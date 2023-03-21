Box Score
123456789RHE
PHI13-11
010011000380
PIT9-13
000002002470
  • LECOM ParkBradenton, FL
  • W: Y. De Los Santos (1-0)L: N. Skirrow (0-1)S: (0)
  • HR: PHI - J. Cave (2), PIT - A. McCutchen
PHIPhillies
PITPirates
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
B. Stott DH31100011.205.239.364.6031.5
a- J. Conley PH-DH101000001.0001.0001.0002.0001.0
A. Bohm 3B30000002.250.308.583.8910.0
W. Toffey 3B10000001.231.300.385.6850.0
U. Viloria 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
B. Marsh CF10000000.216.341.351.6920.0
W. Wilson RF-SS20110110.500.667.5001.1674.5
D. Hall 1B21100100.318.375.7051.0804.0
V. Machin 1B10000001.333.429.417.8450.0
S. Kingery LF40110012.359.419.462.8801.5
G. Whitley LF00000000.091.091.091.1820.0
K. Clemens SS20000111.306.390.6111.0010.5
M. Stokes RF10000010.500.5002.0002.500-0.5
J. Harrison 2B30000024.250.300.444.744-1.0
O. Dunn 2B101000001.0001.0001.0002.0001.0
J. Cave RF-CF31111011.425.477.8751.3525.5
C. Roberts C20100010.182.400.455.8550.5
V. Friscia C20000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
HITTERSAB
B. Stott DH3
a- J. Conley PH-DH1
A. Bohm 3B3
W. Toffey 3B1
U. Viloria 3B0
B. Marsh CF1
W. Wilson RF-SS2
D. Hall 1B2
V. Machin 1B1
S. Kingery LF4
G. Whitley LF0
K. Clemens SS2
M. Stokes RF1
J. Harrison 2B3
O. Dunn 2B1
J. Cave RF-CF3
C. Roberts C2
V. Friscia C2
  • a-singled for Stott in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Hayes 3B30100010.259.286.704.989-0.5
J. Bae SS10000000.212.278.242.5200.0
B. Reynolds CF21100101.143.231.343.5743.0
T. Swaggerty CF00000100.379.438.6901.1271.0
A. McCutchen DH31221011.300.391.450.8417.5
a- C. Young PH-DH00000100.0001.000.0001.0001.0
C. Santana 1B30000012.167.286.267.552-0.5
M. Andujar 1B10000001.182.243.364.6070.0
C. Joe LF30000000.235.297.353.6500.0
C. Smith-Njigba LF01000100.324.425.529.9542.0
M. Mathias RF20100110.250.400.300.7001.5
C. Owings RF01000100.259.429.444.8732.0
O. Cruz SS30000022.225.244.425.669-1.0
D. Maggi 3B10110000.400.423.8401.2632.0
A. Hedges C20000001.133.133.167.3000.0
R. Castro 2B20100000.227.244.318.5631.0
T. Marcano 2B20000010.154.290.192.483-0.5
T. Heineman C20000003.059.158.059.2170.0
HITTERSAB
K. Hayes 3B3
J. Bae SS1
B. Reynolds CF2
T. Swaggerty CF0
A. McCutchen DH3
a- C. Young PH-DH0
C. Santana 1B3
M. Andujar 1B1
C. Joe LF3
C. Smith-Njigba LF0
M. Mathias RF2
C. Owings RF0
O. Cruz SS3
D. Maggi 3B1
A. Hedges C2
R. Castro 2B2
T. Marcano 2B2
T. Heineman C2
  • a-walked for McCutchen in the 8th
BATTING
  • 2B - D. Hall (2)
  • HR - J. Cave (3)
  • RBI - W. Wilson, S. Kingery (3), J. Cave (12)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Cave
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Harrison 2 (2), J. Cave, V. Friscia
BATTING
  • HR - A. McCutchen
  • RBI - A. McCutchen 2 (2), D. Maggi (9)
BASERUNNING
  • SB - W. Wilson
BASERUNNING
  • CS - K. Hayes
FIELDING
  • DP - 2 (Cruz-Marcano-Santana; Bae-Andujar)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
M. Strahm2.12001301.230.955.5
A. Bellatti (H, 1)1.21001200.001.044.0
M. Moore (H, 1)1.00000100.000.003.5
J. Jewell (H, 1)1.022201110.802.52-0.5
N. Skirrow (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)2.12224007.712.57-6.0
PITCHERSIP
M. Strahm2.1
A. Bellatti (H, 1)1.2
M. Moore (H, 1)1.0
J. Jewell (H, 1)1.0
N. Skirrow (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)2.1
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
J. Brubaker5.04220615.191.1012.0
R. Stephenson1.02112109.004.00-1.5
D. Moreta1.01000101.171.042.5
Y. Ramirez1.000011014.212.372.5
Y. De Los Santos (W, 1-0)1.01000106.001.509.5
PITCHERSIP
J. Brubaker5.0
R. Stephenson1.0
D. Moreta1.0
Y. Ramirez1.0
Y. De Los Santos (W, 1-0)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - M. Strahm 43-32, A. Bellatti 25-16, M. Moore 11-6, J. Jewell 18-10, N. Skirrow 45-23
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Strahm 0-3, A. Bellatti 3-1, M. Moore 1-1, J. Jewell 2-1, N. Skirrow 6-1
  • Batters Faced - M. Strahm 9, A. Bellatti 7, M. Moore 3, J. Jewell 5, N. Skirrow 12
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - J. Brubaker 63-47, R. Stephenson 24-13, D. Moreta 13-10, Y. Ramirez 11-6, Y. De Los Santos 21-14
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Brubaker 4-3, R. Stephenson 1-1, D. Moreta 1-0, Y. Ramirez 1-0, Y. De Los Santos 2-1
