David Robertson Undisclosed 05-15-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 16

Andrelton Simmons Shoulder 05-14-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 15

Marcus Stroman Illness 05-18-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 19

Clint Frazier Illness 05-14-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 15

Sean Newcomb Ankle 05-24-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 25

Alec Mills Back 06-09-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 10

David Bote Shoulder 06-05-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 6

Michael Hermosillo Quadriceps 06-19-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 20

Brad Wieck Elbow 07-21-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 22

Adbert Alzolay Lat 06-03-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 4

Codi Heuer Elbow 05-31-2023 Out for the season

Ethan Roberts Shoulder 05-27-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 28

Nick Madrigal Back 05-19-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 20