  • 9M. Maldonado
  • 7TH INNING
    		Polanco singled to right, Contreras scored, Kirilloff to third, Sanchez to second62
  • 6TH INNING
    		Tucker doubled to deep right, Bregman scored, Alvarez to third61
    		Bregman doubled to left center, Brantley scored51
    		Brantley doubled to deep right center, Altuve scored41
    		Altuve doubled to deep left, Maldonado and Siri scored31
    		Tucker homered to right11
  • 5TH INNING
    		Contreras hit sacrifice fly to center, Celestino scored01
    123456789RHE
    HOU19-11
    		02300600011151
    MIN18-12
    		1000101003100
    • Target FieldMinneapolis, MN
    HOUAstros
    MINTwins
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Altuve 2B52231000.275.375.551.92611.0
    M. Brantley DH42110110.271.345.393.7375.5
    A. Bregman 3B42210100.255.364.472.8367.0
    Y. Alvarez LF51200003.258.369.538.9073.0
    Y. Gurriel 1B51100005.204.248.311.5582.0
    K. Tucker RF41221112.250.354.435.7909.5
    J. Pena SS40230022.262.325.495.8204.0
    J. Siri CF51210013.211.262.316.5783.5
    M. Maldonado C51100012.086.188.186.3731.5
    HITTERSAB
    J. Altuve 2B5
    M. Brantley DH4
    A. Bregman 3B4
    Y. Alvarez LF5
    Y. Gurriel 1B5
    K. Tucker RF4
    J. Pena SS4
    J. Siri CF5
    M. Maldonado C5
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      B. Buxton CF20000011.263.325.6841.010-0.5
      M. Contreras LF21010002.000.000.000.0002.0
      M. Kepler RF31100002.242.342.444.7873.0
      A. Kirilloff RF10100100.154.214.154.3682.0
      G. Sanchez C30000115.190.264.316.5811.5
      J. Godoy C00000000.000.400.000.4000.0
      J. Polanco 2B30220112.257.354.413.7675.5
      J. Miranda 1B40100025.143.189.286.4750.0
      G. Urshela 3B40000015.222.284.278.562-0.5
      R. Jeffers DH40100012.200.282.386.6680.5
      G. Celestino LF-CF41200021.341.408.432.8403.0
      R. Lewis SS40200012.333.333.389.7221.5
      HITTERSAB
      B. Buxton CF2
      M. Contreras LF2
      M. Kepler RF3
      A. Kirilloff RF1
      G. Sanchez C3
      J. Godoy C0
      J. Polanco 2B3
      J. Miranda 1B4
      G. Urshela 3B4
      R. Jeffers DH4
      G. Celestino LF-CF4
      R. Lewis SS4
        BATTING
        • 2B - J. Altuve, M. Brantley (5), A. Bregman (8), K. Tucker (5)
        • HR - J. Altuve (6), K. Tucker (5)
        • SF - J. Pena (3)
        • RBI - J. Altuve 3 (10), M. Brantley (11), A. Bregman (20), K. Tucker 2 (19), J. Pena 3 (23), J. Siri (5)
        • 2-Out RBI - K. Tucker, J. Pena 2 (2), J. Siri
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Pena 2 (2), J. Siri
        BATTING
        • 2B - M. Kepler (5), J. Polanco (8), G. Celestino (4)
        • SF - M. Contreras
        • RBI - M. Contreras, J. Polanco 2 (20)
        • 2-Out RBI - J. Polanco
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - G. Sanchez 3 (3), J. Polanco, J. Miranda, G. Urshela 2 (2), G. Celestino
        FIELDING
        • E - J. Pena (5)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        J. Urquidy3.03110304.261.296.5
        B. Abreu2.02111403.951.543.0
        P. Maton2.03101103.141.332.5
        R. Stanek1.02001201.691.311.0
        H. Neris0.00000000.640.570.0
        PITCHERSIP
        J. Urquidy3.0
        B. Abreu2.0
        P. Maton2.0
        R. Stanek1.0
        H. Neris0.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        C. Archer3.05543215.331.62-2.0
        Y. Cano2.133302111.571.292.0
        C. Stashak2.26330204.051.050.0
        N. Gordon1.01000000.001.002.0
        PITCHERSIP
        C. Archer3.0
        Y. Cano2.1
        C. Stashak2.2
        N. Gordon1.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Urquidy 44-29, B. Abreu 45-26, P. Maton 38-23, R. Stanek 23-16, H. Neris 1-0
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Urquidy 2-2, B. Abreu 3-1, P. Maton 5-1, R. Stanek 2-0
        • Batters Faced - J. Urquidy 12, B. Abreu 10, P. Maton 11, R. Stanek 6
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - C. Archer 75-42, Y. Cano 36-24, C. Stashak 46-34, N. Gordon 16-9
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Archer 3-3, Y. Cano 3-2, C. Stashak 1-6, N. Gordon 2-0
        • Batters Faced - C. Archer 17, Y. Cano 10, C. Stashak 14, N. Gordon 4
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Castro C290200416.069.206.069.275
        A. Diaz 1B6251382513.210.279.323.602
        N. Goodrum SS361510118.139.162.194.356
        C. McCormick CF84102062618.238.286.393.679
        BENCHAB
        J. Castro C29
        A. Diaz 1B62
        N. Goodrum SS36
        C. McCormick CF84
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Godoy C3200022.000.400.000.400
        BENCHAB
        J. Godoy C3
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        L. Garcia SP2-1028.23.45181157280.87
        C. Javier RP2-0021.20.8311216250.78
        R. Montero RP1-0312.10.738113170.89
        J. Odorizzi SP3-2026.23.382210111171.24
        R. Pressly RP1-145.15.06531231.31
        B. Taylor RP1-109.10.96711431.18
        F. Valdez SP1-2032.13.342712115261.30
        J. Verlander SP4-1040.21.5520746360.64
        BULLPENW-L
        L. Garcia SP2-1
        C. Javier RP2-0
        R. Montero RP1-0
        J. Odorizzi SP3-2
        R. Pressly RP1-1
        B. Taylor RP1-1
        F. Valdez SP1-2
