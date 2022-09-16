The Atlanta Braves couldn't generate much offense through the first seven innings in the series opener against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies before turning it on in the eighth.

The Braves erased a one-run deficit with a six-run inning en route to a 7-2 win over the Phillies on Friday.

Atlanta (89-55) will look for another victory when it hosts Philadelphia again on Saturday.

The big blow came from Ronald Acuna Jr., who blasted the go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning. It was Acuna's first homer in September.

"We're gearing up for the playoffs," Acuna said. "We're ready. We feel ready."

The Braves also received a lift from Ozzie Albies, who hit a two-run double. Albies had been out since June 13 with a fractured left foot.

To make room for Albies, right-hander Jay Jackson was designated for assignment and infielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps.

"It was great energy. I was trying to be as positive as I can be and enjoy the moment," Albies said on a postgame interview on Bally Sports South. "It was huge. I came up with extra runs for my team."

Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday's game for the Braves.

In Odorizzi's most recent start on Sunday, he lasted only 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits in a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners. It was his shortest outing since April 20 when he pitched for the Houston Astros.

In two career starts against Philadelphia, Odorizzi is 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA.

The Phillies will look to rebound following a disappointing loss on Friday.

Kyle Schwarber hit his National League-leading 39th home run and Jean Segura added a solo blast.

But it wasn't enough and now the Phillies (80-64) hope to avoid a third straight loss and strengthen their playoff position. Philadelphia resides in the NL's second-wild card, 1 1/2 games up on the San Diego Padres.

"We want to win every day," Schwarber said. "It's a good team over there. It's part of the game. We have to move on to the next day."

The Phillies played with an altered lineup Friday as Rhys Hoskins was unable to return from a bruised right hand. It's possible that Hoskins could play Saturday.

"He took one swing and that was enough," interim manager Rob Thomson said. "He's still a little sore. He tried to swing, still a little sore. So we'll just re-evaluate (Saturday)."

Bryce Harper fouled a ball off his knee in the fourth inning and appeared to be in pain. But Thomson said that it didn't look serious.

In addition, Yairo Munoz was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after fellow infielder Edmundo Sosa was placed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.

"I only try to give my best every time I'm out there. It doesn't matter if it's Triple-A or the big leagues," Munoz said through an interpreter.

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.31 ERA).

Nola has had success against Atlanta through the years. He is 14-9 with a 3.43 ERA in 28 career starts versus the Braves.

