123456789RHE
MIA6-15
000000010160
HOU10-9
00200000X250
  • Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm BeachesWest Palm Beach, FL
  • W: R. Blanco (2-0)L: J. Luzardo (1-2)S: B. Garcia (1)
MIAMarlins
HOUAstros
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
J. Berti 2B10100200.276.462.379.8415.0
B. Hollins PR-3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Chisholm CF40000014.225.279.425.704-0.5
Y. Gurriel 1B30100002.125.176.125.3011.0
T. Johnston 1B10000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
B. De La Cruz DH30100002.211.231.447.6781.0
P. Burdick PR-DH10000011.250.316.438.753-0.5
J. Sanchez LF30100011.324.359.459.8181.5
C. Luttrell LF101000001.0001.0001.0002.0001.0
J. Stallings C30000012.087.250.087.337-0.5
a- C. Barstad PH10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Iglesias SS30000002.182.250.364.6140.0
J. Devers SS10100000.500.500.7501.2501.0
G. Hampson 3B30000012.171.237.257.494-0.5
C. Hinojosa 2B10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
B. Miller RF21000100.235.381.294.6752.0
HITTERSAB
J. Berti 2B1
B. Hollins PR-3B0
J. Chisholm CF4
Y. Gurriel 1B3
T. Johnston 1B1
B. De La Cruz DH3
P. Burdick PR-DH1
J. Sanchez LF3
C. Luttrell LF1
J. Stallings C3
a- C. Barstad PH1
J. Iglesias SS3
J. Devers SS1
G. Hampson 3B3
C. Hinojosa 2B1
B. Miller RF2
  • a-grounded out for Stallings in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. McCormick RF31110010.269.457.423.8803.5
J. Dirden RF10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
J. Pena SS30110020.292.320.667.9872.0
S. Whitcomb SS10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
A. Bregman 3B30000001.242.278.303.5810.0
R. Bannon 3B10000010.241.313.414.726-0.5
J. Abreu 1B30200010.282.317.590.9073.5
J. Matijevic 1B00000000.286.323.429.7510.0
D. Hensley LF20000111.267.405.467.8720.5
J. Brewer LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Meyers CF30000003.258.303.323.6260.0
K. Lee DH21100001.269.345.538.8834.0
a- Y. Diaz PH-DH10000000.313.303.500.8030.0
M. Dubon 2B30000001.156.229.188.4160.0
D. Machado 2B00000000.190.320.286.6060.0
M. Maldonado C20000011.077.200.077.277-0.5
C. Salazar C10000010.278.391.556.947-0.5
HITTERSAB
C. McCormick RF3
J. Dirden RF1
J. Pena SS3
S. Whitcomb SS1
A. Bregman 3B3
R. Bannon 3B1
J. Abreu 1B3
J. Matijevic 1B0
D. Hensley LF2
J. Brewer LF0
J. Meyers CF3
K. Lee DH2
a- Y. Diaz PH-DH1
M. Dubon 2B3
D. Machado 2B0
M. Maldonado C2
C. Salazar C1
  • a-grounded out for Lee in the 7th
BATTING
  • 2B - J. Sanchez (5)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - Y. Gurriel, B. De La Cruz, P. Burdick, G. Hampson
BATTING
  • 2B - C. McCormick (4), J. Pena, J. Abreu 2 (6)
  • RBI - C. McCormick, J. Pena (6)
  • 2-Out RBI - C. McCormick, J. Pena
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Bregman, J. Meyers, K. Lee
BASERUNNING
  • SB - J. Berti (3)
  • CS - J. Berti (2)
BASERUNNING
  • SB - K. Lee (2)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Whitcomb-Machado-Matijevic)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
J. Luzardo (L, 1-2)5.04220504.611.176.5
A. Puk1.01001101.801.001.5
A. Nardi2.00000401.420.958.0
PITCHERSIP
J. Luzardo (L, 1-2)5.0
A. Puk1.0
A. Nardi2.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
R. Blanco (W, 2-0)3.01001300.630.8415.5
H. Neris1.01000000.000.752.0
B. Taylor (H, 1)1.00000000.000.003.0
B. Garcia (S, 1)4.04112301.460.9712.5
PITCHERSIP
R. Blanco (W, 2-0)3.0
H. Neris1.0
B. Taylor (H, 1)1.0
B. Garcia (S, 1)4.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - J. Luzardo 39-33, A. Puk 11-6, A. Nardi 14-14
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Luzardo 5-3, A. Puk 1-2, A. Nardi 1-1
  • Batters Faced - J. Luzardo 19, A. Puk 5, A. Nardi 6
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - R. Blanco 43-29, H. Neris 5-4, B. Taylor 3-3, B. Garcia 30-21
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Blanco 4-2, H. Neris 2-1, B. Taylor 2-0, B. Garcia 6-3
  • Batters Faced - R. Blanco 10, H. Neris 4, B. Taylor 3, B. Garcia 18
  • 3RD INNING
    		Lee scored01
    		McCormick scored02
  • 8TH INNING
    		Miller scored, Chisholm to second on balk12
  • 1ST INNING
    • R. Blanco Pitching:
    • J. Berti: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Berti walked
    • J. Chisholm: Ball, Strike swinging, Berti stole second, Foul, Strike swinging, Chisholm struck out swinging
    • Y. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Gurriel grounded out to third
    • B. De La Cruz: Ball, Foul, De La Cruz flied out to left
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Luzardo Pitching:
    • C. McCormick: McCormick grounded out to shortstop
    • J. Pena: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Pena struck out swinging
    • A. Bregman: Ball, Foul, Bregman lined out to shortstop
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • R. Blanco Pitching:
    • J. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
    • J. Stallings: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Stallings grounded out to shortstop
    • J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Ball, Iglesias flied out to center
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Luzardo Pitching:
    • J. Abreu: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Abreu struck out swinging
    • D. Hensley: Strike looking, Foul, Hensley grounded out to pitcher
