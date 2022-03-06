GAMETRACKER
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Altuve 2B
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|.375
|.551
|.926
|11.0
|M. Brantley DH
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|.345
|.393
|.737
|5.5
|A. Bregman 3B
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|.364
|.472
|.836
|7.0
|Y. Alvarez LF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|.369
|.538
|.907
|3.0
|Y. Gurriel 1B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.204
|.248
|.311
|.558
|2.0
|K. Tucker RF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|.354
|.435
|.790
|9.5
|J. Pena SS
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.262
|.325
|.495
|.820
|4.0
|J. Siri CF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|.262
|.316
|.578
|3.5
|M. Maldonado C
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.086
|.188
|.186
|.373
|1.5
|B. Buxton CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|.325
|.684
|1.010
|-0.5
|M. Contreras LF
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|2.0
|M. Kepler RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|.342
|.444
|.787
|3.0
|A. Kirilloff RF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|.214
|.154
|.368
|2.0
|G. Sanchez C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|.190
|.264
|.316
|.581
|1.5
|J. Godoy C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.400
|.000
|.400
|0.0
|J. Polanco 2B
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|.354
|.413
|.767
|5.5
|J. Miranda 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.143
|.189
|.286
|.475
|0.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.222
|.284
|.278
|.562
|-0.5
|R. Jeffers DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.282
|.386
|.668
|0.5
|G. Celestino LF-CF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.341
|.408
|.432
|.840
|3.0
|R. Lewis SS
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.333
|.389
|.722
|1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Urquidy
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4.26
|1.29
|6.5
|B. Abreu
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3.95
|1.54
|3.0
|P. Maton
|2.0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.14
|1.33
|2.5
|R. Stanek
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.69
|1.31
|1.0
|H. Neris
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.64
|0.57
|0.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Archer
|3.0
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|5.33
|1.62
|-2.0
|Y. Cano
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|11.57
|1.29
|2.0
|C. Stashak
|2.2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4.05
|1.05
|0.0
|N. Gordon
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Castro C
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|.069
|.206
|.069
|.275
|A. Diaz 1B
|62
|5
|13
|8
|2
|5
|13
|.210
|.279
|.323
|.602
|N. Goodrum SS
|36
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|18
|.139
|.162
|.194
|.356
|C. McCormick CF
|84
|10
|20
|6
|2
|6
|18
|.238
|.286
|.393
|.679
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|L. Garcia SP
|2-1
|0
|28.2
|3.45
|18
|11
|5
|7
|28
|0.87
|C. Javier RP
|2-0
|0
|21.2
|0.83
|11
|2
|1
|6
|25
|0.78
|R. Montero RP
|1-0
|3
|12.1
|0.73
|8
|1
|1
|3
|17
|0.89
|J. Odorizzi SP
|3-2
|0
|26.2
|3.38
|22
|10
|1
|11
|17
|1.24
|R. Pressly RP
|1-1
|4
|5.1
|5.06
|5
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1.31
|B. Taylor RP
|1-1
|0
|9.1
|0.96
|7
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1.18
|F. Valdez SP
|1-2
|0
|32.1
|3.34
|27
|12
|1
|15
|26
|1.30
|J. Verlander SP
|4-1
|0
|40.2
|1.55
|20
|7
|4
|6
|36
|0.64
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Cotton RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|6
|6
|1.59
|T. Duffey RP
|1-2
|0
|11.2
|3.86
|12
|5
|2
|1
|11
|1.11
|J. Duran RP
|0-1
|2
|14.2
|3.68
|10
|6
|4
|3
|24
|0.89
|S. Gray SP
|0-1
|0
|10.1
|3.48
|7
|4
|2
|5
|12
|1.16
|G. Jax RP
|2-0
|1
|13.1
|1.35
|11
|2
|1
|3
|17
|1.05
|E. Pagan RP
|0-1
|4
|8.2
|2.08
|5
|2
|1
|10
|12
|1.73
|J. Ryan SP
|3-2
|0
|31.2
|2.56
|20
|9
|2
|12
|31
|1.01
|J. Smith RP
|1-0
|0
|10.1
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0.68
|C. Thielbar RP
|1-0
|0
|10.1
|8.71
|10
|10
|1
|6
|16
|1.55
|J. Winder RP
|2-0
|0
|22.1
|1.61
|12
|4
|2
|4
|20
|0.72
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Altuve 2B
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|.375
|.551
|.926
|11.0
|M. Brantley DH
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|.345
|.393
|.737
|5.5
|A. Bregman 3B
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|.364
|.472
|.836
|7.0
|Y. Alvarez LF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|.369
|.538
|.907
|3.0
|Y. Gurriel 1B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.204
|.248
|.311
|.558
|2.0
|K. Tucker RF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|.354
|.435
|.790
|9.5
|J. Pena SS
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.262
|.325
|.495
|.820
|4.0
|J. Siri CF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|.262
|.316
|.578
|3.5
|M. Maldonado C
