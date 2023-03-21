Box Score
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Abrams DH
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|.333
|.361
|.694
|3.0
|V. Robles CF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.303
|.343
|.576
|.919
|8.5
|J. Young CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Call RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.326
|.412
|.419
|.830
|0.0
|C. Dickerson LF
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|.310
|.316
|.625
|3.0
|A. Cruz SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Adams 1B
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|.333
|.556
|.889
|2.0
|I. Vargas 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.238
|.333
|.286
|.619
|2.5
|J. Connell RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Adams C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|.313
|.621
|.933
|5.0
|F. Arcia C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.750
|.500
|1.250
|0.0
|J. Downs SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.171
|.293
|.229
|.521
|5.0
|T. Lipscomb 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Chavis 2B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.211
|.250
|.316
|.566
|2.0
|T. Edman SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|.200
|.143
|.343
|-1.0
|J. Rivas SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|2.0
|M. Winn 2B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|2.0
|A. Burleson RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|.275
|.298
|.572
|1.0
|N. Church RF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|2.0
|J. Yepez 1B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|.286
|.340
|.626
|3.0
|C. Pinder PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|.462
|.455
|.000
|-
|L. Baker 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|.318
|.474
|.792
|0.0
|A. Knizner C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|.171
|.105
|.276
|0.5
|T. Barrera C
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.471
|.545
|1.016
|1.0
|P. Pages DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|K. Robertson 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.304
|.429
|.565
|.994
|1.5
|O. Mercado CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.148
|.179
|.259
|.438
|-1.0
|M. Koperniak LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|2.5
- 2B - V. Robles (4), R. Adams (2), M. Chavis
- HR - V. Robles
- RBI - V. Robles 2 (5), R. Adams (4), M. Chavis (4)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Chavis
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Abrams, M. Adams, I. Vargas, J. Downs 2 (2)
- 2B - K. Robertson (3)
- RBI - J. Yepez (12), T. Barrera (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Edman
- SB - J. Downs (4)
- DP - (Cruz-Chavis-Adams)
- E - T. Lipscomb, W. Peralta
- Outfield Assist - M. Koperniak
- DP - 2 (Koperniak-Edman-Yepez; Robertson-Winn-Yepez)
|J. Gray
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0.73
|1.05
|18.5
|A. Colome
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.23
|2.08
|4.0
|W. Peralta
|1.0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6.75
|1.82
|-4.0
|A. Banda
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6.75
|1.18
|2.5
|J. Flaherty
|4.2
|9
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3.94
|1.63
|3.0
|J. Naile
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6.75
|2.25
|0.5
|P. Naughton
|0.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5.40
|1.68
|-3.5
|Z. Thompson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|2.0
|A. Suarez
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.5
|R. Loutos
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.5
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Gray 85-58, A. Colome 13-10, W. Peralta 28-13, A. Banda 20-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gray 8-5, W. Peralta 6-0, A. Banda 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. Gray 23, A. Colome 3, W. Peralta 8, A. Banda 4
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Flaherty 90-57, J. Naile 14-7, P. Naughton 22-12, Z. Thompson 11-4, A. Suarez 18-12, R. Loutos 6-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Flaherty 5-2, J. Naile 0-1, P. Naughton 1-2, Z. Thompson 2-0, A. Suarez 2-1, R. Loutos 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. Flaherty 23, J. Naile 4, P. Naughton 6, Z. Thompson 3, A. Suarez 5, R. Loutos 2
|C. Abrams DH
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|.333
|.361
|.694
|3.0
|V. Robles CF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.303
|.343
|.576
|.919
|8.5
|J. Young CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Call RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.326
|.412
|.419
|.830
|0.0
|C. Dickerson LF
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|.310
|.316
|.625
|3.0
|A. Cruz SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Adams 1B
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|.333
|.556
|.889
|2.0
|I. Vargas 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.238
|.333
|.286
|.619
|2.5
|J. Connell RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Adams C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|.313
|.621
|.933
|5.0
|F. Arcia C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.750
