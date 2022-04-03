BOX SCORE
- W: S. Gray (1-0)L: D. Kremer (0-2)S: (0)
- HR: BAL - R. McKenna (2), MIN - M. Sano (3)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Mullins CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|.241
|.308
|.549
|0.5
|J. Nottingham 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.368
|.389
|.757
|0.0
|R. Mountcastle 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|.407
|.609
|1.016
|0.0
|Z. Jarrett RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Santander DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.154
|.185
|.346
|.531
|-1.0
|R. Chirinos C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.154
|.313
|.462
|.774
|0.5
|A. Graffanino 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|0.0
|R. Odor 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.050
|.095
|.050
|.145
|-0.5
|W. Yahn 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|K. Gutierrez 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|.481
|.682
|1.163
|-0.5
|A. Bemboom C
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|.417
|.400
|.817
|2.0
|T. Nevin LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|.344
|.370
|.714
|-0.5
|D. Harris LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. McKenna RF-CF
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|.219
|.414
|.633
|7.0
|M. Janvrin CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Martin SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.444
|.524
|.833
|1.357
|-1.5
- a-struck out for Arraez in the 8th
- HR - R. McKenna (2)
- RBI - R. McKenna 2 (5)
- 2B - B. Buxton 2 (5), C. Correa (2), G. Urshela 2 (2)
- HR - M. Sano (2)
- RBI - B. Buxton (12), C. Correa (3), M. Sano 3 (7), M. Kepler (2), N. Gordon (9)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Correa, M. Sano
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Correa, M. Kepler, G. Urshela 2 (2), R. Jeffers, N. Gordon
- SB - M. Kepler, N. Gordon
- DP - (Gutierrez-Odor-Mountcastle)
- E - R. Chirinos
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Kremer (L, 0-2)
|4.0
|7
|5
|4
|3
|4
|1
|8.00
|2.00
|-5.0
|B. Baker
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.25
|0.50
|0.5
|F. Bautista
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|4.91
|1.91
|-4.5
|M. Baumann
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.43
|7.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Gray (W, 1-0)
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|22.0
|J. Smith
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|J. Faria (H, 1)
|3.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4.50
|1.13
|5.5
|A. Schulfer
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.71
|1.29
|3.0
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Kremer 65-42, B. Baker 18-10, F. Bautista 27-14, M. Baumann 35-22
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Kremer 5-4, B. Baker 0-2, F. Bautista 0-2, M. Baumann 4-0
- Batters Faced - D. Kremer 21, B. Baker 5, F. Bautista 7, M. Baumann 8
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Gray 48-35, J. Smith 16-11, J. Faria 54-33, A. Schulfer 15-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Gray 3-3, J. Smith 1-0, J. Faria 1-3, A. Schulfer 2-1
- Batters Faced - S. Gray 12, J. Smith 4, J. Faria 12, A. Schulfer 3
8TH INNING McKenna homered to left center, Bemboom scored 2 8 6TH INNING Sano singled to shallow right, Miller scored, Arraez to third 0 8 Correa doubled to shallow left, Buxton scored 0 7 5TH INNING Kepler singled to center, Arraez scored 0 6 3RD INNING Sano homered to center, Arraez scored 0 5 2ND INNING Buxton doubled to deep left, Gordon scored 0 3 Gordon singled to center, Urshela scored 0 2 1ST INNING Buxton scored on catcher Chirinos throwing error 0 1
- Michael Helman at designated hitter
- Jair Camargo catching
- Austin Schulfer relieved Jake Faria
- Z. Jarrett: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Jarrett grounded out to second
- A. Santander: Ball, Ball, Santander grounded out to second
- A. Graffanino: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Graffanino flied out to left
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andrew Bechtold at first base
- Matt Wallner in right field
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand at third base
- Brent Rooker in left field
- W. Yahn: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Yahn singled to left
- T. Nevin: Foul, Ball, Ball, Nevin lined out to right
- R. McKenna: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, McKenna homered to left center, Bemboom scored
- R. Martin: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Martin struck out swinging
- J. Nottingham: Strike looking, Nottingham flied out to right
- Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Dylan Harris in left field
- Mason Janvrin in center field
- N. Miller: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Miller grounded out to shortstop
- Michael Helman hit for Luis Arraez
- M. Helman: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Helman struck out swinging
- B. Rooker: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rooker grounded out to third
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- DaShawn Keirsey in center field
- Will Holland at second base
- Noah Miller at shortstop
