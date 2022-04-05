BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
STL9-5
0020000327130
MIA7-7
000000000020
  • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
  • W: S. Matz (1-1)L: R. Bleier (0-3)S: (0)
STLCardinals
MIAMarlins
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. Carlson RF20000001.292.333.458.7920.0
L. Nootbaar RF20000020.143.333.238.571-1.0
P. Goldschmidt 1B10010000.500.5381.0911.6291.0
O. Tovalin 1B30000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
T. O'Neill LF21100000.240.345.280.6253.0
C. Dickerson LF10100000.462.563.6151.1781.0
J. Baez LF11000100.000.500.000.5002.0
N. Arenado 3B20210000.333.333.542.8754.0
R. Mendoza 3B31100012.333.333.333.6671.5
A. Pujols DH20000002.429.429.429.8570.0
P. DeJong SS10000100.435.536.8261.3621.0
E. Sosa SS20000001.353.421.412.8330.0
Y. Molina C20200000.400.400.8001.2003.0
A. Knizner C00000200.300.529.8001.3292.0
H. Bader CF20000003.286.310.357.6670.0
T. Reichenborn CF20110001.500.500.5001.0002.0
T. Edman 2B21100001.083.120.125.2453.0
J. Rivas 2B-SS20110010.500.500.5001.0001.5
HITTERSAB
D. Carlson RF2
L. Nootbaar RF2
P. Goldschmidt 1B1
O. Tovalin 1B3
T. O'Neill LF2
C. Dickerson LF1
J. Baez LF1
N. Arenado 3B2
R. Mendoza 3B3
A. Pujols DH2
P. DeJong SS1
E. Sosa SS2
Y. Molina C2
A. Knizner C0
H. Bader CF2
T. Reichenborn CF2
T. Edman 2B2
J. Rivas 2B-SS2
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Aguilar DH20000000.296.387.593.9800.0
    a- J. Wendle PH-DH10000000.387.424.452.8760.0
    G. Cooper 1B20000010.207.324.241.565-0.5
    W. Astudillo 1B10000000.286.375.357.7320.0
    Z. Zubia 1B00000100.0001.000.0001.0001.0
    J. Soler LF20200000.500.556.7501.3062.0
    J. Berti PR-LF00000100.263.364.474.8371.0
    A. Garcia RF20000002.185.290.296.5870.0
    B. Allen RF20000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
    J. Sanchez CF20000011.227.320.273.593-0.5
    T. Johnston CF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    B. Anderson 3B20000010.160.192.280.472-0.5
    C. Rodriguez 3B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Chisholm 2B20000000.281.324.500.8240.0
    J. Salas 2B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Stallings C10000000.222.222.333.5560.0
    P. Henry C20000010.313.389.313.701-0.5
    M. Rojas SS10000000.238.320.286.6060.0
    K. Watson SS10000110.000.500.000.5000.5
    HITTERSAB
    J. Aguilar DH2
    a- J. Wendle PH-DH1
    G. Cooper 1B2
    W. Astudillo 1B1
    Z. Zubia 1B0
    J. Soler LF2
    J. Berti PR-LF0
    A. Garcia RF2
    B. Allen RF2
    J. Sanchez CF2
    T. Johnston CF1
    B. Anderson 3B2
    C. Rodriguez 3B1
    J. Chisholm 2B2
    J. Salas 2B1
    J. Stallings C1
    P. Henry C2
    M. Rojas SS1
    K. Watson SS1
    • a-popped out for Aguilar in the 6th
    BATTING
    • 2B - T. O'Neill, N. Arenado (2), Y. Molina, T. Edman
    • SF - P. Goldschmidt
    • RBI - P. Goldschmidt (7), N. Arenado (5), T. Reichenborn, J. Rivas
    • 2-Out RBI - N. Arenado, T. Reichenborn, J. Rivas
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Pujols, H. Bader, T. Edman
    BATTING
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Allen
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    S. Matz (W, 1-1)6.22001505.231.1629.5
    G. Gallegos (H, 1)0.10000000.000.861.0
    J. Woodford1.00000001.501.333.0
    PITCHERSIP
    S. Matz (W, 1-1)6.2
    G. Gallegos (H, 1)0.1
    J. Woodford1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    E. Hernandez1.00000000.000.333.0
    S. Armstrong1.02001002.081.620.0
    R. Bleier (L, 0-3)1.032200018.003.00-7.0
    T. Rogers4.24221304.091.188.5
    C. Poteet1.14332404.321.68-3.0
    PITCHERSIP
    E. Hernandez1.0
    S. Armstrong1.0
    R. Bleier (L, 0-3)1.0
    T. Rogers4.2
    C. Poteet1.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 73-50, G. Gallegos 3-3, J. Woodford 9-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 7-3, G. Gallegos 1-0, J. Woodford 1-1
    • Batters Faced - S. Matz 22, G. Gallegos, J. Woodford 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - E. Hernandez 8-5, S. Armstrong 12-7, R. Bleier 17-12, T. Rogers 76-53, C. Poteet 39-24
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Hernandez 1-0, S. Armstrong 3-1, R. Bleier 0-3, T. Rogers 5-5
