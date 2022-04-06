BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: R. Suarez (1-1)L: L. Patino (1-1)S: (0)
- HR: PHI - M. Moniak (6), R. Hoskins (3), B. Harper 2 (8), J. Camargo (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Schwarber DH
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|.378
|.517
|.896
|2.0
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.378
|.439
|.568
|1.007
|3.0
|G. Stubbs C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|.238
|.350
|.588
|-0.5
|C. Fitch C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Harper RF
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.432
|1.143
|1.575
|14.0
|M. Vierling RF-CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|.293
|.361
|.654
|1.0
|N. Castellanos LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|.370
|.577
|.947
|2.5
|R. Hoskins 1B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|.275
|.472
|.747
|7.0
|D. Gregorius SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|.308
|.429
|.736
|0.0
|J. Segura 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.231
|.286
|.516
|0.0
|J. Camargo SS
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|.270
|.371
|.642
|5.5
|B. Stott 3B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.406
|.513
|.563
|1.075
|2.0
|A. Bohm 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.282
|.333
|.615
|1.0
|M. Moniak CF
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.378
|.378
|.973
|1.351
|6.5
|L. Pineda RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Schwarber DH
|2
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|G. Stubbs C
|2
|C. Fitch C
|0
|B. Harper RF
|2
|M. Vierling RF-CF
|2
|N. Castellanos LF
|2
|R. Hoskins 1B
|3
|D. Gregorius SS
|3
|J. Segura 2B
|2
|J. Camargo SS
|2
|B. Stott 3B
|1
|A. Bohm 3B
|2
|M. Moniak CF
|2
|L. Pineda RF
|2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Lowe RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|.200
|.174
|.374
|-0.5
|d- E. Castillo PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|0.5
|W. Franco SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.235
|.364
|.599
|0.0
|R. Simon SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.5
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|.424
|.481
|.906
|0.0
|J. Lopez 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Arozarena LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.423
|.464
|.500
|.964
|1.0
|C. Johnson PR-LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.414
|.111
|.525
|1.0
|Y. Diaz 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|.281
|.276
|.557
|0.0
|T. Walls 3B
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|.469
|.400
|.869
|1.0
|b- B. Phillips PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|.258
|.154
|.412
|0.0
|A. Pie 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Margot CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|.440
|.682
|1.122
|0.0
|D. Castellanos CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Zunino C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|.300
|.722
|1.022
|-0.5
|F. Mejia C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|.375
|.391
|.766
|0.0
|R. Alvarez C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.250
|1.000
|1.250
|0.0
|H. Ramirez DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|.313
|.467
|.779
|0.0
|c- T. Frank PH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|2.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Lowe RF
|2
|d- E. Castillo PH-RF
|1
|W. Franco SS
|2
|R. Simon SS
|2
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|J. Lopez 2B
|2
|R. Arozarena LF
|2
|C. Johnson PR-LF
|2
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|Y. Diaz 3B
|1
|T. Walls 3B
|1
|b- B. Phillips PH
|1
|A. Pie 3B
|0
|M. Margot CF
|2
|D. Castellanos CF
|1
|M. Zunino C
|2
|F. Mejia C
|1
|R. Alvarez C
|0
|H. Ramirez DH
|2
|c- T. Frank PH
|0
- b-flied out for Walls in the 8th
- c-hit by pitch for Ramirez in the 9th
- d-walked for Castillo in the 7th
- 2B - N. Castellanos (3)
- HR - B. Harper 2 (8), R. Hoskins (3), J. Camargo, M. Moniak (6)
- RBI - B. Harper 4 (14), R. Hoskins 2 (5), J. Camargo (5), M. Moniak 2 (11)
- 2-Out RBI - B. Harper, R. Hoskins 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Stubbs
- RBI - R. Simon, T. Walls (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Johnson
- DP - ()
- DP - ()
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Suarez (W, 1-1)
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.18
|0.71
|18.5
|C. Knebel
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.42
|0.63
|1.0
|B. Falter
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.25
|0.88
|0.5
|J. Alvarado
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|4.0
|M. Kelly
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Suarez (W, 1-1)
|3.2
|C. Knebel
|0.1
|B. Falter
|1.0
|J. Alvarado
|1.0
|M. Kelly
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Snyder
|0.2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|54.00
|6.00
|-5.5
|L. Patino (L, 1-1)
|1.2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|9.82
|1.64
|-8.0
|C. Garcia
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|R. Yarbrough
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0.79
|0.88
|8.0
|M. Wisler
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.26
|0.95
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Snyder
|0.2
|L. Patino (L, 1-1)
|1.2
|C. Garcia
|0.2
|R. Yarbrough
|3.0
|M. Wisler
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 43-27, C. Knebel 2-2, B. Falter 23-13, J. Alvarado 9-7, M. Kelly 15-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 6-2, C. Knebel 1-0, B. Falter 2-0, J. Alvarado 1-0, M. Kelly 1-0
- Batters Faced - R. Suarez 11, C. Knebel, B. Falter 5, J. Alvarado 3, M. Kelly 3
