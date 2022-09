Max Scherzer Side 09-18-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 19

Trevor May Illness 09-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 12

Starling Marte Finger 09-16-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 17

Joely Rodriguez Neck 09-10-2022 Probable for Sep 11

Sean Reid-Foley Elbow 07-31-2023 Out for the season

Luis Guillorme Groin 09-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 12

Drew Smith Lat 09-14-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15

Joey Lucchesi Elbow 09-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 12

John Curtiss Elbow 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Tylor Megill Shoulder 09-11-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 12

Brett Baty Thumb 10-06-2022 Out for the season