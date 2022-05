Anibal Sanchez Neck 06-15-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 16

Sean Doolittle Elbow 06-19-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 20

Ehire Adrianza Quadriceps 06-06-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 7

Stephen Strasburg Neck 05-22-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 23

Joe Ross Elbow 06-06-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 7

Will Harris Pectoral 06-09-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 10

Hunter Harvey Forearm 05-06-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 7

Carter Kieboom Elbow 06-06-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 7

Kyle Finnegan Finger 05-06-2022 Probable for May 7

Mason Thompson Biceps 05-09-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 10