Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets

123456789RHE
DET12-14
200000001380
NYY10-14
00010500X680
  • George M. Steinbrenner FieldDunedin, FL
  • W: J. Loaisiga (1-0)L: W. Vest (0-2)S: (0)
  • HR: DET - K. Carpenter (2), NYY - J. Donaldson 2 (1)
DETTigers
NYYYankees
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Carpenter RF31111000.293.318.610.9286.0
A. Ibanez 3B20000013.167.231.167.397-0.5
J. Schoop 1B31100120.176.263.294.5574.0
A. Knapp PR10000013.280.357.7601.117-0.5
R. Greene DH30000031.317.333.634.967-1.5
b- M. Papierski PH10000001.313.421.6251.0460.0
E. Haase C30000031.286.306.571.877-1.5
D. Sands C10000001.222.250.259.5090.0
A. Meadows LF10110100.244.304.317.6214.0
c- N. Maton PH-LF20100010.308.372.590.9620.5
R. Kreidler SS30200011.262.311.476.7871.5
d- G. Workman PH10110000.417.500.6671.1673.0
C. Hernandez 2B30000023.270.372.459.832-1.0
T. Cruz 2B10000011.000.500.000.500-0.5
Z. Short 3B-CF20000112.257.395.457.8520.5
P. Meadows PR-CF10100000.314.385.7141.0991.0
J. Davis CF-RF30000122.143.268.171.4400.0
HITTERSAB
K. Carpenter RF3
A. Ibanez 3B2
J. Schoop 1B3
A. Knapp PR1
R. Greene DH3
b- M. Papierski PH1
E. Haase C3
D. Sands C1
A. Meadows LF1
c- N. Maton PH-LF2
R. Kreidler SS3
d- G. Workman PH1
C. Hernandez 2B3
T. Cruz 2B1
Z. Short 3B-CF2
P. Meadows PR-CF1
J. Davis CF-RF3
  • b-flied out for Greene in the 8th
  • c-singled for Meadows in the 6th
  • d-doubled for Kreidler in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. LeMahieu 1B30000001.357.400.500.9000.0
b- T. Hardman PH-3B10000010.250.308.250.558-0.5
A. Judge CF21000010.345.441.6551.0961.5
c- A. Mejia PH-CF10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
G. Torres 2B31110000.313.313.563.8753.0
M. Burt 2B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Donaldson 3B32242000.226.314.548.86314.0
A. Volpe SS21100110.500.6671.0001.6675.5
A. Vargas SS101000001.0001.0002.0003.0002.0
W. Calhoun DH30010001.314.415.457.8721.0
d- C. Durbin PH-DH00000100.0001.000.0001.0001.0
I. Kiner-Falefa LF30100001.241.324.379.7030.0
M. Pita LF10000012.125.222.125.347-0.5
J. Trevino C20000000.235.316.412.7280.0
a- M. Gasper PH-C101000001.0001.0001.0002.0001.0
R. Ortega RF31100020.172.333.483.8163.0
T. Aguilar RF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
D. LeMahieu 1B3
b- T. Hardman PH-3B1
A. Judge CF2
c- A. Mejia PH-CF1
G. Torres 2B3
M. Burt 2B1
J. Donaldson 3B3
A. Volpe SS2
A. Vargas SS1
W. Calhoun DH3
d- C. Durbin PH-DH0
I. Kiner-Falefa LF3
M. Pita LF1
J. Trevino C2
a- M. Gasper PH-C1
R. Ortega RF3
T. Aguilar RF0
  • a-singled for Trevino in the 6th
  • b-struck out for LeMahieu in the 7th
  • c-struck out for Judge in the 7th
  • d-walked for Calhoun in the 8th
BATTING
  • 2B - A. Meadows (3), G. Workman (3)
  • HR - K. Carpenter (3)
  • RBI - K. Carpenter (7), A. Meadows (7), G. Workman (2)
  • 2-Out RBI - A. Meadows
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Knapp 2 (2), R. Kreidler, Z. Short
BATTING
  • 2B - A. Volpe, A. Vargas
  • HR - J. Donaldson 2 (3)
  • RBI - G. Torres (2), J. Donaldson 4 (8), W. Calhoun (4)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Donaldson
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Kiner-Falefa, M. Pita
BASERUNNING
  • SB - J. Schoop
BASERUNNING
  • SB - A. Volpe, R. Ortega (2)
  • CS - I. Kiner-Falefa
FIELDING
  • DP - (Peralta-Burt-LeMahieu)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
S. Turnbull4.21111314.501.0012.5
W. Vest (L, 0-2) (BS, 1)1.055500129.253.75-13.0
T. Alexander1.11000306.001.564.5
J. Cisnero0.21001103.862.140.5
Y. Chentouf0.10000100.000.001.5
PITCHERSIP
S. Turnbull4.2
W. Vest (L, 0-2) (BS, 1)1.0
T. Alexander1.1
J. Cisnero0.2
Y. Chentouf0.1
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
L. Severino4.04221919.001.409.5
C. Holmes1.00000201.800.404.0
J. Loaisiga (W, 1-0)1.00000302.251.0011.5
W. Peralta1.01001109.002.171.5
J. Norwood2.03112302.160.961.5
PITCHERSIP
L. Severino4.0
C. Holmes1.0
J. Loaisiga (W, 1-0)1.0
W. Peralta1.0
J. Norwood2.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - S. Turnbull 67-46, W. Vest 30-18, T. Alexander 23-14, J. Cisnero 24-13, Y. Chentouf 5-3
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Turnbull 7-5, W. Vest 5-2, T. Alexander 1-0, J. Cisnero 0-2
  • Batters Faced - S. Turnbull 16, W. Vest 9, T. Alexander 4, J. Cisnero 4, Y. Chentouf
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - L. Severino 74-50, C. Holmes 8-8, J. Loaisiga 20-14, W. Peralta 18-8, J. Norwood 41-23
