- W: Y. De Los Santos (1-0)L: N. Skirrow (0-1)S: (0)
- HR: PHI - J. Cave (2), PIT - A. McCutchen
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Stott DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|.239
|.364
|.603
|1.5
|a- J. Conley PH-DH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.308
|.583
|.891
|0.0
|W. Toffey 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|.300
|.385
|.685
|0.0
|U. Viloria 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Marsh CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|.341
|.351
|.692
|0.0
|W. Wilson RF-SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|4.5
|D. Hall 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|.375
|.705
|1.080
|4.0
|V. Machin 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.429
|.417
|.845
|0.0
|S. Kingery LF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.359
|.419
|.462
|.880
|1.5
|G. Whitley LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|.091
|.091
|.182
|0.0
|K. Clemens SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|.390
|.611
|1.001
|0.5
|M. Stokes RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|-0.5
|J. Harrison 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.250
|.300
|.444
|.744
|-1.0
|O. Dunn 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|J. Cave RF-CF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.425
|.477
|.875
|1.352
|5.5
|C. Roberts C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|.400
|.455
|.855
|0.5
|V. Friscia C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
- a-singled for Stott in the 7th
|K. Hayes 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|.286
|.704
|.989
|-0.5
|J. Bae SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|.278
|.242
|.520
|0.0
|B. Reynolds CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|.231
|.343
|.574
|3.0
|T. Swaggerty CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.379
|.438
|.690
|1.127
|1.0
|A. McCutchen DH
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|.391
|.450
|.841
|7.5
|a- C. Young PH-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|1.0
|C. Santana 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|.286
|.267
|.552
|-0.5
|M. Andujar 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.243
|.364
|.607
|0.0
|C. Joe LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|.297
|.353
|.650
|0.0
|C. Smith-Njigba LF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|.425
|.529
|.954
|2.0
|M. Mathias RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|.400
|.300
|.700
|1.5
|C. Owings RF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|.429
|.444
|.873
|2.0
|O. Cruz SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.225
|.244
|.425
|.669
|-1.0
|D. Maggi 3B
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.423
|.840
|1.263
|2.0
|A. Hedges C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|.133
|.167
|.300
|0.0
|R. Castro 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|.244
|.318
|.563
|1.0
|T. Marcano 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|.290
|.192
|.483
|-0.5
|T. Heineman C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.059
|.158
|.059
|.217
|0.0
- a-walked for McCutchen in the 8th
- 2B - D. Hall (2)
- HR - J. Cave (3)
- RBI - W. Wilson, S. Kingery (3), J. Cave (12)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Cave
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Harrison 2 (2), J. Cave, V. Friscia
- HR - A. McCutchen
- RBI - A. McCutchen 2 (2), D. Maggi (9)
- SB - W. Wilson
- CS - K. Hayes
- DP - 2 (Cruz-Marcano-Santana; Bae-Andujar)
|M. Strahm
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1.23
|0.95
|5.5
|A. Bellatti (H, 1)
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.04
|4.0
|M. Moore (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|J. Jewell (H, 1)
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10.80
|2.52
|-0.5
|N. Skirrow (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|7.71
|2.57
|-6.0
|J. Brubaker
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5.19
|1.10
|12.0
|R. Stephenson
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|9.00
|4.00
|-1.5
|D. Moreta
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.17
|1.04
|2.5
|Y. Ramirez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14.21
|2.37
|2.5
|Y. De Los Santos (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|1.50
|9.5
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Strahm 43-32, A. Bellatti 25-16, M. Moore 11-6, J. Jewell 18-10, N. Skirrow 45-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Strahm 0-3, A. Bellatti 3-1, M. Moore 1-1, J. Jewell 2-1, N. Skirrow 6-1
- Batters Faced - M. Strahm 9, A. Bellatti 7, M. Moore 3, J. Jewell 5, N. Skirrow 12
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Brubaker 63-47, R. Stephenson 24-13, D. Moreta 13-10, Y. Ramirez 11-6, Y. De Los Santos 21-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Brubaker 4-3, R. Stephenson 1-1, D. Moreta 1-0, Y. Ramirez 1-0, Y. De Los Santos 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. Brubaker 18, R. Stephenson 7, D. Moreta 4, Y. Ramirez 3, Y. De Los Santos 4
|B. Stott DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|.239
|.364
|.603
|1.5
|a- J. Conley PH-DH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|A. Bohm 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.308
|.583
|.891
|0.0
|W. Toffey 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|.300
|.385
|.685
|0.0
|U. Viloria 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Marsh CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|.341
|.351
|.692
|0.0
|W. Wilson RF-SS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|4.5
|D. Hall 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|.375
|.705
|1.080
|4.0
|V. Machin 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.429
