Scoring runs has not been a major issue for either the Houston Astros or Texas Rangers. The difference between the two American League West rivals is run prevention.

Astros pitching is among the best in the major leagues, while the Rangers rank in the bottom third among all MLB teams in runs allowed.

The task doesn't get any easier for the Rangers' staff as it faces the challenge of a two-game series starting Tuesday against the division-leading Astros at Arlington, Texas.

The Astros hold a 10-4 edge in the season series.

Both clubs were off on Monday, and Astros pitchers entered the day having allowed the second-fewest number of runs in baseball (428). Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (398) have yielded fewer.

Rangers pitchers, on the other hand, have given up 572 runs, the 10th-most in the major leagues. On Sunday, the Rangers lost 9-8 to the Detroit Tigers, falling to 10-27 in one-run games.

In terms of scoring, the Astros ranked eighth in runs (584) and the Rangers followed at ninth (579) heading into Monday.

In Tuesday's series opener, the Rangers will look to do damage against one of the top left-handers in the American League.

Astros lefty Framber Valdez (13-4, 2.65 ERA) is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in three starts against Texas this season, and he is 5-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 11 appearances (eight starts) over his career.

The Rangers counter with right-hander Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.19).

Dunning will be facing the Astros for the third time this season, posting a 1.54 ERA in two no-decisions against them. In head-to-head meetings agianst the Astros in his career, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA in 11 2/3 innings over four outings (three starts).

The Rangers have three players with a chance to score 100 runs: Marcus Semien (76), Corey Seager (74) and Adolis Garcia (72).

That 100-run milestone still means something, according to Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley.

"For me, I think it's really important," Beasley said on the club's pregame radio show. "If you score 100 runs, you're helping your team win ballgames. That's really, to me, the only barometer that really, really counts. Because scoring runs, one more run than the opposition, is how you win a ballgame."

Each member of the trio also has at least 20 home runs: Seager (28), Garcia (21) and Semien (20).

"So, any time we focus on scoring runs, and we make it a goal, 100 runs has been like a big deal over the years, especially for leadoff-type hitters, second hitters in the lineup, and even guys who hit third," Beasley said. "They always focus on scoring 100 runs. ... It is a milestone, and I think it's something that's really important, and has value in the game."

The Astros have threats up and down the lineup, including designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who is having a monster season, batting .294 with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs and a .995 OPS.

While Alvarez is having a season worthy of MVP consideration, the 25-year-old also has dealt with right hand discomfort since before the All-Star break. Consequently, his numbers have been down in August, hitting .234 with one home run and a .312 slugging percentage in the month.

"I don't feel pain," Alvarez said. "It's just something that comes up sometimes and bothers me. Obviously, I continue to play. That doesn't justify the results I've been having."

