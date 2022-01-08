The Mitch White bandwagon figures to grow over time, yet no matter how big it gets, it will be hard to get more high profile than the guy who already is on board.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander will make just his seventh start of the season on Wednesday against the visiting Colorado Rockies and his 11th in parts of three major league seasons. Though not a huge sample size, it is enough for a Cy Young Award winner to take notice.

Consider Dodgers left-hander David Price a huge White fan. The 36-year-old Price has made 19 relief appearances for the Dodgers this season and is on track to not make a start in a season for the first time in his 14-year major league career.

Price has no problem saying there are others more deserving of getting starts.

"I like these young guys getting their starts," Price said, per the Orange County Register. "I like seeing these young guys go out there and try and establish themselves. I love watching Mitch White pitch. He's got good stuff.

"That's what he needs. He needs to pitch in the big leagues, not pitch in Triple-A. That's a waste of time. He needs to be in the big leagues pitching."

In 11 total appearances this season, White is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA. He has a 3.64 mark for the Dodgers in 34 career appearances. He will enter Wednesday's start coming off an outing Thursday against the San Diego Padres in which he gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings.

In three appearances (one start) in his career against the Rockies, White is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA.

The Rockies will get their first look at right-hander Jose Urena when he takes the mound in his Colorado debut. Urena is set to take the rotation spot of Antonio Senzatela, who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Urena had a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this season before he was designated for assignment in early May. He signed with the Rockies as a free agent.

Urena made five starts at Triple-A Albuquerque after his signing to build up his innings. He went 0-1 with a 7.29 ERA before getting the call to face the Dodgers.

In four career appearances against Los Angeles (three starts), Urena is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA, but he hasn't faced them since 2017 when he was a member of the Miami Marlins.

The Rockies will have an improved defense behind Urena. They lead the major leagues with 59 errors but have not made one in a season-long 10 consecutive games.

"The first three weeks of the season we got off to a very good start," Rockies manager Bud Black said about the team's defense, per the Denver Post. "I thought we were playing some really solid baseball (and) then it sort of went the other way. ... We talk about the peaks and valleys of the season and that valley was probably a little bit too long and too deep."

The Dodgers won the first two games of the current series, getting the best of the Rockies Tuesday behind home runs from Max Muncy and Mookie Betts.

--Field Level Media