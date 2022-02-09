The Atlanta Braves scratched Jake Odorizzi and recalled fellow right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A to start Saturday night's game against the visiting Miami Marlins.

Odorizzi, who allowed just three runs in his past two starts, is experiencing arm fatigue.

Elder (1-3, 4.45 ERA) gets his sixth career start since making his major league debut in April. He has faced Miami twice, including a 10-strikeout effort on Aug. 14 in which he allowed one run on three hits in seven innings.

Miami will counter with right-hander Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.45 ERA).

Cabrera has only faced Atlanta once, and that happened last year when he allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

He is a much better pitcher this year, however. Cabrera went 0-3 last year with a 5.81 ERA. The Marlins won just one of his seven starts.

This year, the Marlins are 5-3 when Cabrera pitches. He has allowed more than one run only twice this year, including in his most recent start. In that game, he allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings in an 8-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Cabrera hadn't given up a run in his previous four games.

"I'm learning I can never let my guard down, especially when I'm facing a lineup like the Dodgers," Cabrera said.

The Braves lineup is just as challenging. In fact, in Friday's series opener, the Braves slugged five homers in an 8-1 win.

Atlanta, which has hit 201 homers this year, enters Saturday's game ranked second in the majors in total runs scored (657 for an average of 4.94 per game). The Braves also rank second in the majors in slugging percentage (.445).

That's in stark contrast to the Marlins, who rank 27th in runs and slugging percentage and 23rd in homers (116).

The Braves have three players with at least 20 homers: Austin Riley (34). Matt Olson (27) and Marcell Ozuna (20).

That list doesn't include Ronald Acuna Jr., who hit 41 homers in 2019 and 24 last year in just 82 games. This year, though, Acuna has been dealing with knee pain and has 11 homers.

"It feels terrible," Acuna said of his injury. "But I'm going to play through it until the season ends."

The Braves have won three straight games and 18 of their past 23. They enter Saturday's game three games behind the New York Mets in the National League East but well in front in the wild-card standings.

Meanwhile, Miami, which has lost five straight games and 11 of 14, is 21 games below .500 and way out of playoff contention and limping toward the finish line. Only one player in Friday's starting lineup for the Marlins owned an OPS above .750 -- rookie infielder Charles Leblanc (.811).

And while Leblanc has been impressive, he has only played 24 major league games.

Beyond that, the Marlins boast some veterans who are strong defensively but are mostly struggling on offense. Catcher Jacob Stallings (.569 OPS) and shortstop Miguel Rojas (.597 OPS) fall into that category.

--Field Level Media