Lance Lynn Knee 06-02-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 3

Lucas Giolito Illness 05-17-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 18

Eloy Jimenez Hamstring 06-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 5

Aaron Bummer Knee 05-21-2022 Expected to be out until at least May 22

Garrett Crochet Elbow 05-31-2023 Out for the season