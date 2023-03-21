Box Score
- W: R. Blanco (2-0)L: J. Luzardo (1-2)S: B. Garcia (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Berti 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|.462
|.379
|.841
|5.0
|B. Hollins PR-3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Chisholm CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.225
|.279
|.425
|.704
|-0.5
|Y. Gurriel 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|.176
|.125
|.301
|1.0
|T. Johnston 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|B. De La Cruz DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|.231
|.447
|.678
|1.0
|P. Burdick PR-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.316
|.438
|.753
|-0.5
|J. Sanchez LF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|.359
|.459
|.818
|1.5
|C. Luttrell LF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|J. Stallings C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.087
|.250
|.087
|.337
|-0.5
|a- C. Barstad PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Iglesias SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|.250
|.364
|.614
|0.0
|J. Devers SS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.750
|1.250
|1.0
|G. Hampson 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|.237
|.257
|.494
|-0.5
|C. Hinojosa 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Miller RF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|.381
|.294
|.675
|2.0
3RD INNING Lee scored 0 1 McCormick scored 0 2 8TH INNING Miller scored, Chisholm to second on balk 1 2
- R. Blanco Pitching:
- J. Berti: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Berti walked
- J. Chisholm: Ball, Strike swinging, Berti stole second, Foul, Strike swinging, Chisholm struck out swinging
- Y. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Gurriel grounded out to third
- B. De La Cruz: Ball, Foul, De La Cruz flied out to left
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Blanco Pitching:
- J. Sanchez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
- J. Stallings: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Stallings grounded out to shortstop
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Ball, Iglesias flied out to center
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Blanco Pitching:
- G. Hampson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hampson struck out swinging
- B. Miller: Strike looking, Ball, Miller grounded out to first
- J. Berti: Foul, Strike swinging, Berti reached on an infield single to shortstop
- J. Chisholm: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Berti caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- K. Lee: Lee singled to right
- M. Dubon: Ball, Lee stole second, Dubon grounded out to shortstop, Lee to third
- M. Maldonado: Maldonado popped out to shortstop
- C. McCormick: McCormick doubled to left, Lee scored
- J. Pena: Pena doubled to deep left, McCormick scored
- A. Bregman: Bregman lined out to third
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A.J. Puk relieved Jesus Luzardo
- J. Pena: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Pena struck out swinging
- A. Bregman: Ball, Bregman flied out to center
- J. Abreu: Abreu doubled to left center
- D. Hensley: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hensley walked
- J. Meyers: Meyers grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Garcia Pitching:
- B. De La Cruz: De La Cruz singled to left center
- Peyton Burdick ran for Bryan De La Cruz
- J. Sanchez: Sanchez doubled to left, Burdick to third
- J. Stallings: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Stallings struck out swinging
- J. Iglesias: Iglesias reached on fielder's choice to first, Burdick out at home
- G. Hampson: Hampson flied out to center
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andrew Nardi relieved A.J. Puk
- Jose Devers at shortstop
- Chase Luttrell in left field
- Peyton Burdick at designated hitter
- Troy Johnston at first base
- Yainer Diaz hit for Korey Lee
- Andrew Nardi relieved A.J. Puk
- Y. Diaz: Diaz grounded out to third
- M. Dubon: Dubon flied out to deep left
- C. Salazar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Salazar struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Yainer Diaz at designated hitter
- in center field
- Jordan Brewer in left field
- J.J. Matijevic at first base
- Rylan Bannon at third base
- Shay Whitcomb at shortstop
- Justin Dirden in right field
- Dixon Machado at second base
- B. Miller: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Miller walked
- J. Berti: Ball, Berti hit by pitch, Miller to second
- Bubba Hollins ran for Jon Berti
- J. Chisholm: Chisholm reached on fielder's choice to third, Miller to third, Hollins out at second
- T. Johnston: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Johnston struck out swinging
- P. Burdick: Miller scored, Chisholm to second on balk, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Burdick struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Bubba Hollins at third base
- C.J. Hinojosa at second base
- J. Dirden: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Dirden struck out looking
- S. Whitcomb: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Whitcomb struck out looking
- R. Bannon: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Bannon struck out looking
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Garcia Pitching:
- C. Luttrell: Luttrell singled to right
- Cameron Barstad hit for Jacob Stallings
- C. Barstad: Barstad grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Luttrell out at second
- J. Devers: Devers singled to right
- C. Hinojosa: Hinojosa flied out to right
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)