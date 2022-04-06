BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
PHI10-7
3500000109100
TB6-11
000010001230
  • Tropicana FieldSt. Petersburg, FL
  • W: R. Suarez (1-1)L: L. Patino (1-1)S: (0)
  • HR: PHI - M. Moniak (6), R. Hoskins (3), B. Harper 2 (8), J. Camargo (1)
PHIPhillies
TBRays
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Schwarber DH21000100.207.378.517.8962.0
J. Realmuto C21100100.378.439.5681.0073.0
G. Stubbs C20000013.200.238.350.588-0.5
C. Fitch C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
B. Harper RF22242000.400.4321.1431.57514.0
M. Vierling RF-CF20000102.222.293.361.6541.0
N. Castellanos LF21100010.346.370.577.9472.5
R. Hoskins 1B31121000.194.275.472.7477.0
D. Gregorius SS30000000.229.308.429.7360.0
J. Segura 2B20000000.143.231.286.5160.0
J. Camargo SS21111010.229.270.371.6425.5
B. Stott 3B11000100.406.513.5631.0752.0
A. Bohm 3B20100000.222.282.333.6151.0
M. Moniak CF21121010.378.378.9731.3516.5
L. Pineda RF20100000.500.500.5001.0001.0
HITTERSAB
K. Schwarber DH2
J. Realmuto C2
G. Stubbs C2
C. Fitch C0
B. Harper RF2
M. Vierling RF-CF2
N. Castellanos LF2
R. Hoskins 1B3
D. Gregorius SS3
J. Segura 2B2
J. Camargo SS2
B. Stott 3B1
A. Bohm 3B2
M. Moniak CF2
L. Pineda RF2
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Lowe RF20000010.174.200.174.374-0.5
    d- E. Castillo PH-RF10000110.000.500.000.5000.5
    W. Franco SS20000000.242.235.364.5990.0
    R. Simon SS20110010.500.500.5001.0001.5
    B. Lowe 2B20000000.296.424.481.9060.0
    J. Lopez 2B20000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
    R. Arozarena LF20100000.423.464.500.9641.0
    C. Johnson PR-LF21000021.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Choi 1B20100000.111.414.111.5251.0
    Y. Diaz 3B10000000.207.281.276.5570.0
    T. Walls 3B10010001.320.469.400.8691.0
    b- B. Phillips PH10000000.115.258.154.4120.0
    A. Pie 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    M. Margot CF20000001.364.440.6821.1220.0
    D. Castellanos CF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    M. Zunino C20000011.222.300.7221.022-0.5
    F. Mejia C10000000.348.375.391.7660.0
    R. Alvarez C00000000.250.2501.0001.2500.0
    H. Ramirez DH20000000.267.313.467.7790.0
    c- T. Frank PH01000000.000.333.000.3332.0
    HITTERSAB
    J. Lowe RF2
    d- E. Castillo PH-RF1
    W. Franco SS2
    R. Simon SS2
    B. Lowe 2B2
    J. Lopez 2B2
    R. Arozarena LF2
    C. Johnson PR-LF2
    J. Choi 1B2
    Y. Diaz 3B1
    T. Walls 3B1
    b- B. Phillips PH1
    A. Pie 3B0
    M. Margot CF2
    D. Castellanos CF1
    M. Zunino C2
    F. Mejia C1
    R. Alvarez C0
    H. Ramirez DH2
    c- T. Frank PH0
    • b-flied out for Walls in the 8th
    • c-hit by pitch for Ramirez in the 9th
    • d-walked for Castillo in the 7th
    BATTING
    • 2B - N. Castellanos (3)
    • HR - B. Harper 2 (8), R. Hoskins (3), J. Camargo, M. Moniak (6)
    • RBI - B. Harper 4 (14), R. Hoskins 2 (5), J. Camargo (5), M. Moniak 2 (11)
    • 2-Out RBI - B. Harper, R. Hoskins 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Stubbs
    BATTING
    • RBI - R. Simon, T. Walls (4)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Johnson
    FIELDING
    • DP - ()
    FIELDING
    • DP - ()
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    R. Suarez (W, 1-1)3.20000103.180.7118.5
    C. Knebel0.10000001.420.631.0
    B. Falter1.02110102.250.880.5
    J. Alvarado1.00000200.000.504.0
    M. Kelly1.00000200.000.004.0
    PITCHERSIP
    R. Suarez (W, 1-1)3.2
    C. Knebel0.1
    B. Falter1.0
    J. Alvarado1.0
    M. Kelly1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Snyder0.234411254.006.00-5.5
    L. Patino (L, 1-1)1.23441029.821.64-8.0
    C. Garcia0.20000000.000.002.0
    R. Yarbrough3.02001400.790.888.0
    M. Wisler1.00001104.260.952.5
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Snyder0.2
    L. Patino (L, 1-1)1.2
    C. Garcia0.2
    R. Yarbrough3.0
    M. Wisler1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 43-27, C. Knebel 2-2, B. Falter 23-13, J. Alvarado 9-7, M. Kelly 15-10
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 6-2, C. Knebel 1-0, B. Falter 2-0, J. Alvarado 1-0, M. Kelly 1-0
    • Batters Faced - R. Suarez 11, C. Knebel, B. Falter 5, J. Alvarado 3, M. Kelly 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Snyder 18-10, L. Patino 38-24, C. Garcia 6-5, R. Yarbrough 42-29, M. Wisler 19-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Snyder 1-3, L. Patino 1-5, C. Garcia 0-1, R. Yarbrough 4-2, M. Wisler 1-0