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Severino 3-2, C. Holmes 1-0, W. Peralta 2-0, J. Norwood 1-1
  • Batters Faced - L. Severino 17, C. Holmes 3, J. Loaisiga 3, W. Peralta 4, J. Norwood 11
  • 1ST INNING
    		Carpenter homered to right10
    		Meadows doubled to right center, Schoop scored20
  • 4TH INNING
    		Donaldson homered to left21
  • 6TH INNING
    		Torres singled to left, Ortega scored, Judge to second22
    		Donaldson homered to left, Torres and Judge scored25
    		Calhoun grounded out to second, Volpe scored26
  • 1ST INNING
    • L. Severino Pitching:
    • K. Carpenter: Strike swinging, Ball, Carpenter homered to right
    • J. Schoop: Schoop singled to center
    • R. Greene: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Greene struck out swinging, Schoop stole second
    • E. Haase: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Haase struck out swinging
    • A. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Meadows doubled to right center, Schoop scored
    • R. Kreidler: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Kreidler struck out looking
    • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Foul, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
    • A. Judge: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
    • G. Torres: Foul, Torres grounded out to shortstop
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • L. Severino Pitching:
    • C. Hernandez: Foul, Strike looking, Foul tip, Hernandez struck out on foul tip
    • Z. Short: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Short flied out to center
    • J. Davis: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • J. Donaldson: Ball, Foul, Ball, Donaldson flied out to center
    • A. Volpe: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Volpe walked
    • W. Calhoun: Ball, Volpe stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Calhoun flied out to deep left
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • L. Severino Pitching:
    • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Carpenter grounded out to second
    • J. Schoop: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
    • R. Greene: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Greene struck out looking
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • J. Trevino: Strike looking, Trevino grounded out to third
    • R. Ortega: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Ortega struck out swinging
    • D. LeMahieu: Foul, Foul, LeMahieu flied out to deep center
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • L. Severino Pitching:
    • E. Haase: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Haase struck out looking
    • A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Intentional ball, Meadows walked
    • R. Kreidler: Strike looking, Kreidler reached on an infield single to shortstop, Meadows to second
    • C. Hernandez: Foul, Pickoff attempt to second, Hernandez reached on fielder's choice to second
    • Z. Short: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Short struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • A. Judge: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Judge grounded out to third
    • G. Torres: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Torres grounded out to third
    • J. Donaldson: Ball, Strike swinging, Donaldson homered to left
    • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Volpe struck out looking
    • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • Clay Holmes relieved Luis Severino
    • J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
    • K. Carpenter: Strike swinging, Carpenter grounded out to second
    • J. Schoop: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • S. Turnbull Pitching:
    • W. Calhoun: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Calhoun flied out to shallow second
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to pitcher
    • Will Vest relieved Spencer Turnbull
    • J. Trevino: Trevino grounded bunt out to pitcher
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Jonathan Loaisiga relieved Clay Holmes
    • R. Greene: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Greene struck out swinging
    • E. Haase: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Haase struck out swinging
    • Nick Maton hit for Austin Meadows
