Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets

123456789RHE
WAS11-9
0101020004152
STL14-6
000000040460
  • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
  • W: (0-0)L: (0-0)S: (0)
  • HR: WAS - V. Robles
WASNationals
STLCardinals
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Abrams DH51200001.306.333.361.6943.0
V. Robles CF41221013.303.343.576.9198.5
J. Young CF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Call RF40100021.326.412.419.8300.0
C. Dickerson LF30200100.237.310.316.6253.0
A. Cruz SS10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
M. Adams 1B50200004.333.333.556.8892.0
I. Vargas 3B31100112.238.333.286.6192.5
J. Connell RF10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
R. Adams C40210100.241.313.621.9335.0
F. Arcia C00000000.500.750.5001.2500.0
J. Downs SS21100003.171.293.229.5215.0
T. Lipscomb 3B10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Chavis 2B40110022.211.250.316.5662.0
HITTERSAB
C. Abrams DH5
V. Robles CF4
J. Young CF1
A. Call RF4
C. Dickerson LF3
A. Cruz SS1
M. Adams 1B5
I. Vargas 3B3
J. Connell RF1
R. Adams C4
F. Arcia C0
J. Downs SS2
T. Lipscomb 3B1
M. Chavis 2B4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Edman SS30000021.143.200.143.343-1.0
    J. Rivas SS11000101.000.500.000.5002.0
    M. Winn 2B51100002.200.200.200.4002.0
    A. Burleson RF30100001.213.275.298.5721.0
    N. Church RF111000001.0001.0001.0002.0002.0
    J. Yepez 1B30110101.220.286.340.6263.0
    C. Pinder PR0000-000.364.462.455.000-
    L. Baker 1B00000000.211.318.474.7920.0
    A. Knizner C20000011.105.171.105.2760.5
    T. Barrera C10010001.182.471.5451.0161.0
    P. Pages DH40000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
    K. Robertson 3B40100013.304.429.565.9941.5
    O. Mercado CF40000022.148.179.259.438-1.0
    M. Koperniak LF31100111.333.500.333.8332.5
    HITTERSAB
    T. Edman SS3
    J. Rivas SS1
    M. Winn 2B5
    A. Burleson RF3
    N. Church RF1
    J. Yepez 1B3
    C. Pinder PR0
    L. Baker 1B0
    A. Knizner C2
    T. Barrera C1
    P. Pages DH4
    K. Robertson 3B4
    O. Mercado CF4
    M. Koperniak LF3
      BATTING
      • 2B - V. Robles (4), R. Adams (2), M. Chavis
      • HR - V. Robles
      • RBI - V. Robles 2 (5), R. Adams (4), M. Chavis (4)
      • 2-Out RBI - M. Chavis
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Abrams, M. Adams, I. Vargas, J. Downs 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - K. Robertson (3)
      • RBI - J. Yepez (12), T. Barrera (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Edman
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - J. Downs (4)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Cruz-Chavis-Adams)
      • E - T. Lipscomb, W. Peralta
      FIELDING
      • Outfield Assist - M. Koperniak
      • DP - 2 (Koperniak-Edman-Yepez; Robertson-Winn-Yepez)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Gray6.04000500.731.0518.5
      A. Colome1.00000206.232.084.0
      W. Peralta1.02432006.751.82-4.0
      A. Banda1.00001106.751.182.5
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Gray6.0
      A. Colome1.0
      W. Peralta1.0
      A. Banda1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Flaherty4.29221403.941.633.0
      J. Naile0.21001106.752.250.5
      P. Naughton0.24220115.401.68-3.5
      Z. Thompson1.00001000.000.862.0
      A. Suarez1.11000100.001.003.5
      R. Loutos0.20000100.000.002.5
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Flaherty4.2
      J. Naile0.2
      P. Naughton0.2
      Z. Thompson1.0
      A. Suarez1.1
      R. Loutos0.2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Gray 85-58, A. Colome 13-10, W. Peralta 28-13, A. Banda 20-13
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gray 8-5, W. Peralta 6-0, A. Banda 1-0
      • Batters Faced - J. Gray 23, A. Colome 3, W. Peralta 8, A. Banda 4
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Flaherty 90-57, J. Naile 14-7, P. Naughton 22-12, Z. Thompson 11-4, A. Suarez 18-12, R. Loutos 6-4
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Flaherty 5-2, J. Naile 0-1, P. Naughton 1-2, Z. Thompson 2-0, A. Suarez 2-1, R. Loutos 0-1
      • Batters Faced - J. Flaherty 23, J. Naile 4, P. Naughton 6, Z. Thompson 3, A. Suarez 5, R. Loutos 2
      PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      123456789RHE
      WAS11-9
      		0101020004152
      STL14-6
      		000000040460
      • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      C. Abrams DH51200001.306.333.361.6943.0
      V. Robles CF41221013.303.343.576.9198.5
      J. Young CF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
      A. Call RF40100021.326.412.419.8300.0
      C. Dickerson LF30200100.237.310.316.6253.0
      A. Cruz SS10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
      M. Adams 1B50200004.333.333.556.8892.0
      I. Vargas 3B31100112.238.333.286.6192.5
