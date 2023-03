Joey Votto Shoulder 03-14-2023 Probable for start of season

Tony Santillan Back 04-07-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 8

Nick Senzel Toe 03-12-2023 Probable for start of season

Justin Dunn Shoulder 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

TJ Friedl Knee 03-04-2023 Probable for start of season

Vladimir Gutierrez Elbow 02-29-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 1, 2024

Tejay Antone Forearm 07-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 14