    • Batters Faced - J. Snyder 6, L. Patino 9, C. Garcia 2, R. Yarbrough 12, M. Wisler 3
      • 9TH INNING
        		Simon singled to shallow left, Frank scored, Castillo to second92
      • 8TH INNING
        		Camargo homered to center91
      • 5TH INNING
        		Walls reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Johnson scored81
      • 2ND INNING
        		Harper homered to right, Realmuto and Schwarber scored80
        		Moniak homered to right, Stott scored50
      • 1ST INNING
        		Hoskins homered to left, Castellanos scored30
        		Harper homered to center10
      • 9TH INNING
        • Alejandro Pie at third base
        • Roberto Alvarez catching
        • : Ball, singled to deep right
        • G. Stubbs: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Stubbs reached on fielder's choice to first
        • M. Vierling: Ball, Strike looking, Vierling grounded into double play, Stubbs out at second
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Colby Fitch catching
        • relieved Michael Kelly
        • Tyler Frank hit for Harold Ramirez
        • T. Frank: Ball, Frank hit by pitch
        • E. Castillo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Castillo walked, Frank to second
        • R. Simon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Simon singled to shallow left, Frank scored, Castillo to second
        • J. Lopez: Strike swinging, Lopez grounded into double play, Castillo to third, Simon to second
        • C. Johnson: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Johnson struck out swinging
        • End of the 9th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • relieved Matt Wisler
        • : Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, popped out to second
        • J. Camargo: Foul, Camargo homered to center
        • A. Bohm: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Bohm flied out to right
        • L. Pineda: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Pineda lined out to right
        • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • relieved Michael Kelly
        • Brett Phillips hit for Taylor Walls
        • B. Phillips: Phillips flied out to center
        • D. Castellanos: Ball, Foul, Ball, Castellanos grounded out to shortstop
        • F. Mejia: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Mejia flied out to center
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Estanli Castillo in right field
        • Francisco Mejia catching
        • Matt Wisler relieved Ryan Yarbrough
        • M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Vierling walked
        • : Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
        • : Ball, Strike looking, reached on fielder's choice to second, Vierling out at second
        • : Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Michael Kelly relieved Jose Alvarado
        • J. Lopez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Lopez struck out swinging
        • C. Johnson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Johnson struck out swinging
        • : Strike looking, grounded out to second
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Christian Johnson in left field
        • at first base
        • Daiwer Castellanos in center field
        • : Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
        • A. Bohm: Ball, Foul, Bohm singled to center
        • L. Pineda: Strike looking, Pineda singled to left, Bohm to second
        • hit for Kyle Schwarber
        • : Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
        • G. Stubbs: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Stubbs struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • at designated hitter
        • Jose Alvarado relieved Bailey Falter
        • H. Ramirez: Ball, Ramirez grounded out to second
        • Estanli Castillo hit for Joshua Lowe
        • E. Castillo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castillo struck out swinging
        • R. Simon: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike looking, Simon struck out looking
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • Ronny Simon at shortstop
        • Johan Lopez at second base
        • Taylor Walls at third base
        • : Ball, flied out to left
        • R. Hoskins: Ball, Hoskins grounded out to shortstop
        • D. Gregorius: Gregorius lined out to center