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Snyder 18-10, L. Patino 38-24, C. Garcia 6-5, R. Yarbrough 42-29, M. Wisler 19-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Snyder 1-3, L. Patino 1-5, C. Garcia 0-1, R. Yarbrough 4-2, M. Wisler 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Snyder 6, L. Patino 9, C. Garcia 2, R. Yarbrough 12, M. Wisler 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Schwarber DH
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|.378
|.517
|.896
|2.0
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.378
|.439
|.568
|1.007
|3.0
|G. Stubbs C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|.238
|.350
|.588
|-0.5
|C. Fitch C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Harper RF
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.432
|1.143
|1.575
|14.0
|M. Vierling RF-CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|.293
|.361
|.654
|1.0
|N. Castellanos LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|.370
|.577
|.947
|2.5
|R. Hoskins 1B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|.275
|.472
|.747
|7.0
|D. Gregorius SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|.308
|.429
|.736
|0.0
|J. Segura 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|.231
|.286
|.516
|0.0
|J. Camargo SS
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|.270
|.371
|.642
|5.5
|B. Stott 3B
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.406
|.513
|.563
|1.075
|2.0
|A. Bohm 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.282
|.333
|.615
|1.0
|M. Moniak CF
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.378
|.378
|.973
|1.351
|6.5
|L. Pineda RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|Total
|29
|9
|9
|9
|5
|4
|4
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Schwarber DH
|2
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|G. Stubbs C
|2
|C. Fitch C
|0
|B. Harper RF
|2
|M. Vierling RF-CF
|2
|N. Castellanos LF
|2
|R. Hoskins 1B
|3
|D. Gregorius SS
|3
|J. Segura 2B
|2
|J. Camargo SS
|2
|B. Stott 3B
|1
|A. Bohm 3B
|2
|M. Moniak CF
|2
|L. Pineda RF
|2
|Total
|29
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Lowe RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|.200
|.174
|.374
|-0.5
|d- E. Castillo PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|0.5
|W. Franco SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.235
|.364
|.599
|0.0
|R. Simon SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.5
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|.424
|.481
|.906
|0.0
|J. Lopez 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Arozarena LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.423
|.464
|.500
|.964
|1.0
|C. Johnson PR-LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.414
|.111
|.525
|1.0
|Y. Diaz 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|.281
|.276
|.557
|0.0
|T. Walls 3B
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|.469
|.400
|.869
|1.0
|b- B. Phillips PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|.258
|.154
|.412
|0.0
|A. Pie 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Margot CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|.440
|.682
|1.122
|0.0
|D. Castellanos CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Zunino C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|.300
|.722
|1.022
|-0.5
|F. Mejia C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|.375
|.391
|.766
|0.0
|R. Alvarez C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.250
|1.000
|1.250
|0.0
|H. Ramirez DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|.313
|.467
|.779
|0.0
|c- T. Frank PH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.333
|.000
|.333
|2.0
|Total
|28
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|J. Lowe RF
|2
|d- E. Castillo PH-RF
|1
|W. Franco SS
|2
|R. Simon SS
|2
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|J. Lopez 2B
|2
|R. Arozarena LF
|2
|C. Johnson PR-LF
|2
|J. Choi 1B
|2
|Y. Diaz 3B
|1
|T. Walls 3B
|1
|b- B. Phillips PH
|1
|A. Pie 3B
|0
|M. Margot CF
|2
|D. Castellanos CF
|1
|M. Zunino C
|2
|F. Mejia C
|1
|R. Alvarez C
|0
|H. Ramirez DH
|2
|c- T. Frank PH
|0
|Total
|28
- b-flied out for Walls in the 8th
- c-hit by pitch for Ramirez in the 9th
- d-walked for Castillo in the 7th
- 2B - N. Castellanos (3)
- HR - B. Harper 2 (8), R. Hoskins (3), J. Camargo, M. Moniak (6)
- RBI - B. Harper 4 (14), R. Hoskins 2 (5), J. Camargo (5), M. Moniak 2 (11)
- 2-Out RBI - B. Harper, R. Hoskins 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Stubbs
- RBI - R. Simon, T. Walls (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Johnson
- DP - ()
- DP - ()
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Suarez (W, 1-1)
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.18
|0.71
|18.5
|C. Knebel
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.42
|0.63
|1.0
|B. Falter
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.25
|0.88
|0.5
|J. Alvarado
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|4.0
|M. Kelly
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|Total
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Suarez (W, 1-1)
|3.2
|C. Knebel
|0.1
|B. Falter
|1.0
|J. Alvarado
|1.0
|M. Kelly
|1.0
|Total
|7.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Snyder
|0.2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|54.00
|6.00
|-5.5
|L. Patino (L, 1-1)
|1.2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|9.82
|1.64
|-8.0
|C. Garcia
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|R. Yarbrough
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0.79
|0.88
|8.0
|M. Wisler
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.26
|0.95
|2.5
|Total
|7.0
|8
|8
|8
|4
|6
|4
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Snyder
|0.2
|L. Patino (L, 1-1)
|1.2
|C. Garcia
|0.2
|R. Yarbrough
|3.0
|M. Wisler
|1.0
|Total
|7.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 43-27, C. Knebel 2-2, B. Falter 23-13, J. Alvarado 9-7, M. Kelly 15-10
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 6-2, C. Knebel 1-0, B. Falter 2-0, J. Alvarado 1-0, M. Kelly 1-0
- Batters Faced - R. Suarez 11, C. Knebel, B. Falter 5, J. Alvarado 3, M. Kelly 3
