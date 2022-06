Wil Myers Knee 06-30-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Drew Pomeranz Elbow 06-18-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 19

Joe Musgrove Undisclosed 06-23-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 24

Pierce Johnson Elbow 06-28-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 29

Austin Adams Forearm 07-21-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 22

Fernando Tatis Wrist 07-31-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Matt Beaty Shoulder 07-08-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 9