- A. Santander: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
- R. Chirinos: Chirinos popped out to shortstop
- R. Odor: Ball, Foul, Ball, Odor grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Anthony Bemboom catching
- AJ Graffanino at second base
- Willy Yahn at third base
- R. Jeffers: Ball, Ball, Jeffers grounded out to third
- N. Gordon: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gordon walked
- W. Holland: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike looking, Holland struck out looking
- D. Keirsey: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Keirsey grounded out to second
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jake Faria relieved Joe Smith
- R. McKenna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, McKenna lined out to center
- R. Martin: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Martin struck out swinging
- C. Mullins: Foul, Foul, Ball, Mullins singled to deep right
- R. Mountcastle: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Mountcastle flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Zach Jarrett in right field
- Jacob Nottingham at first base
- Ryan McKenna in center field
- Felix Bautista relieved Bryan Baker
- N. Gordon: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gordon struck out swinging
- B. Buxton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Buxton walked
- J. Polanco: Strike looking, Polanco flied out to left
- C. Correa: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Correa doubled to shallow left, Buxton scored
- Noah Miller ran for Carlos Correa
- L. Arraez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Arraez walked
- M. Sano: Sano singled to shallow right, Miller scored, Arraez to third
- M. Kepler: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kepler walked, Sano to second
- Michael Baumann relieved Felix Bautista
- G. Urshela: Ball, Strike swinging, Urshela fouled out to first
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Joe Smith relieved Sonny Gray
- R. Chirinos: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Chirinos walked
- R. Odor: Foul, Odor popped out to shortstop
- K. Gutierrez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Gutierrez struck out swinging
- T. Nevin: Nevin grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Bryan Baker relieved Dean Kremer
- L. Arraez: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Arraez walked
- M. Sano: Strike looking, Sano flied out to deep center
- M. Kepler: Ball, Arraez to second on wild pitch, Ball, Kepler singled to center, Arraez scored
- G. Urshela: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Urshela struck out swinging
- R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Kepler stole second, Foul, Jeffers flied out to center
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Gray Pitching:
- T. Nevin: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Nevin struck out looking
- R. McKenna: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, McKenna flied out to left
- R. Martin: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Martin struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Kremer Pitching:
- L. Arraez: Foul, Arraez singled to shallow center
- M. Sano: Ball, Strike swinging, Sano homered to center, Arraez scored
- M. Kepler: Kepler grounded out to second
- G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Urshela doubled to left center
- R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Jeffers struck out swinging
- N. Gordon: Strike looking, Gordon grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Gray Pitching:
- R. Chirinos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chirinos struck out swinging
- R. Odor: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Odor struck out on foul tip
- K. Gutierrez: Strike looking, Gutierrez flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Kremer Pitching:
- G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela doubled to shallow left
- R. Jeffers: Jeffers grounded out to second, Urshela to third
- N. Gordon: Gordon singled to center, Urshela scored
- B. Buxton: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Gordon stole second, Buxton doubled to deep left, Gordon scored
- J. Polanco: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
- C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Correa struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Gray Pitching:
- C. Mullins: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Mullins grounded out to pitcher
- R. Mountcastle: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Mountcastle flied out to center
- A. Santander: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Santander struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- D. Kremer Pitching:
- B. Buxton: Strike looking, Buxton doubled to deep left
- J. Polanco: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Polanco walked
- C. Correa: Ball, Foul, Correa grounded into double play third to second to first, Buxton to third, Polanco out at second
- L. Arraez: Ball, Ball, Buxton scored on catcher Chirinos throwing error, Ball, Ball, Arraez walked
- M. Sano: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sano walked, Arraez to second
- M. Kepler: Strike looking, Foul, Kepler lined out to right
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)