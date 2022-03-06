Miguel Sano Knee 06-24-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 25

Dylan Bundy Illness 05-13-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 14

Carlos Correa Finger 05-15-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 16

Danny Coulombe Hip 05-25-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 26

Kenta Maeda Elbow 09-14-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15

Kyle Garlick Calf 05-15-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 16

Chris Paddack Elbow 05-31-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1

Jorge Alcala Elbow 06-09-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 10

Luis Arraez Illness 05-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 12

Jhon Romero Biceps 06-23-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 24

Bailey Ober Groin 05-19-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 20

Randy Dobnak Finger 06-03-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 4