      J. Connell RF10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
      R. Adams C40210100.241.313.621.9335.0
      F. Arcia C00000000.500.750.5001.2500.0
      J. Downs SS21100003.171.293.229.5215.0
      T. Lipscomb 3B10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
      M. Chavis 2B40110022.211.250.316.5662.0
      Total39415413818-----
      HITTERSAB
      C. Abrams DH5
      V. Robles CF4
      J. Young CF1
      A. Call RF4
      C. Dickerson LF3
      A. Cruz SS1
      M. Adams 1B5
      I. Vargas 3B3
      J. Connell RF1
      R. Adams C4
      F. Arcia C0
      J. Downs SS2
      T. Lipscomb 3B1
      M. Chavis 2B4
      Total39
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        T. Edman SS30000021.143.200.143.343-1.0
        J. Rivas SS11000101.000.500.000.5002.0
        M. Winn 2B51100002.200.200.200.4002.0
        A. Burleson RF30100001.213.275.298.5721.0
        N. Church RF111000001.0001.0001.0002.0002.0
        J. Yepez 1B30110101.220.286.340.6263.0
        C. Pinder PR0000-000.364.462.455.000-
        L. Baker 1B00000000.211.318.474.7920.0
        A. Knizner C20000011.105.171.105.2760.5
        T. Barrera C10010001.182.471.5451.0161.0
        P. Pages DH40000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
        K. Robertson 3B40100013.304.429.565.9941.5
        O. Mercado CF40000022.148.179.259.438-1.0
        M. Koperniak LF31100111.333.500.333.8332.5
        Total3446203817-----
        HITTERSAB
        T. Edman SS3
        J. Rivas SS1
        M. Winn 2B5
        A. Burleson RF3
        N. Church RF1
        J. Yepez 1B3
        C. Pinder PR0
        L. Baker 1B0
        A. Knizner C2
        T. Barrera C1
        P. Pages DH4
        K. Robertson 3B4
        O. Mercado CF4
        M. Koperniak LF3
        Total34
          BATTING
          • 2B - V. Robles (4), R. Adams (2), M. Chavis
          • HR - V. Robles
          • RBI - V. Robles 2 (5), R. Adams (4), M. Chavis (4)
          • 2-Out RBI - M. Chavis
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Abrams, M. Adams, I. Vargas, J. Downs 2 (2)
          BATTING
          • 2B - K. Robertson (3)
          • RBI - J. Yepez (12), T. Barrera (2)
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Edman
          BASERUNNING
          • SB - J. Downs (4)
          FIELDING
          • DP - (Cruz-Chavis-Adams)
          • E - T. Lipscomb, W. Peralta
          FIELDING
          • Outfield Assist - M. Koperniak
          • DP - 2 (Koperniak-Edman-Yepez; Robertson-Winn-Yepez)
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          J. Gray6.04000500.731.0518.5
          A. Colome1.00000206.232.084.0
          W. Peralta1.02432006.751.82-4.0
          A. Banda1.00001106.751.182.5
          Total9.0643380---
          PITCHERSIP
          J. Gray6.0
          A. Colome1.0
          W. Peralta1.0
          A. Banda1.0
          Total9.0
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          J. Flaherty4.29221403.941.633.0
          J. Naile0.21001106.752.250.5
          P. Naughton0.24220115.401.68-3.5
          Z. Thompson1.00001000.000.862.0
          A. Suarez1.11000100.001.003.5
          R. Loutos0.20000100.000.002.5
          Total9.01544381---
          PITCHERSIP
          J. Flaherty4.2
          J. Naile0.2
          P. Naughton0.2
          Z. Thompson1.0
          A. Suarez1.1
          R. Loutos0.2
          Total9.0
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - J. Gray 85-58, A. Colome 13-10, W. Peralta 28-13, A. Banda 20-13
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Gray 8-5, W. Peralta 6-0, A. Banda 1-0
          • Batters Faced - J. Gray 23, A. Colome 3, W. Peralta 8, A. Banda 4
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - J. Flaherty 90-57, J. Naile 14-7, P. Naughton 22-12, Z. Thompson 11-4, A. Suarez 18-12, R. Loutos 6-4
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Flaherty 5-2, J. Naile 0-1, P. Naughton 1-2, Z. Thompson 2-0, A. Suarez 2-1, R. Loutos 0-1
          • Batters Faced - J. Flaherty 23, J. Naile 4, P. Naughton 6, Z. Thompson 3, A. Suarez 5, R. Loutos 2
          • 2ND INNING
            		Chavis doubled to deep center, Downs scored10
          • 4TH INNING
            		Adams doubled to deep center, Vargas scored20
          • 6TH INNING
            		Robles homered to left center, Abrams scored40
          • 8TH INNING
            		Koperniak scored, Rivas to second on Peralta throwing error41
            		Yepez walked, Rivas scored, Winn to third, Church to second42
            		Barrera safe at first on 3rd baseman Lipscomb throwing error, Church and Winn scored, Pinder to third, Barrera to second44
            		Church and Winn scored, Pinder to third, Barrera to second on 3rd baseman Lipscomb fielding error46
          • 1ST INNING
            • J. Flaherty Pitching:
            • C. Abrams: Ball, Abrams grounded out to first