|.417
|.845
|0.0
|S. Kingery LF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.359
|.419
|.462
|.880
|1.5
|G. Whitley LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|.091
|.091
|.182
|0.0
|K. Clemens SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|.390
|.611
|1.001
|0.5
|M. Stokes RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|.500
|2.000
|2.500
|-0.5
|J. Harrison 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.250
|.300
|.444
|.744
|-1.0
|O. Dunn 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|1.0
|J. Cave RF-CF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.425
|.477
|.875
|1.352
|5.5
|C. Roberts C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|.400
|.455
|.855
|0.5
|V. Friscia C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|Total
|33
|3
|8
|3
|1
|3
|10
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-singled for Stott in the 7th
|K. Hayes 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|.286
|.704
|.989
|-0.5
|J. Bae SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|.278
|.242
|.520
|0.0
|B. Reynolds CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|.231
|.343
|.574
|3.0
|T. Swaggerty CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.379
|.438
|.690
|1.127
|1.0
|A. McCutchen DH
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|.391
|.450
|.841
|7.5
|a- C. Young PH-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|1.0
|C. Santana 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|.286
|.267
|.552
|-0.5
|M. Andujar 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.243
|.364
|.607
|0.0
|C. Joe LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|.297
|.353
|.650
|0.0
|C. Smith-Njigba LF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|.425
|.529
|.954
|2.0
|M. Mathias RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|.400
|.300
|.700
|1.5
|C. Owings RF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|.429
|.444
|.873
|2.0
|O. Cruz SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.225
|.244
|.425
|.669
|-1.0
|D. Maggi 3B
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.423
|.840
|1.263
|2.0
|A. Hedges C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|.133
|.167
|.300
|0.0
|R. Castro 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|.244
|.318
|.563
|1.0
|T. Marcano 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|.290
|.192
|.483
|-0.5
|T. Heineman C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.059
|.158
|.059
|.217
|0.0
|Total
|30
|4
|7
|3
|1
|6
|7
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-walked for McCutchen in the 8th
- 2B - D. Hall (2)
- HR - J. Cave (3)
- RBI - W. Wilson, S. Kingery (3), J. Cave (12)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Cave
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Harrison 2 (2), J. Cave, V. Friscia
- HR - A. McCutchen
- RBI - A. McCutchen 2 (2), D. Maggi (9)
- SB - W. Wilson
- CS - K. Hayes
- DP - 2 (Cruz-Marcano-Santana; Bae-Andujar)
|M. Strahm
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1.23
|0.95
|5.5
|A. Bellatti (H, 1)
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.04
|4.0
|M. Moore (H, 1)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|J. Jewell (H, 1)
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10.80
|2.52
|-0.5
|N. Skirrow (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|7.71
|2.57
|-6.0
|Total
|8.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brubaker
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5.19
|1.10
|12.0
|R. Stephenson
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|9.00
|4.00
|-1.5
|D. Moreta
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.17
|1.04
|2.5
|Y. Ramirez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14.21
|2.37
|2.5
|Y. De Los Santos (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|1.50
|9.5
|Total
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|3
|10
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Strahm 43-32, A. Bellatti 25-16, M. Moore 11-6, J. Jewell 18-10, N. Skirrow 45-23
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Strahm 0-3, A. Bellatti 3-1, M. Moore 1-1, J. Jewell 2-1, N. Skirrow 6-1
- Batters Faced - M. Strahm 9, A. Bellatti 7, M. Moore 3, J. Jewell 5, N. Skirrow 12
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Brubaker 63-47, R. Stephenson 24-13, D. Moreta 13-10, Y. Ramirez 11-6, Y. De Los Santos 21-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Brubaker 4-3, R. Stephenson 1-1, D. Moreta 1-0, Y. Ramirez 1-0, Y. De Los Santos 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. Brubaker 18, R. Stephenson 7, D. Moreta 4, Y. Ramirez 3, Y. De Los Santos 4
2ND INNING Kingery singled to left, Hall scored 1 0 5TH INNING Cave homered to center 2 0 6TH INNING Wilson singled to center, Stott scored 3 0 McCutchen homered to right, Reynolds scored 3 2 9TH INNING Maggi singled to left, Smith-Njigba scored, Owings to second 3 3 Owings scored on wild pitch 3 4
- M. Strahm Pitching:
- K. Hayes: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Hayes singled to center
- B. Reynolds: Strike looking, Strike looking, Reynolds flied out to center
- A. McCutchen: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, McCutchen singled to center, Hayes to second
- C. Santana: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Santana struck out swinging
- C. Joe: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hayes caught stealing third, pitcher to second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- D. Hall: Strike looking, Ball, Hall doubled to deep right center
- S. Kingery: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Kingery singled to left, Hall scored
- K. Clemens: Clemens flied out to left, Kingery to second
- J. Harrison: Strike swinging, Harrison popped out to shortstop
