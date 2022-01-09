Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen brings a shutout streak to the mound in a road game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Gallen (9-2, 2.78 ERA) has not allowed a run in his past three starts covering 21 1/3 innings. This month, he is 4-0 in four starts, with a 1.00 ERA.

Gallen is quick to credit his teammates -- specifically, the Arizona offense -- for his success.

"You've got to tip your cap," he said. "It's a lot easier going out there and pitching with a lead, and it's way easier when you're going out there pitching with a lead with a defense like we have and guys able to catch the ball, so it's been fun."

Gallen pitched a career-long 7 1/3 innings in his most recent start on Thursday at the San Francisco Giants and struck out a career-high 12 in a 5-0 Arizona victory. He allowed just four hits and didn't walk a batter.

Even more impressive, he threw first-pitch strikes to the first 21 batters and 23 of 25 overall.

"I think just getting ahead (in the count) early, I think that's a big one," Gallen said. "I felt like I was ahead early (against the Giants), and I felt like I was able to put them away after one or two pitches."

Gallen also went 4-0 in May with a 3.06 ERA. The only non-quality start of his six outings during the month was against Kansas City on May 24.

In the appearance, the first of his career against the Royals, Gallen did not get a decision in his team's 8-6 win after he was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, matching a season high for hits and runs allowed.

Kansas City left fielder MJ Melendez was 2-for-3 with a double and home run off Gallen.

After losing 7-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night, the Royals will look to split the two-game series. They plan to send right-hander Brady Singer to the mound for the series finale.

Singer (6-4, 3.27) has had only one bad month as a starter this season. He went 1-3 in five starts in June with a 5.97 ERA but is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA in August.

In his most recent outing Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, he showed his ability to bounce back from early adversity. He walked four through the first three innings but kept the Rays off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.

He eventually allowed two runs and five hits in six innings of the Royals' 3-2 win in 10 innings. He didn't walk another batter after the third inning and struck out seven overall.

"He was trying to find that release point (on his fastball) because the ball was really taking off," Royals manager Mike Matheny said. "He's always had good run, but it was a little bit more than what he would normally have. It just took a little while for him to get locked in. Once he did, then everything else just kind of fell in place."

Singer has never faced Arizona.

