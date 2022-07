Jon Berti Groin 07-27-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 28

Jorge Soler Back 08-01-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Garrett Cooper Wrist 08-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 5

Brian Anderson Shoulder 08-02-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 3

Jazz Chisholm Back 09-01-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 2

Tommy Nance Groin 08-08-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 9

Jimmy Yacabonis Groin 07-27-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 28

Edward Cabrera Elbow 07-31-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Elieser Hernandez Illness 07-27-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 28

Cole Sulser Lat 07-27-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 28

Paul Campbell Elbow 07-29-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 30

Sean Guenther Elbow 06-30-2023 Out for the season

Max Meyer Elbow 08-08-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 9

Zach Pop Undisclosed 07-26-2022 Probable for Jul 27

Jesus Luzardo Forearm 07-31-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Cody Poteet Elbow 09-18-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 19