    • N. Maton: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Andy Ibanez at third base
    • Nick Maton in left field
    • Zack Short in center field
    • Jonathan Davis in right field
    • R. Ortega: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ortega singled to right
    • D. LeMahieu: Strike swinging, Ortega stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop, Ortega to third
    • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball
    • G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Torres singled to left, Ortega scored, Judge to second
    • J. Donaldson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Donaldson homered to left, Torres and Judge scored
    • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Volpe doubled to left
    • W. Calhoun: Volpe to third on balk, Ball, Calhoun grounded out to second, Volpe scored
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, In play
    • Tyler Alexander relieved Will Vest
    • Kiner-Falefa singled to right
    • M. Gasper: Strike looking, Gasper singled to right, Kiner-Falefa to third
    • R. Ortega: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa caught stealing home, catcher to shortstop to third
    • End of the 6th (5 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Max Burt at second base
    • Mickey Gasper catching
    • Wandy Peralta relieved Jonathan Loaisiga
    • R. Kreidler: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Kreidler reached on an infield single to pitcher
    • C. Hernandez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
    • Z. Short: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Short walked, Kreidler to second
    • Parker Meadows ran for Zack Short
    • J. Davis: Ball, Davis grounded into double play pitcher to second to first, Meadows out at second
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Donny Sands catching
    • Trei Cruz at second base
    • Parker Meadows in center field
    • R. Ortega: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ortega struck out swinging
    • Tyler Hardman hit for DJ LeMahieu
    • T. Hardman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hardman struck out swinging
    • Alan Mejia hit for Aaron Judge
    • A. Mejia: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Mejia struck out swinging
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Tyler Hardman at third base
    • Alan Mejia in center field
    • at first base
    • Alexander Vargas at shortstop
    • Matt Pita in left field
    • Tayler Aguilar in right field
    • James Norwood relieved Wandy Peralta
    • A. Ibanez: Ball, Foul, Ibanez fouled out to catcher
    • J. Schoop: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Schoop walked
    • Michael Papierski hit for Riley Greene
    • Andrew Knapp ran for Jonathan Schoop
    • M. Papierski: Ball, Strike looking, Papierski flied out to right
    • D. Sands: Strike looking, Foul, Sands grounded out to pitcher
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jose Cisnero relieved Tyler Alexander
    • M. Burt: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Burt flied out to center
    • : Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
    • A. Vargas: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Vargas doubled to shallow center
    • Caleb Durbin hit for Willie Calhoun
    • C. Durbin: Ball, Ball, Vargas to third on passed ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Durbin walked
    • Yaya Chentouf relieved Jose Cisnero
    • M. Pita: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike looking, Pita struck out looking
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • Caleb Durbin at designated hitter
    • N. Maton: Strike looking, Maton singled to right center
    • Gage Workman hit for Ryan Kreidler
    • ran for Nick Maton
    • G. Workman: Strike looking, Ball, Workman doubled to deep right
    • T. Cruz: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Cruz struck out on foul tip
    • P. Meadows: Meadows singled to shallow left, Workman to third
    • J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked, Meadows to second
    • A. Ibanez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ibanez struck out swinging
    • A. Knapp: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Knapp struck out on foul tip
    • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
