  • 5E. Rodriguez
    3: 85 mph CutterStrike swinging2-1
    2: 85 mph CutterBall2-0
    1: 92 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 3RD INNING
    		Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Lopez scored10
    		Castro homered to center, Cruz, Bae and Joe scored14
  • 4TH INNING
    		Guerrero homered to center, Espinal scored34
    		Barger homered to right44
  • 5TH INNING
    		Espinal homered to left, Biggio scored64
LAST OUT
DUE UP 5TH
    123456789RHE
    TOR0-0
    		00132----660
    PIT0-0
    		00400----440
    • LECOM ParkBradenton, FL
    TORBlue Jays
    PITPirates
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Biggio 2B31100010.333.333.333.6671.5
    S. Espinal SS222211001.0001.0002.5003.50010.0
    L. De Los Santos SS00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    V. Guerrero 1B21121001.500.5002.0002.5007.0
    S. Horwitz 1B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    D. Varsho DH20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    D. Jansen C20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    S. Berman C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    A. Barger 3B21111000.500.5002.0002.5006.0
    O. Lopez RF21100010.500.5001.5002.0003.5
    N. Lukes CF10010000.000.000.000.0001.0
    V. Capra LF20000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
        BATTING
        • 3B - O. Lopez
        • HR - S. Espinal, V. Guerrero, A. Barger
        • SF - N. Lukes
        • RBI - S. Espinal 2 (2), V. Guerrero 2 (2), A. Barger, N. Lukes
        • 2-Out RBI - S. Espinal 2 (2), A. Barger
        BATTING
        • HR - R. Castro
        • RBI - R. Castro 4 (4)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Castro, J. Suwinski
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Castro-Bae-Santana)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        Y. Kikuchi2.01000500.000.507.5
        Z. Thompson0.234431154.009.00-7.5
        J. Burnette0.10000100.000.001.5
        T. Thornton1.00001100.001.002.5
        J. Jackson0.20000100.000.002.5
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 33-20, Z. Thompson 27-13, J. Burnette 6-4, T. Thornton 19-13, J. Jackson 8-4
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 1-0, Z. Thompson 0-2, T. Thornton 1-1, J. Jackson 1-0
        • Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 7, Z. Thompson 8, J. Burnette, T. Thornton 4, J. Jackson 2
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - M. Keller 22-16, R. Contreras 13-10, D. Bednar 17-11, J. Garcia 21-14
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Keller 3-1, R. Contreras 1-1, D. Bednar 1-1
        • Batters Faced - M. Keller 6, R. Contreras 4, D. Bednar 6, J. Garcia 5
        123456789RHE
        TOR0-0
        		00132----660
        PIT0-0
        		00400----440
        • LECOM ParkBradenton, FL
            BATTING
            • 3B - O. Lopez
            • HR - S. Espinal, V. Guerrero, A. Barger
            • SF - N. Lukes
            • RBI - S. Espinal 2 (2), V. Guerrero 2 (2), A. Barger, N. Lukes
            • 2-Out RBI - S. Espinal 2 (2), A. Barger
            BATTING
            • HR - R. Castro
            • RBI - R. Castro 4 (4)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Castro, J. Suwinski
            FIELDING
            • DP - (Castro-Bae-Santana)
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Kikuchi 33-20, Z. Thompson 27-13, J. Burnette 6-4, T. Thornton 19-13, J. Jackson 8-4
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Kikuchi 1-0, Z. Thompson 0-2, T. Thornton 1-1, J. Jackson 1-0
            • Batters Faced - Y. Kikuchi 7, Z. Thompson 8, J. Burnette, T. Thornton 4, J. Jackson 2
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - M. Keller 22-16, R. Contreras 13-10, D. Bednar 17-11, J. Garcia 21-14
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Keller 3-1, R. Contreras 1-1, D. Bednar 1-1
            • Batters Faced - M. Keller 6, R. Contreras 4, D. Bednar 6, J. Garcia 5
            • 3RD INNING
              		Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Lopez scored10
              		Castro homered to center, Cruz, Bae and Joe scored14
            • 4TH INNING
              		Guerrero homered to center, Espinal scored34
              		Barger homered to right44
            • 5TH INNING
              		Espinal homered to left, Biggio scored64
            • 1ST INNING
              • M. Keller Pitching:
              • C. Biggio: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
              • S. Espinal: Strike looking, Espinal singled to shallow right center
              • V. Guerrero: Guerrero grounded into double play third to second to first, Espinal out at second
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
              • O. Cruz: Ball, Ball, Cruz lined out to center
              • R. Castro: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
              • C. Santana: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Santana reached on an infield single to pitcher
              • A. McCutchen: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out swinging
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • M. Keller Pitching:
              • D. Varsho: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Varsho grounded out to first
              • D. Jansen: Foul, Strike looking, Strike looking, Jansen struck out looking
              • A. Barger: Foul, Ball, Barger grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
              • A. Hedges: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hedges struck out swinging
              • M. Andujar: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Andujar struck out swinging
              • J. Suwinski: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Suwinski struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • Roansy Contreras relieved Mitch Keller
