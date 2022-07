Yadier Molina Knee 07-07-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 8

T.J. McFarland Illness 07-03-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 4

Corey Dickerson Calf 07-07-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 8

Steven Matz Shoulder 07-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 12

Drew VerHagen Shoulder 07-08-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 9

Alex Reyes Shoulder 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Jack Flaherty Shoulder 07-31-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Tyler O'Neill Hamstring 07-06-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 7

Harrison Bader Foot 07-06-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 7

Genesis Cabrera Illness 07-02-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 3