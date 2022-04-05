BOX SCORE
- W: S. Matz (1-1)L: R. Bleier (0-3)S: (0)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. Carlson RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|.333
|.458
|.792
|0.0
|L. Nootbaar RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|.333
|.238
|.571
|-1.0
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.538
|1.091
|1.629
|1.0
|O. Tovalin 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|T. O'Neill LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|.345
|.280
|.625
|3.0
|C. Dickerson LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|.563
|.615
|1.178
|1.0
|J. Baez LF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|2.0
|N. Arenado 3B
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.542
|.875
|4.0
|R. Mendoza 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.5
|A. Pujols DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|.429
|.429
|.857
|0.0
|P. DeJong SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.435
|.536
|.826
|1.362
|1.0
|E. Sosa SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|.421
|.412
|.833
|0.0
|Y. Molina C
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.400
|.800
|1.200
|3.0
|A. Knizner C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|.529
|.800
|1.329
|2.0
|H. Bader CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|.310
|.357
|.667
|0.0
|T. Reichenborn CF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2.0
|T. Edman 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|.120
|.125
|.245
|3.0
|J. Rivas 2B-SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.5
- a-popped out for Aguilar in the 6th
- 2B - T. O'Neill, N. Arenado (2), Y. Molina, T. Edman
- SF - P. Goldschmidt
- RBI - P. Goldschmidt (7), N. Arenado (5), T. Reichenborn, J. Rivas
- 2-Out RBI - N. Arenado, T. Reichenborn, J. Rivas
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Pujols, H. Bader, T. Edman
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Allen
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Matz (W, 1-1)
|6.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|5.23
|1.16
|29.5
|G. Gallegos (H, 1)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|1.0
|J. Woodford
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|1.33
|3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|E. Hernandez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|3.0
|S. Armstrong
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.08
|1.62
|0.0
|R. Bleier (L, 0-3)
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.00
|3.00
|-7.0
|T. Rogers
|4.2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4.09
|1.18
|8.5
|C. Poteet
|1.1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|4.32
|1.68
|-3.0
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 73-50, G. Gallegos 3-3, J. Woodford 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 7-3, G. Gallegos 1-0, J. Woodford 1-1
- Batters Faced - S. Matz 22, G. Gallegos, J. Woodford 3
- Pitches-Strikes - E. Hernandez 8-5, S. Armstrong 12-7, R. Bleier 17-12, T. Rogers 76-53, C. Poteet 39-24
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Hernandez 1-0, S. Armstrong 3-1, R. Bleier 0-3, T. Rogers 5-5
- Batters Faced - E. Hernandez 3, S. Armstrong 5, R. Bleier 6, T. Rogers 19, C. Poteet 10
- a-popped out for Aguilar in the 6th
- 2B - T. O'Neill, N. Arenado (2), Y. Molina, T. Edman
- SF - P. Goldschmidt
- RBI - P. Goldschmidt (7), N. Arenado (5), T. Reichenborn, J. Rivas
- 2-Out RBI - N. Arenado, T. Reichenborn, J. Rivas
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Pujols, H. Bader, T. Edman
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Allen
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Matz (W, 1-1)
|6.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|5.23
|1.16
|29.5
|G. Gallegos (H, 1)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|1.0
|J. Woodford
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|1.33
|3.0
|Total
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|E. Hernandez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|3.0
|S. Armstrong
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.08
|1.62
|0.0
|R. Bleier (L, 0-3)
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.00
|3.00
|-7.0
|T. Rogers
|4.2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4.09
|1.18
|8.5
|C. Poteet
|1.1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|4.32
|1.68
|-3.0
|Total
|9.0
|13
|7
|7
|4
|7
|0
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 73-50, G. Gallegos 3-3, J. Woodford 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 7-3, G. Gallegos 1-0, J. Woodford 1-1
- Batters Faced - S. Matz 22, G. Gallegos, J. Woodford 3
- Pitches-Strikes - E. Hernandez 8-5, S. Armstrong 12-7, R. Bleier 17-12, T. Rogers 76-53, C. Poteet 39-24
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Hernandez 1-0, S. Armstrong 3-1, R. Bleier 0-3, T. Rogers 5-5
- Batters Faced - E. Hernandez 3, S. Armstrong 5, R. Bleier 6, T. Rogers 19, C. Poteet 10
9TH INNING singled to left, Baez scored 4 0 8TH INNING tripled to right, Mendoza scored 3 0 3RD INNING Arenado doubled to left center, O'Neill scored 2 0 Goldschmidt hit sacrifice fly to right, Edman scored 1 0
- catching
- O. Tovalin: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tovalin struck out swinging
