The Oakland Athletics continue to struggle with their offense, and right-hander Frankie Montas knows that all too well.

Montas is scheduled to take the mound against the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday, hoping to prevent the A's from getting swept in their second straight three-game series and fifth time overall this season.

Oakland was shut out for the seventh time this season on Saturday in an 8-0 loss to the Red Sox, who have won three in a row.

The A's are an MLB-worst 7-22 at home.

Montas (2-5, 3.20 ERA) had a 2.31 ERA in six starts in May, but went 0-3 as the A's combined to score six runs in those games.

He went seven strong innings in each of his last two outings, but the A's couldn't capitalize on his efforts.

Montas limited the Houston Astros to two runs and seven hits and didn't walk a batter on Tuesday, but took the loss in the 3-1 defeat.

Five days earlier, he held the Texas Rangers to one run and four hits and left with the score tied at 1-1. Oakland eventually dropped a 4-1 decision.

"End of the day, you've still got to go out there and do your job," Montas said after the loss to the Rangers. "Runs are going to come. Of course, the guys are trying to have your back and get you some runs, but at the end of the day, you can't control that. You have to still go out there and compete and do your job."

The Red Sox will counter with veteran left-hander Rich Hill (1-3, 4.85).

Hill (1-3, 4.85) went 16 straight innings without allowing a run over parts of five starts earlier this season, but the 42-year-old hasn't been as sharp in recent outings.

He gave up six runs and seven hits -- including two homers -- over four innings in a 10-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Hill said the ball didn't feel right coming out of his hand for most of the game, but didn't have any explanations as to why.

"There aren't any excuses," Hill said. "It's not mechanically. It's not tipping. It's not any of those things. Those are side notes to what's going on. However, you've got to figure it out and get the job done when you're out there."

Hill is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in eight career appearances against the A's, including four starts.

He faced them on April 26, 2021 and gave up two runs on two hits and struck out 10 in six innings. Hill, however, took the loss in the 2-1 defeat after surrendering a two-run homer to Sean Murphy in the fourth inning.

Montas is 0-1 with 1.98 ERA in four career appearances against Boston, including two starts.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is 4-for-6 with two doubles in his career off Montas. Devers is 5-for-17 with three doubles and three RBIs in his last four games overall.

The Red Sox activated Jarren Duran on Friday and placed Jackie Bradley Jr. on paternity leave. Duran had two hits and started in right field on Saturday, the first time he has played that position in the majors.