  • Batters Faced - J. Brubaker 18, R. Stephenson 7, D. Moreta 4, Y. Ramirez 3, Y. De Los Santos 4
  • 2ND INNING
    		Kingery singled to left, Hall scored10
  • 5TH INNING
    		Cave homered to center20
  • 6TH INNING
    		Wilson singled to center, Stott scored30
    		McCutchen homered to right, Reynolds scored32
  • 9TH INNING
    		Maggi singled to left, Smith-Njigba scored, Owings to second33
    		Owings scored on wild pitch34
  • 1ST INNING
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • B. Stott: Strike looking, Strike looking, Stott grounded out to second
    • A. Bohm: Foul, Bohm lined out to shortstop
    • B. Marsh: Foul, Ball, Ball, Marsh lined out to first
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • M. Strahm Pitching:
    • K. Hayes: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Hayes singled to center
    • B. Reynolds: Strike looking, Strike looking, Reynolds flied out to center
    • A. McCutchen: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, McCutchen singled to center, Hayes to second
    • C. Santana: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Santana struck out swinging
    • C. Joe: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hayes caught stealing third, pitcher to second
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • D. Hall: Strike looking, Ball, Hall doubled to deep right center
    • S. Kingery: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Kingery singled to left, Hall scored
    • K. Clemens: Clemens flied out to left, Kingery to second
    • J. Harrison: Strike swinging, Harrison popped out to shortstop
    • J. Cave: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cave struck out looking
    • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jake Cave in center field
    • Weston Wilson in right field
    • C. Joe: Ball, Ball, Joe flied out to center
    • M. Mathias: Strike looking, Intentional ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Mathias walked
    • O. Cruz: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
    • A. Hedges: Strike looking, Ball, Hedges flied out to left
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • C. Roberts: Roberts singled to shallow center
    • B. Stott: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Stott struck out looking
    • A. Bohm: Strike swinging, Bohm grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Roberts out at second
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • M. Strahm Pitching:
    • T. Marcano: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Marcano struck out swinging
    • Andrew Bellatti relieved Matt Strahm
    • K. Hayes: Hayes grounded out to shortstop
    • B. Reynolds: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reynolds walked
    • A. McCutchen: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out swinging
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • W. Wilson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul tip, Wilson struck out on foul tip
    • D. Hall: Strike looking, Hall grounded out to second
    • S. Kingery: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Kingery flied out to center
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • A. Bellatti Pitching:
    • C. Santana: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Santana flied out to deep center
    • C. Joe: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Joe grounded out to shortstop
    • M. Mathias: Mathias reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • O. Cruz: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • J. Brubaker Pitching:
    • K. Clemens: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Clemens struck out swinging
    • J. Harrison: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
    • J. Cave: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Cave homered to center
    • C. Roberts: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Roberts struck out looking
    • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • McKinley Moore relieved Andrew Bellatti
    • A. Hedges: Ball, Ball, Hedges grounded out to third
    • T. Marcano: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Marcano flied out to left
    • K. Hayes: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Hayes struck out looking
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Robert Stephenson relieved J.T. Brubaker
