Kevin Kiermaier Hip 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Mike Zunino Shoulder 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Roman Quinn Knee 10-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Oct 5

David Peralta Hip 10-04-2022 Probable for Oct 5

Ryan Yarbrough Oblique 10-07-2022 Expected to be out until at least Oct 8

Andrew Kittredge Elbow 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1, 2023

J.P. Feyereisen Shoulder 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Jalen Beeks Lower Leg 10-04-2022 Expected to be out until at least Oct 5

Ryan Thompson Triceps 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Nick Anderson Foot 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Shane Baz Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Brandon Lowe Back 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023

Colin Poche Oblique 01-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2023