    • J. Meyers: Ball, Foul, Meyers flied out to right
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • R. Blanco Pitching:
    • G. Hampson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hampson struck out swinging
    • B. Miller: Strike looking, Ball, Miller grounded out to first
    • J. Berti: Foul, Strike swinging, Berti reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • J. Chisholm: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Berti caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • J. Luzardo Pitching:
    • K. Lee: Lee singled to right
    • M. Dubon: Ball, Lee stole second, Dubon grounded out to shortstop, Lee to third
    • M. Maldonado: Maldonado popped out to shortstop
    • C. McCormick: McCormick doubled to left, Lee scored
    • J. Pena: Pena doubled to deep left, McCormick scored
    • A. Bregman: Bregman lined out to third
    • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • Hector Neris relieved Ronel Blanco
    • J. Chisholm: Ball, Intentional ball, Chisholm flied out to left
    • Y. Gurriel: Gurriel singled to left
    • B. De La Cruz: De La Cruz lined out to shortstop
    • J. Sanchez: Sanchez grounded out to first
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • J. Luzardo Pitching:
    • J. Abreu: Abreu doubled to left
    • D. Hensley: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hensley struck out swinging
    • J. Meyers: Meyers grounded out to shortstop, Abreu to third
    • K. Lee: Lee flied out to deep right
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • Blake Taylor relieved Hector Neris
    • J. Stallings: Stallings popped out to second
    • J. Iglesias: Iglesias grounded out to shortstop
    • G. Hampson: Hampson grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • J. Luzardo Pitching:
    • M. Dubon: Dubon fouled out to first
    • M. Maldonado: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Maldonado struck out swinging
    • C. McCormick: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, McCormick struck out swinging
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Bryan Garcia relieved Blake Taylor
    • Cesar Salazar catching
    • B. Miller: Miller grounded out to shortstop
    • J. Berti: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Berti walked
    • J. Chisholm: Chisholm grounded out to first, Berti to second
    • Y. Gurriel: Gurriel grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • A.J. Puk relieved Jesus Luzardo
    • J. Pena: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Pena struck out swinging
    • A. Bregman: Ball, Bregman flied out to center
    • J. Abreu: Abreu doubled to left center
    • D. Hensley: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hensley walked
    • J. Meyers: Meyers grounded out to shortstop
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • B. Garcia Pitching:
    • B. De La Cruz: De La Cruz singled to left center
    • Peyton Burdick ran for Bryan De La Cruz
    • J. Sanchez: Sanchez doubled to left, Burdick to third
    • J. Stallings: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Stallings struck out swinging
    • J. Iglesias: Iglesias reached on fielder's choice to first, Burdick out at home
    • G. Hampson: Hampson flied out to center
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Andrew Nardi relieved A.J. Puk
    • Jose Devers at shortstop
    • Chase Luttrell in left field
    • Peyton Burdick at designated hitter
    • Troy Johnston at first base
    • Yainer Diaz hit for Korey Lee
    • Andrew Nardi relieved A.J. Puk
    • Y. Diaz: Diaz grounded out to third
    • M. Dubon: Dubon flied out to deep left
    • C. Salazar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Salazar struck out swinging
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Yainer Diaz at designated hitter
    • in center field
    • Jordan Brewer in left field
    • J.J. Matijevic at first base
    • Rylan Bannon at third base
    • Shay Whitcomb at shortstop
    • Justin Dirden in right field
    • Dixon Machado at second base
    • B. Miller: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Miller walked
    • J. Berti: Ball, Berti hit by pitch, Miller to second
    • Bubba Hollins ran for Jon Berti
    • J. Chisholm: Chisholm reached on fielder's choice to third, Miller to third, Hollins out at second
    • T. Johnston: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Johnston struck out swinging
    • P. Burdick: Miller scored, Chisholm to second on balk, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Burdick struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Bubba Hollins at third base
    • C.J. Hinojosa at second base
    • J. Dirden: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Dirden struck out looking
    • S. Whitcomb: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Whitcomb struck out looking
    • R. Bannon: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Bannon struck out looking
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • B. Garcia Pitching:
    • C. Luttrell: Luttrell singled to right
    • Cameron Barstad hit for Jacob Stallings
    • C. Barstad: Barstad grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Luttrell out at second
    • J. Devers: Devers singled to right
    • C. Hinojosa: Hinojosa flied out to right
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