- J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Baez walked
- R. Mendoza: Strike looking, Baez to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Baez to third on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Mendoza struck out swinging
- : Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, singled to left, Baez scored
- E. Sosa: Sosa tripled to shallow left
- : Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- relieved Giovanny Gallegos
- Jeremy Rivas at shortstop
- at second base
- K. Watson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Watson walked
- Z. Zubia: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Zubia walked, Watson to second
- : Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, struck out looking
- B. Allen: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- in left field
- J. Baez: Strike looking, Baez flied out to right
- Zachary Zubia at first base
- R. Mendoza: Foul, Ball, Mendoza singled to shallow center
- : Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, tripled to right, Mendoza scored
- E. Sosa: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Sosa popped out to first
- Cody Poteet relieved Trevor Rogers
- A. Knizner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Knizner walked
- ran for Andrew Knizner
- T. Reichenborn: Reichenborn singled to right
- J. Rivas: Rivas singled to shallow left center, Reichenborn to second
- : Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Joey Wendle at designated hitter
- J. Rivas: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rivas struck out swinging
- L. Nootbaar: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Nootbaar struck out swinging
- O. Tovalin: Foul, Tovalin grounded out to second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cristhian Rodriguez at third base
- Jose Salas at second base
- Kahlil Watson at shortstop
- hit for Albert Pujols
- : Ball, popped out to first
- E. Sosa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Sosa lined out to center
- A. Knizner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Knizner walked
- T. Reichenborn: Ball, Foul, Reichenborn flied out to center
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Joshua Baez in left field
- at designated hitter
- K. Watson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Watson struck out looking
- Joey Wendle hit for Jesus Aguilar
- J. Wendle: Ball, Wendle popped out to second
- W. Astudillo: Foul, Astudillo grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Willians Astudillo at first base
- Jon Berti in left field
- Brady Allen in right field
- Troy Johnston in center field
- Payton Henry catching
- L. Nootbaar: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Nootbaar struck out swinging
- O. Tovalin: Tovalin grounded out to second, Tovalin grounded out to second
- C. Dickerson: Foul, Foul, Dickerson singled to shallow left, Dickerson singled to shallow left
- R. Mendoza: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Mendoza grounded out to third, Mendoza grounded out to third
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Trevor Rogers relieved Richard Bleier
- P. DeJong: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, DeJong flied out to center
- Y. Molina: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Molina doubled to shallow left
- ran for Yadier Molina
- H. Bader: Foul, Ball, Bader flied out to center
- T. Edman: Edman grounded out to third
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jeremy Rivas at second base
- Tyler Reichenborn in center field
- Andrew Knizner catching
- Edmundo Sosa at shortstop
- Corey Dickerson in left field
- Osvaldo Tovalin at first base
- Lars Nootbaar in right field
- G. Cooper: Foul, Foul, Cooper grounded out to catcher
- J. Soler: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, In play
- Soler singled to left
- A. Garcia: Garcia lined out to shortstop
- J. Sanchez: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Richard Bleier relieved Shawn Armstrong
- T. Edman: Ball, Edman doubled to left center
- D. Carlson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Carlson flied out to deep right, Edman to third
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Goldschmidt hit sacrifice fly to right, Edman scored
- T. O'Neill: Ball, Foul, O'Neill doubled to right
- N. Arenado: Strike looking, Arenado doubled to left center, O'Neill scored
- A. Pujols: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pujols lined out to right
- Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Shawn Armstrong relieved Elieser Hernandez
- N. Arenado: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Arenado reached on an infield single to shortstop
- A. Pujols: Pujols grounded out to second, Arenado out at second
- P. DeJong: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, DeJong walked
- Y. Molina: Molina singled to shallow right, DeJong to third
- H. Bader: Bader reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Molina out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Matz Pitching:
- J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Aguilar lined out to shortstop
- G. Cooper: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cooper struck out swinging
- J. Soler: Soler singled to shallow center
- A. Garcia: Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia popped out to first
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)