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.086
|.188
|.186
|.373
|1.5
|Total
|41
|11
|15
|11
|2
|3
|6
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Buxton CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|.325
|.684
|1.010
|-0.5
|M. Contreras LF
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|2.0
|M. Kepler RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|.342
|.444
|.787
|3.0
|A. Kirilloff RF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|.214
|.154
|.368
|2.0
|G. Sanchez C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|.190
|.264
|.316
|.581
|1.5
|J. Godoy C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.400
|.000
|.400
|0.0
|J. Polanco 2B
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|.354
|.413
|.767
|5.5
|J. Miranda 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.143
|.189
|.286
|.475
|0.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.222
|.284
|.278
|.562
|-0.5
|R. Jeffers DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|.282
|.386
|.668
|0.5
|G. Celestino LF-CF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.341
|.408
|.432
|.840
|3.0
|R. Lewis SS
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.333
|.389
|.722
|1.5
|Total
|34
|3
|10
|3
|0
|3
|10
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Urquidy
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4.26
|1.29
|6.5
|B. Abreu
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3.95
|1.54
|3.0
|P. Maton
|2.0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.14
|1.33
|2.5
|R. Stanek
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.69
|1.31
|1.0
|H. Neris
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.64
|0.57
|0.0
|Total
|8.0
|10
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Archer
|3.0
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|5.33
|1.62
|-2.0
|Y. Cano
|2.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|11.57
|1.29
|2.0
|C. Stashak
|2.2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4.05
|1.05
|0.0
|N. Gordon
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|Total
|9.0
|15
|11
|10
|3
|6
|2
|-
|-
|-
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Castro C
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|.069
|.206
|.069
|.275
|A. Diaz 1B
|62
|5
|13
|8
|2
|5
|13
|.210
|.279
|.323
|.602
|N. Goodrum SS
|36
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|18
|.139
|.162
|.194
|.356
|C. McCormick CF
|84
|10
|20
|6
|2
|6
|18
|.238
|.286
|.393
|.679
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|L. Garcia SP
|2-1
|0
|28.2
|3.45
|18
|11
|5
|7
|28
|0.87
|C. Javier RP
|2-0
|0
|21.2
|0.83
|11
|2
|1
|6
|25
|0.78
|R. Montero RP
|1-0
|3
|12.1
|0.73
|8
|1
|1
|3
|17
|0.89
|J. Odorizzi SP
|3-2
|0
|26.2
|3.38
|22
|10
|1
|11
|17
|1.24
|R. Pressly RP
|1-1
|4
|5.1
|5.06
|5
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1.31
|B. Taylor RP
|1-1
|0
|9.1
|0.96
|7
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1.18
|F. Valdez SP
|1-2
|0
|32.1
|3.34
|27
|12
|1
|15
|26
|1.30
|J. Verlander SP
|4-1
|0
|40.2
|1.55
|20
|7
|4
|6
|36
|0.64
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Cotton RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|6
|6
|1.59
|T. Duffey RP
|1-2
|0
|11.2
|3.86
|12
|5
|2
|1
|11
|1.11
|J. Duran RP
|0-1
|2
|14.2
|3.68
|10
|6
|4
|3
|24
|0.89
|S. Gray SP
|0-1
|0
|10.1
|3.48
|7
|4
|2
|5
|12
|1.16
|G. Jax RP
|2-0
|1
|13.1
|1.35
|11
|2
|1
|3
|17
|1.05
|E. Pagan RP
|0-1
|4
|8.2
|2.08
|5
|2
|1
|10
|12
|1.73
|J. Ryan SP
|3-2
|0
|31.2
|2.56
|20
|9
|2
|12
|31
|1.01
|J. Smith RP
|1-0
|0
|10.1
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0.68
|C. Thielbar RP
|1-0
|0
|10.1
|8.71
|10
|10
|1
|6
|16
|1.55
|J. Winder RP
|2-0
|0
|22.1
|1.61
|12
|4
|2
|4
|20
|0.72
- Nick Gordon relieved Cody Stashak
- Jose Godoy catching
- K. Tucker: Strike swinging, Ball, Tucker popped out to third
- J. Pena: Ball, Pena singled to left
- J. Siri: Ball, Ball, Siri reached on fielder's choice to third, Pena out at second
- M. Maldonado: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Maldonado grounded out to second
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Hector Neris relieved Ryne Stanek
- C. Stashak Pitching:
- M. Brantley: Strike looking, Brantley flied out to left
- A. Bregman: Strike looking, Foul, Bregman singled to left
- Y. Alvarez: Strike swinging, Alvarez reached on fielder's choice to second, Bregman out at second
- Y. Gurriel: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Gurriel flied out to right
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ryne Stanek relieved Phil Maton
- R. Jeffers: Jeffers singled to deep right center
- G. Celestino: Strike looking, Celestino singled to right, Jeffers to second
- R. Lewis: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Lewis struck out swinging
- M. Contreras: Strike swinging, Contreras reached on fielder's choice to first, Jeffers to third, Celestino out at second
- A. Kirilloff: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Kirilloff walked, Contreras to second
- G. Sanchez: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Maton Pitching:
- R. Lewis: Lewis lined out to left
- M. Contreras: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Contreras safe at first on shortstop Pena fielding error
