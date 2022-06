Justin Wilson Elbow 07-31-2023 Out for the season

Lucas Sims Back 07-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 12

Tyler Naquin Quadriceps 06-30-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Jeff Hoffman Undisclosed 06-30-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Aristides Aquino Ankle 07-21-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 22

Tyler Stephenson Thumb 07-09-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 10

Tony Santillan Back 06-28-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 29

Justin Dunn Shoulder 07-15-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 16

Vladimir Gutierrez Elbow 07-21-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 22

Jake Fraley Knee 07-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 12

Tejay Antone Elbow 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Connor Overton Back 07-31-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Nick Lodolo Back 07-03-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 4

Daniel Duarte Elbow 06-30-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1