        J. Verlander SP4-1
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Cotton RP0-005.20.00300661.59
        T. Duffey RP1-2011.23.8612521111.11
        J. Duran RP0-1214.23.6810643240.89
        S. Gray SP0-1010.13.487425121.16
        G. Jax RP2-0113.11.3511213171.05
        E. Pagan RP0-148.22.0852110121.73
        J. Ryan SP3-2031.22.56209212311.01
        J. Smith RP1-0010.10.00500260.68
        C. Thielbar RP1-0010.18.71101016161.55
        J. Winder RP2-0022.11.6112424200.72
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Cotton RP0-0
        T. Duffey RP1-2
        J. Duran RP0-1
        S. Gray SP0-1
        G. Jax RP2-0
        E. Pagan RP0-1
        J. Ryan SP3-2
        J. Smith RP1-0
        C. Thielbar RP1-0
        J. Winder RP2-0
            3RD INNING
                      HOUAstros
                      MINTwins
                      • Target FieldMinneapolis, MN
                      TEAM STATS
                      19-11
                      .219
                      AVG
                      37
                      HR
                      120
                      R
                      2.85
                      ERA
                      18-12
                      .235
                      AVG
                      30
                      HR
                      118
                      R
                      3.24
                      ERA
                      PROBABLE PITCHERS
                      J. UrquidyR
                      2-1
                      W-L
                      28.2
                      IP
                      4.40
                      ERA
                      4.75
                      SO/BB
                      1.33
                      WHIP
                      C. ArcherR
                      0-0
                      W-L
                      22.1
                      IP
                      4.43
                      ERA
                      1.83
                      SO/BB
                      1.48
                      WHIP
                      PROBABLE PITCHER
                      .J. Urquidy
                      R
                      2-1, 28.2 IP, 4.40 ERA
                      PROBABLE PITCHER
                      .C. Archer
                      R
                      0-0, 22.1 IP, 4.43 ERA
                      LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
                      1 J. Altuve 2B641775.266
                      2 M. Brantley DH10328102.272
                      3 A. Bregman 3B10225195.245
                      4 Y. Alvarez LF8822168.250
                      5 Y. Gurriel 1B982050.204
                      6 K. Tucker RF10425174.240
                      7 J. Pena SS9925206.253
                      8 J. Siri CF521041.192
                      9 M. Maldonado C65552.077
                      LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
                      1 B. Buxton CF7420179.270
                      2 M. Kepler RF9623125.240
                      3 G. Sanchez C761591.197
                      4 J. Polanco 2B10626183.245
                      5 J. Miranda 1B31431.129
                      6 G. Urshela 3B862071.233
                      7 R. Jeffers DH661393.197
                      8 G. Celestino LF401310.325
                      9 R. Lewis SS14400.286
                      INJURIES
                      INJURIES
                      PLAYERS
                      		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
                      Lance McCullersForearm06-14-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 15
                      Aledmys DiazUndisclosed05-12-2022Expected to be out until at least May 13
                      Taylor JonesBack06-09-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 10
                      Jake MeyersShoulder05-24-2022Expected to be out until at least May 25
                      INJURIES
                      PLAYERS
                      		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
                      Miguel SanoKnee06-24-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 25
                      Dylan BundyIllness05-13-2022Expected to be out until at least May 14
                      Carlos CorreaFinger05-15-2022Expected to be out until at least May 16
                      Danny CoulombeHip05-25-2022Expected to be out until at least May 26
                      Kenta MaedaElbow09-14-2022Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
                      Kyle GarlickCalf05-15-2022Expected to be out until at least May 16
                      Chris PaddackElbow05-31-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
                      Jorge AlcalaElbow06-09-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 10
                      Luis ArraezIllness05-11-2022Expected to be out until at least May 12
                      Jhon RomeroBiceps06-23-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 24
                      Bailey OberGroin05-19-2022Expected to be out until at least May 20
                      Randy DobnakFinger06-03-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 4
                      Trevor LarnachGroin05-17-2022Expected to be out until at least May 18