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Snyder 18-10, L. Patino 38-24, C. Garcia 6-5, R. Yarbrough 42-29, M. Wisler 19-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Snyder 1-3, L. Patino 1-5, C. Garcia 0-1, R. Yarbrough 4-2, M. Wisler 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Snyder 6, L. Patino 9, C. Garcia 2, R. Yarbrough 12, M. Wisler 3
9TH INNING Simon singled to shallow left, Frank scored, Castillo to second 9 2 8TH INNING Camargo homered to center 9 1 5TH INNING Walls reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Johnson scored 8 1 2ND INNING Harper homered to right, Realmuto and Schwarber scored 8 0 Moniak homered to right, Stott scored 5 0 1ST INNING Hoskins homered to left, Castellanos scored 3 0 Harper homered to center 1 0
- Colby Fitch catching
- relieved Michael Kelly
- Tyler Frank hit for Harold Ramirez
- T. Frank: Ball, Frank hit by pitch
- E. Castillo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Castillo walked, Frank to second
- R. Simon: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Simon singled to shallow left, Frank scored, Castillo to second
- J. Lopez: Strike swinging, Lopez grounded into double play, Castillo to third, Simon to second
- C. Johnson: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Johnson struck out swinging
- End of the 9th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- relieved Matt Wisler
- : Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, popped out to second
- J. Camargo: Foul, Camargo homered to center
- A. Bohm: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Bohm flied out to right
- L. Pineda: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Pineda lined out to right
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Estanli Castillo in right field
- Francisco Mejia catching
- Matt Wisler relieved Ryan Yarbrough
- M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Vierling walked
- : Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- : Ball, Strike looking, reached on fielder's choice to second, Vierling out at second
- : Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Michael Kelly relieved Jose Alvarado
- J. Lopez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Lopez struck out swinging
- C. Johnson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Johnson struck out swinging
- : Strike looking, grounded out to second
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Christian Johnson in left field
- at first base
- Daiwer Castellanos in center field
- : Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- A. Bohm: Ball, Foul, Bohm singled to center
- L. Pineda: Strike looking, Pineda singled to left, Bohm to second
- hit for Kyle Schwarber
- : Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- G. Stubbs: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Stubbs struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- at designated hitter
- Jose Alvarado relieved Bailey Falter
- H. Ramirez: Ball, Ramirez grounded out to second
- Estanli Castillo hit for Joshua Lowe
- E. Castillo: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castillo struck out swinging
- R. Simon: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike looking, Simon struck out looking
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Garrett Stubbs catching
- at first base
- Johan Camargo at shortstop
- at second base
- Alec Bohm at third base
- Bailey Falter relieved Corey Knebel
- R. Arozarena: Strike swinging, Ball, Arozarena reached on an infield single to shortstop
- Christian Johnson ran for Randy Arozarena
- J. Choi: Ball, Choi singled to right, Johnson to third
- ran for Ji-Man Choi
- T. Walls: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Walls reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Johnson scored
- M. Margot: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Margot lined out to right
- M. Zunino: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Zunino struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ryan Yarbrough relieved Carlos Garcia
- M. Moniak: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Moniak struck out swinging
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Schwarber grounded out to first
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Realmuto walked
- M. Vierling: Strike looking, Strike looking, Vierling flied out to right
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Matt Vierling in center field
- Leandro Pineda in right field
- J. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lowe struck out swinging
- W. Franco: Franco flied out to center
- Corey Knebel relieved Ranger Suarez
- B. Lowe: Foul, Lowe grounded out to second
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Patino Pitching:
- J. Segura: Ball, Strike looking, Segura grounded out to second
- B. Stott: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Stott walked
- Jack Snyder relieved Luis Patino
- M. Moniak: Moniak homered to right, Stott scored
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Schwarber walked
- J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Ball, Realmuto singled to shallow center, Schwarber to second
- B. Harper: Strike swinging, Harper homered to right, Realmuto and Schwarber scored
- N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Hoskins flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 2nd (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Patino Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Foul, Foul, Schwarber flied out to center
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Ball, Realmuto popped out to catcher
- B. Harper: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Harper homered to center
- N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Castellanos doubled to deep left
- R. Hoskins: Strike swinging, Ball, Hoskins homered to left, Castellanos scored
- D. Gregorius: Ball, Gregorius flied out to left
- Middle of the 1st (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)