              • O. Lopez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Lopez tripled to right
              • N. Lukes: Strike looking, Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Lopez scored
              • V. Capra: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Capra grounded out to third
              • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Biggio lined out to second
              • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Zach Thompson relieved Yusei Kikuchi
              • C. Joe: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Joe walked
              • J. Bae: Ball, Joe to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bae walked
              • O. Cruz: Ball, Cruz singled to shallow left, Joe to third, Bae to second
              • R. Castro: Castro homered to center, Cruz, Bae and Joe scored
              • C. Santana: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Santana walked
              • A. McCutchen: McCutchen flied out to deep center
              • A. Hedges: Ball, Hedges singled to center, Santana to second
              • M. Andujar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul tip, Andujar struck out on foul tip
              • Jimmy Burnette relieved Zach Thompson
              • J. Suwinski: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Suwinski struck out swinging
              • End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • David Bednar relieved Roansy Contreras
              • S. Espinal: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Espinal walked
              • V. Guerrero: Foul, Guerrero homered to center, Espinal scored
              • D. Varsho: Ball, Varsho popped out to catcher
              • D. Jansen: Foul, Jansen grounded out to third
              • A. Barger: Strike looking, Barger homered to right
              • O. Lopez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Lopez struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Spencer Horwitz at first base
              • Trent Thornton relieved Jimmy Burnette
              • C. Joe: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Joe walked
              • J. Bae: Ball, Strike looking, Bae grounded out to second, Joe to second
              • O. Cruz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Cruz struck out looking
              • R. Castro: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Castro flied out to shallow left
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • Endy Rodriguez catching
              • Jarlin Garcia relieved David Bednar
              • N. Lukes: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Lukes popped out to shortstop
              • V. Capra: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Intentional ball, Strike looking, Capra struck out looking
              • C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Biggio singled to left
              • S. Espinal: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Espinal homered to left, Biggio scored
              • S. Horwitz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Horwitz struck out looking
              • Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • at second base
              • Luis De Los Santos at shortstop
              • Steve Berman catching
              • Jay Jackson relieved Trent Thornton
              • C. Santana: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Santana struck out swinging
              • A. McCutchen: Ball, McCutchen grounded out to shortstop
              • E. Rodriguez: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging

            TORBlue Jays
            PITPirates
            • LECOM ParkBradenton, FL
            TEAM STATS
            0-0
            .000
            AVG
            0
            HR
            0
            R
            0.00
            ERA
            0-0
            .000
            AVG
            0
            HR
            0
            R
            0.00
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            Y. KikuchiL
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            M. KellerR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .Y. Kikuchi
            L
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .M. Keller
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 C. Biggio 2B-----
            2 S. Espinal SS-----
            3 V. Guerrero 1B-----
            4 D. Varsho DH-----
            5 D. Jansen C-----
            6 A. Barger 3B-----
            7 O. Lopez RF-----
            8 N. Lukes CF-----
            9 V. Capra LF-----
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 O. Cruz SS-----
            2 R. Castro 3B-----
            3 C. Santana 1B-----
            4 A. McCutchen DH-----
            5 A. Hedges C-----
            6 M. Andujar LF-----
            7 J. Suwinski CF-----
            8 C. Joe RF-----
            9 J. Bae 2B-----
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Kevin KiermaierHip02-24-2023Probable for start of season
            Hyun-Jin RyuElbow06-30-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
            Chad GreenElbow07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
            Mitch WhiteShoulder02-24-2023Probable for start of season
            Alejandro KirkPersonal02-27-2023Probable for start of season
            Spencer HorwitzUndisclosed02-24-2023Probable for start of season
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Robert StephensonElbow03-05-2023Probable for start of season
            Ji-Man ChoiElbow03-01-2023Probable for start of season
            Jared TrioloKnee02-24-2023Probable for start of season
            Max KranickElbow08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
