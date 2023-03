C. Sanchez Pitching:

O. Albies: Ball , Ball , Strike swinging , Foul , Ball , Ball , Albies walked

V. Grissom: Strike looking , Strike swinging , Grissom reached on an infield single to shortstop , Albies to second

M. Ozuna: Ball , Ozuna doubled to deep center

K. Pillar: Strike swinging , Ball , Pillar reached on an infield single to shortstop

S. Hilliard: Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Hilliard singled to shallow center, Ozuna scored, Pillar to third, Hilliard to second

E. Adrianza: Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Ball , Adrianza popped out to first

J. Dunand: Ball , Strike looking , Dunand grounded out to second, Pillar scored, Hilliard to third

J. Hudson: Ball , Strike looking , Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Hudson flied out to right