5 E. Rodriguez 3: 85 mph Cutter Strike swinging 2-1 2: 85 mph Cutter Ball 2-0 1: 92 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 3RD INNING Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Lopez scored 1 0 Castro homered to center, Cruz, Bae and Joe scored 1 4 4TH INNING Guerrero homered to center, Espinal scored 3 4 Barger homered to right 4 4 5TH INNING Espinal homered to left, Biggio scored 6 4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Biggio 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.5
|S. Espinal SS
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.500
|3.500
|10.0
|L. De Los Santos SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|V. Guerrero 1B
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|7.0
|S. Horwitz 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|D. Varsho DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Jansen C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|S. Berman C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Barger 3B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|6.0
|O. Lopez RF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.500
|2.000
|3.5
|N. Lukes CF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1.0
|V. Capra LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Kikuchi
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|7.5
|Z. Thompson
|0.2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|54.00
|9.00
|-7.5
|J. Burnette
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|T. Thornton
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.5
|J. Jackson
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.5
3RD INNING Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Lopez scored 1 0 Castro homered to center, Cruz, Bae and Joe scored 1 4 4TH INNING Guerrero homered to center, Espinal scored 3 4 Barger homered to right 4 4 5TH INNING Espinal homered to left, Biggio scored 6 4
- M. Keller Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Biggio struck out swinging
- S. Espinal: Strike looking, Espinal singled to shallow right center
- V. Guerrero: Guerrero grounded into double play third to second to first, Espinal out at second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- O. Cruz: Ball, Ball, Cruz lined out to center
- R. Castro: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- C. Santana: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Santana reached on an infield single to pitcher
- A. McCutchen: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Kikuchi Pitching:
- A. Hedges: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Hedges struck out swinging
- M. Andujar: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Andujar struck out swinging
- J. Suwinski: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Suwinski struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Roansy Contreras relieved Mitch Keller
- O. Lopez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Lopez tripled to right
- N. Lukes: Strike looking, Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Lopez scored
- V. Capra: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Capra grounded out to third
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Biggio lined out to second
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Zach Thompson relieved Yusei Kikuchi
- C. Joe: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Joe walked
- J. Bae: Ball, Joe to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bae walked
- O. Cruz: Ball, Cruz singled to shallow left, Joe to third, Bae to second
- R. Castro: Castro homered to center, Cruz, Bae and Joe scored
- C. Santana: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Santana walked
- A. McCutchen: McCutchen flied out to deep center
- A. Hedges: Ball, Hedges singled to center, Santana to second
- M. Andujar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul tip, Andujar struck out on foul tip
- Jimmy Burnette relieved Zach Thompson
- J. Suwinski: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Suwinski struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- David Bednar relieved Roansy Contreras
- S. Espinal: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Espinal walked
- V. Guerrero: Foul, Guerrero homered to center, Espinal scored
- D. Varsho: Ball, Varsho popped out to catcher
- D. Jansen: Foul, Jansen grounded out to third
- A. Barger: Strike looking, Barger homered to right
- O. Lopez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Lopez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Spencer Horwitz at first base
- Trent Thornton relieved Jimmy Burnette
- C. Joe: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Joe walked
- J. Bae: Ball, Strike looking, Bae grounded out to second, Joe to second
- O. Cruz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Cruz struck out looking
- R. Castro: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Castro flied out to shallow left
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Endy Rodriguez catching
- Jarlin Garcia relieved David Bednar
- N. Lukes: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Lukes popped out to shortstop
- V. Capra: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Intentional ball, Strike looking, Capra struck out looking
- C. Biggio: Strike looking, Ball, Biggio singled to left
- S. Espinal: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Espinal homered to left, Biggio scored
- S. Horwitz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Horwitz struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Kevin Kiermaier
|Hip
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Elbow
|06-30-2023Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Chad Green
|Elbow
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Mitch White
|Shoulder
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Alejandro Kirk
|Personal
|02-27-2023Probable for start of season
|Spencer Horwitz
|Undisclosed
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Robert Stephenson
|Elbow
|03-05-2023Probable for start of season
|Ji-Man Choi
|Elbow
|03-01-2023Probable for start of season
|Jared Triolo
|Knee
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Max Kranick
|Elbow
|08-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Sep 1