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Garrett Stubbs catching
        • at first base
        • Johan Camargo at shortstop
        • at second base
        • Alec Bohm at third base
        • Bailey Falter relieved Corey Knebel
        • R. Arozarena: Strike swinging, Ball, Arozarena reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • Christian Johnson ran for Randy Arozarena
        • J. Choi: Ball, Choi singled to right, Johnson to third
        • ran for Ji-Man Choi
        • T. Walls: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Walls reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Johnson scored
        • M. Margot: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Margot lined out to right
        • M. Zunino: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
        • End of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • Ryan Yarbrough relieved Carlos Garcia
        • M. Moniak: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
        • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Schwarber grounded out to first
        • J. Realmuto: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Realmuto walked
        • M. Vierling: Strike looking, Strike looking, Vierling flied out to right
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Matt Vierling in center field
        • Leandro Pineda in right field
        • J. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
        • W. Franco: Franco flied out to center
        • Corey Knebel relieved Ranger Suarez
        • B. Lowe: Foul, Lowe grounded out to second
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • Luis Patino relieved Jack Snyder
        • D. Gregorius: Ball, Gregorius flied out to deep right
        • Carlos Garcia relieved Luis Patino
        • J. Segura: Foul, Segura lined out to second
        • B. Stott: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Stott flied out to deep left
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • R. Suarez Pitching:
        • M. Margot: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Margot flied out to right
        • M. Zunino: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Zunino popped out to first
        • H. Ramirez: Ball, Strike swinging, Ramirez grounded out to second
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • L. Patino Pitching:
        • J. Segura: Ball, Strike looking, Segura grounded out to second
        • B. Stott: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Stott walked
        • Jack Snyder relieved Luis Patino
        • M. Moniak: Moniak homered to right, Stott scored
        • K. Schwarber: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Schwarber walked
        • J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Ball, Realmuto singled to shallow center, Schwarber to second
        • B. Harper: Strike swinging, Harper homered to right, Realmuto and Schwarber scored
        • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
        • R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Hoskins flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 2nd (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Matt Vierling in right field
        • in left field
        • R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Ball, Arozarena grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Choi: Foul, Ball, Choi grounded out to shortstop
        • Y. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Diaz grounded out to pitcher
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • L. Patino Pitching:
        • K. Schwarber: Ball, Foul, Foul, Schwarber flied out to center
        • J. Realmuto: Ball, Ball, Realmuto popped out to catcher
        • B. Harper: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Harper homered to center
        • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Castellanos doubled to deep left
        • R. Hoskins: Strike swinging, Ball, Hoskins homered to left, Castellanos scored
        • D. Gregorius: Ball, Gregorius flied out to left
        • Middle of the 1st (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • R. Suarez Pitching:
        • J. Lowe: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lowe grounded out to third
        • W. Franco: Ball, Foul, Franco grounded out to second
        • B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Lowe lined out to right
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