            • V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Robles doubled to deep right
            • A. Call: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Call struck out swinging
            • C. Dickerson: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Dickerson walked
            • M. Adams: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Adams popped out to third
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • J. Gray Pitching:
            • T. Edman: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Edman lined out to left
            • M. Winn: Winn grounded out to pitcher
            • A. Burleson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Burleson singled to shallow center
            • J. Yepez: Strike looking, Yepez flied out to right
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • J. Flaherty Pitching:
            • I. Vargas: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Vargas grounded out to pitcher
            • R. Adams: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Adams lined out to right
            • J. Downs: Ball, Downs reached on an infield single to pitcher
            • M. Chavis: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Downs stole second, Chavis doubled to deep center, Downs scored
            • C. Abrams: Strike looking, Abrams lined out to second
            • Middle of the 2nd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Gray Pitching:
            • A. Knizner: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Knizner hit by pitch
            • P. Pages: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pages struck out looking
            • K. Robertson: Strike looking, Foul, Robertson reached on fielder's choice to second, Knizner out at second
            • O. Mercado: Strike looking, Mercado grounded out to third
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • J. Flaherty Pitching:
            • V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Robles struck out looking
            • A. Call: Call reached on bunt single to pitcher
            • C. Dickerson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Dickerson singled to left, Call to second
            • M. Adams: Adams lined into double play left to shortstop to first, Dickerson out at first
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Gray Pitching:
            • M. Koperniak: Strike looking, Koperniak grounded out to second
            • T. Edman: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
            • M. Winn: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Winn singled to right center
            • A. Burleson: Ball, Ball, Foul, Burleson flied out to center
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • J. Flaherty Pitching:
            • I. Vargas: Ball, Strike swinging, Vargas singled to shallow right
            • R. Adams: Strike looking, Adams doubled to deep center, Vargas scored
            • J. Downs: Ball, Downs hit by pitch
            • M. Chavis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
            • C. Abrams: Ball, Ball, Foul, Abrams reached on an infield single to pitcher, Adams to third, Downs to second
            • V. Robles: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Robles grounded into double play third to second to first, Abrams out at second
            • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Gray Pitching:
            • J. Yepez: Strike looking, Ball, Yepez flied out to shallow right
            • A. Knizner: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Knizner struck out swinging
            • P. Pages: Ball, Pages grounded out to shortstop
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • J. Flaherty Pitching:
            • A. Call: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Call struck out looking
            • C. Dickerson: Strike looking, Ball, Dickerson popped out to shortstop
            • M. Adams: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Adams reached on an infield single to second
            • James Naile relieved Jack Flaherty
            • I. Vargas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vargas walked, Adams to second
            • R. Adams: Strike swinging, Ball, Adams singled to left, Adams to third, Vargas to second
            • J. Downs: Downs fouled out to right
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • J. Gray Pitching:
            • K. Robertson: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Robertson doubled to left
            • O. Mercado: Mercado lined out to first
            • M. Koperniak: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Koperniak struck out swinging
            • T. Edman: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Jeremy Rivas at shortstop
            • M. Chavis: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Chavis struck out looking