- A. Kirilloff: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Kirilloff singled to right center, Contreras to third
- G. Sanchez: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Sanchez walked, Kirilloff to second
- J. Polanco: Strike looking, Polanco singled to right, Contreras scored, Kirilloff to third, Sanchez to second
- J. Miranda: Strike swinging, Miranda popped out to first
- G. Urshela: Urshela flied out to deep right
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Cano Pitching:
- K. Tucker: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tucker homered to right
- J. Pena: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pena struck out swinging
- J. Siri: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Siri singled to right
- M. Maldonado: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Maldonado singled to center, Siri to third
- Cody Stashak relieved Yennier Cano
- J. Altuve: Strike swinging, Maldonado to second on passed ball, Altuve doubled to deep left, Maldonado and Siri scored
- M. Brantley: Ball, Strike looking, Brantley doubled to deep right center, Altuve scored
- A. Bregman: Ball, Foul, Bregman doubled to left center, Brantley scored
- Y. Alvarez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Alvarez singled to center, Bregman to third
- Y. Gurriel: Gurriel fouled out to shortstop
- K. Tucker: Tucker doubled to deep right, Bregman scored, Alvarez to third
- J. Pena: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Pena struck out looking
- Middle of the 6th (6 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Phil Maton relieved Bryan Abreu
- J. Miranda: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Miranda singled to left
- G. Urshela: Strike swinging, Foul, Urshela reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Miranda out at second
- R. Jeffers: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Jeffers grounded out to pitcher, Urshela to second
- G. Celestino: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Celestino struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Abreu Pitching:
- G. Celestino: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Celestino doubled to right
- R. Lewis: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Lewis singled to center, Celestino to third
- M. Contreras: Contreras hit sacrifice fly to center, Celestino scored
- M. Kepler: Strike looking, Kepler grounded out to first, Lewis to second
- G. Sanchez: Ball, Sanchez hit by pitch
- J. Polanco: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Polanco struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Abreu Pitching:
- J. Polanco: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Polanco walked
- J. Miranda: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Miranda struck out on foul tip
- G. Urshela: Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Urshela struck out looking
- R. Jeffers: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Jeffers struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Altuve 2B
|64
|17
|7
|5
|.266
|2 M. Brantley DH
|103
|28
|10
|2
|.272
|3 A. Bregman 3B
|102
|25
|19
|5
|.245
|4 Y. Alvarez LF
|88
|22
|16
|8
|.250
|5 Y. Gurriel 1B
|98
|20
|5
|0
|.204
|6 K. Tucker RF
|104
|25
|17
|4
|.240
|7 J. Pena SS
|99
|25
|20
|6
|.253
|8 J. Siri CF
|52
|10
|4
|1
|.192
|9 M. Maldonado C
|65
|5
|5
|2
|.077
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Buxton CF
|74
|20
|17
|9
|.270
|2 M. Kepler RF
|96
|23
|12
|5
|.240
|3 G. Sanchez C
|76
|15
|9
|1
|.197
|4 J. Polanco 2B
|106
|26
|18
|3
|.245
|5 J. Miranda 1B
|31
|4
|3
|1
|.129
|6 G. Urshela 3B
|86
|20
|7
|1
|.233
|7 R. Jeffers DH
|66
|13
|9
|3
|.197
|8 G. Celestino LF
|40
|13
|1
|0
|.325
|9 R. Lewis SS
|14
|4
|0
|0
|.286
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Lance McCullers
|Forearm
|06-14-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 15
|Aledmys Diaz
|Undisclosed
|05-12-2022Expected to be out until at least May 13
|Taylor Jones
|Back
|06-09-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 10
|Jake Meyers
|Shoulder
|05-24-2022Expected to be out until at least May 25
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Miguel Sano
|Knee
|06-24-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 25
|Dylan Bundy
|Illness
|05-13-2022Expected to be out until at least May 14
|Carlos Correa
|Finger
|05-15-2022Expected to be out until at least May 16
|Danny Coulombe
|Hip
|05-25-2022Expected to be out until at least May 26
|Kenta Maeda
|Elbow
|09-14-2022Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Kyle Garlick
|Calf
|05-15-2022Expected to be out until at least May 16
|Chris Paddack
|Elbow
|05-31-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Jorge Alcala
|Elbow
|06-09-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 10
|Luis Arraez
|Illness
|05-11-2022Expected to be out until at least May 12
|Jhon Romero
|Biceps
|06-23-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 24
|Bailey Ober
|Groin
|05-19-2022Expected to be out until at least May 20
|Randy Dobnak
|Finger
|06-03-2022Expected to be out until at least Jun 4
|Trevor Larnach
|Groin
|05-17-2022Expected to be out until at least May 18