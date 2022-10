Evan Longoria Thumb 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Brandon Belt Knee 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Jose Alvarez Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Tommy La Stella Neck 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Alex Wood Shoulder 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Anthony DeSclafani Ankle 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Luis Ortiz Undisclosed 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Carlos Rodon Illness 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Thomas Szapucki Hip 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Mauricio Llovera Elbow 10-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Oct 5

Luis Gonzalez Back 10-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Oct 5