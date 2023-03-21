Caleb Durbin at designated hitter

N. Maton: Strike looking , Maton singled to right center

Gage Workman hit for Ryan Kreidler

ran for Nick Maton

G. Workman: Strike looking , Ball , Workman doubled to deep right

T. Cruz: Ball , Ball , Strike swinging , Strike swinging , Foul tip , Cruz struck out on foul tip

P. Meadows: Meadows singled to shallow left, Workman to third

J. Davis: Ball , Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Ball , Davis walked, Meadows to second

A. Ibanez: Ball , Foul , Ball , Strike swinging , Strike swinging , Ibanez struck out swinging

A. Knapp: Strike swinging , Ball , Ball , Foul , Ball , Foul , Foul tip , Knapp struck out on foul tip