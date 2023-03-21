Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
- W: J. Loaisiga (1-0)L: W. Vest (0-2)S: (0)
- HR: DET - K. Carpenter (2), NYY - J. Donaldson 2 (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Carpenter RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|.318
|.610
|.928
|6.0
|A. Ibanez 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|.231
|.167
|.397
|-0.5
|J. Schoop 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.176
|.263
|.294
|.557
|4.0
|A. Knapp PR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.280
|.357
|.760
|1.117
|-0.5
|R. Greene DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.317
|.333
|.634
|.967
|-1.5
|b- M. Papierski PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|.421
|.625
|1.046
|0.0
|E. Haase C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.286
|.306
|.571
|.877
|-1.5
|D. Sands C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|.250
|.259
|.509
|0.0
|A. Meadows LF
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|.304
|.317
|.621
|4.0
|c- N. Maton PH-LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|.372
|.590
|.962
|0.5
|R. Kreidler SS
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|.311
|.476
|.787
|1.5
|d- G. Workman PH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|.500
|.667
|1.167
|3.0
|C. Hernandez 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.270
|.372
|.459
|.832
|-1.0
|T. Cruz 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|-0.5
|Z. Short 3B-CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|.395
|.457
|.852
|0.5
|P. Meadows PR-CF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|.385
|.714
|1.099
|1.0
|J. Davis CF-RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.143
|.268
|.171
|.440
|0.0
- b-flied out for Greene in the 8th
- c-singled for Meadows in the 6th
- d-doubled for Kreidler in the 9th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|.400
|.500
|.900
|0.0
|b- T. Hardman PH-3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.308
|.250
|.558
|-0.5
|A. Judge CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.345
|.441
|.655
|1.096
|1.5
|c- A. Mejia PH-CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|G. Torres 2B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|.313
|.563
|.875
|3.0
|M. Burt 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Donaldson 3B
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|.314
|.548
|.863
|14.0
|A. Volpe SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|5.5
|A. Vargas SS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|2.0
|W. Calhoun DH
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|.415
|.457
|.872
|1.0
|d- C. Durbin PH-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|1.0
|I. Kiner-Falefa LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|.324
|.379
|.703
|0.0
|M. Pita LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.125
|.222
|.125
|.347
|-0.5
|J. Trevino C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|.316
|.412
|.728
|0.0
|a- M. Gasper PH-C
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|R. Ortega RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.172
|.333
|.483
|.816
|3.0
|T. Aguilar RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- a-singled for Trevino in the 6th
- b-struck out for LeMahieu in the 7th
- c-struck out for Judge in the 7th
- d-walked for Calhoun in the 8th
- 2B - A. Meadows (3), G. Workman (3)
- HR - K. Carpenter (3)
- RBI - K. Carpenter (7), A. Meadows (7), G. Workman (2)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Meadows
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Knapp 2 (2), R. Kreidler, Z. Short
- 2B - A. Volpe, A. Vargas
- HR - J. Donaldson 2 (3)
- RBI - G. Torres (2), J. Donaldson 4 (8), W. Calhoun (4)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Donaldson
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - I. Kiner-Falefa, M. Pita
- SB - J. Schoop
- SB - A. Volpe, R. Ortega (2)
- CS - I. Kiner-Falefa
- DP - (Peralta-Burt-LeMahieu)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Turnbull
|4.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4.50
|1.00
|12.5
|W. Vest (L, 0-2) (BS, 1)
|1.0
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|29.25
|3.75
|-13.0
|T. Alexander
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6.00
|1.56
|4.5
|J. Cisnero
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.86
|2.14
|0.5
|Y. Chentouf
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|L. Severino
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|1
|9.00
|1.40
|9.5
|C. Holmes
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.80
|0.40
|4.0
|J. Loaisiga (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2.25
|1.00
|11.5
|W. Peralta
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9.00
|2.17
|1.5
|J. Norwood
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2.16
|0.96
|1.5
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Turnbull 67-46, W. Vest 30-18, T. Alexander 23-14, J. Cisnero 24-13, Y. Chentouf 5-3
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Turnbull 7-5, W. Vest 5-2, T. Alexander 1-0, J. Cisnero 0-2
- Batters Faced - S. Turnbull 16, W. Vest 9, T. Alexander 4, J. Cisnero 4, Y. Chentouf
- Pitches-Strikes - L. Severino 74-50, C. Holmes 8-8, J. Loaisiga 20-14, W. Peralta 18-8, J. Norwood 41-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - L. Severino 3-2, C. Holmes 1-0, W. Peralta 2-0, J. Norwood 1-1
- Batters Faced - L. Severino 17, C. Holmes 3, J. Loaisiga 3, W. Peralta 4, J. Norwood 11
1ST INNING Carpenter homered to right 1 0 Meadows doubled to right center, Schoop scored 2 0 4TH INNING Donaldson homered to left 2 1 6TH INNING Torres singled to left, Ortega scored, Judge to second 2 2 Donaldson homered to left, Torres and Judge scored 2 5 Calhoun grounded out to second, Volpe scored 2 6
- L. Severino Pitching:
- K. Carpenter: Strike swinging, Ball, Carpenter homered to right
- J. Schoop: Schoop singled to center
- R. Greene: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Greene struck out swinging, Schoop stole second
- E. Haase: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Haase struck out swinging
- A. Meadows: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Meadows doubled to right center, Schoop scored
- R. Kreidler: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Kreidler struck out looking
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Severino Pitching:
- C. Hernandez: Foul, Strike looking, Foul tip, Hernandez struck out on foul tip