- J. Cave: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cave struck out looking
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jake Cave in center field
- Weston Wilson in right field
- C. Joe: Ball, Ball, Joe flied out to center
- M. Mathias: Strike looking, Intentional ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Mathias walked
- O. Cruz: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
- A. Hedges: Strike looking, Ball, Hedges flied out to left
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Strahm Pitching:
- T. Marcano: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Marcano struck out swinging
- Andrew Bellatti relieved Matt Strahm
- K. Hayes: Hayes grounded out to shortstop
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reynolds walked
- A. McCutchen: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Bellatti Pitching:
- C. Santana: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Santana flied out to deep center
- C. Joe: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Joe grounded out to shortstop
- M. Mathias: Mathias reached on an infield single to shortstop
- O. Cruz: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Brubaker Pitching:
- K. Clemens: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Clemens struck out swinging
- J. Harrison: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
- J. Cave: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Cave homered to center
- C. Roberts: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Roberts struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Robert Stephenson relieved J.T. Brubaker
- B. Stott: Stott singled to shallow right
- A. Bohm: Ball, Stott to second on wild pitch, Bohm lined out to left
- W. Wilson: Ball, Strike swinging, Wilson singled to center, Stott scored
- D. Hall: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wilson stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hall walked
- S. Kingery: Kingery flied out to deep center, Wilson to third
- K. Clemens: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Clemens walked, Hall to second
- J. Harrison: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Harrison struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jake Jewell relieved McKinley Moore
- Will Toffey at third base
- Vito Friscia catching
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Reynolds singled to right
- A. McCutchen: Ball, Ball, McCutchen homered to right, Reynolds scored
- C. Santana: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Santana grounded out to first
- C. Joe: Foul, Ball, Joe fouled out to right
- M. Mathias: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Intentional ball, Strike swinging, Mathias struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Heineman catching
- Rodolfo Castro at second base
- Dauri Moreta relieved Robert Stephenson
- J. Cave: Ball, Cave popped out to shortstop
- V. Friscia: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Friscia struck out looking
- Jack Conley hit for Bryson Stott
- J. Conley: Strike looking, Conley singled to center
- W. Toffey: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Toffey popped out to second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jack Conley at designated hitter
- Vimael Machin at first base
- Noah Skirrow relieved Jake Jewell
- O. Cruz: Cruz grounded out to third
- T. Heineman: Heineman grounded out to first, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Heineman grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Drew Maggi at third base
- Travis Swaggerty in center field
- Miguel Andujar at first base
- Canaan Smith-Njigba in left field
- Chris Owings in right field
- Ji-Hwan Bae at shortstop
- Yohan Ramirez relieved Dauri Moreta
- W. Wilson: Intentional ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Wilson walked
- V. Machin: Machin grounded into double play shortstop to first, Wilson out at second
- S. Kingery: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Kingery struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- in center field
- Oliver Dunn at second base
- Madison Stokes in right field
- Garrett Whitley in left field
- J. Bae: Foul, Foul, Foul, Maggi grounded out to shortstop
- T. Swaggerty: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Swaggerty walked
- Chavez Young hit for Andrew McCutchen
- C. Young: Ball, Swaggerty out at second, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Young walked
- M. Andujar: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Andujar flied out to left
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Chavez Young at designated hitter
- Yerry De Los Santos relieved Yohan Ramirez
- M. Stokes: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Stokes struck out looking
- O. Dunn: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Dunn singled to shallow left
- : Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, reached on fielder's choice to second, Dunn out at second
- V. Friscia: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Friscia flied out to center
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Skirrow Pitching:
- C. Smith-Njigba: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Intentional ball, Ball, Smith-Njigba walked
- C. Owings: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Owings walked, Smith-Njigba to second
- D. Maggi: Maggi singled to left, Smith-Njigba scored, Owings to second
- Uziel Viloria at third base
- R. Castro: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Castro reached on bunt single to shortstop, Owings to third, Maggi to second
- T. Heineman: Intentional ball, Heineman popped out to catcher
- J. Bae: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Owings scored on wild pitch
- End of the 9th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)