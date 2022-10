Austin Meadows Achilles 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Joe Jimenez Back 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Spencer Turnbull Elbow 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Willi Castro Hamstring 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Matt Manning Forearm 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Kyle Funkhouser Shoulder 02-28-2023 Expected to be out until at least Mar 1, 2023

Rony Garcia Shoulder 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Jake Rogers Elbow 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Casey Mize Elbow 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1, 2023

Tarik Skubal Elbow 04-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 1, 2023

Kerry Carpenter Back 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023