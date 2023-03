Darin Ruf Wrist 03-21-2023 Questionable for start of season

Jose Quintana Ribs 06-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Brooks Raley Hamstring 03-17-2023 Questionable for start of season

Sam Coonrod Lat 05-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1

Bryce Montes de Oca Elbow 04-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Stephen Ridings Shoulder 04-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Apr 14