|.500
|1.250
|0.0
|J. Downs SS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.171
|.293
|.229
|.521
|5.0
|T. Lipscomb 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Chavis 2B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.211
|.250
|.316
|.566
|2.0
|Total
|39
|4
|15
|4
|1
|3
|8
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Edman SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|.200
|.143
|.343
|-1.0
|J. Rivas SS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|2.0
|M. Winn 2B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|.200
|.200
|.400
|2.0
|A. Burleson RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|.275
|.298
|.572
|1.0
|N. Church RF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|2.0
|J. Yepez 1B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|.286
|.340
|.626
|3.0
|C. Pinder PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|.462
|.455
|.000
|-
|L. Baker 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|.318
|.474
|.792
|0.0
|A. Knizner C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|.171
|.105
|.276
|0.5
|T. Barrera C
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|.471
|.545
|1.016
|1.0
|P. Pages DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|K. Robertson 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.304
|.429
|.565
|.994
|1.5
|O. Mercado CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.148
|.179
|.259
|.438
|-1.0
|M. Koperniak LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|2.5
|Total
|34
|4
|6
|2
|0
|3
|8
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gray
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0.73
|1.05
|18.5
|A. Colome
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.23
|2.08
|4.0
|W. Peralta
|1.0
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6.75
|1.82
|-4.0
|A. Banda
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6.75
|1.18
|2.5
|Total
|9.0
|6
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
|-
|-
|-
|J. Flaherty
|4.2
|9
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3.94
|1.63
|3.0
|J. Naile
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6.75
|2.25
|0.5
|P. Naughton
|0.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5.40
|1.68
|-3.5
|Z. Thompson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|2.0
|A. Suarez
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.5
|R. Loutos
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.5
|Total
|9.0
|15
|4
|4
|3
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
2ND INNING Chavis doubled to deep center, Downs scored 1 0 4TH INNING Adams doubled to deep center, Vargas scored 2 0 6TH INNING Robles homered to left center, Abrams scored 4 0 8TH INNING Koperniak scored, Rivas to second on Peralta throwing error 4 1 Yepez walked, Rivas scored, Winn to third, Church to second 4 2 Barrera safe at first on 3rd baseman Lipscomb throwing error, Church and Winn scored, Pinder to third, Barrera to second 4 4 Church and Winn scored, Pinder to third, Barrera to second on 3rd baseman Lipscomb fielding error 4 6
- J. Flaherty Pitching:
- C. Abrams: Ball, Abrams grounded out to first
- V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Robles doubled to deep right
- A. Call: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Call struck out swinging
- C. Dickerson: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Dickerson walked
- M. Adams: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Adams popped out to third
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Flaherty Pitching:
- I. Vargas: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Vargas grounded out to pitcher
- R. Adams: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Adams lined out to right
- J. Downs: Ball, Downs reached on an infield single to pitcher
- M. Chavis: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Downs stole second, Chavis doubled to deep center, Downs scored
- C. Abrams: Strike looking, Abrams lined out to second
- Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Gray Pitching:
- A. Knizner: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Knizner hit by pitch
- P. Pages: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pages struck out looking
- K. Robertson: Strike looking, Foul, Robertson reached on fielder's choice to second, Knizner out at second
- O. Mercado: Strike looking, Mercado grounded out to third
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Flaherty Pitching:
- V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Robles struck out looking
- A. Call: Call reached on bunt single to pitcher
- C. Dickerson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Dickerson singled to left, Call to second
- M. Adams: Adams lined into double play left to shortstop to first, Dickerson out at first
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Gray Pitching:
- M. Koperniak: Strike looking, Koperniak grounded out to second
- T. Edman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
- M. Winn: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Winn singled to right center
- A. Burleson: Ball, Ball, Foul, Burleson flied out to center
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Flaherty Pitching:
- I. Vargas: Ball, Strike swinging, Vargas singled to shallow right
- R. Adams: Strike looking, Adams doubled to deep center, Vargas scored
