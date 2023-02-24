StatsStubHub
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 S. Kwan LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 G. Arias 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 J. Naylor 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 W. Brennan RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 M. Zunino C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 T. Freeman 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 B. Rocchio SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 D. Fry DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 R. Quinn CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. India 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 T. Stephenson DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 W. Myers RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 C. Pinder 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 W. Benson CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 L. Maile C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 J. Barrero SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 S. Fairchild LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 J. Vosler 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Mike Zunino
|Shoulder
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Myles Straw
|Knee
|02-26-2023Probable for start of season
|Joey Cantillo
|Shoulder
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Nick Sandlin
|Shoulder
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Cody Morris
|Lat
|03-08-2023Probable for start of season
|George Valera
|Hand
|04-25-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 26
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Joey Votto
|Shoulder
|03-04-2023Probable for start of season
|Kevin Newman
|Illness
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Tony Santillan
|Back
|03-29-2023Questionable for start of season
|Nick Senzel
|Toe
|03-09-2023Probable for start of season
|Justin Dunn
|Shoulder
|04-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Apr 14
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|Elbow
|02-29-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 1, 2024
|Tejay Antone
|Forearm
|07-13-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
|Nick Solak
|Foot
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Lyon Richardson
|Elbow
|04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