            • Packy Naughton relieved James Naile
            • C. Abrams: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Abrams reached on an infield single to second
            • V. Robles: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Robles homered to left center, Abrams scored
            • A. Call: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Call flied out to deep center
            • C. Dickerson: Dickerson singled to shallow left
            • M. Adams: Ball, Adams singled to shallow left center, Dickerson to second
            • I. Vargas: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Vargas struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Jacob Young in center field
            • Justin Connell in right field
            • in left field
            • Trey Lipscomb at third base
            • catching
            • Armando Cruz at shortstop
            • M. Winn: Ball, Strike looking, Winn flied out to deep right
            • Riley Adams catching
            • A. Burleson: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Burleson grounded out to shortstop
            • J. Yepez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Yepez singled to right
            • A. Knizner: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Knizner reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Yepez out at second
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • Nathan Church in right field
            • Tres Barrera catching
            • Zack Thompson relieved Packy Naughton
            • R. Adams: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Adams walked
            • T. Lipscomb: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Lipscomb grounded out to second, Adams out at second, Adams out at second
            • M. Chavis: Chavis grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Alex Colome relieved Josiah Gray
            • P. Pages: Strike looking, Ball, Pages lined out to right
            • K. Robertson: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Robertson struck out swinging
            • O. Mercado: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Mercado struck out swinging
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Andrew Suarez relieved Zack Thompson
            • C. Abrams: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Abrams popped out to second
            • J. Young: Young flied out to center
            • : Foul, Strike swinging, singled to center
            • A. Cruz: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 2 Errors)
            • Wily Peralta relieved Alex Colome
            • M. Koperniak: Ball, Koperniak singled to shallow left
            • J. Rivas: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Intentional ball, Ball, Ball, Rivas walked, Koperniak to second
            • M. Winn: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Winn reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Koperniak scored, Rivas to second on Peralta throwing error
            • N. Church: Ball, Ball, Church singled to shallow left, Rivas to third, Winn to second
            • J. Yepez: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Yepez walked, Rivas scored, Winn to third, Church to second
            • Chase Pinder ran for Juan Yepez
            • T. Barrera: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Barrera safe at first on 3rd baseman Lipscomb throwing error, Church and Winn scored, Pinder to third, Barrera to second, Church and Winn scored, Pinder to third, Barrera to second on 3rd baseman Lipscomb fielding error
            • P. Pages: Ball, Pages reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Pinder out at home, Barrera to third
            • K. Robertson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Robertson grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Pages out at second
            • End of the 8th (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 9TH INNING
            • Luken Baker at first base
            • M. Adams: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Adams grounded out to pitcher
            • Ryan Loutos relieved Andrew Suarez
            • J. Connell: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Connell struck out swinging
            • R. Adams: Ball, Ball, Adams flied out to right
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Anthony Banda relieved Wily Peralta
            • Francisco Arcia catching
            • O. Mercado: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Mercado struck out swinging
            • M. Koperniak: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Koperniak walked
            • J. Rivas: Rivas popped out to second
            • M. Winn: Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Winn grounded out to third
            • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola