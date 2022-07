Liam Hendriks Forearm 07-03-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 4

Yasmani Grandal Back 07-10-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 11

Kyle Crick Elbow 07-05-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 6

Eloy Jimenez Hamstring 07-03-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 4

Adam Engel Hamstring 07-02-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 3

Aaron Bummer Shoulder 07-09-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 10

Danny Mendick Knee 02-28-2023 Out for the season

Adam Haseley Illness 07-02-2022 Probable for Jul 3

Garrett Crochet Elbow 05-31-2023 Out for the season