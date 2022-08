Jason Heyward Knee 08-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 5

Wade Miley Shoulder 08-12-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 13

Andrelton Simmons Shoulder 08-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 5

Kyle Hendricks Shoulder 08-17-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 18

Steven Brault Illness 08-08-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 9

Alec Mills Back 08-14-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Michael Hermosillo Quadriceps 08-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 5

Brad Wieck Elbow 08-31-2023 Out for the season

Adbert Alzolay Lat 08-25-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 26

Codi Heuer Elbow 05-31-2023 Out for the season