Joey Votto Shoulder 03-04-2023 Probable for start of season

Kevin Newman Illness 02-24-2023 Probable for start of season

Tony Santillan Back 03-29-2023 Questionable for start of season

Nick Senzel Toe 03-09-2023 Probable for start of season

Justin Dunn Shoulder 04-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 14

Vladimir Gutierrez Elbow 02-29-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 1, 2024

Tejay Antone Forearm 07-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 14

Nick Solak Foot 02-24-2023 Probable for start of season