    • B. Stott: Stott singled to shallow right
    • A. Bohm: Ball, Stott to second on wild pitch, Bohm lined out to left
    • W. Wilson: Ball, Strike swinging, Wilson singled to center, Stott scored
    • D. Hall: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wilson stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hall walked
    • S. Kingery: Kingery flied out to deep center, Wilson to third
    • K. Clemens: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Clemens walked, Hall to second
    • J. Harrison: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Jake Jewell relieved McKinley Moore
    • Will Toffey at third base
    • Vito Friscia catching
    • B. Reynolds: Ball, Reynolds singled to right
    • A. McCutchen: Ball, Ball, McCutchen homered to right, Reynolds scored
    • C. Santana: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Santana grounded out to first
    • C. Joe: Foul, Ball, Joe fouled out to right
    • M. Mathias: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Intentional ball, Strike swinging, Mathias struck out swinging
    • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Tyler Heineman catching
    • Rodolfo Castro at second base
    • Dauri Moreta relieved Robert Stephenson
    • J. Cave: Ball, Cave popped out to shortstop
    • V. Friscia: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Friscia struck out looking
    • Jack Conley hit for Bryson Stott
    • J. Conley: Strike looking, Conley singled to center
    • W. Toffey: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Toffey popped out to second
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Jack Conley at designated hitter
    • Vimael Machin at first base
    • Noah Skirrow relieved Jake Jewell
    • O. Cruz: Cruz grounded out to third
    • T. Heineman: Heineman grounded out to first, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Heineman grounded out to shortstop
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Drew Maggi at third base
    • Travis Swaggerty in center field
    • Miguel Andujar at first base
    • Canaan Smith-Njigba in left field
    • Chris Owings in right field
    • Ji-Hwan Bae at shortstop
    • Yohan Ramirez relieved Dauri Moreta
    • W. Wilson: Intentional ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Wilson walked
    • V. Machin: Machin grounded into double play shortstop to first, Wilson out at second
    • S. Kingery: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Kingery struck out on foul tip
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • in center field
    • Oliver Dunn at second base
    • Madison Stokes in right field
    • Garrett Whitley in left field
    • J. Bae: Foul, Foul, Foul, Maggi grounded out to shortstop
    • T. Swaggerty: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Swaggerty walked
    • Chavez Young hit for Andrew McCutchen
    • C. Young: Ball, Swaggerty out at second, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Young walked
    • M. Andujar: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Andujar flied out to left
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • Chavez Young at designated hitter
    • Yerry De Los Santos relieved Yohan Ramirez
    • M. Stokes: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Stokes struck out looking
    • O. Dunn: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Dunn singled to shallow left
    • : Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, reached on fielder's choice to second, Dunn out at second
    • V. Friscia: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Friscia flied out to center
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • N. Skirrow Pitching:
    • C. Smith-Njigba: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Intentional ball, Ball, Smith-Njigba walked
    • C. Owings: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Owings walked, Smith-Njigba to second
    • D. Maggi: Maggi singled to left, Smith-Njigba scored, Owings to second
    • Uziel Viloria at third base
    • R. Castro: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Castro reached on bunt single to shortstop, Owings to third, Maggi to second
    • T. Heineman: Intentional ball, Heineman popped out to catcher
    • J. Bae: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Owings scored on wild pitch
    • End of the 9th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