    • Batters Faced - E. Hernandez 3, S. Armstrong 5, R. Bleier 6, T. Rogers 19, C. Poteet 10
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    STL9-5
    		0020000327130
    MIA7-7
    		000000000020
    • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. Carlson RF20000001.292.333.458.7920.0
    L. Nootbaar RF20000020.143.333.238.571-1.0
    P. Goldschmidt 1B10010000.500.5381.0911.6291.0
    O. Tovalin 1B30000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    T. O'Neill LF21100000.240.345.280.6253.0
    C. Dickerson LF10100000.462.563.6151.1781.0
    J. Baez LF11000100.000.500.000.5002.0
    N. Arenado 3B20210000.333.333.542.8754.0
    R. Mendoza 3B31100012.333.333.333.6671.5
    A. Pujols DH20000002.429.429.429.8570.0
    P. DeJong SS10000100.435.536.8261.3621.0
    E. Sosa SS20000001.353.421.412.8330.0
    Y. Molina C20200000.400.400.8001.2003.0
    A. Knizner C00000200.300.529.8001.3292.0
    H. Bader CF20000003.286.310.357.6670.0
    T. Reichenborn CF20110001.500.500.5001.0002.0
    T. Edman 2B21100001.083.120.125.2453.0
    J. Rivas 2B-SS20110010.500.500.5001.0001.5
    Total32410404511-----
    HITTERSAB
    D. Carlson RF2
    L. Nootbaar RF2
    P. Goldschmidt 1B1
    O. Tovalin 1B3
    T. O'Neill LF2
    C. Dickerson LF1
    J. Baez LF1
    N. Arenado 3B2
    R. Mendoza 3B3
    A. Pujols DH2
    P. DeJong SS1
    E. Sosa SS2
    Y. Molina C2
    A. Knizner C0
    H. Bader CF2
    T. Reichenborn CF2
    T. Edman 2B2
    J. Rivas 2B-SS2
    Total32
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      J. Aguilar DH20000000.296.387.593.9800.0
      a- J. Wendle PH-DH10000000.387.424.452.8760.0
      G. Cooper 1B20000010.207.324.241.565-0.5
      W. Astudillo 1B10000000.286.375.357.7320.0
      Z. Zubia 1B00000100.0001.000.0001.0001.0
      J. Soler LF20200000.500.556.7501.3062.0
      J. Berti PR-LF00000100.263.364.474.8371.0
      A. Garcia RF20000002.185.290.296.5870.0
      B. Allen RF20000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
      J. Sanchez CF20000011.227.320.273.593-0.5
      T. Johnston CF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
      B. Anderson 3B20000010.160.192.280.472-0.5
      C. Rodriguez 3B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
      J. Chisholm 2B20000000.281.324.500.8240.0
      J. Salas 2B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
      J. Stallings C10000000.222.222.333.5560.0
      P. Henry C20000010.313.389.313.701-0.5
      M. Rojas SS10000000.238.320.286.6060.0
      K. Watson SS10000110.000.500.000.5000.5
      Total260200366-----
      HITTERSAB
      J. Aguilar DH2
      a- J. Wendle PH-DH1
      G. Cooper 1B2
      W. Astudillo 1B1
      Z. Zubia 1B0
      J. Soler LF2
      J. Berti PR-LF0
      A. Garcia RF2
      B. Allen RF2
      J. Sanchez CF2
      T. Johnston CF1
      B. Anderson 3B2
      C. Rodriguez 3B1
      J. Chisholm 2B2
      J. Salas 2B1
      J. Stallings C1
      P. Henry C2
      M. Rojas SS1
      K. Watson SS1
      Total26
      • a-popped out for Aguilar in the 6th
      BATTING
      • 2B - T. O'Neill, N. Arenado (2), Y. Molina, T. Edman
      • SF - P. Goldschmidt
      • RBI - P. Goldschmidt (7), N. Arenado (5), T. Reichenborn, J. Rivas
      • 2-Out RBI - N. Arenado, T. Reichenborn, J. Rivas
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Pujols, H. Bader, T. Edman
      BATTING
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Allen
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      S. Matz (W, 1-1)6.22001505.231.1629.5
      G. Gallegos (H, 1)0.10000000.000.861.0
      J. Woodford1.00000001.501.333.0
      Total8.0200150---
      PITCHERSIP
      S. Matz (W, 1-1)6.2
      G. Gallegos (H, 1)0.1
      J. Woodford1.0
      Total8.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      E. Hernandez1.00000000.000.333.0
      S. Armstrong1.02001002.081.620.0
      R. Bleier (L, 0-3)1.032200018.003.00-7.0
      T. Rogers4.24221304.091.188.5
      C. Poteet1.14332404.321.68-3.0
      Total9.01377470---
      PITCHERSIP
      E. Hernandez1.0
      S. Armstrong1.0
      R. Bleier (L, 0-3)1.0
      T. Rogers4.2
      C. Poteet1.1
      Total9.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - S. Matz 73-50, G. Gallegos 3-3, J. Woodford 9-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Matz 7-3, G. Gallegos 1-0, J. Woodford 1-1
