Joey Votto Shoulder 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Mike Moustakas Calf 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Justin Wilson Elbow 07-31-2023 Out for the season

Lucas Sims Back 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Jeff Hoffman Elbow 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Aramis Garcia Finger 09-12-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 13

Tyler Stephenson Collarbone 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Tony Santillan Back 01-31-2023 Out for the season

T.J. Zeuch Back 09-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 12

Vladimir Gutierrez Elbow 08-31-2023 Out for the season

Tejay Antone Elbow 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Robert Dugger Shoulder 09-21-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 22

Connor Overton Back 09-17-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 18

Hunter Greene Shoulder 09-15-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 16

Daniel Duarte Elbow 09-14-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15