- Z. Short: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Short flied out to center
- J. Davis: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Turnbull Pitching:
- J. Donaldson: Ball, Foul, Ball, Donaldson flied out to center
- A. Volpe: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Volpe walked
- W. Calhoun: Ball, Volpe stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Calhoun flied out to deep left
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Severino Pitching:
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Carpenter grounded out to second
- J. Schoop: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
- R. Greene: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Greene struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Severino Pitching:
- E. Haase: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Haase struck out looking
- A. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Intentional ball, Meadows walked
- R. Kreidler: Strike looking, Kreidler reached on an infield single to shortstop, Meadows to second
- C. Hernandez: Foul, Pickoff attempt to second, Hernandez reached on fielder's choice to second
- Z. Short: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Short struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- S. Turnbull Pitching:
- A. Judge: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Judge grounded out to third
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Torres grounded out to third
- J. Donaldson: Ball, Strike swinging, Donaldson homered to left
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Volpe struck out looking
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Clay Holmes relieved Luis Severino
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- K. Carpenter: Strike swinging, Carpenter grounded out to second
- J. Schoop: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Schoop struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Turnbull Pitching:
- W. Calhoun: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Calhoun flied out to shallow second
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to pitcher
- Will Vest relieved Spencer Turnbull
- J. Trevino: Trevino grounded bunt out to pitcher
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jonathan Loaisiga relieved Clay Holmes
- R. Greene: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Greene struck out swinging
- E. Haase: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Haase struck out swinging
- Nick Maton hit for Austin Meadows
- N. Maton: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andy Ibanez at third base
- Nick Maton in left field
- Zack Short in center field
- Jonathan Davis in right field
- R. Ortega: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ortega singled to right
- D. LeMahieu: Strike swinging, Ortega stole second, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop, Ortega to third
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball
- G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Torres singled to left, Ortega scored, Judge to second
- J. Donaldson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Donaldson homered to left, Torres and Judge scored
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Volpe doubled to left
- W. Calhoun: Volpe to third on balk, Ball, Calhoun grounded out to second, Volpe scored
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, In play
- Tyler Alexander relieved Will Vest
- Kiner-Falefa singled to right
- M. Gasper: Strike looking, Gasper singled to right, Kiner-Falefa to third
- R. Ortega: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kiner-Falefa caught stealing home, catcher to shortstop to third
- End of the 6th (5 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Max Burt at second base
- Mickey Gasper catching
- Wandy Peralta relieved Jonathan Loaisiga
- R. Kreidler: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Kreidler reached on an infield single to pitcher
- C. Hernandez: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- Z. Short: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Short walked, Kreidler to second
- Parker Meadows ran for Zack Short
- J. Davis: Ball, Davis grounded into double play pitcher to second to first, Meadows out at second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Donny Sands catching
- Trei Cruz at second base
- Parker Meadows in center field
- R. Ortega: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ortega struck out swinging
- Tyler Hardman hit for DJ LeMahieu
- T. Hardman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hardman struck out swinging
- Alan Mejia hit for Aaron Judge
- A. Mejia: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Mejia struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Hardman at third base
- Alan Mejia in center field
- at first base
- Alexander Vargas at shortstop
- Matt Pita in left field
- Tayler Aguilar in right field
- James Norwood relieved Wandy Peralta
- A. Ibanez: Ball, Foul, Ibanez fouled out to catcher
- J. Schoop: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Schoop walked
- Michael Papierski hit for Riley Greene
- Andrew Knapp ran for Jonathan Schoop
- M. Papierski: Ball, Strike looking, Papierski flied out to right
- D. Sands: Strike looking, Foul, Sands grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jose Cisnero relieved Tyler Alexander
- M. Burt: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Burt flied out to center
- : Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- A. Vargas: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Vargas doubled to shallow center
- Caleb Durbin hit for Willie Calhoun
- C. Durbin: Ball, Ball, Vargas to third on passed ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Durbin walked
- Yaya Chentouf relieved Jose Cisnero
- M. Pita: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike looking, Pita struck out looking
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Caleb Durbin at designated hitter
- N. Maton: Strike looking, Maton singled to right center
- Gage Workman hit for Ryan Kreidler
- ran for Nick Maton
- G. Workman: Strike looking, Ball, Workman doubled to deep right
- T. Cruz: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Cruz struck out on foul tip
- P. Meadows: Meadows singled to shallow left, Workman to third
- J. Davis: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Davis walked, Meadows to second
- A. Ibanez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ibanez struck out swinging
- A. Knapp: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Knapp struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)