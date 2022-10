Madison Bumgarner Not Injury Related 10-09-2022 Out for the season

Nick Ahmed Shoulder 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Ketel Marte Undisclosed 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Keynan Middleton Toe 10-02-2022 Expected to be out until at least Oct 3

Humberto Castellanos Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Kyle Nelson Elbow 10-02-2022 Expected to be out until at least Oct 3

Emmanuel Rivera Wrist 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Tyler Gilbert Elbow 01-31-2023 Out for the season