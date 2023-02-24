Stats
CLEGuardians
CINReds
  • Goodyear BallparkGoodyear, AZ
TEAM STATS
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
C. QuantrillR
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
B. WilliamsonL
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
PROBABLE PITCHER
.C. Quantrill
R
0-0
PROBABLE PITCHER
.B. Williamson
L
0-0
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 S. Kwan LF-----
2 G. Arias 3B-----
3 J. Naylor 1B-----
4 W. Brennan RF-----
5 M. Zunino C-----
6 T. Freeman 2B-----
7 B. Rocchio SS-----
8 D. Fry DH-----
9 R. Quinn CF-----
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 J. India 2B-----
2 T. Stephenson DH-----
3 W. Myers RF-----
4 C. Pinder 3B-----
5 W. Benson CF-----
6 L. Maile C-----
7 J. Barrero SS-----
8 S. Fairchild LF-----
9 J. Vosler 1B-----
INJURIES
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Mike ZuninoShoulder02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Myles StrawKnee02-26-2023Probable for start of season
Joey CantilloShoulder02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Nick SandlinShoulder02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Cody MorrisLat03-08-2023Probable for start of season
George ValeraHand04-25-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 26
INJURIES
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Joey VottoShoulder03-04-2023Probable for start of season
Kevin NewmanIllness02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Tony SantillanBack03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
Nick SenzelToe03-09-2023Probable for start of season
Justin DunnShoulder04-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 14
Vladimir GutierrezElbow02-29-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 1, 2024
Tejay AntoneForearm07-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
Nick SolakFoot02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Lyon RichardsonElbow04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
123456789RHE
CLE0-0
---------
CIN0-0
---------
  • Goodyear BallparkGoodyear, AZ
CLEGuardians
CINReds
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