- J. Downs: Ball, Downs hit by pitch
- M. Chavis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
- C. Abrams: Ball, Ball, Foul, Abrams reached on an infield single to pitcher, Adams to third, Downs to second
- V. Robles: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Robles grounded into double play third to second to first, Abrams out at second
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Flaherty Pitching:
- A. Call: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Call struck out looking
- C. Dickerson: Strike looking, Ball, Dickerson popped out to shortstop
- M. Adams: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Adams reached on an infield single to second
- James Naile relieved Jack Flaherty
- I. Vargas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vargas walked, Adams to second
- R. Adams: Strike swinging, Ball, Adams singled to left, Adams to third, Vargas to second
- J. Downs: Downs fouled out to right
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Gray Pitching:
- K. Robertson: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Robertson doubled to left
- O. Mercado: Mercado lined out to first
- M. Koperniak: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Koperniak struck out swinging
- T. Edman: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jeremy Rivas at shortstop
- M. Chavis: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Chavis struck out looking
- Packy Naughton relieved James Naile
- C. Abrams: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Abrams reached on an infield single to second
- V. Robles: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Robles homered to left center, Abrams scored
- A. Call: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Call flied out to deep center
- C. Dickerson: Dickerson singled to shallow left
- M. Adams: Ball, Adams singled to shallow left center, Dickerson to second
- I. Vargas: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Vargas struck out swinging
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jacob Young in center field
- Justin Connell in right field
- in left field
- Trey Lipscomb at third base
- catching
- Armando Cruz at shortstop
- M. Winn: Ball, Strike looking, Winn flied out to deep right
- Riley Adams catching
- A. Burleson: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Burleson grounded out to shortstop
- J. Yepez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Yepez singled to right
- A. Knizner: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Knizner reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Yepez out at second
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Nathan Church in right field
- Tres Barrera catching
- Zack Thompson relieved Packy Naughton
- R. Adams: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Adams walked
- T. Lipscomb: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Lipscomb grounded out to second, Adams out at second, Adams out at second
- M. Chavis: Chavis grounded out to second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Alex Colome relieved Josiah Gray
- P. Pages: Strike looking, Ball, Pages lined out to right
- K. Robertson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Robertson struck out swinging
- O. Mercado: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Mercado struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andrew Suarez relieved Zack Thompson
- C. Abrams: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Abrams popped out to second
- J. Young: Young flied out to center
- : Foul, Strike swinging, singled to center
- A. Cruz: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 2 Errors)
- Wily Peralta relieved Alex Colome
- M. Koperniak: Ball, Koperniak singled to shallow left
- J. Rivas: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Intentional ball, Ball, Ball, Rivas walked, Koperniak to second
- M. Winn: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Winn reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Koperniak scored, Rivas to second on Peralta throwing error
- N. Church: Ball, Ball, Church singled to shallow left, Rivas to third, Winn to second
- J. Yepez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Yepez walked, Rivas scored, Winn to third, Church to second
- Chase Pinder ran for Juan Yepez
- T. Barrera: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Barrera safe at first on 3rd baseman Lipscomb throwing error, Church and Winn scored, Pinder to third, Barrera to second, Church and Winn scored, Pinder to third, Barrera to second on 3rd baseman Lipscomb fielding error
- P. Pages: Ball, Pages reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Pinder out at home, Barrera to third
- K. Robertson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Robertson grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Pages out at second
- End of the 8th (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Anthony Banda relieved Wily Peralta
- Francisco Arcia catching
- O. Mercado: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Mercado struck out swinging
- M. Koperniak: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Koperniak walked
- J. Rivas: Rivas popped out to second
- M. Winn: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Winn grounded out to third
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)