grounded out to second
        • A. Graffanino: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Graffanino flied out to left
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Andrew Bechtold at first base
        • Matt Wallner in right field
        • Christian Encarnacion-Strand at third base
        • Brent Rooker in left field
        • W. Yahn: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Yahn singled to left
        • T. Nevin: Foul, Ball, Ball, Nevin lined out to right
        • R. McKenna: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, McKenna homered to left center, Bemboom scored
        • R. Martin: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Martin struck out swinging
        • J. Nottingham: Strike looking, Nottingham flied out to right
        • Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Dylan Harris in left field
        • Mason Janvrin in center field
        • N. Miller: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Miller grounded out to shortstop
        • Michael Helman hit for Luis Arraez
        • M. Helman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Helman struck out swinging
        • B. Rooker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rooker grounded out to third
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • DaShawn Keirsey in center field
        • Will Holland at second base
        • Noah Miller at shortstop
        • A. Santander: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
        • R. Chirinos: Chirinos popped out to shortstop
        • R. Odor: Ball, Foul, Ball, Odor grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Anthony Bemboom catching
        • AJ Graffanino at second base
        • Willy Yahn at third base
        • R. Jeffers: Ball, Ball, Jeffers grounded out to third
        • N. Gordon: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gordon walked
        • W. Holland: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike looking, Holland struck out looking
        • D. Keirsey: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Keirsey grounded out to second
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Jake Faria relieved Joe Smith
        • R. McKenna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McKenna lined out to center
        • R. Martin: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Martin struck out swinging
        • C. Mullins: Foul, Foul, Ball, Mullins singled to deep right
        • R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Mountcastle flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Zach Jarrett in right field
        • Jacob Nottingham at first base
        • Ryan McKenna in center field
        • Felix Bautista relieved Bryan Baker
        • N. Gordon: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
        • B. Buxton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Buxton walked
        • J. Polanco: Strike looking, Polanco flied out to left
        • C. Correa: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Correa doubled to shallow left, Buxton scored
        • Noah Miller ran for Carlos Correa
        • L. Arraez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Arraez walked
        • M. Sano: Sano singled to shallow right, Miller scored, Arraez to third
        • M. Kepler: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kepler walked, Sano to second
        • Michael Baumann relieved Felix Bautista
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Strike swinging, Urshela fouled out to first
        • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • Joe Smith relieved Sonny Gray
        • R. Chirinos: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Chirinos walked
        • R. Odor: Foul, Odor popped out to shortstop
        • K. Gutierrez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gutierrez struck out swinging
        • T. Nevin: Nevin grounded out to pitcher
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Bryan Baker relieved Dean Kremer
        • L. Arraez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Arraez walked
        • M. Sano: Strike looking, Sano flied out to deep center
        • M. Kepler: Ball, Arraez to second on wild pitch, Ball, Kepler singled to center, Arraez scored
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Urshela struck out swinging
        • R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Kepler stole second, Foul, Jeffers flied out to center
        • End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • S. Gray Pitching:
        • C. Mullins: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Mullins struck out looking
        • R. Mountcastle: Foul, Foul, Mountcastle grounded out to pitcher
        • A. Santander: Strike looking, Santander grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • D. Kremer Pitching:
        • B. Buxton: Buxton flied out to deep right
        • J. Polanco: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Polanco flied out to right
        • C. Correa: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • S. Gray Pitching:
        • T. Nevin: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Nevin struck out looking
        • R. McKenna: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, McKenna flied out to left
        • R. Martin: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Martin struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • D. Kremer Pitching:
        • L. Arraez: Foul, Arraez singled to shallow center
        • M. Sano: Ball, Strike swinging, Sano homered to center, Arraez scored
        • M. Kepler: Kepler grounded out to second
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Urshela doubled to left center
        • R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Jeffers struck out swinging
        • N. Gordon: Strike looking, Gordon grounded out to second
        • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • S. Gray Pitching:
        • R. Chirinos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chirinos struck out swinging
        • R. Odor: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Odor struck out on foul tip
        • K. Gutierrez: Strike looking, Gutierrez flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • D. Kremer Pitching:
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela doubled to shallow left
        • R. Jeffers: Jeffers grounded out to second, Urshela to third
        • N. Gordon: Gordon singled to center, Urshela scored
        • B. Buxton: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Gordon stole second, Buxton doubled to deep left, Gordon scored
        • J. Polanco: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
        • C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
        • End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • S. Gray Pitching:
        • C. Mullins: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Mullins grounded out to pitcher
        • R. Mountcastle: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Mountcastle flied out to center
        • A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • D. Kremer Pitching:
        • B. Buxton: Strike looking, Buxton doubled to deep left
        • J. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Polanco walked
        • C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Correa grounded into double play third to second to first, Buxton to third, Polanco out at second
        • L. Arraez: Ball, Ball, Buxton scored on catcher Chirinos throwing error, Ball, Ball, Arraez walked
        • M. Sano: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sano walked, Arraez to second
        • M. Kepler: Strike looking, Foul, Kepler lined out to right
        • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
