Miguel Cabrera's drive for 3,000 was delayed one day, but he will have two home games on Saturday to reach that coveted mark.

With the Detroit designated hitter sitting on 2,999 career hits, the Tigers' game against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Friday was postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Cabrera had three hits against the New York Yankees on Wednesday to come within one of the mark reached previously by just 32 players in major league history. He is set to become just the seventh player to have 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Cabrera went 0-for-3 on Thursday against the Yankees, getting intentionally walked in his last plate appearance.

The forecast for the rest of the weekend is sunshine and high temperatures, so Cabrera's chase is sure to bring out big crowds in Detroit.

"I know this weekend is going to be super nice, but I hope he gets a hit as soon as possible," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Hinch slotted Cabrera in the No. 3 spot in the order for the Friday game that was never played. Cabrera has been hitting in the No. 5 spot most of the young season. It's uncertain where he will bat on Saturday.

"The batting order really just defines itself on who's swinging the bat well," Hinch said. "I wanted to get (Jonathan) Schoop a little bit of a breather, put him behind those guys. I'm not putting him in the three-hole because of the chase or anything like that."

Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 2.16 ERA) will start the first game for the Rockies. He held the Chicago Cubs to one run in five innings on April 16 and collected the victory.

The 27-year-old right-hander lost his lone career start against the Tigers back in 2017.

Senzatela will be opposed by Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72 ERA). The 25-year-old left-hander lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed just an earned run in his latest start, on April 15. The Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals that night, but Skubal didn't figure in the decision.

Skubal has never faced the Rockies.

Right-hander Beau Brieske will make his major league debut for Detroit in the nightcap. Brieske, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Toledo after making two starts for the Mud Hens. He has appeared in 34 minor league games, including 23 starts, posting a 12-6 record and 3.22 ERA while striking out 156 in 137 innings.

"He'd earned a longer look had we had a normal spring," Hinch said. "I think his strike-throwing is very appealing. His mix of pitches is very good. His confidence with his changeup is good. And quite honestly, we know we're going to need 10 or 12 starters throughout a year to get through 162 and try to win as many games as we can."

Left-hander Austin Gomber (0-1, 7.00 ERA) will make his third start this season for the Rockies in Game 2. He gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings during a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Rockies haven't played since Wednesday, when they lost 9-6 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Denver. They are off to an 8-4 start but have only played two road games so far.

Colorado is looking to become a better road team after going 26-54 away from home last season.

"Conversations started last year about (the road record)," manager Bud Black said. "We talked about improving on-base percentage, strikeout rates and walk rates. The fastest way to achieve those things is to try and eliminate the chase rate as much as possible. We are making it a focal point."