      • Batters Faced - S. Matz 22, G. Gallegos, J. Woodford 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - E. Hernandez 8-5, S. Armstrong 12-7, R. Bleier 17-12, T. Rogers 76-53, C. Poteet 39-24
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - E. Hernandez 1-0, S. Armstrong 3-1, R. Bleier 0-3, T. Rogers 5-5
      • Batters Faced - E. Hernandez 3, S. Armstrong 5, R. Bleier 6, T. Rogers 19, C. Poteet 10
      • 9TH INNING
        		 singled to left, Baez scored40
      • 8TH INNING
        		 tripled to right, Mendoza scored30
      • 3RD INNING
        		Arenado doubled to left center, O'Neill scored20
        		Goldschmidt hit sacrifice fly to right, Edman scored10
      • 9TH INNING
        • catching
        • O. Tovalin: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tovalin struck out swinging
        • J. Baez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Baez walked
        • R. Mendoza: Strike looking, Baez to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Baez to third on wild pitch, Strike swinging, Mendoza struck out swinging
        • : Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, singled to left, Baez scored
        • E. Sosa: Sosa tripled to shallow left
        • : Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • relieved Giovanny Gallegos
        • Jeremy Rivas at shortstop
        • at second base
        • K. Watson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Watson walked
        • Z. Zubia: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Zubia walked, Watson to second
        • : Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, struck out looking
        • B. Allen: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • in left field
        • J. Baez: Strike looking, Baez flied out to right
        • Zachary Zubia at first base
        • R. Mendoza: Foul, Ball, Mendoza singled to shallow center
        • : Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, tripled to right, Mendoza scored
        • E. Sosa: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Sosa popped out to first
        • Cody Poteet relieved Trevor Rogers
        • A. Knizner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Knizner walked
        • ran for Andrew Knizner
        • T. Reichenborn: Reichenborn singled to right
        • J. Rivas: Rivas singled to shallow left center, Reichenborn to second
        • : Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • catching
        • at shortstop
        • P. Henry: Ball, Strike looking, Henry flied out to deep right
      • 7TH INNING
        • Joey Wendle at designated hitter
        • J. Rivas: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Rivas struck out swinging
        • L. Nootbaar: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Nootbaar struck out swinging
        • O. Tovalin: Foul, Tovalin grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • in right field
        • J. Berti: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Berti walked
        • Giovanny Gallegos relieved Steven Matz
        • T. Johnston: Strike looking, Strike swinging, In play
        • ran for Jon Berti
        • Johnston grounded out to third
      • 6TH INNING
        • Cristhian Rodriguez at third base
        • Jose Salas at second base
        • Kahlil Watson at shortstop
        • hit for Albert Pujols
        • : Ball, popped out to first
        • E. Sosa: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Sosa lined out to center
        • A. Knizner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Knizner walked
        • T. Reichenborn: Ball, Foul, Reichenborn flied out to center
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Joshua Baez in left field
        • at designated hitter
        • K. Watson: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Watson struck out looking
        • Joey Wendle hit for Jesus Aguilar
        • J. Wendle: Ball, Wendle popped out to second
        • W. Astudillo: Foul, Astudillo grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • Willians Astudillo at first base
        • Jon Berti in left field
        • Brady Allen in right field
        • Troy Johnston in center field
        • Payton Henry catching
        • L. Nootbaar: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Nootbaar struck out swinging
        • O. Tovalin: Tovalin grounded out to second, Tovalin grounded out to second
        • C. Dickerson: Foul, Foul, Dickerson singled to shallow left, Dickerson singled to shallow left
        • R. Mendoza: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Mendoza grounded out to third, Mendoza grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • S. Matz Pitching:
        • B. Anderson: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Anderson struck out swinging
        • J. Chisholm: Foul, Chisholm flied out to right
        • P. Henry: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Henry struck out swinging
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • Trevor Rogers relieved Richard Bleier
        • P. DeJong: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, DeJong flied out to center
        • Y. Molina: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Molina doubled to shallow left
        • ran for Yadier Molina
        • H. Bader: Foul, Ball, Bader flied out to center
        • T. Edman: Edman grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Jeremy Rivas at second base
        • Tyler Reichenborn in center field
        • Andrew Knizner catching
        • Edmundo Sosa at shortstop
        • Corey Dickerson in left field
        • Osvaldo Tovalin at first base
        • Lars Nootbaar in right field
        • G. Cooper: Foul, Foul, Cooper grounded out to catcher
        • J. Soler: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, In play
        • Soler singled to left
        • A. Garcia: Garcia lined out to shortstop
        • J. Sanchez: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • Richard Bleier relieved Shawn Armstrong
        • T. Edman: Ball, Edman doubled to left center
        • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Carlson flied out to deep right, Edman to third
        • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Goldschmidt hit sacrifice fly to right, Edman scored
        • T. O'Neill: Ball, Foul, O'Neill doubled to right
        • N. Arenado: Strike looking, Arenado doubled to left center, O'Neill scored
        • A. Pujols: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pujols lined out to right
        • Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Ramon Mendoza at third base
        • J. Stallings: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Stallings grounded out to second
        • M. Rojas: Ball, Rojas flied out to deep center
        • J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Ball, Aguilar flied out to deep center
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • Shawn Armstrong relieved Elieser Hernandez
        • N. Arenado: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Arenado reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • A. Pujols: Pujols grounded out to second, Arenado out at second
        • P. DeJong: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, DeJong walked
        • Y. Molina: Molina singled to shallow right, DeJong to third
        • H. Bader: Bader reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Molina out at second
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • S. Matz Pitching:
        • J. Sanchez: Sanchez grounded out to shortstop
        • B. Anderson: Ball, Anderson grounded out to second
        • J. Chisholm: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Chisholm grounded out to first
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • E. Hernandez Pitching:
        • D. Carlson: Carlson grounded out to second
        • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Goldschmidt popped out to second
        • T. O'Neill: Ball, O'Neill lined out to pitcher
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • S. Matz Pitching:
        • J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Aguilar lined out to shortstop
        • G. Cooper: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cooper struck out swinging
        • J. Soler: Soler singled to shallow center
        • A. Garcia: Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia popped out to first
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      Around the Web Promoted by Taboola